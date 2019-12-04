Stanford Professor Becomes Face of “Resistance TDS” With Ridicule of President Trump’s Son…

Posted on December 4, 2019 by

Professor Pamela Karlan of Stanford Law School became the pompous face of the academic impeachment panel today when she ridiculed the son of President Trump in an effort to highlight her resistance bona-fides.   Imagine the hate that necessarily exists in the heart of a witness who would rehearse such a line to gain tribal cheer.

Professor Karlan’s tone-deaf effort is a result of a life in an echo-chamber of far-left liberalism. However, the exhibited hatred did more to support the argument of the impeachment opposition than a thousand hours of granular testimony.  Karlan’s disposition during her diatribe is a case study in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump Derangement Syndrome Personified

11 Responses to Stanford Professor Becomes Face of “Resistance TDS” With Ridicule of President Trump’s Son…

  1. sundance says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    • BoreMole says:
      December 4, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      I never understand this “huge mistake” stuff – y’all know it gets covered in the press, right? So beyond the 20 people who actually watched it and the 50 people in the room, the carefully curated image will be just fine.

  2. mallardcove says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Good job democrats. No one even cares about these hearings anymore outside of the already deep blue coastal elites, but now any discussion that is to be had about these hearings will be about this.

  3. Tiffthis says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Are we impeaching the president for naming his son Barron now?

  4. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    She is the typical lesbian democrat female.

  5. absped7 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I have no words other than “shallow and tacky”

  6. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I’ll bet she grades her classes on quite a SJW curve……white males are an automatic “D-“.

  7. ElTocaor says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    “tribal”

  8. RedBallExpress says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Maybe President Trump can retweet Harry Truman’s advice:

    THE WHITE HOUSE

    WASHINGTON

    Dec. 6, 1950

    Mr. Hume:

    I’ve just read your lousy review of Margaret’s concert. I’ve come to the conclusion that you are an “eight ulcer man on four ulcer pay.”

    It seems to me that you are a frustrated old man who wishes he could have been successful. When you write such poppy-cock as was in the back section of the paper you work for it shows conclusively that you’re off the beam and at least four of your ulcers are at work.

    Some day I hope to meet you. When that happens you’ll need a new nose, a lot of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below!

    Pegler, a gutter snipe, is a gentleman alongside you. I hope you’ll accept that statement as a worse insult than a reflection on your ancestry.

    H.S.T.

  9. TwoLaine says:
    December 4, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Golly Gee. I’m sure he and Melania never tho’t of that.

    I know people named King, Jesus, Christmas Carol and Halloween. I bet their parents didn’t know this rule either. Bummer.

    What an idiotic statement from an absolute airhead. Thank God no one can make me listen to this stupid POS or any of the other DIMs in this scam. Bless you all for taking the hit.

    Freedom is a wonderful thing, if you can keep it.

