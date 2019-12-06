Report: Six Saudi Nationals Arrested Following Attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station….

Following a possible terrorist shooting early this morning at Pensacola Naval Air Station, six Saudi nationals have been arrested.  Three of them were reported to have been filming the shooting. The shooter was armed with a handgun and was killed by sheriff’s deputies responding to the dawn incident at NAS Pensacola.

(Via Daily Mail) – Six Saudi nationals have been arrested after an Air Force trainee – also from Saudi Arabia – opened fire at a naval base in Florida, killing three people and injuring eight.

The men were detained near the scene of the shooting, which took place at Naval Air Station in Pensacola early Friday morning. It is currently unclear why they have been taken into custody.

Three of the six Saudis were seen filming the entire incident as it unfolded, a source told The New York Times on Friday evening.

No officials have yet stated whether any of them were students inside the classroom where the shooting occurred.

Authorities are probing whether the incident is terror-related.

The shooter, who was shot dead by police, was first identified by NBC News, citing unnamed sources, as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was a second lieutenant attending the aviation school at the base.

Military from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola for flight training. (read more)

Congressman Matt Gaetz is the Florida panhandle representative for the district that encompasses NAS Pensacola:

  1. reggiemeezer says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    President Bill Clinton legacy of making military bases Gun free zones.

  2. Peter Quinn says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Terrorist attack…

  3. TMonroe says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Looks like they’re not sending their best

  4. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Islam is a religion of peace….and to prove it, anyone who disagrees will be killed.

  5. anotherworriedmom says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Clearly they were filming a recruitment video. OMG. Send them back to SA. I doubt they’ll like the reception there.

  6. Reserved55 says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:16 pm

  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Nothing too see here

    Always remember, we must embrace foreigners who hate our country, hate our values and hate us

  8. Zombie says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Oh when will they ever learn, oh when will they ever learn?

  9. RJ says:
    December 6, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Thanks to George Bush, former president who constantly told us, the American people that “Islam is a religion of peace” and let those Saudis after 9/11 fly out of our country, then hiding information about who did what, where were they from, who sponsored…you get my drift!

