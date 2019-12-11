House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles of Impeachment – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight the House Judiciary Committee is urgently rushing to debate articles of impeachment against President Trump.  The hearing begins at 7:00pm ET.

♦Article One is “Abuse of power” – and structured on a false premise that President Trump “exercised the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest.”

♦Article Two is “Obstruction of Congress” – and structured on a ridiculous premise that President Trump “engaged in unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry”, by challenging congressional subpoenas and seeking relief from the judicial branch.

Fox Business LivestreamCBSN Livestream LinkCSPAN Livestream

162 Responses to House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles of Impeachment – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    i HAVE A 5 MINUTE TIMER SO I CAN MUTE THE CRAZYCRATS SANTAMONIOUS BABBLING.

  mikeyboo says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Yeah, because no patriotic American ever goes to Court (in which case why are the Democrats going to Court?)

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    All of the Republicans are doing a great job!

  gsonFIT says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Republicans should demand a Santa Claus(e) and require dumbass dems to impeach Saint Nick as well as PDJT. This would expose the real legitimacy of this debacle.

    She’s a mean one…Nancy P

  LKAinLA says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    My dream is for President Trump to bust through the doors and take the mic. Someone needs to stop, not pause, this insanity stat.

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Why is Swalwell talking about cars parked in the fire lane at a fair?

  zimbalistjunior says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    eric swalwell jumps yet another shark
    and farts on it
    yes he just told a daddy was a hero for giving parking tickets story

  PinotNoir says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    These democrats should hang for betraying the republic. Any vote to impeach needs to be a suicide note. Nothing funny about any of this.

  pucecatt says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Switching back and forth from fox to msnbc and fox only has a little box showing and MSNBC cuts away or talks every time a republican speaks , they get quiet when Dems talk .. they are soo disgusting ..

  milktrader says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I’m out gotta take a shower

    Digital Vomit

  Revenant says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    House GOP on the Intel committee and Judiciary really deserve accolades for what they’ve done.

    They cant stop Pelosi from ramming a partisan impeachment through a House where majority rules.

    But they so gravely dismantled the Democrat’s case — fighting all along the way. The country knows Pelosi’s sham impeachment is garbage.

    They reset the politics to have this go to the Senate with Trump in a position of strength.

    Good job.

  JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Raskins hair needs a degreaser.

    Cultural appropriation with Afro-sheen??

  Patience says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    president Fartwell looked directly into the camera and (wait for it) read aloud.

    ……:imagine a boy with a paper route

  beach lover says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Nadler is not looking well

  Jimmy R says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    I live in a blue town. It seems that the impeachment is viewed as boring theatrics here. No one talks about it. No one takes it seriously. Sure, the libs here would lime to see Trump ousted, but they know it’s phony.

  Patience says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    “The government belongs to the people”” ~ Jamie Raskin Constitutional (freep) scholar

    > WHAT “people” ?

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Jamie Raskin talks about Nixon’s impeachment to try to legitimize the abuse of power and obstruction charges against Trump, but Nixon’s impeachment never went to trial because he resigned.

  Zombie says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    The Democommunists are a display of Americans with the largest gap between their external virtue signaling and their internal real virtue.

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Bleah, more Democrat personal stories.

  Pew-Anon says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    I’d rather keep my supper. No thanks.

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Hey lady, if “we the people” is important to you, then why are you trying oust from office a President “we the people” elected?

  Patience says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Jayapal a disgrace to the meaning of honor

  Somebody's Gramma says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    That woman is annoying as hell. ON and ON about her coming to America and how grateful she was… (spit) . She’s done nothing but attack our President from Day One. She doesn’t belong in Congress. Her story is meaningless.

  jambo says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Article 1 – Abuse of Power
    The USA/Ukraine have a longstanding treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.
    Does possible corruption involving a 2020 Presidential candidate warrant investigation? Yes
    Was the President doing his job? Yes
    No case.

    Article 2 – Obstruction of Justice
    The judicial branch is there to rule on disputes between the legislative branch and the executive branch. How can it be ‘obstruction of justice’ to refer exactly such a dispute to exactly the body that was put in place to rule on it?
    No case.

  barnabusduke says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    I have a question I’m hoping someone might answer for me. During this debate, the assumed whistleblower {Eric Ciaramella) has been called out by name, and the Biden’s have been called out by name for the Burisma crock. What stopped the republicans from doing this last week during that crap show? I truly wondered why that didn’t happen sooner. Was it in the rules? Thanks in advance! BD

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    I can say with 100% certainty I WILL NEVER VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT AGAIN FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. Please everyone join me in this proclamation. They are all horrible people, liars, cheats, scammers, and above all sore losers.

  Patience says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    “Mr. Rosenstein, Get ready to testify” ~Lindsey Graham said on Hannity –just now

    linda4298 says:
      December 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      Chris Wallass is having Comey and Schiff on his show on Sunday, my blood is boiling even more, Why isn’t Graham calling them before his committee, He will give them all the time to bash Potus , Russia, Ukraine bs.

  Kenji says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Hey! Ms. Paypal! I’ve got a smoking gun right here! It’s my voter registration card, and I intend to use it Next November … that’s called Democracy. Your shitshow has NOTHING to do with Democracy … or the US Constitution

  Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    “Every time Democrats get caught trying to frame the President
    for some crime he didn’t commit….
    they follow up by accusing him of obstructing their efforts to frame him
    for things he never did in the first place”

    -John Ratcliffe

  Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    The greatest asset in the democrat arsenal is a support base who aren’t bright enough to know (or simply don’t care) when their intelligence is being insulted.

    The greatest defect in the democrat strategy is the assumption that the electorate at large is as dumb as their base.

  Carly says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    That hideous Tlaib beast is blathering that “we know that the smoking gun is already loaded.” Does it have to be so horribly written? I’m in no mood to laugh through this sham.

  Patience says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Val Demmings, WHO cares about your family hardship story .

    “Decent and respectful” ~~~> ?????

  Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Oh geez, another Democrat spouting off about the struggle. lol

