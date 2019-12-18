Important Questioning – Senator James Lankford Questions IG Horowitz…

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) had an important round of questions for inspector general Michael Horowitz today. Lankford notes the consequences to the FISA process writ large, and the FISA court specifically, as an outcome of the intentional abuses by FBI and DOJ officials.
Senator Lankford also draws attention to some very specific parts of the IG report surrounding the 2016 involvement of the State Department and the activity of Bruce Ohr.
Additionally, Senator Lankford focuses on page #188 where activity of Christopher Steele after the election is outlined; this is very important. If Chris Steele wrote the dossier based on information from his Russian “sub-source”, then why is Christopher Steele trying to get that same sub-source to validate his dossier *after* the election when it has already been used by the DOJ/FBI to gain a FISA warrant?
Tough for liars to keep their lies straight.
This is where the real meat is. The impeachme debate – as sickening and disgusting as it is – in the House will get the headlines, but this is the hearing that Brennan, Comey and Wray (I don’t think there is any doubt that Wray belongs in that company), and the Lawfare crew will be watching.
By design?
Wray certainly belongs in that category! While Wray was Director the Nunes memo, which has been completely validated as true by the Horowitz report, was released. Wray’s FBI released a public statement that the Nunes memo was not true and was misleading.This apart from Wray blocking the production of FBI documents to Congress is all you need to know. Basically, Wray both lied to the public and has obstructed congress.
Kudos to Langford.
It was certainly noticeable how many times the ever-conscientious Inspector places his hand face-down upon what is obviously a copy of his report.
By far, to me, the very most important take-away comes at the end of this clip, when Sen. Lankford has yielded the floor and the Chairman, Sen. Johnson, takes it over. Sen. Johnson, after expressing his appreciation to Horowitz, goes on to point out how the constraints of his role – Sen. Johnson correctly refers to it as “silo’d” – prevent him from providing answers to many of the questions that Sen. Lankford asked. He then continues to say that “we will not stop” in the task of oversight, referencing also two other Senate committees. They’re going to get to the bottom of these questions, and they have the powers that Horowitz (by design …) does not.
I hope that Prosecutors Durham, Barr, and so-on are not very far behind them …
We should realize that Inspector Horowitz went very far in his investigation of what he well knew was a very big and very criminal matter. He and his teams made it their business to expose a great many things. It is not his task to assign motivations nor criminality to any of it, but he provided a great deal of … ammunition. Let us all now make the most of it.
Mike- EXCELLENT post.
As has often been noted on this site, the senate is corrupt (and that doesn’t make them unique) so what is the point of these “hearings?” Any of them.
Given Linda graham’s (with mcconnell’s enthusiastic approval) unwillingness to afford PT the chance to face his accusers and prove them wrong because of graham’s (and others) personal exposure in the Ukraine what other venue does PT have to get out from under this?
Langford can drill down all he wants and reveal criminal activity the IG was unwilling to state explicitly but to what end? What is the point? Any effort to have justice delivered to the perps is, IMO, in vain.
All because both houses of congress, the IC, and, good lord the f’ing DoJ are in danger of exposure from their own corruption. For them to actually do what they are required to do under the constitution and as part of their job description would end up shining the light back on them. Therefore nothing will be done.
I am now convinced (and I haven’t heard of a good remedy on this or any other site) the whole thing needs to burn to the ground. Sometimes the corruption is so thorough and so intertwined it can’t be corrected without solutions (obviously) outside the existing system.
I am with you in your opinion of the futility of actually getting to the bottom of the den of vipers. So frustrating!!
Bully pulpit.
No President in history has ever understood or implemented it better than VSGPDJT.
The BP is to be found wherever the President is: The Oval Office, The Rose Garden, The Well of the Senate, or the Keyboard of his Cellphone. In control of the Master, a fierce and formidable weapon.
On stage in front of a capacity arena crowd of deplorables.
steele: Here is a blank check..I just need you to state on record that you can vouch for some of these claims…you can write any amount you think it’s worth.
sub-source1: do you take me as a fool, I would not touch that with a ten foot pole.
sub-source2: I would not touch it with a narwhales tusk!
sub-source 3: yeah, what they said.
I find this most hilarious..that the ridiculous over the top dubious outright fabrication was so extreme, that steele could not even get anyone to speak to it…
this presents the crux of the matter very clearly…that the legitimacy and falsifiablity of these memos was so obvious, and YET..the FBI actually presents this to the FIS judge.
what does that really say about the FIS judge too?
collyer….gots some splainin here!!!
Lawfare = Dirty Shysters. Read Licensed to Lie by Sidney Powell if you want to know more about Andrew Weissman et al.
Lankford is my Senator and I have talked with him a time or two while flying home on Thursday night from Washington. He seemed to have a relationship with Trump which he was willing to talk about to regular person like me.
There must be some misunderstanding – a dozen people swore before a judge Steele’s information was corroborated.
Just because he did one thing right is no reason to trust RINO Lankford. He is my Senator, and if you dig around at opensecrets.org, you will find that Lankford is happy to continue taking thousands and thousands of dollars form Koch concerns, even after Koch made it clear that support would go only to politicians who support Koch positions, whether they’re a Republican or a Democrat. Currently, Koch Industries is the 2nd biggest contributor to James Lankford’s Leadership PAC, and most of Lankford’s past public statements concerning President Trump focus on his distaste for the president’s demeanor.
