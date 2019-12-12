December 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1057

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Blessed are those you choose and bring near to live in your courts!
We are filled with the good things of your house, of your holy temple. ” 🌟
— Ps 65:4
————–
***Praise: President Trump’s NDAA requests have all been agreed on by House Armed Services Committee (Military pay raises, 12 week Parental Leave, rebuilding our military, border security, establish Space Force)
***Praise: The truth is finding its way to the Sunlight–keep praying and calling Congress
***Praise: The Repubs are pushing back against the Dems–The Brave repubs are our modern day Sons/Daughters of Liberty Party
***Praise: House passed NDAA..now it goes to the Senate
***Praise: Pelosi agrees to put USMCA to the House floor vote
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani (Ukraine crime discovery)
— for special 24/7 protection for our LEOs-they are being targeted
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Vamoose
— for empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to continue to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
— for UK election-Polls opens today (Thurs) 7am to 10pm UK (Thurs 2am to 5pm ET)
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers in poor health and those taking care of their ailing loved ones
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Twelve Days Of Christmas *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another with hearts full of generosity and grace.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, December 12, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 327 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Yea, God !
Praise: for Grandma’s daily “Early a.m. Update”. Amen, again and again.
Praise: for Tuesday’s wonderful crowds of happy, hopeful, staunch supporters at the rally in Hershey. Still feeling the glow here, and am so grateful for the incredible American man who has stood up, stood his ground, and is exposing the massive abuse in our government by those who populate our government.
Praise: for Sundance, the Treehouse Team, and all of you who read here and contribute your vast knowledge, expertise, and wisdom.
Wednesday, 12/11/19, has unleashed a tsunami of break throughs – at long last, which Sundance has faithfully catalogued and analyzed. Thank you.
May our Almighty God keep his hand firmly on the shoulder of AG Barr, and propel him to do right by the President who has been so double-crossed by our own powerful countrymen, and to faithfully execute the Constitutionally required duties of his Office. AG Barr, remember your oath. You cannot protect a hive that is eating itself alive. We can handle the truth, and our Nation will survive. In the matchless name of Jesus, Lord and Saviour, I pray.
And Lord, please take excellent care of our Grandma C – for her family, for our country, and for us who love and respect her so deeply.
Amen. Amen. Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/11/december-11th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1056/comment-page-1/#comment-7647897)
– – – – – –
Wednesday update – 12/11/19
– Brian Kolfage is interviewed by Neil Cavuto of Fox News. (Video)
– Tommy Fisher is interviewed by Jolanie Martinez of CBS 4 ValleyCentral. He explained that they are still building everything in the project but they are not allowed to install anything while the Temporary Restraining Orders are in place. (Article & Video)
– Brian Kolfage revealed in a text exchange with freelance reporter Dave Hendricks that they spent $9 million on Project 1; Project 2 will be about $50 million; and Project 3 will be about $12 million.
– WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
– Misc. tweets & articles.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos; 2 photos)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– ***for the status conference in the federal case scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday(12/12/19), in Judge Crane’s courtroom in McAllen; that the federal TRO against Fisher would get dropped and they can begin construction/instillation of the wall. That the wall design would be approved by IBWC. (not sure exactly what will be addressed in court. It was mentioned that a successful conclusion here could result in the state case & TRO being dropped as well.)
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with article & video. For some reason TheHill video used construction footage from WBTW’s Project 1 when reporting on a judge blocking the reallocation of defense funding for a series of border construction projects. They must view WBTW/Fisher as the main threat to their open borders agenda. 😁 – (0:47)
Stillwater: Don’t know about you, but I’ve heard all this eco-drivel before, many times ! While whining about possible ( no peer-reviewed confirming studies ), harm to wildlife from the wall these folks conveniently ignore the real ( and documented ) harm to the ‘ fragile desert eco-system ‘ currently on-going by the coyotes’ vehicles, trash, excrement and bodies visible from satellite photos !
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it has something to do with the Marxist/Communist takeover of the environmental movement. They’re good at taking over organizations and turning using them for their own agenda. Yuri Bezmenov mentioned this in an interview with G. Edward Griffin
Brian Kolfage: Hey @realDonaldTrump I know someone who can build 200 miles of wall privately in Texas before Election Day, we are ready to go!
Tweet with FoxNews video interview w/ Neil Cavuto. – (1:55)
Video: https://youtu.be/Gm2WvgLsM9k
Brian Kolfage: The land owners are ready to go…
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: We can build 200 miles in Texas through private land owners
Tweet with article & nice video(w/ Tommy Fisher). First footage of wall trenches, rebar, electrical conduit, and palm trees being planted on shore. – (2:07)
CBS 4 Exclusive: Company behind border fence project clears misconceptions
https://valleycentral.com/news/local/cbs-4-exclusive-company-behind-border-fence-project-clears-misconceptions
Article Excerpts (see article for more details):
– Despite there being a state and federal temporary restraining order against Fisher Industries, Fisher said they are allowed to prepare for the construction of the border fence.
– “We’re allowed to dig the trench, where eventually the wall will go in, place the [steel] rebar behind us to where we’re also putting the electrical condo in,” said Fisher as he pointed to one of the trenches.
– Since the temporary restraining order prohibits the company from constructing the fence, Fisher said his crews instead practiced putting the fence together to see what it would look like and hopes to show the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) the difference between their fence and the government’s border wall.
– “We went with a galvanized bollard so there is no rust or dust. We spaced it at five inches, not three and a half inches like a lot of the other fences, so the water can get through,” said Fisher. “But also, the animals that people are concerned [about] the ocelots and some of the smaller animals that migrate back and forth.”
Tweet with article and good video footage of activity on Project 2. Even thought BorderReport is against the wall, the article actually contains some good info. – (3:01)
Article: https://www.kveo.com/news/upcoming-court-hearings-could-determine-fate-of-border-wall-construction/
Tweets with court documents
Tweet with transcript.
Q: would love to read the whole transcript
Dave Hendricks: I wish I could post it.
Unfortunately, the transcript will not become available in the web version of PACER until March 9. (That’s a pretty standard restriction.)
Tweet with screenshot of Judge Randy Crane’s order to dismiss the federal lawsuit against WBTW.
Dave Hendricks: As a result of the information provided by Kris Kobach, @WeBuildtheWall was dismissed from the lawsuit.
Q&A between freelance reporter Dave Hendricks and Brian Kolfage
Dave Hendricks: I asked @BrianKolfage, the founder and president of @WeBuildtheWall, about what Kris Kobach said in court.
Kolfage said that description is accurate.
Brian Kolfage text: That’s correct, to this exact point we have only provided about 5% of the funding for project 2. The project is roughtly $50 million dollars and it hasn’t enough begun construction phase. As you know WBTW, doesn’t have $50 mil but other investors have been united by our success in Sunland Park to come together to secure this important stretch of open border that cartels have taken advantage of. Because this project is so costly there’s no way we would ever be the lead on it with our budget. We spent $9million on project 1, project 2 is around $50m and project 3 is looking at about $12m.
Dave Hendricks: I also asked @BrianKolfage about construction on the property after U.S. District Judge Randy Crane signed the temporary restraining order.
Here’s what he said.
Brian Kolfage text: Construction of the barrier has not even started to begin with, never. We nor Fisher have ever been in violation of anything this entire project. A lot of people don’t understand what’s allowed and not allowed and frankly don’t read the fine print for what it is. Yes the project has not stopped, we don’t have to, Fisher wasn’t ordered to stop doing the current work that he’s been doing. He was ordered not to begin the physical construction of the bollard fence on the banks of the Rio Grande. Something that he has never started to begin with yet, and was waiting on the IBWC. However, the job continues as it’s private property and no judge can tell a private land owner they can’t cut their plants down or clean up their property regardless of what its for. The IBWC request was very clear too, it said do not start “construction of the structure”.
These guys have the best lawyers in the business advising them, these are no the legal zoom lawyers on the other side. There’s not a single action that is taken on that ground without extreme legal advice, and that’s exactly why dirt is still moving regardless of people’s feelings to the matter.
Brian Kolfage text: Also it’s a federal case and I’m no lawyer but the Hidalgo county TRO will be completely dropped since the IBWC is federal and the case is now in federal court.
And when the IBWC give green light very soon, the wall will go up.
Dave Hendricks: A status conference in the case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in McAllen.
Stillwater:. This good news! Crafty lawyers for WBTW. Can’t build a anything veritcal but can build anything horizontal! Will sleep better tonight!
Also today President Trump has basically killed off the WTO, a one world government organization by not appointing new replacement judge’s! Slow death by strangulation!
Most Treepers are not aware of this new mega MAGVa victory!
Can u tell me more about this?
Mom4:. Basically the WTO was set up to be the final arbitration for world trade disagreements. Basically a one world government organization.
President Trump naturally opposes the globalist having final say on US trade agreements. So by not appointing replacement judge’s to the WTO the number of active judge’s has fallen to just one judge! Not enough to render any rulings!
Hurts China and EU big time! Hurts Wall Street international companies because now they can’t over rule President Trump’s trade tariffs! Hurts US chamber of commerce too! Hurts money laundering to Congress! All part of deconstructing corrupt old world order!
Dems and Reps hate him for doing this!
Hi Wes, yea nothing vertical can be installed, but they can assemble the bollards vertically on the panels to see what they look like and give IBWC something to see as well. But yes, all the horizontal work is keeping them busy. They are really good at working while they wait.
Thanks for the info on the WTO. I was wondering how POTUS was going deal with them. I’ll have to look into that. Economic topics what originally brought me to the CTH. 🙂
Wednesday Email Update – 12/11/19 – I’ve condensed the format and emphasized certain informative parts.
– Dear Friend
– Just days into building critical miles of our new border wall in Mission, Texas, our project has come under attack, as well as the safety of our nation.
-The Fake News reporters at The Hill ran with headlines earlier this week falsely claiming that We Build the Wall is attempting to build the wall on a nature preserve we don’t have access to.
– That claim is 100% false.
– And now The Rundown News has proved it.
– Please follow this link to check out how desperate some are to bring our project to a screeching halt — a project that nearly half a million Americans proved they want with their generous support.
– My pledge to you is this: Our wall projects will ALWAYS be above board, and we will always work together with landowners, and only with their consent.
– That’s why this latest barrage of fake news was so pathetic. They’ll do ANYTHING they can do try to block our effort to help President Trump build the wall and fulfill one of his biggest campaign promises by the end of his first term as president.
– You and I can help President Trump complete the entire Border Wall. WE CAN DO IT! Please pitch in whatever you are able to help.
WALL BUILDING UPDATE
– We recently broke ground on our second wall project, and despite some setbacks, we’re still moving forward to secure our border.
– We need your help to get through this legal setback and finish the wall we’ve started, so we can move on to the next project we have ready to go.
– We’re on pace to build 4 miles since we started in February and have it all completed by year’s end!
– This same project would cost the federal govt as much as 80-100 million dollars and take a few years to complete!
– We Build the Wall and We the People have proven we can do it for less than half the costs and in record setting time at and at record less cost. Please stand with us and fight to help us protect our southern border.
For America,
Brian Kolfage
Please share this email with all your fellow wall supporters!
ICYMI
TIME’s Person of the Year
CRAZY
Ooopsie Poopsie spoke out of school
Horowitz left a few knowledge gaps that hopefully Durham fills in.
Who were the Strzok/Page ‘ocunus lures’ from Dec 2015? Sure, we don’t need to know who they are but we definitely need to know who they are not and they better not be anybody relating to the FBI/CIA/FISA scandal.
Why was Bill Priestap in London the weekend before the Downer/Papadop meeting?
The simplest theory has always been that the FISA was necessary for the FBI to justify the third-party database abuse that had been applied to all opposition campaigns and likely all political opponents since 2012.
That’s why getting the FISA was non-negotiable no matter how much fraud was needed.
Comey was a useful idiot, Brennan and Clapper and likely Obama drove the bus, set up the stings, called in five eyes favours and told Jimmy what they needed from his FBI. He obliged.
String ’em all up.
Loser Eric Holder laid a WaPo OpEd tonight against Barr and Durham.
Unbelievable.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/eric-holder-sends-warning-to-john-durham-says-william-barr-unfit-to-be-attorney-general-in-wapo-op-ed/
If you combine WaPo and OpEd, and expand the acronyms you get “Washington Poop Editorial”. Coincidence? I think not.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We don’t believe in coincidences here in the Last Refuge. WaPoopEd it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! WaPooped.
Smell the fear of one of the Corruptocrat Leaders. Is it getting warm in here?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not nearly as warm as it’s going to get. 💥🔥☄️
LikeLiked by 2 people
The wingman sees someone getting too close to his protectee.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Natalie Jaresko – Puerto Rico – Ukraine
https://oversightboard.pr.gov/fombteam/natalie-jaresko/
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3791608/posts
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/25/puerto-ricos-problem-is-a-lack-of-leadership/
https://www.stalkerzone.org/oleg-tsarev-how-ukraine-was-being-killed/
https://consortiumnews.com/2015/11/10/how-ukraines-finance-chief-got-rich/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, it gets better. Louie Gohmert had a few questions for her awhile back.
GOP congressman asked former Ukraine minister about Eric Ciaramella, CIA officer alleged to be whistleblower
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/gop-congressman-asked-former-ukraine-minister-about-eric-ciaramella-cia-officer-alleged-to-be-whistleblower
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! I did hear the Congressman question her on the WB. 🙂 I had hoped she would be question harder on her work accomplishments in Ukraine. Found enough negative comments in UK articles and blog postings on her work to question her fitness for PRico position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should Democrats vote to Impeach, then, based on the gruel they’re serving up, they will have exceeded their constitutional authority.
Their vote would be a violation of constitution, because they are not citing bribery, nor treason, nor high crimes.
The sole power to impeach reside with the House; and, that power may only be exercised if bribery, treason, high crimes are alleged.
The Democrats are alleging no crimes.
And if they vote for Impeachment, then Pres. Trump must immediately petition Supreme Court to interpret the constitutionality of this potential House action.
There would then likely be a 9-0 SC vote — and an order declaring the House Articles of Impeachment null and void, because they are not premised on either treason, bribery or high crimes.
The SC would nullify the House action, perhaps prior to Christmas; and that would be the end of it.
Dershowitz looks at this in a somewhat similar way, — instead asking what should Senate do were it presented articles of impeachment that are extra-constitutional, or rather, violate constitution.
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/15269/senate-unconstitutional-impeachment
The Senate does not interpret the Constitution; that is the SC’s function and duty.
In this matter, the SC would have no choice, and would have to get involved in this dispute, if asked by the president; it really is that simple.
John Roberts may not want to deal with this, but he has no choice.
And after he and the eight other judges nullify the Impeachment articles, he can finally begin to do something about the FISC Fiasco.
PS
Another presidential option is to ask the SC for an “advisory option” on the House Articles, should it come to that.
[[[[[ Judicial Review – – – The best-known power of the Supreme Court is judicial review, or the ability of the Court to declare a Legislative or Executive act in violation of the Constitution, is not found within the text of the Constitution itself. The Court established this doctrine in the case of Marbury v. Madison (1803).] . . . .in this matter. Since Article VI of the Constitution establishes the Constitution as the Supreme Law of the Land, the Court held that an Act of Congress that is contrary to the Constitution could not stand.]]]
https://www.uscourts.gov/about-federal-courts/educational-resources/about-educational-outreach/activity-resources/about
-30-
PDJT has said he wants a quick impeachment so that he can have a trial. This makes me wonder if what he really means is that he wants to take this to SCOTUS and let the court crush the House Dimms.
Actually, it is looking more and more as if the vote on the articles fails. The Dimms keep shifting their story. Tonight, they all declared deep love for this country. It went from loudly hating Trump to almost swooning over the flag. Unfortunately, they think they live in a democracy instead of a constitutional republic.
They need help.
They need to be obliterated on election day. Their behavior is unacceptable.
Day 1057 of the Impeach-o-rama.
Someday a book will be written, and its title will be: “2,922 Days of Resistance”. There may even be a movie.
As mentioned by Grandma Covfefe in Comment #1…
We are Go For Launch on Space Force.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/474164-house-passes-defense-bill-to-establish-space-force-paid-family-leave-for
Mike Lee reminds me of Dan Akroyd. Actually, it’s Elwood Blues (or was it Jake?) that he really reminds me of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Aykroyd was “Elwood” and John Belushi was “Jake”!
From Mexico News Daily:
Minimum wage commission considers increase to 127 pesos per day
(1 USD = 19.12 MXN)
https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/minimum-wage-commission-considers-increase-to-127-pesos/
MSM is really going out of it’s way to lie about Trump and Jews this week. Makes me wonder if the Dems are losing too big of a percentage of the “Jewish vote”. It’d be awesome if they lost – for one- NYC, haha.
Well look at that. The Horowitz FISA abuse report was released on International Anti-corruption Day. (Didn’t know there was such a day.) That was also the date when federal executions were supposed to recommence.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/international-anti-corruption-day-observed-justice-department
Let me know if I have this straight:
The US Intelligence Community assessment of Russian interference into the 2016 election is itself mostly Russian disinformation (The Steele Dossier).
Is that about right?
If so, that shoukd be the headline everywhere.
Tweet that and I’ll RT you.
I don’t tweet. You go ahead with it.
I’ll do that. It is a good thought to get out.
Thanks
In fact, Tweet it at me.
@Etexsly
Its been a great week already ! PDJT ” rocked the house ” at Hersey, PA with a SRO crowd, a full crowd outside and “yuge” streaming numbers ! Rubbed some more salt in the Coastie Crowd’s wounds ! Good news on the WBTW front as well ! And ‘ The Sch** Show ‘ is living down to all expectations ! The Demonrat’ s ‘ word of the day/month/year ‘ is now undoubtedly ‘ Transferrance ‘ as real facts are slowly seeping out despite their, ( and their media lap-dogs ) strenuous efforts to conceal them from public view . Sigmund Freud would have a field day describing how the
Demonrats are following the well-trodden path of Geobbles, Stalin, Mao, Alinsky, et al with their lightening-fast babinsky to protect/defend any sin or illegal activity they undertake by accusing their target ! But the “Sch** Show ” is also going to be a real litmus test of Republicans as well . They’re facing a real quandary. Have a ‘show trial’ and face voters’ wrath or dig in and conduct a real trial and lose some serious face inside the political hernia belt .
Houston Police Chief Politicizes Officer’s Death to Criticize Cornyn, Cruz
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the death of an officer on reluctance to pass a reauthorization for the Violence Against Women Act, but the bill would not have prevented the killing.
https://thetexan.news/houston-police-chief-politicizes-officers-death-to-criticize-cornyn-cruz/
The top story on The Guardian right now – yes, even above the British election – is Chris Wallace slamming President Trump for the most ‘sustained assault on Press Freedom in history’. According to Wallace, the President is trying to discredit the media so people might not believe their stories about him.
With that in mind, the No. 3 trending story on The Guardian is: Don Jr had a permit to kill a sheep and … he killed a sheep.
As a journalist myself, I’m unsure if I should shake my head in disbelief, cry or roll around on the floor laughing.
