Tuesday December 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Why Not Reverend?
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“Why is it that you never refer to yourself as ‘Reverend’ (Rev.) or ‘The Reverend’? I must add that I totally agree with not using the title.”
In the Old Testament “reverend” is an adjective referring to the One who was to be revered. The Psalmist says, for example, “He sent redemption unto His people: He hath commanded His covenant forever: holy and reverend is His name” (Psa. 111:9). The term is clearly used here to describe the honor of His name. The name Jehovah was so high, so holy, so revered that the Hebrews changed the pronunciation of it fearing the curse of the law:
“And he that blasphemeth the name of the Lord [Jehovah], he shall surely be put to death, and all the congregation shall certainly stone him: as well the stranger” (Lev. 24:16).
The Scriptures are very clear that we are to hold those in high esteem who have rule over us in spiritual things (I Thes. 5:12,13; Heb. 13:17). While they are indeed worthy of our recognition, the fact is, the very best fall short of the calling. Furthermore, we never want to give the impression that “The Reverend” is in any sense the final authority. Instead, it should be every spiritual leader’s desire that believers study the Word of God, which is the final authority.
Since the designation of “reverend” is such a lofty description that only God is worthy of, we believe ministers of the gospel should avoid its use. We should, however, give our due respect to those who proclaim the riches of His grace among us. This is the Lord’s way of encouraging them in the faith.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-not-reverend/
Psalm 111:9 He sent redemption unto his people: he hath commanded his covenant for ever: holy and reverend is his name.
Leviticus 24:16 And he that blasphemeth the name of the LORD, he shall surely be put to death, and all the congregation shall certainly stone him: as well the stranger, as he that is born in the land, when he blasphemeth the name of the LORD, shall be put to death.
1 Thessalonians 5:12 And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you, and are over you in the Lord, and admonish you;
13 And to esteem them very highly in love for their work’s sake. And be at peace among yourselves.
Hebrews 13:17 Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as they that must give account, that they may do it with joy, and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you.
Mozart Piano Sonata No.11 K.331, Daniel Barenboim
The last part to the Sonata is well know and heard a lot. But it is the pensive quality building up to it that is the best part.
I think this youtube poster summed it up well:
Muskan Puri
4 weeks ago
It begins with a sad quality that slowly turns hopeful. And then before you know it, comes a triumphant tune with hints of playfulness in it. And in the climax comes with an inviting and teasing tune that leads you to a triumphant finale. It’s truly amazing.
Dangerous times. I am intrigued by the sanctimonious statements by the FBI/DOJ/CIA/whatever “employees” involved in this travesty of justice we as a nation are undergoing in what has resulted in an extra Constitutional impeachment. How about me? I most recently was working in the ME under a State Dept/Commerce Dept approved program to support our allies there in the support of US objectives. Obama/Trump approved. I supported the US objectives and did not use the considerable influence I had locally to change those objectives based on my own personal opinions. I would not have remained if I could not serve my country, I would have resigned. Mind you, I had more hardware at my disposal than ANY of those traitors working at the above said agencies, although their political influence was greater. We are getting close to a “Big Jake” moment. “Your fault, my fault, nobody’s fault, it don’t matter”. I pray for God’s Guidance and the blessings on this nation.
Thank you SD.
