December 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1060

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Sing the glory of his name; make his praise glorious.
Say to God, “How awesome are your deeds! So great is your power
that your enemies cringe before you. ” 🌟 — Ps 66:2-3
————–
***Praise: President Trump & MAGA Team are back in the WH after 2 outings(game & fundraiser)
***Praise: President Trump had a great day at the game…full of respect, appreciation & FUN—Congratulations, Navy, for the win
***Praise: China canceled their additional (Dec 15th) tariffs on some US goods
***Praise: Re: China deal…President Trump did an historic, enforceable deal for our manufacturers, which protects a broad range of U.S. intellectual property, such as trade secrets, and provides strong, new tools to tackle counterfeiting of our products
***Praise: When Pres.Trump took office, he reset our priorities and did an historic increase in overall defense budget—which helped Rust Belt industries, job creation, and wages.
***Praise: Team United States wins the Presidents Cup (Golf)
***Praise: Stock Market is taking a rest after experiencing many many highs these last few months 😉
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— USMCA is in Congress ready to be Passed–Pray Congress pass it before Christmas
— protection and empowerment for Congressional Patriots who knows right from wrong and aren’t afraid to speak out the truth
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani
— for special 24/7 protection for our military-they”re being targeted
— 25 million Evangelical Christians come to an understanding they need to register to vote and vote for President Trump if they want to preserve their Right to Worship Our Almighty God in USA
— Those involved in the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, get caught and charged
— for continuing empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to continue to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* O Come Let Us Adore Him *🇺🇸*
🦅 “A stable, loving family is one of life’s greatest blessings. It provides support, comfort, guidance, acceptance, and joy.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, December 15, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 324 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/14/december-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1059/comment-page-1/#comment-7659783)
– – – – – –
Saturday update – 12/14/19
– Tweet & Facebook photo with a couple beautiful pictures at Project 2 of excavators holding up wall panels during sunset.
– Brian Kolfage mentioned that they are trying to have the govt. fund the 250 miles of border wall in Texas. WBTW/Fisher will work with the landowners through hard work and relationships so the govt. doesn’t have to.
– A beautiful picture Jeff Rainforth took in Israel of a sunset on the Mediterranean Sea during his worldwide border wall tour.
– Short video of oil field worker on the border.
– Older video from Demo Day 2, back in April 2019 which has never been posted here before. Scott Hennen interviews Tommy Fisher and Paul Debs, of ATSC, Fisher’s technology partner.
– Additional details on the border wall tech provided by ATSC. I may have gone overboard with the detail. 😀
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference which Judge Crane scheduled for Dec. 19.
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
We are going to have a lot of great photos when this wall is eventually built. The sun and clouds will give us a variety of beautiful sunrises, sunsets, and rainbows reflecting off and shining through our bright, beautiful wall. Then there’s also the water and landscape reflected off the wall. Mexico will have a great view from their side as well. 😀 🌦☀️🌈
Q: How much do we need to have that funded? Please keep us posted. We want to make sure the money is there when needed.
Brian Kolfage: This is something we are trying to have the government fund. They don’t have to go to court to fight for the land or contact people. We did the work for them. @realDonaldTrump can get 250 miles in Texas through our hard work and relationships.
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post: What a beautiful sunset! Every piece of wall we put up makes America one step closer to being a secure nation. We have 250 more miles of Private Property landowners want a wall on! We the People and the power of private enterprise, can get this job done.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook photo – 12/12/19:
Tweet with video. – (0:45)
Here is an older interview I recently discovered from the July Wall Symposium. This is the first time I’ve heard about or seen Fisher Industries’ technology partner, Paul Debs of ATSC (Advanced Technology Systems Company). I’ve included this video as well as some company info for those who like to get more detail on the border wall the tech. 🙂
Scott Hennon Facebook post – July Wall Symposium – (12:22)
Excerpts:
3:54 – Scott Hennon: Another important component here is electronics and technology. And you’ve got a partner at Fisher Industries. Tell us a little bit about Paul, his team, and what they’ve done for you.
Tommy Fisher: Yea, one of the team members that we brought in is another company, Paul Debs with ATSC. And they’ve been an integral part. I’ll let Paul talk more about his stuff.
Paul Debs: So what we’ve done is we’ve integrated high definition day/night cameras with some of our proprietary iFIDS technology, which is essentially a buried line sensor. So we buried cable along the wall which enables users our operators to detect, locate, and most importantly classify surface and subsurface threats.
So at any point in time we can detect, locate, classify pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic, tunnelling or digging, pack animals, gunfires and then the lights(?).
Paul Debs: For an agent what it does is it gives them more operational control and it gives them back the variable of time. So say you have people lined up the whole way, you’re able to remotely or at any other point, whether you’re at the border or further back, know what’s going on at all times. Whether you can see it or not, that’s the beauty of …?… integrated technology.
And so for the American people what that does is it adds to the efficiency and the cost savings of these types of systems as we put them out there.
Okay, the next 2 posts should satisfy the techies that want a lot more detail. 😀
Advanced Technology Systems Company – company website. (Fisher Industries technology partner)
iFids
“The ATSC iFIDS solution is a COTS, Field proven, turnkey, approach to ensuring complete operational control of distributed assets using buried fiber-optic cable. As a standalone solution, or integrated into a system-of-systems. iFIDS is capable of identifying and alerting operations of foot traffic, vehicle traffic, digging /tunneling, pack animals and gunfire. iFIDS uses the system’s machine learning capability to identify and catalog new threats for the future inclusion on the alert screen. This system can be coupled with slew to cue EO/IR cameras, radars, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to verify and further track the potential threat. This 24/7 discrete approach to early threat identification reduces the requirement to constantly have “boots on the ground”, informing and improving the operator Data-to-Decision making process.”
Advanced Technology Systems Company – company website. (Fisher Industries technology partner)
MBSS-80 Trailer – This may be the Mobile Technology Unit discussed in the video (2nd Demo Day) I posted yesterday.
“The MBSS-80 is a mobile/nomadic trailer platform providing a single operator within the trailer mounted environmentally controlled shelter command & control of radar and electro optic sensors positioned atop the 23m mast. Data and control of the system payload is actionable from additional MBSS systems via a high capacity line of site point to point/multipoint microwave radio system. The MBSS-80 is derived from the integration of best of breed proven military and commercial off the shelf technologies to achieve a rugged, reliable and versatile product capable of meeting and exceeding your system functional and performance requirements. The MBSS-80 is capable of stand-alone operations or as part of a secure multi-layered, hierarchical TCP/IP network.”
System Highlights
• High Performance MIL-STD-810 tested Ground Surveillance Radar
• Long Range MIL-STD-810 tested EOIR Multisensor with Laser Range Finder and GPS
• Broadband microwave PTP/PMP communications
• Highly Rugged Mobile Mast Trailer with heavy duty suspension and military tires
• Modular high reliability hybrid power system
• Adaptable Payload power and signal interface unit
• Field proven Command and control software
• Environmentally controlled single operator workstation shelter
From Sundance’s Twitter:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great news — charges filed in that sickening school bus attack video of the child who wore a Trump hat:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7793721/Students-charged-battery-beating-boy-wore-Trump-2020-hat.html
So tired of the BS that these attacks are not because of Trump apparel, that they don’t meet criteria for hate crime because it is Blacks beating up a Caucasian and we know only Caucasians are the racists, etc.
Call the Florida Prosecutor office and loudly call BS on this. And ask what caused the attack if not hate? Azz wipe Commie prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah. Glad to see charges filed, but we need true justice.
RINO WHO MAY VOTE AGAINST TRUMP
I recently wrote an email to Marco Rubio expressing my rage over the ongoing impeachment scam. I received this response from him today. I may be wrong but it looks to me as though the little sh!t may vote with the democrats in the impeachment trial. I am very interested in what the treeper community thinks. Here is his email. I could only post the text but that is all one needs to see.
Dear ***********
Thank you for taking the time to express your thoughts regarding the impeachment process. Understanding your views helps me to better represent Florida in the United States Senate, and I appreciate the opportunity to respond.
Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states, “[t]he House of Representatives…shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” Article I, Section 3 states, “[t]he Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” On September 24, 2019, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. If a president is impeached by the House of Representatives, it is the Senate’s role to conduct a trial, presided by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. This will either convict the president and remove him from office based on the charges passed by the House, or acquit him. Conviction of the president requires two thirds of the senators present to vote in favor. Impeaching a president is an extremely divisive and consequential decision. If this process moves forward to the Senate for a trial and vote, I will continue to approach it thoughtfully. I commit to only act on the basis of facts and in the best interests of the nation. It is an honor and a privilege to serve you as your United States Senator. I will keep your thoughts in mind as I consider this issue and continue working to ensure America remains a safe and prosperous nation.
Sincerely,
Marco Rubio
U.S. Senator
* * * * * * * * * * *
What does he mean, ” I will continue to approach it thoughtfully” ???
This is the last straw for Rubio if he does this.
Actually, ANY Republican that votes against Trump is done forever in my book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rubio. Gang of 8. Deep State. Any questions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not gang of 8 regarding intelligence.
Little Marco is still Little Marco, made in the image of a Communist elf, if he even thinks the way the Soviet-style House Impeachment inquiries was conducted by Schiff/Nadler is acceptable to his “thoughtfully” brain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like a cookie cutter response to me. I think the chances are zero to none that he votes with the loons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is sad….and so true.
hmmm….not sure why the Pelosi thang is there. It’s the bottom one I like!
It’s exactly what’s happening, esp. in all the Dem – run cities on the West Coast.
The claw is a nice touch.
Merry Christmas, Hunter!
https://nypost.com/2019/12/11/cocaine-santa-sweater-is-now-a-best-seller-on-amazon/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do believe Trump is getting ready to fire Wray.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he is going to burn it ALL down! GOOD!!!
“Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is, and you must bend to its power or live a lie.” – Miyamoto Masana, 1584-1645, Japanese swordsman, philosopher, strategist, writer and rōnin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
FBI Director Wray is now living on Borrowed Time and must get the hell out of the J Edgar Hoover Building. A S A P — either on his own or — frog marched out, in shackles, for attempting to obstruct justice, among other things.
On the Nunes/Gowdy memo, that Horowitz also verified last week, Wray said the Nunes memo mustn’t be released ‘cuz Wray “has grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”
Chris Wray, Kiss My Ass.
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2018/01/fbi-director-opposes-release-of-false-nunes-memo.html
I just saw the Richard Jewel movie and the FBI prick in the movie bears a striking resemblance to Christopher Wray.
I wonder if Clint did that on purpose.
The Federal Reserve Bank.
Is there a reserve?
Democrats should be so worried about own self-preservation with their never ending coup/Trump investigations/resistance/anti-citizen/pro-illegal alien stance/pro-impeachment stance…
Adam Schitt gets a very, very warm welcome back home in Los Angeles:
I wish I could have been there to shout the POS down.
Not a great/wise choice of venues, IMO.
The event was to commemorate Armenian genocide. It wasn’t about Schiffhead.
Furthermore, the Dems lost Armenian support because they had some members who were against commemoration. So this is like grabbing a defeat from the jaws of victory for the Repubs.
Scream this ignorant a$$ down at a Climate Change thang or some other stoopid Dem “cause”, not an event to commemorate a group of Americans.
Today:
Yesterday:
https://nypost.com/2019/12/14/meet-the-dutch-girls-who-seduced-nazis-and-lured-them-to-their-deaths/
This is a very encouraging video.
This is what can happen when the politicians and the media lie ti stupid people. Stupid people tend to believe their BS.
“You Backing The Russians, Boy?” – Illinois Man Charged With Threatening To Murder GOP Congressman
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/you-backing-russians-boy-illinois-man-charged-threatening-murder-gop-congressman
New WikiLeaks Bombshell: 20 Inspectors Dissent From Syria Chemical Attack Narrative
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-wikileaks-bombshell-20-inspectors-dissent-syria-chemical-attack-narrative
Great news! Hannity will be Levin’s guest for a full hour tomorrow night, so we get to hear even more from (and about) him instead of hearing from somebody interesting.
/s
