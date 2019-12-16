Forced by Reality – The Washington Post Cancels the Recession…

In July and August the U.S. was heading into a recession according to the media.  The Washington Post was at the forefront of the recession narrative with multiple articles predicting certain doom for the U.S. economy…. except there was a problem. All of the economic data would not support their predictions.  Things only got better.

The media gnashed their horrible teeth and stomped their horrible feet; alas Main Street continued to get stronger; wages higher, unemployment lower, and more middle-class Americans gaining strength and financial footing.  The media shouted at trees hoping and praying their predictions would soon evidence and the economy would throw itself into reverse.  Foiled again, it just never happened.  Democrats have permanent frowns.

Today the Washington Post admits defeat, informs their audience that cheering for economic collapse is futile, and states, reluctantly, the U.S. is unlikely to enter a recession:

The U.S. economy is heading into 2020 at a pace of steady, sustained growth after a series of interest rate cuts and the apparent resolution of two trade-related threats mostly eliminated the risk of a recession.

This marks a dramatic turnaround in momentum since August, when some forecasters predicted a 50 percent chance of a downturn starting by the end of next year.

[…] The major fears in August were that businesses would continue pulling back their spending, Trump would continue imposing tariffs, and companies would soon turn around and ax employees. But that worst-case scenario didn’t materialize. Job gains exceeded expectations in October and November. (read more)

42 Responses to Forced by Reality – The Washington Post Cancels the Recession…

  1. freepetta says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    WaPo has always stunk, now it reeks with lies.

    

    
  2. sundance says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    

    
  3. MightyMustardSeed says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    Oh My Goodness! Sundance you are a delight! What a mind!

    

    
  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    Well, it’s great to see that the Obama-Biden Economy is staying strong!

    (snark)

    This is the next logical step, of course, once the recession is officially cancelled. For the media to try to play down the Trump Economy.

    

    
  5. A2 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Steady as she grows⤴️

    

    
  6. AnotherView says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Let them eat crow. Great piece Sundance!

    

    
  7. Magabear says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Striking turnaround, eh? 🙄

    Reality just doesn’t mesh with leftist dogma and wishes. WaPo sucks.

    

    
  8. Bogeyfree says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    They have to say this because once Pelosi takes over the Presidency they can’t have any talk of a recession under a Democrat as that just doesn’t happen.

    

    
  9. Bogeyfree says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    If PT survives impeachment he should pardon Flynn and then appoint him as his VP candidate and PT’s lead in these polls will triple overnight.

    

    
  10. HickTick says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    No Way Biden polls that high , They forced him to run so they could use the Whistle Blower
    They had to change the rules to get it started

    

    
  11. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    They hammered on coming recession months ago.
    The same time they pounded on his being racist.
    Polls show blacks leave Biden and Buttigeg and will switch to Trump.
    That is not working.

    Now they make bribery accusations for impeachment. That has already peaked and is dropping.
    The Markets lead the economy by 6 months.
    Mueller even struck out.

    

    
  12. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    “Striking turnaround since August”? Its only “striking” to the fools at the wapo.

    

    
  13. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Not tired of winning yet !! The only losers are the naysayers and President Trump haters. Bunch of moroons! (Hat tip..Bugs Bunny 🐰).

    

    
  14. Skidroe says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    What are the odds of Trump winning a 3rd term?

    

    
  15. Richie says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    It may be the globalists way of thanking Trump for making a deal with the Chinese communists.

    

    
  16. teabag14 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Polls are meant to manipulate you. If your guy polls high – awesome! It’s all good & I’m here with my beer. If your guy polls low – OMG. All is lost & I’m here with my beer. The operative word being “here”. Either way you are seduced into doing nothing.

    Regarding headlines from the propaganda arm of the leftists: I’m noticing more walking back of previous lies on the one hand, and also little bitty bits of positive reporting on current events on the other. We have to surmise that if the MSM flips, it will be done slowly & quietly. All the more reason to distrust them. I think it’s called pandering. Nevertheless, it is significant.

    

    
  18. Bigbadmike says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    These pathetic losers don’t understand the American kick ass economy. The Trump years, 2017-2019 have been the best and the best is yet to come. Hey, you spineless millennials, you want to be rich? Take a Dale Carnegie course. Forget everything the loser acedemia has brainwashed you with, grow a pair, and become a salesman. Don’t be a loser. You can win, but yougotawana.

    

    
  19. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    When a ball is dropped, it will hit a floor and rebound, thus the Obama recovery (recovery was because of fracking and the Federal reserve). Most recoveries last only 5 to 6 years at which point it stagnates and then falls again. Recoveries usually create new competition and excess production. There are also new markets and production methods where over extending in these new areas can cause a market collapse (dot-com bubble). Keeping a recovery going after the typical recovery apex requires strong economic policies. The economy actually did slow down a bit last winter but President Trump did reignite the rockets and the economy did resurge. The Federal Reserve was actually very passive during the last year. Though it maintained interest rate there were no quantitative easing which lead to much of the Stock market rebound during the Obama Administration. Point is this is the Trump Economy.

    

    
  20. joeknuckles says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Now I’m worried. WAPO is wrong 99.8% of the time. I fell better when they are predicting the opposite of what I want.

    

    
  21. TreeClimber says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Don’t lose hope yet! According to the NYT, it’s just that the recession isn’t here yet – and they provided where to look for it appearing first (not that I read the article. Shame on Mozilla/Pocket for partnering with such sites as NYT and The Atlantic.)

    

    
  22. rah says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:41 am

    “This marks a dramatic turnaround in momentum since August, when some forecasters predicted a 50 percent chance of a downturn starting by the end of next year.”

    To prove that the answer to all titles phrased as a question is not always “NO” I ask:
    Would those be the same “forecasters” that predicted the stock market would crash when Trump was elected?
    I guess you noticed this article was dated during a four day record rise of the market and the day before the announcement the market had gained it’s 10,000th point since Trump was elected?

    

    
  23. dufrst says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:49 am

    We had a poster name Bluto, who use to tally all the times the media and Trump opponent would declare him FINISHED!

    By now, Bluto’s list must be so long, it might literally be able to ring the planet! Yet despite this, they continue their futile attempts to Stump the Trump! You can’t do it! Trump was chosen by God for this time. He will prevail, until what was purposed for him to accomplish, is done! MAGA!!

    

    
  24. ZurichMike says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

    WaPo prepping to crown Dems with the good economy (“we fought hard for workers in the USMCA and to protect children in the China trade deal”). Mark my words.

    

    

