President Trump Massive MAGA-KAG Rally in Hershey Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight President Donald Trump travels to Hershey, PA for a massive Keep America Great Rally at the Giant Center. Anticipated Start Time 7:00pm ET
RSBN Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – Global News Livestream
Something positive and uplifting!!
Awwww … we think alike FofBW and don’t think we’re alone. At this point, I’d stand in line for 24 hrs just to be there to get the optimistic rush POTUS gives. 🙂
You said it !!!!!!
Am totally in need of POTUS’ uplifting and positive message. Feed on it. :):)
GO President Trump!
Light them up tonight Mr President !!
Kick ASS and TAKE NO PRISONERS Mr. President.
Cant wait!! We all need this tonight!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
After you have had your campaign spied on by the FBI, your transition spied on by the FBI, your first year and a half in office spied on by the FBI, sabotaged feom within by RINOs and other Deep State moles, why woukd you be surprised that you are impeached? He is ready. The question is, are we? Do we deserve this man?
Everyone but Rosie O’Donnell!!!!
Have a few to add but that is a good start. 😉🇺🇸
Cannot wait for this one! The President’s Kiss Rally!
….and it’s gold. How perfect
>God, Bless President Trump !!!!!!
It’s at the Giant Center in Hershey. Wikipedia says seating is: 12,500 (concerts) and 10,500 (hockey) and video I’ve seen shows it already FULL
I am sick today but still counting mins for the rally. I think it will be epic.
God Bless the strongest man on earth. Who else but Trump could be attacked daily and still continue the fight for America. I wish there would be a groundswell of millions of Deplorables heading to DC to stand in prayer and quiet in support of our great president. Im too old but I sure wish it would happen…no big fanfare just one by one people showing up and the crowd growing silently and powerfully praying as the Democrats try to raise him on a cross
Do You hear the People Sing…….Rally Time….Victory Night…..Winning.
Thank You , President Trump.
God Bless and Protect you, President Trump!
USA USA USA USA USA
Love it Grandma.Absolutely love it.
Amen!
I like the people in the crowd who are dancing (to Beat It right now). I’d be doing that too. 🙂
Conflict with Sidney Powell on Lou Dobbs … highly interested in both!!
Popcorn is popped, beer is icy cold, full moon, POTUS rally! It’s a great day in America!
Don’t forget those double scoop ice cream cones.
Pence up.
I wonder what Mike Pence thinks when he is at these rallies
and gets cheers like that. He probably NEVER got
a reaction like he does at these rallies… I doubt
he could get them on his own…
Pence is thinking “If only Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi weren’t so incompetent I could be president right now.”
Naw, Cankles could be thinking that if the coup organizers weren’t so incompetent she would be president.
Almost 21,000 watching on RSBN.
Pence is doing a great job. I think this is one of his best speeches ever.
Pennsylvania don’t forget to vote for your GOP Senators (if any are up) and Representatives too! We need GOP majorities!
Great crowd!
Sidney Powell notes that Wray was Weissman’s supervisor, and saw to that Weissman got an award.
Dobbs asks her to weigh in on the articles of impeachment. “Making it up as they go,” says Sidney.
Media is complicit … some paid by Fusion GPS. Why no accountability? Lots of fingers in the pie, McCain, Graham, foreign counries.
Flynn case update … wating for decision on request for production of evidence. Horowitz report shows real problems in FBI and DOJ making up crimes, falsifying documents. Dobbs wants to know what the judge is waiting for. Sidney says if DOJ had integrity it would dismiss on the own. But Sullivan can rearrange vanGrack’s anatomy with a suitable order. LOL
Off to the rally … perfect timing!!
JOY !!!!!!!!
