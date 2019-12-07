We Remember…

Seventy-eight years ago today, the course of our Nation’s history was forever altered by the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii. On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we solemnly remember the tragic events of that morning and honor those who perished in defense of our Nation that day and in the ensuing 4 years of war.
Just before 8 a.m. on December 7, 1941, airplanes launched from the Empire of Japan’s aircraft carriers dropped bombs and torpedoes from the sky, attacking our ships moored at Naval Station Pearl Harbor and other military assets around Oahu. Following this swift assault, the United States Pacific Fleet and most of the Army and Marine airfields on the island were left decimated. Most tragically, 2,335 American service members and 68 civilians were killed, marking that fateful day as one of the deadliest in our Nation’s history.
Despite the shock of the attack, American service members at Pearl Harbor fought back with extraordinary courage and resilience. Sprinting through a hailstorm of lead, pilots rushed to the few remaining planes and took to the skies to fend off the incoming Japanese attackers. Soldiers on the ground fired nearly 300,000 rounds of ammunition and fearlessly rushed to the aid of their wounded brothers in arms. As a solemn testament to the heroism that abounded that day, 15 American servicemen were awarded the Medal of Honor — 10 of which were awarded posthumously. In one remarkable act of bravery, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a steward aboard the USS West Virginia, manned a machine gun and successfully shot down multiple Japanese aircraft despite not having been trained to use the weapon. For his valor, Miller was awarded the Navy Cross and was the first African-American recognized with this honor.
In the wake of this heinous attack, the United States was left stunned and wounded. Yet the dauntless resolve of the American people remained unwavering and unbreakable. In his address to the Congress the following day, broadcast to the Nation over radio, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt assured us that “[w]ith confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph.” In the days, months, and years that followed, the full might of the American people, industry, and military was brought to bear on our enemies. Across the Atlantic and Pacific, 16 million American servicemen and women fought to victory, making the world safe for freedom and democracy once again. More than 400,000 of these brave men and women never returned home, giving their last full measure of devotion for our Nation.
While nearly eight decades have passed since the last sounds of battle rang out over Pearl Harbor, we will never forget the immeasurable sacrifices these courageous men and women made so that we may live today in peace and prosperity. We continue to be inspired by the proud legacy left by the brave patriots of the Greatest Generation who served in every capacity during World War II, from keeping factories operating on the home front to fighting on the battlefields in Europe, North Africa, and the South Pacific. Their incredible heroism, dedication to duty, and love of country continue to embolden our drive to create a better world and galvanize freedom-loving people everywhere under a common cause. On this day, we resolve forever to keep the memory of the heroes of Pearl Harbor alive as a testament to the tremendous sacrifices they made in defense of freedom and all that we hold dear.
The Congress, by Public Law 103-308, as amended, has designated December 7 of each year as “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2019, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. I encourage all Americans to observe this solemn day of remembrance and to honor our military, past and present, with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I urge all Federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this sixth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.
.
What a Man. Greatness.
How many years did it take to do this? Thank you PDJT
The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
Lord bless all of our veterans that have served this nation and continue to serve today.I ask that your hand of mercy,grace,protection and most important your continued love for this nation and your people.We don t take for granted the many who have given their lives for us over the years.We cover this nation with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and all who selflessly serve for the protection of our nation.Father ,we praise,worship and glorify you.For you are our God.We ask that your precious Holy Spirit dwell mightily across this nation and lives are transformed for your glory.We pray in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords,Amen
And here we are today, being attacked again, from within.
My Dad, raised on a Texas farm, saw duty in the Atlantic and Pacific, as far from a farm beyond imagine as a young man, almost a boy. He was among the millions of Americans that totally uprooted themselves and gave whatever was asked. Amazing what was accomplished by all. Gratitude still for them all
Our parents were great people. My father was in Burma which apparently was hell. He didn’t talk about it.
If one had a choice between the European Theater and the Pacific, one would definitely choose Europe. Not to diminish the horror of facing the German Army, but at least the Germans followed the Geneva Convention, where the Japanese Army most certainly did not. Thanks and gratitude to your brave father for his service.
That photo is incredible. Looks like the USS Arizona’s magazines detonating, taken from Hickam Field. What brave sailors and airmen we had at Pearl that day!
And here’s to hoping that perhaps one day the truth will finally be made known that there were those in America at the time to whom the attack was not a surprise.
I have a feeling that the CCP believes that someday they will engage in a similar attack on America. I believe they already have planned scenarios for it. I believe they think they can win.
I believe in our Second Amendment Right to Keep and Bear Arms.
“…December 7th, 1941—a date which will live in infamy—the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked…”
“Behind every blade of grass there would be a rifle….”.
Sadly, Doris Miller did not survive the war.
On November 24th, 1943 a Japanese submarine torpedoed and sank USS Liscome Bay,. Of the 916 crew serving on the carrier escort, 644, including Miller, died. The loss of the Liscome Bay remains the deadliest carrier sinking in the history of the United States Navy.
I’ve visited the Pearl Harbor site several times, and each time I found it an incredibly moving experience. After 78 years it’s utterly astonishing oil is still leaking from the tanks aboard the remnants of the Arizona. It’s said the iridescent drops of oil rising to the surface represent the tears of the sailors entombed below. That poetic idea is perfectly believable.
When I was growing up in Arizona decades ago, Pearl Harbor Day was a near-sacred occasion. The story of the attack was retold in hushed tones on the radio, it certainly made a lasting impression that has endured and is still very meaningful.
If you haven’t been to Pearl Harbor I highly recommend going there. One thing has always struck me as especially important, that there were nearly as many Japanese visitors as Americans, and the Japanese were seemingly as moved by it as we were. It wasn’t hard for me to understand. WW2 extended from the attack Pearl Harbor to the ultimate necessity of using fission bombs on Japan, a tragedy from start to end, it’s only human to mourn the loss of life and great destruction that happened in its course.
Yes we do. God bless you Sundance and God bless the USA
Yamamoto’s supposed words from Tora Tora Tora! are apt, albeit just Hollywood:
“I fear that all we have done is awaken a powerful enemy and fill them with terrible resolve.”
The same sentiment can be attributed to Pelosi’s shampeachment.
My great Uncle Grandel Smith served as a ball turret gunner in the Pacific. Never heard him speak of the war ever, but it left him deeply scared. He came home resumed his life as a brick layer and raised 4 daughters. He taught me how to hand fish something I have passed down to dozens of others. God rest his soul
