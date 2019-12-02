December 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1047

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
How about curing childhood diabetes and cancer instead of pouring all the research $$$ into AIDS?
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
*** We Are Thankful For Our ICE and USSS agents ***
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Hear me, my God, as I voice my complaint;
protect my life from the threat of the enemy.
Hide me from the conspiracy of the wicked, from the plots of evildoers..” 🌟
— Ps 64:1-2
————–
***Praise: President Trump, family and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving time
***Praise: Since Donald Trump became President, America has added 470,000 Manufacturing jobs
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they attend a NATO Summit, and do several bilats in London, UK (Dep WH 9:45am ET ***Arr in London 4:45pm ET [9:45pm UK]>>>Arr at Winfield House 5:20pm ET [10:29pm UK] )
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Flop back on the Opposition
— House Dems get scolded in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Patriots vs Tyrants *🇺🇸*
🦅 “A stable, loving family is one of life’s greatest blessings. It provides support, comfort, guidance, acceptance, and joy.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 2, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 337 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
A good position to take.
Trump is fighting like hell for future presidents. That’s how powerful the DeepState has become.
Exactly! President Trump was framed by the highest ranking officials in the FBI, CIA and DOJ for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. They need to be prosecuted so this never happens again to anybody!
I like the way she stated it as fact, which it is.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/01/december-1st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1046/comment-page-1/#comment-7614259)
– – – – – –
– WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries has a big week ahead. Crews go back to work Monday and it looks like they plan to have the wall completed by Friday for the “massive unveiling”.
– I’ve included a prayer for the week for those who are so inclined. Also, I’ve reposted two older interviews where Tommy Fisher describes how the bureaucracy in the Army Corps of Engineers has prevented Fisher Industries from being able to bid on many of the wall projects. This should shed some light on a couple of the items included in the prayer list.
– Though WBTW has indicated they will be working closely with CBP and DHS, it will still be interesting to see how Project 2 shuts down the prior objections from the ACoE bureaucracy.
Prayer for the week for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety for the work crews, security personnel, and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual improvement/refinement-of-method-&-process and efficiency; without outside interference (cartels, IBWC, protesters, swamp, etc.)
– that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in Brian’s tweet
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Q: Are you continuing to receive private funds from Americans? Are people staying behind this effort?
Brian Kolfage: Yea, the funds are still coming in. We’ve raised a few million dollars since we put up the last wall in Sunland Park. Everything’s going great. We still need people to keep on donating because we have some very large projects coming up. But the American people are still standing behind us. They’re still upset. And they’re still not happy with the way the Democrats are impeding the president and that’s why they’re donating to us because they know we will get the job done.
Q: What is the timeline looking like for this for all of the places that you in conjunction with Border Patrol have deemed to be a necessity to have this wall. What does the timeline look like for getting that done?
Brian Kolfage: This next project we’re on now, we will have 4 miles completed before Christmas. And once we complete this next project in Mission, Texas we’re hoping that we’ll be ready for the next project which we can’t release but it is something to do with the federal government. And it’s going to be great. (OAN interview, 11/21/19)
Older video with an interesting discussion about Army Corps of Engineers. Hopefully after Project 2 Fisher Industries will be able to “mend fences” with them and be included in other border wall builds. Tommy Fisher has promised WBTW that he will build everything they raise money for but he is also trying to get projects directly from the government as approved by Army Corps of Engineers. Army Corps reference starts at 4:06.
POVNOW interviews Tommy Fisher – 6/27/19
Valley News Live
Reposting an older interview with an interesting discussion where Tommy Fisher describes how the Army Corps of Engineers excludes companies from wall projects. (Actual interview is about 10 minutes.)
Fisher Says Private Border Wall Project Underway – 5/22/19
Article: https://www.am1100theflag.com/news/5857-fisher-says-private-border-wall-project-underway
Complete interview: https://www.am1100theflag.com/show-episodes/5851-5-22-19-need-know-morning-show-hour-1
Excerpts:
Pre Interview discussion – (11:25)
Interview: (15:37-25:42)
Post Interview Discussion – (30:55-35:45)
16:12 – (court hearing, 1.7 miles of fencing for 1.5 billion dollars)
18:22 – You know they’ve handed out billions of dollars worth of work based on questions, not price and schedule. That’s how they hold us from doing any of the work.
18:48 – So hopefully once this is successful, we’ll move on to a piece in California. I won’t say exactly where at. And then our next plan is to move on to the Rio Grande Valley or in Texas and deal with private land owners the way you should, with a hand shake, that you build what you say you’re going to do and you do it when you say you’re going to do it.
19:09 – Q: Now the president I know has given you a shout out a few times at some of his rallies. That has to feel fantastic but have you met with him personally at all? Can you say if you have?
19:28 – Fisher: No…I’ve shook his hand at the State of the Union. I think he’s been given a lot of advice that because of these so-called procurements he can’t. But I think all that baloney is going to end here pretty quick. And when he sees the results that what we built is probably 5 times what the current government is building right now, I don’t think President Trump is going to stand for building second fiddle. Or something that just doesn’t measure up.
20:42 – No he’s in charge. The Army Corps of Engineers is running the boat for CBP and DHS. They’re spending their money and they’re not getting anything done. All the money is being spent on administrative and running paper and no steel or boots on the ground. And when they are it’s just held up. And we’ll prove it.
21:00 – So if we do our other project I’ll probably build with the team 2.5 miles faster than they can get to 2.5 miles with billions of dollars behind them.
21:15 – Q: Typically, these bids are… the federal government through the Army Corps contracts with vendors that they have used before, but what you’re talking about is doing something like a public/private partnership where you’re going to the land owners and privately securing, either buying the land or getting access or an easement, or whatever, and doing it without the federal government being involved?
21:43 – Fisher: There’s some groups out there that raised money privately, whether they’re 504cs or vice versa. They’ve done their due diligence, they contacted us to do that and then we’ll take it from there. We do, not only the land acquisition, the engineering, the build out, no different than the warranty. And so that’s the big difference.
22:07 – But with the Corps, what they’re doing right now is they’re basically have questions, just handing out jobs and then they negotiate for 4 months afterwords, trying to come to some kind of price. Instead of having, here’s the job, how long is it going to take?… how much is it going to cost?… let the most innovative contractor win. But they won’t do that. They’ve used the terminology of an emergency that they can make up a different procurement that I’ve never seen before and basically just… if you answer the question the way they want it answered, you win the job. And then you’d have to negotiate what your price is.
But I think all this is going to come to light here in a week when they see what real border security looks like.
23:06 – … and the steel is being built. And the other thing is with private sector, here’s the difference how it works. We’re steel builders too so we’ve got a large steel manufacturer that’s actually building the carbon, all-weathering steel with copper alloy. They jumped through their own beaurocracy and delivered us bollards within 2.5 weeks. Normal process would be over 3 months.
24:04 – 350 foot rise over 2400 feet. Everyone said it was impossible to build. There were some jokes that we will walk off the side of a hill. And there’s no joke. We take national security very seriously and we’re going to deliver. And that project will be constructed, from the first time I was called in less that 30 days, and from the actual time of construction, 8 total days with 2 days doing the fence and the road.
Brian Kolfage retweet.
Brandon Darby: Informative read and good work from @holliesmckay.
Article: https://www.foxnews.com/world/mexican-cartels-foreign-terrorist-organization-impact.amp?__twitter_impression=true
***Additional tweets – Nov 30/Dec 1, 2019***
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Just outside the @NatButterflies center @CBP catch MS13 thugs 1 wanted for sexual assault of a minor. ITS NOT SAFE HERE! Don’t believe the lies. #BUILDTHEWALL
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Human Smuggling Attempt
Article: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/rio-grande-valley-sector-border-patrol-agents-disrupt-human-smuggling
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: 14 people killed in bloody massacre near Texas border town.
Q It was cartel members in Mexico.
Brian Kolfage: Yeah… it’s a war zone. Worse than Iraq and Afghanistan. We have no border still??!
Tweet with previously posted video, different text. – (1:34)
Brian Kolfage: Illegal caught last week fleeing socialist Hondouras because the government taxed all his paycheck and he can no longer make money. Wake up millennials
@BernieSanders @SenWarren
Oh BTW you can’t claim asylum for economic reasons! get in back of line!
That’s going to be some epic building to blast this out in one week. If it’s anything close to that proof that Americans can get it done ASAP if given the chance.
LikeLike
lol
I fall for these every time.
No more memes in California
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/no-more-memes-in-california/
Energy Department Funds Two Advanced Nuclear Programs….
Two companies will receive $80 million from the federal government to build molten-salt reactors and pebble-bed reactors by the mid-2020s. https://www.technologyreview.com/s/545586/energy-department-funds-two-advanced-nuclear-programs/?utm_campaign=site_visitor.unpaid.engagement&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_share&utm_content=2019-12-02
Meanwhile in Germany – No nukes!:
https://www.healthnutnews.com/cnn-germany-dismantles-yet-another-nuclear-plant-so-they-dont-end-up-like-fukushima/ (lol)
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/30/europe/germany-nuclear-waste-grm-intl/index.html
Obama does not seem persuasive here…
https://pjmedia.com/election/obama-i-dont-care-whether-youll-like-the-nominee-just-vote-democrat/
Mr President, please pardon Julian Assange and get him out of that prison before he dies.
Five Eyes is nothing without us so if Trump needs to make it happen, he will.
Hope this prints out correctly w/ Bernies tweet on top. (disclaimer: I’;m not a Hedge Fund fan , but this is pretty funny!)
Cannot believe the Dems are gonna try to push this “college kids are starving” BS. What a joke.
Exactly and Bernie is going to fix that problem so that 100% of our college students go hungry!
Seems pretty obvious.
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his Family
I has the confuse , If you know no body will be indicted . If you know no body will ever be prosecuted . If you know the IG report is nothing . If Barr and Durham are deep state , If it will all be covered up by these professional cover uppers , If the whole FISA warrants were legal , If we have been conned , If PDJT don’t pick no good people all never Trumpers .
Why on Gods green earth would you waste one minute of your life over here reading about
investigations and research if you know how it all turns out . I mean how could you have the
time . They must give out rewards for people that can say I told you so . What do you get out
of it . We don’t believe a word you say , My man PDJT told me way back he would clean up
the corruption . Before they coined the phrase drain the swamp , In an air craft hanger he said
the government was corrupt , real bad .
So save your breath and mosey back over to The Hill forum where they think like you .
Grown folks over here learning about a big investigation . We don’t need anybody to tell
us what or what not the government will do , so save it . besides you don’t know Jack .
Be the America Hong Kong Thinks You Are
https://thedonald.win/p/3ikPW1T/be-the-america-hong-kong-thinks-/c/
That’s The Donald alternate site?
