House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles of Impeachment – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight the House Judiciary Committee is urgently rushing to debate articles of impeachment against President Trump. The hearing begins at 7:00pm ET.
♦Article One is “Abuse of power” – and structured on a false premise that President Trump “exercised the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest.”
♦Article Two is “Obstruction of Congress” – and structured on a ridiculous premise that President Trump “engaged in unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry”, by challenging congressional subpoenas and seeking relief from the judicial branch.
Fox Business Livestream – CBSN Livestream Link – CSPAN Livestream
.
.
i HAVE A 5 MINUTE TIMER SO I CAN MUTE THE CRAZYCRATS SANTAMONIOUS BABBLING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
5 minutes? I am impressed with your stamina for these creeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a frace
LikeLike
Farce^
LikeLike
Yeah, because no patriotic American ever goes to Court (in which case why are the Democrats going to Court?)
LikeLike
All of the Republicans are doing a great job!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Republicans should demand a Santa Claus(e) and require dumbass dems to impeach Saint Nick as well as PDJT. This would expose the real legitimacy of this debacle.
She’s a mean one…Nancy P
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dream is for President Trump to bust through the doors and take the mic. Someone needs to stop, not pause, this insanity stat.
LikeLike
Why is Swalwell talking about cars parked in the fire lane at a fair?
LikeLike
Because Swalwell is a babbling idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was priming for his next speech about the boy with the paper route
LikeLike
Because he is scared that someone might be standing behind him with a match. he wants a free path for firefighters.
LikeLike
eric swalwell jumps yet another shark
and farts on it
yes he just told a daddy was a hero for giving parking tickets story
LikeLike
These democrats should hang for betraying the republic. Any vote to impeach needs to be a suicide note. Nothing funny about any of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Switching back and forth from fox to msnbc and fox only has a little box showing and MSNBC cuts away or talks every time a republican speaks , they get quiet when Dems talk .. they are soo disgusting ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dreyfus Affair (French: l’affaire Dreyfus) was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The affair is often seen as a modern and universal symbol of injustice, and it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice
Now the democrats are topping this.
LikeLike
I’m out gotta take a shower
Digital Vomit
LikeLike
House GOP on the Intel committee and Judiciary really deserve accolades for what they’ve done.
They cant stop Pelosi from ramming a partisan impeachment through a House where majority rules.
But they so gravely dismantled the Democrat’s case — fighting all along the way. The country knows Pelosi’s sham impeachment is garbage.
They reset the politics to have this go to the Senate with Trump in a position of strength.
Good job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Raskins hair needs a degreaser.
Cultural appropriation with Afro-sheen??
LikeLike
president Fartwell looked directly into the camera and (wait for it) read aloud.
……:imagine a boy with a paper route
LikeLiked by 1 person
“my daddy was a cop”
And I change diapers.
LikeLike
Nadler is not looking well
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should have seen Nonafs before the operation.
LikeLike
I live in a blue town. It seems that the impeachment is viewed as boring theatrics here. No one talks about it. No one takes it seriously. Sure, the libs here would lime to see Trump ousted, but they know it’s phony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here. Dozens of them are connected via Facebook and hardly any of them go on about this.
LikeLike
“The government belongs to the people”” ~ Jamie Raskin Constitutional (freep) scholar
> WHAT “people” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jamie Raskin talks about Nixon’s impeachment to try to legitimize the abuse of power and obstruction charges against Trump, but Nixon’s impeachment never went to trial because he resigned.
LikeLike
The Democommunists are a display of Americans with the largest gap between their external virtue signaling and their internal real virtue.
LikeLike
Bleah, more Democrat personal stories.
LikeLike
I’d rather keep my supper. No thanks.
LikeLike
Hey lady, if “we the people” is important to you, then why are you trying oust from office a President “we the people” elected?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jayapal a disgrace to the meaning of honor
LikeLike
That woman is annoying as hell. ON and ON about her coming to America and how grateful she was… (spit) . She’s done nothing but attack our President from Day One. She doesn’t belong in Congress. Her story is meaningless.
LikeLike
Her name is Jayapal…
LikeLike
Article 1 – Abuse of Power
The USA/Ukraine have a longstanding treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.
Does possible corruption involving a 2020 Presidential candidate warrant investigation? Yes
Was the President doing his job? Yes
No case.
Article 2 – Obstruction of Justice
The judicial branch is there to rule on disputes between the legislative branch and the executive branch. How can it be ‘obstruction of justice’ to refer exactly such a dispute to exactly the body that was put in place to rule on it?
No case.
LikeLike
I have a question I’m hoping someone might answer for me. During this debate, the assumed whistleblower {Eric Ciaramella) has been called out by name, and the Biden’s have been called out by name for the Burisma crock. What stopped the republicans from doing this last week during that crap show? I truly wondered why that didn’t happen sooner. Was it in the rules? Thanks in advance! BD
LikeLike
Yes, it was because of Chairman Mao’s rules
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You!
LikeLike
I can say with 100% certainty I WILL NEVER VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT AGAIN FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. Please everyone join me in this proclamation. They are all horrible people, liars, cheats, scammers, and above all sore losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mr. Rosenstein, Get ready to testify” ~Lindsey Graham said on Hannity –just now
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Wallass is having Comey and Schiff on his show on Sunday, my blood is boiling even more, Why isn’t Graham calling them before his committee, He will give them all the time to bash Potus , Russia, Ukraine bs.
LikeLike
Hey! Ms. Paypal! I’ve got a smoking gun right here! It’s my voter registration card, and I intend to use it Next November … that’s called Democracy. Your shitshow has NOTHING to do with Democracy … or the US Constitution
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Every time Democrats get caught trying to frame the President
for some crime he didn’t commit….
they follow up by accusing him of obstructing their efforts to frame him
for things he never did in the first place”
-John Ratcliffe
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVED that statement!
LikeLike
The greatest asset in the democrat arsenal is a support base who aren’t bright enough to know (or simply don’t care) when their intelligence is being insulted.
The greatest defect in the democrat strategy is the assumption that the electorate at large is as dumb as their base.
LikeLike
That hideous Tlaib beast is blathering that “we know that the smoking gun is already loaded.” Does it have to be so horribly written? I’m in no mood to laugh through this sham.
LikeLike
Val Demmings, WHO cares about your family hardship story .
“Decent and respectful” ~~~> ?????
LikeLike
Oh geez, another Democrat spouting off about the struggle. lol
LikeLike