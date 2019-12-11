House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles of Impeachment – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight the House Judiciary Committee is urgently rushing to debate articles of impeachment against President Trump. The hearing begins at 7:00pm ET.

♦Article One is “Abuse of power” – and structured on a false premise that President Trump “exercised the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest.”

♦Article Two is “Obstruction of Congress” – and structured on a ridiculous premise that President Trump “engaged in unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry”, by challenging congressional subpoenas and seeking relief from the judicial branch.

Fox Business Livestream – CBSN Livestream Link – CSPAN Livestream

.

.