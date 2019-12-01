December 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1046

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Wonderland ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
*** We Are Thankful For Our Border Patrol and their Dogs/Horses ***
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.” 🌟 — Ps 100:3
————–
***Praise: Trump KAG Rally on Tuesday December 10th at 7pm ET in Hershey ‘Candy Bar’, PA
***Praise: Consumer spending is up This Thanksgiving/Black Friday –online spending is 22% higher than last year
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for our President Trump & MAGA Team as they prep for another oversea trip to UK for NATO Summit (Dec 3-4)–pray for successful meetings that will benefit us and keep the peace in Europe–pray for safety
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Backfire back on the Opposition
— House Dems get scolded in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now walking!
— for safe traveling for all Treepers/Trump supporters over Thanksgiving Week
— for Treepers in poor health/battling cancer…for strength, healing and peace of heart
— *🇺🇸* Buy American, Hire American *🇺🇸*
🦅 “…..we vow always to cherish, honor, protect, and respect the incredible gift of family and renew our commitment to strengthening and celebrating all of our Nation’s families.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 29, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 338 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen Amin. Beautiful prayer as always. God Bless you Grandma Covfefe.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/29/november-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1044/comment-page-1/#comment-7610073
– – – – – –
WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries has a big week ahead. Crews go back to work Monday and it looks like they plan to have the wall completed by Friday for the “massive unveiling”. For those who are so inclined…
Please pray:
– for 100% safety for the work crews, security personnel, and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual improvement/refinement-of-method-&-process and efficiency; without outside interference (cartels, IBWC, protesters, swamp, etc.)
– that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in the tweet below
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of a wall being built near the Rio Grande River in the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– – – – – –
Tweet with link to a countdown clock which ends Friday, 12/6/19.
Clock: https://countingdownto.com/?c=2757891
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Mexico is a failed narco state, with studies proving roughly 60% of the nation being corrupt. And you wonder why they don’t want anyone to wipe out the cartels. They are all paid off!
Article: https://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/mexico-warns-will-not-allow-us-operations-against-cartels-119112901272_1.html
Brian Kolfage retweets local reporter Sydney Hernandez. – 2 videos.
Tweet with video. – (2:20)
Brian Kolfage: Wow watch this incredible footage from incredible local reporter in McAllen Texas!!
Tweet with video. – (1:21)
Brian Kolfage: wow
***Additional tweets – Nov 29/30, 2019***
Tweet with video. – (0:36)
Brian Kolfage: Cartel coyote caught on camera dropping off bus loads of illegals to rush border patrol.
Q: It’s wrong but I can understand why those people are running to America to get away from the violence, corruption and many more reason may god bless and help those men, woman and children. Not every one bad trying to come to this country we have our own American who are worst
Brian Kolfage: It’s called laws. We are a nation of laws. You can’t come to the USA and claim asylum for economic reasons. These people will get sent right back!
Tweet with 3 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: 92% of the persons entering illegally don’t qualify for asylum and are deported. @TheDemocrats are putting so many lives on the line by enabling these people to make a dangerous journey involved. 80% of women are raped on this trek. STAND UP TO PEOPLE ENABLING THIS!
Tweet with same video as posted on 11/28/19, different text.
Brian Kolfage: Our border is broken! We need it sealed off now! Why are politicians playing games with national security!
Trump Retweet
Powerful trailer for the Clarence Thomas Documentary. Haven’t watched a “new” movie in years, but I think I gotta see this one. Not sure when it’s coming out:
Americans:
Ever wonder why the people of a nation enjoying the best economy in its history would permit the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and their allies in the media to even speak against the one man primarily responsible for their continually rising fortunes much less try to remove him from office? After watching this nation from perches both inside and outside the government I have a theory. I will again confess as I did in 1989 to a group of citizens gathered to express their concerns regarding plans to build a jail near their neighborhood. Though I was in my third year as their police chief and had accepted the office after 26 years as a army officer: I confessed to them that I considered the majority (majority being defined as one more than half) of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians/media types I had encountered in my career to be; “self-serving, witless, cowards/pissants!” In addition, I declared the same group of witless cowards to be the greatest threat to Americans’ overall welfare and the primary persons contributing to the American people winning hands down the title of the most effectively lied to people in modern times!
Note: After retiring to the deep woods and getting to know many actual pissants I had to modify my term for the a fore mentioned persons to; “self-serving, witless, cowards” in that I discovered that all of the pissants I have encountered to date are not self-serving nor witless, and certainly not cowards!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Why do people on TV all talk at the same time? Does my head in.
Leo DiCaprio was held up by the UN as a great climate spokesman despite not having any credentials or history in the field and not having so much as a HS diploma behind him. Never mind that his “carbon footprint” is well over 1,000 X that of the average American family as he travels around in his mega yacht and jets off to talk about climate in his private aircraft. Even when he was publicly fretting about sea level rise due to climate change he was the primary investor building a beachside resort down on some Caribbean island. Now we find old Leo has been inadvertently financing slash and burn of the rain forest down in the Amazon basin for the purpose of climate propaganda.
https://realclimatescience.com/2019/11/leo-dicaprio-and-wwf-paid-for-the-amazon-fires/
I mean really we have seen Madonna “think about blowing up the White House” after Trump took office. Robert De Niro wanting to smash the POTUS in the mouth. Rob Reiner aka Meat Head, spout all kinds of crazy stuff about the President. Robert Redford now claiming that Trump thinks he is king. Jane Fonda, absolute winner for the person whose image has been on more urinal targets than anyone else, pulling her silly antics getting repeatedly arrested. And the list goes on and on.
God save us from rich ignorant socialist activist actors.
The economist and social theorist Thomas Sowell once said that activism is “a way for useless people to feel important, even if the consequences of their activism are counterproductive for those they claim to be helping and damaging to the fabric of society as a whole.”
Wow…
Good read…
Reminds me of our President……..
“Those who are skilled in combat do not become angered”,,
“Those who are skilled at winning, do not become afraid”..
“Thus the wise win “before” they fight…”
“While the ignorant fight to win”
Zhuge Liang
