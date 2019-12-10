President Trump Massive MAGA-KAG Rally in Hershey Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight President Donald Trump travels to Hershey, PA for a massive Keep America Great Rally at the Giant Center.  Anticipated Start Time 7:00pm ET

RSBN LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox10 LivestreamGlobal News Livestream

34 Responses to President Trump Massive MAGA-KAG Rally in Hershey Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream

  1. FofBW says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Something positive and uplifting!!

  2. Deception Stinks says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Am totally in need of POTUS’ uplifting and positive message. Feed on it. :):)
    GO President Trump!

  3. beaujest says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Light them up tonight Mr President !!

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Cant wait!! We all need this tonight!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  5. Yy4u says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    After you have had your campaign spied on by the FBI, your transition spied on by the FBI, your first year and a half in office spied on by the FBI, sabotaged feom within by RINOs and other Deep State moles, why woukd you be surprised that you are impeached? He is ready. The question is, are we? Do we deserve this man?

  6. WSB says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Cannot wait for this one! The President’s Kiss Rally!

  7. MfM says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    It’s at the Giant Center in Hershey. Wikipedia says seating is: 12,500 (concerts) and 10,500 (hockey) and video I’ve seen shows it already FULL

  8. Harry says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    I am sick today but still counting mins for the rally. I think it will be epic.

  9. 13wasylyna says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    God Bless the strongest man on earth. Who else but Trump could be attacked daily and still continue the fight for America. I wish there would be a groundswell of millions of Deplorables heading to DC to stand in prayer and quiet in support of our great president. Im too old but I sure wish it would happen…no big fanfare just one by one people showing up and the crowd growing silently and powerfully praying as the Democrats try to raise him on a cross

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 10, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Do You hear the People Sing…….Rally Time….Victory Night…..Winning.
    Thank You , President Trump.
    God Bless and Protect you, President Trump!
    USA USA USA USA USA

  11. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    I like the people in the crowd who are dancing (to Beat It right now). I’d be doing that too. 🙂

  12. cboldt says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Conflict with Sidney Powell on Lou Dobbs … highly interested in both!!

  13. Lanna says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Popcorn is popped, beer is icy cold, full moon, POTUS rally! It’s a great day in America!

  14. sunnydaze says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Pence up.

  15. Jenevive says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    I wonder what Mike Pence thinks when he is at these rallies
    and gets cheers like that. He probably NEVER got
    a reaction like he does at these rallies… I doubt
    he could get them on his own…

  16. 1stgoblyn says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Almost 21,000 watching on RSBN.

  17. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Pence is doing a great job. I think this is one of his best speeches ever.

  18. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Pennsylvania don’t forget to vote for your GOP Senators (if any are up) and Representatives too! We need GOP majorities!

  19. George Hicks says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Great crowd!

  21. cboldt says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Sidney Powell notes that Wray was Weissman’s supervisor, and saw to that Weissman got an award.
    Dobbs asks her to weigh in on the articles of impeachment. “Making it up as they go,” says Sidney.
    Media is complicit … some paid by Fusion GPS. Why no accountability? Lots of fingers in the pie, McCain, Graham, foreign counries.
    Flynn case update … wating for decision on request for production of evidence. Horowitz report shows real problems in FBI and DOJ making up crimes, falsifying documents. Dobbs wants to know what the judge is waiting for. Sidney says if DOJ had integrity it would dismiss on the own. But Sullivan can rearrange vanGrack’s anatomy with a suitable order. LOL
    Off to the rally … perfect timing!!

  22. Patience says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    JOY !!!!!!!!

