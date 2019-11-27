November 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1042

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
More Winning at Thanksgiving Time…and we’re not tired of winning…winning…winning.
Thank You, President Trump.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day 2: We Are Thankful For Faith, Family and TCTH Family
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But I will rejoice in God. All who trust in him exult, while liars shall be silenced.” 🌟
-— Ps. 63:11 (TLB)
————–
***Praise: President Trump is safely in Mar-A-Lago (9:50pm ET) after a dynamic Homecoming rally in Sunrise, FL
***Praise: Military people are defending Pres. Trump for the handling of former Sec Spencer
***Praise: All three Stock Market Indexes hit another all time record High again, brushing off the Nadler/Lawfare’s announcement of a set date, Dec 4th impeachment hearing.
***Praise: Rasmussen Poll of 1,000 likely voters – 33% Repubs, 37% Dems, 30% Indies – was asked which is better “a free-market economic system or socialism,” 69 percent said a free market system capitalism
***Praise: Butter barely won but dear Bread is going with Butter to their retirement home, providing they don’t get subpoenaed for colluding with Pres Trump at the Pardon Party.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, Family & MAGA Team as they enjoy Thanksgiving and a well-deserved break from the stinking swamp
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to ‘Bite the Dust’
— House Dems get a beating down in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition, and get truth out to the front line..The time is now for truth to come out
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now walking!
— for safe traveling for all Treepers/Trump supporters over Thanksgiving Week
— for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
— *🇺🇸* We Are One Movement *🇺🇸*
🦅 “They survived and began to build a new home for their families.” (2017-Thanksgiving)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 342 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen!
Thank you, grandma!
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/26/november-26th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1041/comment-page-1/#comment-7602513)
– – – – – –
Tweet with 4 pictures.
Tweet with CIS good article and video of Foreman Mike.
The CIS people had a panel of speakers that gave a good presentation at the Wall Symposium this summer as well.
Brian Kolfage: **** RIGHT! Crowd-Funded ‘We Build the Wall’ Starts Texas Project Despite ‘Butterfly People’, ‘Rogue Priests’, and ‘Freaks’
Foreman Mike Furey of ‘We Build the Wall’ Discusses Texas Wall Project – (2:30) – 11/21/19
“We Build the Wall Foreman Mike Furey likes to see his mission, funded by crowd-sourcing, as occupying high ground, and so far more than half a million Americans have literally bought in.”
Crowd-Funded ‘We Build the Wall’ Starts Texas Project Despite ‘Butterfly People’, ‘Rogue Priests’, and ‘Freaks’
https://cis.org/Bensman/CrowdFunded-We-Build-Wall-Starts-Texas-Project-Despite-Butterfly-People-Rogue-Priests-and
Transcript:
Note: Foreman Mike’s date from when they expect to start building the wall is different that Brian Kolfage’s tweet above.
– Foreman Mike, WeBuildTheWall Construction. Down in the Rio Grande Valley.
– We’re going well along in our 3 1/2 mile build. We’re placing 3.5 mile of new style bollard wall. It will be non-scalable. It’s going to be state of the art.
– You’re standing literally right here now, we are where the wall is going to go. And inside the wall we’re going to have our 22 foot wide superhighway speedway.
– Inside of that we’re going to have our lighting package, our camera package, our IFIT fiber package. And our IFIT fiber will read out to the edge of the Rio Grande water. Nobody can tunnel under it.
– But if they come onto land, it will turn on the cameras when they step on the ground, notify DHS, notify Border Patrol.
– The project is going well. We currently have 2.8 miles cleared on a 3 1/2. You can see with our rise everything is going nice and clean.
– And then what we’re going to do is we’re going to have a modified grass that we use on all the rivers and lakes around the United States that’s going to protect this bank from washout.
– We plan on having the road basin set just prior to Thanksgiving and we’re going to send everybody home for Thanksgiving on the 25th.
– We going to come back the Monday after Thanksgiving and we’re going to immediately start placement of the concrete and start to build the highway. And by the 5th we we will be placing the bollard placement panels.
– This is not an immigration corridor. You do not have ..(?).. family units coming through here. These are straight bad guys. This is straight cartel, straight drugs. Drugs are coming out; money going back; boats coming over with long guns; people running back across the border.
– We have what are called splashers down here. If you don’t know what a splasher is, those are cartel operatives that are running away from the Border Patrol agents with stolen vehicles that are stolen on the U.S side and they literally run and drive and they’ll either drive the vehicle right into the Rio Grande or get out and dive in.
– When they dive in we can’t touch them. It’s gotta stop and it’s gotta change.
***Additional tweets – Nov 26, 2019***
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Homeless camps in California are worse than the camps described in Mexico. #AmericansFIRST!
Brian Kolfage: Camps in Mexico are NOT our problem. If Mexico enforced its laws they wouldn’t be here. If they were not a failed NARCO State no one would have these problems. Let’s fix America’s problems you were elected to represent Americans. SHAME ON YOU!
@BennieGThompson @RepFilemonVela
Tweet with video meme highlighting fake news article. (0:05)
Brian Kolfage: The left wing media is so corrupt. They falsified an entire story including faking what a judge said. The original source of fake news—> @SandraESanchez who works closely with @NatButterflies @NabaButterfly.
Brian Kolfage: @NexstarDigital @NexstarDC is still publishing the fake news. Our lawyers are drafting legal demands now for their pure malicious and libelous claims
Factbook post – 11/24/19 – Includes many photos from his worldwide border wall tour trip.
Link
Thank You, Stillwater, for the latest updates. We are excited about the progress of the WALLs.
We’ve been griping about the border problems for 35 years and now the WALLs going up is really happening. 😊
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can’t wait ! 😀
I hope WBTW raised a lot of money while the construction is going on.
Fyi, fore those who haven’t seen Foreman Mike’s video above, it shows the exact location of the wall. The satellite image starts from a zoomed out view of North American and zooms in to the exact spot the wall is being built. I think they may be using Google Earth or something.
Stillwater: It is exciting to see the progress being made on this section of new wall.
Glad to see construction crews taking a 4 day long weekend!
Same here! I’m sitting on the edge of my seat.
The crews definitely deserve a break.
Drunken Nasty Nancy wouldn’t even know what a WALL looks like anyway.
The wall around her house in California? most likely she thinks it is the woods.
Poor Drunken Nasty Nancy got her brain and eyes crossed and a hardened heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stem cells. That’s all I’m going to say.
In their Marine 1 clothes. Baron must have met them on the lawn away from the mosh pit
LikeLike
Humpty Dumpty was judiciary chair,
Humpty Dumpty said “AG, not fair!
All his swamp dwellers and clowns like Ted Leiu,
Couldn’t stop Barr from exposing their coup!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Humpty Dumpty Archive FSB secretly removed from Kiev.
The criminal case against the leader of the hacker project Vladimir Anikeev (Lewis) went to the Moscow City Court.
According to materials from the investigation submitted to the Moscow City Court, the entire archive of the Humpty Dumpty group was secretly taken out by the FSB of the Russian Federation from Kiev, where it was stored. Vladimir Anikeev himself took part in the operation.
As a source familiar with the situation told Rosbalt, the Moscow City Court received case material in relation to Anikeev (Lewis). The judge who will consider the case and the date of the preliminary hearing have not yet been appointed. The format in which the process will take place is not completely clear. On a significant part of the materials is stamped “secret”. Many volumes of the case are compiled by correspondence by e-mail of officials stolen by the participants of “Humpty Dumpty”, which contains documents that not only have the stamp “secret”, but also represent state secrets. As a result, either the case will be sent to the special part of the Moscow City Court, then the hearings will be held behind closed doors. Or the case may be considered in the criminal collegium, but in this case the prosecutor will ask that the hearings be closed from the press and outsiders. In any case, the process will fit into one or two meetings,
FSB spotted Humpty Dumpty leader by hat.
The case itself contains several interesting points. In the fall of 2016, Lewis was detained by FSB officers upon arrival at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. He had an Ipad and several electronic media with him, on which appeared “hacked” correspondence of the former top manager of Sberbank Evgeny Kislyakov. Therefore, Anikeev was initially charged only with unauthorized access to the financier’s mailbox. Lewis shortly after his arrest concluded a deal with the investigation, within the framework of which he expressed a desire to testify about the whereabouts of the content obtained during the “vlogs” of the boxes of other officials and businessmen. He said that he initially stored information in Thailand, where he lived at that time. However, about a year before the arrest, Lewis moved to Kiev, where he transferred media with archives.
Given the difficult relationship between the two countries, the question arose of how to obtain this important evidence. It was not necessary to count on official assistance from Ukraine. As a result, a whole operation was carried out, thanks to which computers and other storage media with correspondence were secretly delivered to Moscow. They found information from the mailboxes of the following persons: TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov, deputy head of the internal affairs department of the presidential administration Timur Prokopenko, press secretary of Prime Minister Natalya Timakova, secretary of businessman Magomed Magomedov Elena Morozova and presidential aide Andrei Belousov.
Anikeev pleaded guilty to breaking into the mail accounts of these people, he was charged accordingly. His accomplice in “Humming-Talking” Konstantin Teplyakov (Boltay) gave detailed testimonies about how the work with these arrays of information was going. According to them, in May 2015, Vladimir Anikeev (Lewis) in Thailand turned to his friend Konstantin Teplyakov (Boltay) with an offer to become a member of a hacker project. His alleged tasks included disassembling, systematizing, sorting out other people’s correspondence “on the shelves”, restoring deleted files, etc. Simply put, to give the resulting information arrays a presentation. Teplyakov agreed, after which Anikeev handed over the correspondence of Natalya Timakova to him.
With her, Boltai “fumbled” for quite some time. He even had to create a special program for recovering files. The work was completed by the end of August 2015, when Teplyakov handed over a systematic correspondence to Anikeev. He forwarded it to the Baltic journalist Andrei Nekrasov (Shlyapnik), who managed the site “Information Exchange”, which sold the contents of private mailboxes. An array of information was put up for auction, where an unknown person bought it for 150 bitcoins ($ 34 thousand). Another participant in the project, Alexander Glazastikov, who lives in Estonia, worked with cryptocurrency. He distributed this amount among the members of the group – depending on the significance of each of them. In particular, Teplyakov received 15 bitcoins ($ 3.4 thousand) for his work. https://www.rosbalt.ru/moscow/2017/06/28/1626603.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
A totally different version from CNN:
“I recall in early September an email that attributed the hold to the President’s concern about other countries not contributing money to Ukraine,” Sandy said, adding that the email came sometime before September 9, when he was asked to “puIl together the data” on the contributions.
Prior to that, Sandy testified, the White House rationale for the hold “was an open question over the course of late July and pretty much all of August, as I recall.”
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/26/politics/transcripts-released-philip-reeker-mark-sandy/index.html
It was a GREAT Tuesday before Thanksgiving! A rally AND a lot of things moving in the direction of furthering MAGA! Thank you PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Life is good!
Mexico doesn’t want to stir up conflict with the cartel who will, no doubt, retaliate violently. Something will eventually have to be done though. Maybe targeted efforts (baby steps)? I don’t know. Tough situation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The cartels own AMLO, just like they owned Nieto before him.
It’s tough when you can’t bribe the president of the United States.
That’s something new.
Not buying that assertion. The President and President Obrador are on the same page.
LikeLike
Kimberly Klacik is running for Cummings seat in Baltimore.
The way Brandon deals w/ silly and/or unhinged Libs is amazing!
OH HELL-TO-THE-YEAH!!!!!
Rehobath as in Rehobath Beach? As in where Ballsy Ford’s “Beach Friends” dwell?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep! Still chuckling over that tidbit! Brandon nailed her!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of the many achievements that PDJT has achieved.
Few have given me more pleasure than the inspiration he has given to folks to fight back.
Bullies, liars and deceitful cowards, are all that these leftist bass turds are.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
C’mon, you know the truth is whatever they say it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well how interesting given the fact that Crazy Bernie DID ACTUALLY HAVE A HEART ATTACK LAST MONTH. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so silly, not even worth countering. Business as usual for clicks and giggles.
LikeLike
Be terrific if even a few politicians joined the #WalkAway movement…because many of their constituents certainly are leaving the Dem party….
That crackling sound before the avalanche: Blue-city safe-seat Democrat defects on impeachment
By Monica Showalter – November 26, 2019
Maybe that’s because two polls are showing that a whopping 34% of black voters approve of President Trump. Worse still, another poll shows that a majority — that’s right: a majority — of black voters are dead set against impeachment.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/11/that_crackling_sound_just_before_the_avalanche_bluecity_safeseat_democrat_defects_on_impeachment.html
They caught her and brought her back to the plantation. Unfortunately, I’m sure that won’t be the end of it for her. The masters will make an example out of her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup.
LikeLike
I like Tucker, but I completely disagree with him on this. Why would she use up whatever political capital she has beating her head against Trump, when all she has to do is wait for 2024 when it will be a wide open field? The democrat nomination for 2020 is a prize of dubious value. Better to let Hillary take it on the second ballot in a hung convention and flail her last energies on it. Obama can live the high life for another four years. Maybe even another couple books.
LikeLike
Barry was an installed puppet. His legacy is being erased. Corruption is being exposed. The Dimms/Uniparty/Top Swamp Scum need PDJT out of the White House and one of their own in, but the Dimms do not have a viable candidate. Hillary has grown only more despicable. The Clinton Foundation is being exposed. Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein are becoming more public. Hopefully, the FBI/DOJ won’t be able to run interference for the Clintons anytime soon again. Too many people are pulling in far too much money and consolidating power to be willing to leave Donald Trump in office four more years. By 2024, the US could be a truly sovereign nation again. The globalists don’t want that.
Big Mike Obama is their best hope. As Tucker said, the media would run interference and propagandize. People on the Left love the Obamas. So far, the RNC is flush with cash and the DNC is in debt. Bloomberg may be using a run in part to be able to spend money in a way to help down-ticket candidates. If MO jumped in, the money from Hollywood and Silicon Valley would flow mightily.
LikeLike
More scaremongering.Good for business. I think Tucker is going the Daily Mail route.
She is not running. after all, they have numpty Bloomberg with very deep pockets running.
That will be fun to watch.
LikeLike
Bromwitch was the IG under Clinton? That lying corrupt bastard? God only knows what went on during that time.
LikeLike
Dems caught sabotaging Bernie again, just like in 2016. How are they going to blame Trump/Russia for this one?
https://pjmedia.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama said he would have more flexibility after his reelection. Here we are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Anonymous, you are such a bore. 💤💤
We are tired of your arrogant lying un-American, un-democratic, soar loser resistance arse.
Please come forward now and take all your resister friends (Obama holdovers no doubt) with you. Why wait? I hope they all do resign en mass.
We will celebrate the “big deep state purge of 2020” (aka “draining the swamp”. Can’t wait. It’s gonna be kag-maga fun! The sooner, the better.
And…
Don’t let the Trump curse hit you in the arse on your way out. 😁
No one cares.
Exactly! There is no interest in the book, so they are trying to stir it up with crap like this.
LikeLike
Didn’t someone speculate it was Mattis’ Chief of Staff, Kevin M. Sweeney?
Whoever it is, looks like he’s hoping to be part of a lame October surprise.
LikeLike
Jessie K. Liu: I pray for your soul. I pray that you may understand the error of your ways. I wish the best for you. Please do what is right. I pray that the lord helps you to understand what is right.
I wish and pray for the best for you and your family.
Amen.
LikeLike
QATARI OFFICIALS: “If it wasn’t for our cash, Rep. Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables.”
https://barenakedislam.com/2019/11/26/qatari-officials-if-it-wasnt-for-our-cash-rep-ilhan-omar-would-be-just-another-black-somali-refugee-in-america-collecting-welfare-and-serving-tables/
Observations from a Smaller Limb.
New Residential Home sales report is in for October.
Projected at 708K came in at 733K on an annualized basis. New homes for sale added to the market in October 322K. Median price $316,700. October sales -7% below September revised 738K which were initially reported at 701K for September. A serious upward revision but then as quite a few treepers have noted they revise up just about every month.
This is + 31.6% above October 2018.
Regional breakdown from 2018. Seasonally adjusted.
Northeast: +17.4% ,, Midwest: +17.25 ,, South: +40.6% ,, West: +21.9%
Available supply of new residential homes has fallen -26.4% from 2018.
https://www.census.gov/construction/nrs/pdf/newressales.pdf
Trade numbers;
The trade deficit dropped $4b (-5.7%) from $70.5B in September to $66.5B in October.
Wholesale inventories were up 0.2% to 676B from September and stand at +3.9% from October 2018. Advanced Retail inventories +0.3% $668B.
Commentary;
All sectors of the real estate market showed significant growth year over year. Consumer credit is in the best shape ending 3rd quarter that it has seen in 25 years. Trade deficit has fallen for 6 consecutive months. Stock markets are at all time highs. I think we are ready for Christmas.Later today preliminary 3rd quarter GDP comes out and I’m definitely looking forward to Sundances post.
https://www.census.gov/econ/indicators/advance_report.pdf
Personal note, last try to sell Antique rifle. Sale attempt ends Friday Yes reduced again.
https://ghost.fashion.blog/
Just the opposite in China. Big bubble going to go boom.
LikeLike
@ A2 a tale of two countries.
Total sales of houses for Business use sold year over year.
October; -13.4% ,,, September: -13% ,,, August: -12.8%
Total sales of houses for Business use {complete department} sold year over year.
October; -11.0% ,,, September: -9.0% August: -8.7%
Total sales of houses for Business use sold {forward delivery housing} year over year.
October; -14.2% ,,, September; -14.5% ,,, August; -14.4%
This is actually reported on the official web site if you dig a little bit.
Not recommended but if you want.
http://www.stats.gov.cn/english/
Ha!
Ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Democrat Presidential aspirant haz a sad …
… several of them, actually
Eric Holder ‘Frustrated’ Barack Obama Did Not Encourage His Presidential Aspirations
Obama Reportedly Told Deval Patrick It’s ‘Too Late’ to Enter Presidential Race
Biden Camp Upset Obama Hasn’t Swatted Down Hunter-Burisma Scandal
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/26/eric-holder-frustrated-barack-obama-did-not-encourage-his-presidential-aspirations/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/26/obama-reportedly-told-deval-patrick-its-too-late-to-jump-into-the-presidential-race/
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/11/26/nolte-biden-camp-upset-obama-hasnt-swatted-down-hunter-burisma-scandal/
In case this was missed by anyone else, besides me…
| WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday creating a White House task force on missing and slain American Indians and Alaska Natives.
The task force will be overseen by Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It will develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved case and create a multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases.
Trump called the scourge facing American Indian women and girls “sobering and heartbreaking.” |
https://www.kob.com/new-mexico-news/trump-order-creates-task-force-on-missing-american-indians/5564466/
(Got to add: if they’re relying on D0J/FIB to solve these crimes… it’s not likely to go anywhere. But I’m willing to bet there’s some folks hanging around here that could show them how it’s really done.😏)
Well the PRC spin is in about the HK elections trouncing the Pro-Beijing candidates. I read the Renmin Ribao in Chinese, not the English People’s Daily.
Quite a spin, but in the third paragraph, slamming the US and Western countries as fomenting dissent. You know, black hands and all that. In particular they singled out the US passage in both Houses of Congress for the Hong Kong and Democracy Act as directly responsible for the so-called violent protests. Which of course makes no sense time wise.
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/rEkboIKHakLE0j62steRLQ
As I posted before, the PRC has its hidden bunker to meet with HK pro Beijing leaders in HK. Xi is a visitor. Quite a complex. HQ just across the border from HK.
“ Exclusive: China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-protests-shenzhen-exclusive-idUSKBN1Y000P
One of my kids, doxed by evil neo-Orwellian editor of the Global Times, in an editorial on the front page is now fallen into a trap. He may be ousted. I’m doing a happy dance.
Great quote from said offspring, , ‘Bauhinia villa= Hitler’s bunker’
Love the kids. True arrows. They are fighting for you Americans, as am I.
