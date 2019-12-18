Important Questioning – Senator James Lankford Questions IG Horowitz…

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) had an important round of questions for inspector general Michael Horowitz today. Lankford notes the consequences to the FISA process writ large, and the FISA court specifically, as an outcome of the intentional abuses by FBI and DOJ officials.

Senator Lankford also draws attention to some very specific parts of the IG report surrounding the 2016 involvement of the State Department and the activity of Bruce Ohr.

Additionally, Senator Lankford focuses on page #188 where activity of Christopher Steele after the election is outlined; this is very important. If Chris Steele wrote the dossier based on information from his Russian “sub-source”, then why is Christopher Steele trying to get that same sub-source to validate his dossier *after* the election when it has already been used by the DOJ/FBI to gain a FISA warrant?

