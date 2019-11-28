November 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1043

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day 1: We Are Thankful For Our Almighty God, the One and Only Great I Am
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.” 🌟
-— Ps.107:8-9
————–
***Praise: Thanks to that nice Rocky meme, that would explain why President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us 😉
***Praise: Still 95% approval ratings from the Repub Party
***Praise: Another all time record High for the Three Stock Market Indexes..God is Good
***Praise: Jobless claims dropped another 15,000, not 1,000 as predicted!
***Praise: Pres. Trump signed a bill “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act”- Panda not happy
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, Family & MAGA Team as they enjoy Thanksgiving and well-deserved breaks from the stinking swamp
— special prayer for our military serving our country away from home this Thanksgiving
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Flatline-zzzz
— House Dems get yelled at in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition, and get truth out to the front line..The time is now for truth to come out
— China will be unable to hurt anyone, any country anymore
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now walking!
— for safe traveling for all Treepers/Trump supporters over Thanksgiving Week esp in places where the weather is stormy
— for the caregivers taking care of loved ones..it’s a thankless job, but one done with love
— for Treepers in poor health/battling cancer…for strength, healing and peace of heart
— for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
— *🇺🇸* America is Blessed Again *🇺🇸*
🦅 “On their first Thanksgiving, they came together to rejoice after their harvest and praised God for their provisions.” (2017-Thanksgiving)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, November 28, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 341 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Happy Thanksgiving Treepers
MAGA KAG
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/27/november-27th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1042/comment-page-1/#comment-7605456)
– – – – – –
Tweet with 3 pictures.
Q: I can work fast, I wanna help build the wall….
Brian Kolfage: @FisherSandG is our contractor and is hiring
Q: Can’t wait to see how fast it all goes up after the ground work is done. It’ll be beautiful.
Brian Kolfage: A couple days
Q: Show us the facility where you make the modular sections
Brian Kolfage: That’s private info
Tweet with video. This is probably an older interview. Part of the discussion is about The National Butterfly Center protesting Trump’s wall. Someone tweeted underneath that the video was from a year ago.
Brian Kolfage: Local Botanist EXPOSES @NatButterflies @NabaButterfly! We always knew they were a sham, now we have proof from local wildlife experts. @mtwrighter isn’t very well liked in her own community as we are learning, the gig is up.
Benito Trevino, Botanist Exposes The National Butterfly Center – 11/27/19
Tweet with 3 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: I’m sick of the media lying to the American people. I’m down on this border weekly and see what’s going on. @realDonaldTrump has been making a huge difference even with so many trying to drag him down and impede progress.
Q: Loads of thanks to you @BrianKolfage
Brian Kolfage: We have to show Americans the truth. The media is lying
Q: Brian, you do not have to convince anyone! We love your work! Build that wall!
Brian Kolfage: Informing the public of what @realDonaldTrump has built. Since the mainstream media said he’s only built 1 mile
***Additional tweets – Nov 27, 2019***
Three tweets with 4 pictures each.
Brian Kolfage: This is a manufactured crisis of BIBLICAL Proportions to seize control of the most powerful nation in the world. I have access to thousands of incident photos like these just from this year. WAKE UP! We need our border sealed off before we lose everything.
Brian Kolfage: (Tweet with 4 more pictures.)
Brian Kolfage: (Tweet with 4 more pictures.)
Continuing discussion on a tweet from yesterday.
Q: @BrianKolfage whats your source for vid? When looking at it, I dont think they’re running for the border. Hardly anyone has back packs, several infants, 2 ladies wearing orange company shirts. AND they usually dont do this in broad daylight, being relaxed while being filmed
Brian Kolfage: you are dead wrong. This happens all day everyday in broad daylight. have you ever been to the border? You’re speaking like you are an expert? Here’s photos from the other day we took.
This is actually a pretty good, concise, tweet to share w/ Unhinged Libs who can’t seem to compute that the Dems aren’t saintly heroes. At the very least, it may shut someone up who refuses to shut up. (I had to deal with a couple of those and sent ’em Brandon’s original #WalkAway vid).
But I like this one cuz it’s short, to the point, and in their own words:
