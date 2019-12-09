U.S. Attorney John Durham Does Not Agree With IG Horowitz Conclusions…

U.S. Attorney John Durham is currently doing a criminal investigation into how the intelligence community, CIA, ODNI and DOJ/FBI originated the investigation of candidate Donald Trump. U.S. Attorney Durham does not agree with the conclusions presented by Inspector General Horowitz:
“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department.
Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”(link)
I’m guessing Durham can investigate right up to 1/20/21 or 1/20/25 as needed.
My impression is that both Bondo Barr’s statement and Durham’s statement were ONLY made to placate PDT ane his supporters. Period. Those of you expecting Durham and/or Barr to do anything more than that are in for more disappointments. Lets face same facts. The Democrats are shrewd and know how to fight dirty and sadly Republicans do not. In DC politics nice guys dont win. Only shrewd fighters. I sadly also predict PDT will be impeached by the Senate in order to save all their butts. PDT can authorize and direct declassification but…….no one is going to follow his orders and that includes bondo Barr. Barr will come up with reasons why he cant declassify.
Today is the beginning of the end. And no i am not a eyeore. I am a realist.
You are right. We’re all doomed. /s
RedHotRug seems quite sure of her authority. Maybe we should start giving away our valuables, and make funeral arrangements?
We’re all gonna die, say the Eeyores. 🙂
Nope, we already died during the “net neutrality” debate.
But the good news is– we’re ALL Dem voters now! 😬
The TRUMPSTER is not going down without a fight. Take that to the bank.
This is a pervasive problem on this blog. For the life of me, considering the high quality of deliberation found here
at any given time, I do not understand it. If someone really, really wants to step out into the path of oncoming traffic just because they aren’t intellectually and/or emotionally capable of enduring a process that MUST play out, then so be it.
Sad. Let’s pray. With hearts full of love, of course.
I’ve seen many more compelling tantrums conducted by pre-schoolers on the floor of the cereal isle at Wal-Mart on Saturday afternoon.
It’s boring and pathetic.
Obama would be so proud to have that kind of “support”, only possibly matched by such ample faith in Truth losing to tyranny. Which is in itself pathetic, because Truth really has a good chance.
Just ask our President, who has shown himself to be Truth’s greatest champion. And REVEALING TRUTH is a battle I really don’t think he has ever given the slightest
…thought that he could possibly lose.
That’s why he is a winner.
Lord, please don’t ever let Trump give in to people who claim to be on his side, as they map out and concede to those who are out to destroy him, and subsequently, us.
If someone really, really wants to step out into the path of oncoming traffic just because they aren’t intellectually and/or emotionally capable of enduring a process that MUST play out, then so be it.
I LOVE this statement!
I’ve always been amazed by the eagerness of the Eeyores to share their misery, an attempt to bring everyone down to their suicidal level apparently. I recall recently one Eeyore who actually laughed openly at people who still had some hope. I would hate to be around people like this during a war.
You are underestimating The Deplorables. Come back in 24 hours after the media maggots have cleansed the manna for the living brain donors and you will realize they are seeking a middle ground that does not exist anymore.
More likely you’re a demoralizing troll.
As long as Trump is POTUS, there’s hope. And there’s no way this weak sauce impeachment hearing is going to succeed.
Not only while President Trump is President, but don’t be surprised if the Lord raises up another man after him to be an even greater President for the world. Stranger things have happened before and I am not one to give up on the brink of a miracle. We’re II this close.
Treehouse !! Now this is the most wonderful thing I’ve read since — well, on Sunday I read a paper booklet of Liturgy of the Word and of the Eucharist, and that contained some world-shaking stuff — but your comment above
“… but don’t be surprised if the Lord raises up another man after him to be an even greater President for the world.”
but your comment above wins the internet tournament for today (Monday) and probably for tomorrow too. Thank you, Ron.
your a reality winner
We will know soon enough… My bet it never gets to the senate… and I’m saying this because Schiff would not deliver the goods to the hearing today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree and will take it a step farther on Ukraine and the DS brilliance in opening up the Ukraine Corruption. Why??
At first glance one might think why would they pick Ukraine to frame PT as that is too close to their own corruption?
Answer – IMO they knew many Republican Senators also had their hand in the till so by exposing Ukraine and framing PT with Ukraine, the DS knew the Senate would never allow Ukraine Corruption to be exposed and take Republican Senators down. They knew it would become him or them (PT or The Republican Senators) and human nature is you save yourself and thus 20 will vote to impeach PT.
PT gets screwed in the end and everyone else in DC is an incredible angel and walks away in the clear.
Durham and Barr are after one thing… the TRUTH. Wait for the evidence, don’t dismiss it just because you dislike Trump and the truth supports him.
I consider myself a skeptic but consider your view a bit far out.
Nothing wrong with being a skeptic…
Has anybody seen Redhotrugmama’s tail? I know it’s around here someplace. It’s not much of a tail… but it’s the only one she’s got.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for noticin.
Well a white wash from Horowitz. More slaps on the wrists for the bad guys. One shot left with Durham. I will continue to pray for justice. Gob bless President Trump. God bless America.
“one shot left”, uh uh. 63 million shots left at last count. It doesn’t work like that, the President has half the country supporting him, they don’t get to just do what they want. Chin up, we’re in this for the long haul.
when I enter to this webpage, another one jumps in , blocking me from seeing this webpage
Sundance has written about this several times. It is either a script from your browser or an attempt by your Internet Provider to block this site because it is conservative.
There are solutions. Search this site.
From what I gather – in the US your ISP can intercept your web page requests and insert or divert them.
If you have a VPN, use it, that will keep your ISP from spying on you!
Who is your ISP – others may be able to help regarding them.
Good luck.
Hey guys, Rush was talking about Conservative Treehouse and gave Sundance slight kudos today as a great analyst of the coup. He was talking about Ukraine and the OAAN story.
That’s good! I love Rush Limbaugh, and just knew he was reading here.
He’s been reading Sundance stuff on air for years, sometimes without credit but you can tell he’s beeing reading the treehouse for at least the last 3 years or so, daily. Rush can only do so much, and he has his flaws, but firstmost he is a patriot in my opinion.
Let the indictments begin…….we MUST now have some of these imho
“I do think the big report to wait for is going to be the Durham report,” Trump said. “That’s the one that people are really waiting for.”
http://www.startribune.com/trump-looks-beyond-doj-watchdog-s-russia-report/565746282/
Speaking to reporters in London, Trump said the “big report” on the Russia investigation will come from U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr in July to lead the inquiry into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It’s not clear when that probe will be completed
It amazes me how many people think he’s going to fire his powder long before the election. Now does that sound like what a Nimble Navigator would do?
Noooo, he’s gonna stretch this crap out right up to the election, I’d bet money on it. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the 2020 October surprise, he may wait that long and drive us all crazy in the meanwhile.
Since Horowitz has proven to be about useless as a IG, proven by his lack of criminal referrals in any investigation of leftist, progressive democrats; will someone please send his sorry a$$ back to the private sector?
Pretty sure that technically he works for Barr. Maybe Barr can be bothered enough to quit writing strongly worded letters and write Horowitz a pink slip.
I’ve been unable to determine his chain of command. He is appointed by the president, and is supposed to be independent so it wouldn’t make sense to me that Barr could fire him. But I don’t know for sure,
US Attorney Durham’s “investigation is ongoing.”
And
“…we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”
Heh. Go ahead, ‘Rats, vote for impeachment…if you dare.
All I know for sure is that our VSGPDJT is quite unperturbed and just keeps on keepin’ on, taking care of the nation’s business.
Winners aren’t losers, and he’s a proven winner.
This is a sobering comment from a trusted source … are Durham & Barr letters just pacifiers?
Where are the signs of a serious criminal investigation?
There is no such thing as a Durham “report”…it’s indictments or not. Geesh, I surprised Fitton said this.
How many times are these “great American officials” going to play Lucy and pull the football away at the last second?
It’s ridiculous to believe, trust, rely on any US government official.
Expect nothing from any of them.
The Republic is gone. Stolen from the People.
The Constitution is shredded.
The Rule of Law exists as a Fascist System.
We all know what should be done and who should be prosecuted.
It is highly unlikely that we will see any Justice done.
Pray for this nation and the hundreds of millions of good People.
We deserve better, but this is our fate at this moment in history.
Once IG goes easy, then dems will say that Barr and Durham are partisan. Only independent body IG clears their cnn commentators. What a shame for this country.
Has our valued legal friend Ristvan weighed in?
Going back to our original “Big Ugly” hypothesis, where small players are rolled up to larger players, shouldn’t we start to see that by now?
Are subpoenas secret? Wouldn’t people be squawking?
I feel sick to my stomach. Historic illegality, a soft coup, blatant, rampant corruption, 12 criminal referrals by Devin Nunes, WORLD RECORD DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE – IN REAL TIME … and we get more whitewash and mushmouth speak?
sundance, I would like to know the answer to this question: based on your reading of the IG’s phonebook, of what parts of the conspiracy does Durham have a better view than the IG?
