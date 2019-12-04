Stanford Professor Becomes Face of “Resistance TDS” With Ridicule of President Trump’s Son…

Professor Pamela Karlan of Stanford Law School became the pompous face of the academic impeachment panel today when she ridiculed the son of President Trump in an effort to highlight her resistance bona-fides. Imagine the hate that necessarily exists in the heart of a witness who would rehearse such a line to gain tribal cheer.

.

Professor Karlan’s tone-deaf effort is a result of a life in an echo-chamber of far-left liberalism. However, the exhibited hatred did more to support the argument of the impeachment opposition than a thousand hours of granular testimony. Karlan’s disposition during her diatribe is a case study in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump Derangement Syndrome Personified