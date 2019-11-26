Tuesday November 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Treepers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, please explain Carter Page’s role.
LikeLike
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/professional-idiots/
LikeLike
Ooops, I entered this in the wrong thread. But thank you…I read the link.
LikeLike
God’s Revelation of Himself
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Romans 1:18-20 declares that God has revealed Himself to man in creation. Not that we can learn His plan of salvation from creation — far from it. But the creation: the glory of its star-studded heavens, the beauty of its flowers and sunsets, the sun and rain and crops to supply us with food, and the unchangeable laws of nature, all show forth, not only the existence of God, but His power, His love, His justice, so that man is a responsible being and, as Verse 20 says, “without excuse” for the deplorable condition in which he finds himself.
A believer, talking with an atheistic evolutionist one day, took out his watch, looked at it and put it back into his pocket, saying: “I have a wonderful watch; it keeps perfect time; never misses a second.”
“What make is it?” the atheist asked.
“Oh, no make,” answered the Christian.
“Well, who manufactured it?”
“Oh, nobody; it just put itself together somehow.”
“Nonsense,” said the atheist, “A watch can’t just come into existence. Somebody had to design it and somebody had to manufacture it.”
“True,” said the Christian, “yet you expect me to believe that this universe, with its billions of stars and planets, all working together in perfect order, just came about by itself; that it had no Designer, no Creator and no one who keeps it running? Isn’t that nonsense?”
No wonder Paul says that the godless are “without excuse,” including even the vast majority of “religious” people, who salve their consciences by giving a small part of each week or each day to the performance of some religious rite but keep God out of their businesses, their politics, their social relationships — their hearts.
But thank God, as He has revealed His power and glory in creation, He has revealed His mercy and grace, His plan of salvation, in the Bible, where we read how “Christ died for our sins” (I Cor. 15:3), so that we might have “redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-revelation-of-himself/
Romans 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;
19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
LikeLike
“Very Enlightening: Black Woman Explains How Dems Force Abortion on Women of Color”
By Beth Baumann – Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:09 PM
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/11/25/watch-black-trump-supporter-explains-how-dems-continually-prey-on-women-of-color-n2557057
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used an old towel and jumped off a step ladder. I was convinced that lift could best be achieved when the “cape” extended horizontally the way it always did when Superman flew. I was pretty confident that I had the secret of flight all figured out. I’ll leave it up to you to guess how far out from that ladder I got . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Garrison,
I was probably 4 when, trying to keep up with older kids, I got in line to jump off of the roof of the playhouse that my great grandfather had built for us. Unfortunately, my mouth was open as I jumped and when I hit ground, I chipped a tooth.
They had to get adults involved because of me. Most of the older kids were mad at me, no more jumping off of the roof.
I was and am proud of what I did.
Nice music and thank you for jogging that memory of mine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you didn’t break anything, Garrison!
LikeLike
Ain’t sayin’ nothin’ . . . 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁
LikeLike
Your poor Mom!
LikeLike
Texas: Muslima charged with conspiring with her family to kill her sister for converting to Christianity
November 25, 2019 by Robert Spencer
The death penalty for apostasy is part of Islamic law. It’s based on the Qur’an: “They wish you would disbelieve as they disbelieved so you would be alike. So do not take from among them allies until they emigrate for the cause of Allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them and take not from among them any ally or helper.” (Qur’an 4:89)
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/11/texas-muslima-charged-with-conspiring-with-her-family-to-kill-her-sister-for-converting-to-christianity
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike