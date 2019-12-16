Forced by Reality – The Washington Post Cancels the Recession…

In July and August the U.S. was heading into a recession according to the media. The Washington Post was at the forefront of the recession narrative with multiple articles predicting certain doom for the U.S. economy…. except there was a problem. All of the economic data would not support their predictions. Things only got better.
The media gnashed their horrible teeth and stomped their horrible feet; alas Main Street continued to get stronger; wages higher, unemployment lower, and more middle-class Americans gaining strength and financial footing. The media shouted at trees hoping and praying their predictions would soon evidence and the economy would throw itself into reverse. Foiled again, it just never happened. Democrats have permanent frowns.
Today the Washington Post admits defeat, informs their audience that cheering for economic collapse is futile, and states, reluctantly, the U.S. is unlikely to enter a recession:
WaPo has always stunk, now it reeks with lies.
Can you run from prison? (Quid Pro Joe)
Yes. Eugene V Debs ran for president while in prison.
“Can you run from prison?”
After DC is done with him we might have to ask for Trump…
Only Donald Trump could turn impeachment into peachy-keen.
I would not trust USA Today. My guess is that they still either lowballed the numbers or polled more democrats than republicans. The presidents numbers are likely much higher.
Yup. Just double President Trump’s leads and you’ll be in the ballpark.
And, it’s a poll of registered voters. Likely voters would move even more in Trump’s direction. And it’s not likely USA Today rigged the sampling to favor Trump. And then there’s always the hidden Trump vote, which could be smaller than last time, because I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the voters giving him a lead in this poll were formerly “hidden” Trump voters, who have decided to no longer remain hidden.
Isn’t it a hoot that the fake news has resorted to quoting the fake Fox News poll to continue their narrative? And here I thought they hated FNC? Clowns. 🤡
Winning…bigly!
Oh My Goodness! Sundance you are a delight! What a mind!
After Sundance’s remarks about Pompeo running Trump yesterday (Don’t remember Sundance being wrong) I’m amazed he hasn’t been hounded out, More power to yuor elbow, Sundance.
Duh! your.
Well, it’s great to see that the Obama-Biden Economy is staying strong!
(snark)
This is the next logical step, of course, once the recession is officially cancelled. For the media to try to play down the Trump Economy.
Steady as she grows⤴️
Let them eat crow. Great piece Sundance!
I can think of a few things I would have them eat, they are inside my cat’s litter box.
Striking turnaround, eh? 🙄
Reality just doesn’t mesh with leftist dogma and wishes. WaPo sucks.
They have to say this because once Pelosi takes over the Presidency they can’t have any talk of a recession under a Democrat as that just doesn’t happen.
If PT survives impeachment he should pardon Flynn and then appoint him as his VP candidate and PT’s lead in these polls will triple overnight.
No Way Biden polls that high , They forced him to run so they could use the Whistle Blower
They had to change the rules to get it started
They oversampled dementia wards in that poll.
They hammered on coming recession months ago.
The same time they pounded on his being racist.
Polls show blacks leave Biden and Buttigeg and will switch to Trump.
That is not working.
Now they make bribery accusations for impeachment. That has already peaked and is dropping.
The Markets lead the economy by 6 months.
Mueller even struck out.
But if they have a Senate trial, if 67 votes are harvested for conviction all that doesn’t matter. What’s done is done.
“Striking turnaround since August”? Its only “striking” to the fools at the wapo.
Not tired of winning yet !! The only losers are the naysayers and President Trump haters. Bunch of moroons! (Hat tip..Bugs Bunny 🐰).
What are the odds of Trump winning a 3rd term?
What are the odds of Trump surviving his 1st term?
It may be the globalists way of thanking Trump for making a deal with the Chinese communists.
Polls are meant to manipulate you. If your guy polls high – awesome! It’s all good & I’m here with my beer. If your guy polls low – OMG. All is lost & I’m here with my beer. The operative word being “here”. Either way you are seduced into doing nothing.
Regarding headlines from the propaganda arm of the leftists: I’m noticing more walking back of previous lies on the one hand, and also little bitty bits of positive reporting on current events on the other. We have to surmise that if the MSM flips, it will be done slowly & quietly. All the more reason to distrust them. I think it’s called pandering. Nevertheless, it is significant.
Funny how that happens
https://nyoobserver.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/gettyimages-843035716.jpg?quality=80&w=970
You forgot the shell!
These pathetic losers don’t understand the American kick ass economy. The Trump years, 2017-2019 have been the best and the best is yet to come. Hey, you spineless millennials, you want to be rich? Take a Dale Carnegie course. Forget everything the loser acedemia has brainwashed you with, grow a pair, and become a salesman. Don’t be a loser. You can win, but yougotawana.
When a ball is dropped, it will hit a floor and rebound, thus the Obama recovery (recovery was because of fracking and the Federal reserve). Most recoveries last only 5 to 6 years at which point it stagnates and then falls again. Recoveries usually create new competition and excess production. There are also new markets and production methods where over extending in these new areas can cause a market collapse (dot-com bubble). Keeping a recovery going after the typical recovery apex requires strong economic policies. The economy actually did slow down a bit last winter but President Trump did reignite the rockets and the economy did resurge. The Federal Reserve was actually very passive during the last year. Though it maintained interest rate there were no quantitative easing which lead to much of the Stock market rebound during the Obama Administration. Point is this is the Trump Economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually the better term is “Excess Capacity” not “Excess production”. I only minored in Economics in college.
Now I’m worried. WAPO is wrong 99.8% of the time. I fell better when they are predicting the opposite of what I want.
Don’t lose hope yet! According to the NYT, it’s just that the recession isn’t here yet – and they provided where to look for it appearing first (not that I read the article. Shame on Mozilla/Pocket for partnering with such sites as NYT and The Atlantic.)
Remember the NYT “forecasters” are all graduates of the Paul Krugman, never get anything right, school of economics.
“This marks a dramatic turnaround in momentum since August, when some forecasters predicted a 50 percent chance of a downturn starting by the end of next year.”
To prove that the answer to all titles phrased as a question is not always “NO” I ask:
Would those be the same “forecasters” that predicted the stock market would crash when Trump was elected?
I guess you noticed this article was dated during a four day record rise of the market and the day before the announcement the market had gained it’s 10,000th point since Trump was elected?
We had a poster name Bluto, who use to tally all the times the media and Trump opponent would declare him FINISHED!
By now, Bluto’s list must be so long, it might literally be able to ring the planet! Yet despite this, they continue their futile attempts to Stump the Trump! You can’t do it! Trump was chosen by God for this time. He will prevail, until what was purposed for him to accomplish, is done! MAGA!!
WaPo prepping to crown Dems with the good economy (“we fought hard for workers in the USMCA and to protect children in the China trade deal”). Mark my words.
