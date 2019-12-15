The Third Sunday Of Advent

December 15, 2019

Believe-Sign-RSReading 1 Is 35:1-6a, 10

The desert and the parched land will exult;
the steppe will rejoice and bloom.
They will bloom with abundant flowers,
and rejoice with joyful song.


The glory of Lebanon will be given to them,
the splendor of Carmel and Sharon;
they will see the glory of the LORD,
the splendor of our God.
Strengthen the hands that are feeble,
make firm the knees that are weak,
say to those whose hearts are frightened:
Be strong, fear not!
Here is your God,
he comes with vindication;
with divine recompense
he comes to save you.
Then will the eyes of the blind be opened,
the ears of the deaf be cleared;
then will the lame leap like a stag,
then the tongue of the mute will sing.

Those whom the LORD has ransomed will return
and enter Zion singing,
crowned with everlasting joy;
they will meet with joy and gladness,
sorrow and mourning will flee.

6 Responses to The Third Sunday Of Advent

  freepetta says:
    December 15, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Amen 🙏

  Super Elite says:
    December 15, 2019 at 12:58 am

    What a beautiful message! Just what I needed to hear. I’m going to memorize that if I can.

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 15, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Love the scriptures, Menagerie. Thank you for the message for today.

