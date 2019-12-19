Incoherent Nancy Pelosi Releases the Flying Monkeys…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to questions and concerns about the construct of a heavily partisan impeachment process and her refusal to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Highlighting the tenuous nature of the position now held by her party, a barely coherent Speaker Pelosi attempts to explain. As reporters ask questions, Pelosi becomes frustrated and tells the compliant media no more questions on impeachment will be entertained.
A day after impeaching the President, the Speaker of the House refuses to answer questions. [Video prompted to presser portion at 11:50 – watch until 14:00]
As noted by Jay Sekulow, the House portion of the impeachment effort is finished. The constitution does not outline rules, managers, and delivery methods. Once the House votes to impeach, they are finished. The Senate has full control now.
The Senate can begin their trial phase at any time and call for presentation of articles by the House. If no-one shows up, case dismissed. Pelosi/House has no role in next phase.
Nancy’s press conference translated.. https://twitter.com/stclairashley/status/1207775721159983105
Call her whatever you want but she’s got this far without being smacked down or held accountable.
Sundance’s comment above seems “reasonable” to me: “As noted by Jay Sekulow, the House portion of the impeachment effort is finished. The constitution does not outline rules, managers, and delivery methods. Once the House votes to impeach, they are finished. The Senate has full control now.
The Senate can begin their trial phase at any time and call for presentation of articles by the House. If no-one shows up, case dismissed. Pelosi/House has no role in next phase.”
Its up to McConnell I guess.
Pelosi is guilty of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over the Articles. She is obstructing the Senate for the purpose of benefitting herself and her party in the next election. She is obstructing the votes of her House members by refusing to follow through. She is not releasing requested documents to the Senate.
Add it all up. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of everything and more contained in the Trump Articles of Impeachment. She should be forced by her own party to step down immediately. She is deliberate in her obstruction and attempt to affect the next election in her favor.
Impeach!!
I completely agree Nobodysfool!
Quid Pro Quo: a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something.
Pelosi, “We aren’t going to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, until they ensure a fair trial for us. They do that valuable thing for us, then we’ll do a valuable thing for them by sending them over.”
And the utter irony of demanding a “fair trial” when that is exactly what the democrats DID NOT provide in the house!
No one with an actual working brain could possibly not see the utter train wreck that is the democratic party right now.
The problem is that McConnell will use all of this to his political advantage and not the President’s.
It’s up to McConnell, who is coordinating with the President’s team, as evidenced by a winning, statesmanlike speech in the Senate this morning. NOT your typical GOP response to a democrat-socialist challenge.
Then McConnell needs to come out and publicly state it. For example…..’The trial will start Jan 6, 2020 at 10 am eastern. That is it! The Republicans need to act like they control it, not entertain demands by puglosi and schumy!
Has she been sober at one of these in the last 10 yrs? She needs to ride off into…a volcano
Nancy wants to be president.
Looks like Schiffty is going after Mike Pence next.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/breaking-adam-schiff-sets-eyes-on-pence-tells-msnbc-hes-acquired-evidence-from-vice-presidents-office-on-ukrainian-investigation/
“…drugged black men for fun and pleasure…” ???
Does the Senate formally know the House impeached the President if the House doesn’t formally notify them?
The vote was taken and recorded. Trump has officially been impeached.
Someone please tell this woman it isn’t about her … at least not anymore. She’s about as relevant in this process right now as mammaries on a bull.
what’s wrong with mammaries on a bull?
( signed)
nancy
Mitch: “It’s beyond me how the speaker and Democratic leader in the Senate think withholding the articles of impeachment and not sending them over gives them leverage, Frankly, I’m not anxious to have the trial.” If she thinks her case is so weak she doesn’t want to send it over, throw me into that briar patch.”
Mitch is essentially conceding that he can’t have the trial without Nanzi’s permission. Hell NO.
What if she wants to wait til the President is re-elected to send them over? Is that the plan. Mitch?
This is 100% right. I LOVED Mitch’s speech. Truly loved it.
But – if Mitch cares about the constitution as much as he says he does, and believes the House impeachment is as destructive to the fabric of the republic as he says it is – then he knows the longer this goes on, the more damage it does, so END IT MITCH. END IT NOW.
My ‘Impeach Pelosi’ bumper sticker arrived in the mail yesterday. Yay
Let us not overestimate these people.
The politicians are mediocrities.
The lawyers are mostly mediocrities.
The top lawfare people are smart enough to sell the idiot politicians a fantasy.
The idiots are dumb enough to buy the fantasy.
70-80 percent of The american public can smell a rat.
This is gonna be a bloodbath. 2020 is gonna be 1984 Reagan re-election.
1. Take Minnesota
2. Bring in a Southern CA brain trust
3. If the Dems “ballot harvest” days after the election, do the same, and submit THOUSANDS in the last possible hour.
4. There were about s dozen seats the GOP held or was close in Orange County & San Diego; PT could easily do 4-5-6 stops in a day, ten in 2 days.
Zimbalist- here’s another perspective that you might find interesting from the American Thinker:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/12/a_warning_to_conservatives_dont_get_complacent_on_impeachment.html?utm_source=vuukle&utm_medium=newsfeed
Criminal and civil cases that do not properly state a crime or case are generally dismissed before a trial, for failure to state a crime or cause of action for which relief can be granted.
The 2 “articles” have been adopted by one political party in the House. The “articles fail to state any “high crimes AND misdemeanors”.
The Senate can vote to dismiss the articles as adopted for failure to state “high crimes AND misdemeanors” for which impeachment is authorized or appropriate”.
This is an easy vote, which places the elected President in no danger of conviction. There is no abuse of power for “taking care” that the laws be enforced as required by the Constitution.
There can be no obstruction of congress for presenting contested issues or separation of power and executive privilege to the judicial branch. Done all the time….
While there are varying explanations of “high crimes and misdemeanors”, I read this phrase as requiring a high crime, AND misdemeanors. Not OR misdemeanors. To remove an elected President, the Founders required a PATTERN of major criminal misconduct, not one traffic ticket, or single legsl screw-up. At the time, there were Very few high-crime-“felonies”. Now we have so many different laws and regulations, that it is generally accepted that anyone actively living and working must violate any numbers of laws and requlations, just by making daily decisions and doing anything productive. The President (unlike a crooked congresscritter) has to make decisions every day, not all of which everyone likes. That is what voting is for.
The dems likely expect this, so their next move is likely to pass other “articles” which also fail to state or prove a pattern of “high crime and misdemeanors ” The Senate needs a quick way of disposing of political attacks which sap the senate and the time and effectiveness of the President from doing what he promised voters to get elected.
I officially nominate this as a Top 5 Headline for 2019.
