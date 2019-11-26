November 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1041

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day 3: We Are Thankful For President Trump and His Newsy Tweets.
Today is President Trump MAGA Homecoming Rally– 7pm ET, in Sunrise, FL.
Whoo Hoo..Let’s Rally it all up, Folks.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Opposition:
🌟 “They will be given over to the sword and become food for jackals.” 🌟
-— Ps. 63:10
————–
***Praise: Supreme Court blocked Democrats’ attempts to gain President Trump’s financial records as Sundance predicted–Yay
***Praise: Conan, the Hero got honored during his visit at the WH
***Praise: All three Stock Market Indexes hit another all time record High
***Praise: President Trump signed Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act into law
***Praise: White House CHRISTmas Tree arrived! Trump Family is making our American-Style CHRISTmas special again…America is Baaaaack!
***Praise: Young Landen is back in school and walking normally
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and safe traveling for our President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to Florida Homecoming Rally (Dep WH 3:20pm ET***Arr 9:15pm ET at Mar-A-Lago for the night..{and holiday?})
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Misfire
— House Dems face the music in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time (if you have a Dem House Rep, contact him/her and “kindly” CHEW them out)
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition, and get truth out to the front line..The time is now for truth to come out
— for Netanyahu of Israel-he is struggling politically-may truth come out soon and he win party’s support in primary election
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection and healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now walking!
— for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
— *🇺🇸* We Are One American Family *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Soon they persevered through the months of bitter winter with the help of Squanto and the Wampanoag tribe.” (2017)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, November 26, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 343 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
———————————-
Note from me: I said to hubbie, after stopping the video at 8 seconds: “Did you see Conan getting anxious? …There’s too many Democrats around.” LOL
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/25/november-25th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1040/comment-page-1/#comment-7599592)
(I’ve added a couple tweets today which I didn’t have the room to post last week.)
– – – – – –
Tweet with drone video. – (1:11)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Older tweet with 4 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: Theres also million dollar mansions… and they are still standing feet from the river.
Q: You got permits for building this thing, Brian? I think you’re supposed to have permits before breaking ground.
Brian Kolfage: Every law was obeyed local & federal.
Q: Unlike a wall, an open air restaurant isn’t going to deflect water during a flood. The thatch roof will wash downstream, just like your wall on the sandy riverbank. Please, please, stop trying to pretend to be clever, it’s not working.
Brian Kolfage: You’re pretty stupid huh? Because steel slats is really going to deflect anything… the restaurant is on a 6’ concrete wall, and hasn’t fallen into the river. You made my point
LikeLiked by 1 person
Older tweet with aerial photo.
Q: From pics of your fence, hurricanes blow “through” it, not press against it like picket fence in the backyard that are always getting blown over. Flood? Not if it’s buried as deep as you say and in concrete. So just what is this butterfly person planning to do & blame on weather?
Brian Kolfage: They are shoddy 501c3 organization with an underlying political agenda. Their website is dedicated to anti-wall. Butterfly smuggling is a big business though. We are 10 steps ahead of them and they took the bait from day 1… “morons” lol 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
***Additional tweets – Nov 25, 2019***
Tweet with video. – (0:26)
Brian Kolfage: Hundreds of illegals crossed into the US. They heard @TheDemocrats need voters for 2020, in return they get free money via welfare and the right to work. Sounds like the ultimate quid pro quo on globalist level.
Q: This was filmed by the U.S.. This was NOT a lines to get illegals in for vote.
Brian Kolfage: This was filmed right after the migrant group was caught, border patrol is processing them.
Q: Let’s be rational. Where and when is this? What part of the border do they line up to cross into to the US like this? If you want us to take you seriously, more details need to be given. Look, I am as red as you can get, but this does our side no good if you can’t explain it.
Brian Kolfage: This is in Arizona just a couple months ago
Tweet with Breitbart article.
Brian Kolfage: Just south of @NatButterflies @NabaButterfly Gulf Cartel Attacks Mexican Farming Family near Border – Mostly Children Shot. The Gulf Cartel are the same people who are coming into the US around our build and the butterfly property.
Tweet with video of illegals crawling under barrier. – (1:06)
Brian Kolfage: Every mile, everyday, all day…this is the scene. We are under a full scale assault on our borders. While you are watching impeachment, look to the left, something bigger is happening.
Tweet with video. – (0:10)
Brian Kolfage: Look at all the new @TheDemocrats voters coming for their free handouts. This is why we need a border wall NOW!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I don’t understand about an illegal, “Why would an illegal vote for a communist corrupt democrat who wants a style of government just like the one they are running away from”?
You would think a democrat would be the last thing they would vote for. Especially all they had to go through to get here. They vote the US as what they left then what? I guess they’ll have to go to Iceland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking about this the other day. The few people I know and have read about that came from former communist countries in eastern Europe were well aware of the dangers of communism and would warn U.S. citizens about it. I’m not sure if what percentage of them vote Republican as I haven’t seen the figures.
But the people that flee socialist countries down in the southern hemispheres seem to still have their programming in place. Maybe they haven’t lived under a full communist system so haven’t had their socialist delusions beat out of them. On the hand they have it pretty bad with the violence and poverty so I don’t really have an answer as to why they vote socialist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They vote democrat for the same reason citizens in the US vote democrat. They have been indoctrinated, propagandized and brainwashed. They need to become more aware what it is they vote democrat as they do is not in their personal best interest. I do talk to a number of them and am encouraged by the number who are becoming more aware.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, they are looking for handouts and believe the democrats will give it to them, because the democrats SAY they will!!!! They want foodstamps, free housing, Obama free phones, etc.
LikeLike
They do it because they get free stuff and it begins the day they seek asylum in this country.
LikeLike
Oh, I forgot about this LEXIT panel at the Wall Symposium. They discuss this issue in more detail
Hispanic Support for Border Security Jesse Holguin, Anna Paulina, Poloma for Trump, Art Del Cuerto – 7/29/19
“From The Symposium at the Wall in Sunland Park NM, location of America’s first privately funded border wall.”
LikeLike
Jared Kushner’s new assignment: Overseeing the construction of Trump’s border wall – 11/25/19
https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/news/article/Jared-Kushner-s-new-assignment-Overseeing-the-14862516.php
– “President Donald Trump has made his son-in-law Jared Kushner the de facto project manager for constructing his border wall, frustrated with a lack of progress over one of his top priorities as he heads into a tough reelection campaign, according to current and former administration officials.”
– “Kushner convenes biweekly meetings in the West Wing, where he questions an array of government officials about progress on the wall, including updates on contractor data, precisely where it will be built and how funding is being spent. He also shares and explains the president’s demands with the group, according to the officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.”
The above article reminds me of this Washington Post hit article back in May.
‘He always brings them up’: Trump tries to steer border wall deal to North Dakota firm – 5/23/19
https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/he-always-brings-them-up-trump-tries-to-steer-border-wall-deal-to-north-dakota-firm/2019/05/23/92d3858c-7b30-11e9-8bb7-0fc796cf2ec0_story.html
– “President Trump has personally and repeatedly urged the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to award a border wall contract to a North Dakota construction firm whose top executive is a GOP donor and frequent guest on Fox News, according to four administration officials.”
– “Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has joined in the campaign for Fisher Industries, along with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), an ardent promoter of the company and the recipient of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Fisher and his family members, according to campaign finance records. Cramer, in an interview Thursday, said the Trump administration has shown a great deal of interest in his constituent’s company.”
LikeLike
Can anybody tell me if Michael Bloomberg receives any money from the Chinese government or Chinese interests? If so how much? Finally, is it possible that China or Chinese interests are using him to launder anti-Trump campaign money? We know China has a lot to lose if Trump wins or to gain if he loses in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greg Gutfeld has a theory that Bloomberg is, really, just supporting the other Democrats by throwing lots of money in anti Trump ads. He knows he has no chance of winning the nomination.
When the Ds complain about Billionaires’ money, I keep remembering that Hillary Clinton spent way more than Donald Trump in her campaign, and yet…
“The Five’ on Bloomberg bashing Trump after campaign announcement”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bloomberg may be even more pro-Han than Quid Pro Joe. Here’s Breitbart’s article on his infamous ‘Xi is not a dictator’ interview with PBS:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/27/michael-bloomberg-chinas-communist-leader-xi-jinping-not-a-dictator
Here’s a WAPO article describing some of Bloomberg’s sizable investment portfolio in the Han Empire, especially in the bond market (as described by WAPO journalist Josh Rogin):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/the-finance-202/2019/11/25/the-finance-202-mike-bloomberg-is-likely-the-most-china-friendly-2020-candidate-that-could-be-a-liability/5ddb1be088e0fa652bbbd9a3
WARNING: The WAPO article may be under a paywall, I got it for free but am almost out of free articles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is a start.
“ The billionaire and former New York City mayor is likely the field’s most Beijing-friendly candidate. He’s argued against the U.S.-China trade war, maintained investments in China, hosted a conference there and frequently speaks up on behalf of its regime. His approach has drawn criticism from conservatives — but it also represents a vulnerability in a Democratic race that has embraced a more confrontational posture toward the Chinese government. ”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/the-finance-202/2019/11/25/the-finance-202-mike-bloomberg-is-likely-the-most-china-friendly-2020-candidate-that-could-be-a-liability/5ddb1be088e0fa652bbbd9a3/
His tentacles are wide and deep. Good luck unravelling them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.mingtiandi.com/real-estate/outbound-investment/what-bloomberg-is-afraid-to-report-about-chinas-richest-man/
Maybe some stuff here.
https://annualreport.bloomberg.org/
“ Mike Bloomberg’s China record shows why he can’t be president”
https://www.theeagle.com/opinion/columnists/mike-bloomberg-s-china-record-shows-why-he-can-t/article_79a9c6ea-29e4-51a8-a696-674653dea675.html
Seems most sources cite Bloomberg LP.
Follow that trail.
LikeLike
Hanan Ashrawi Enraged by Secretary Pompeo, and She Has Some Democratic Company
November 25, 2019 by Hugh Fitzgerald
Hanan Ashrawi, the unpleasant-looking Palestinian propagandist and apparatchik, for decades a member of the PLO’s Executive Committee, who has somehow managed to amass several million dollars on her Palestinian salary, and describes herself modestly as “Fiercely independent. Totally Palestinian & human,” has been sent off the deep end by Secretary Pompeo’s announcement that the American government no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to violate international law.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/11/hanan-ashrawi-enraged-by-secretary-pompeo-and-she-has-some-democratic-company
LikeLike
They are always ‘enraged’. Gets a bit old, whilst lobbing rockets, incendiary balloons and so on into Gaza.
Time to get back to the threshold of peace, negotiations and reconciliation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent commentary: https://www.claremont.org/crb/basicpage/the-empire-strikes-back/
LikeLike
Uh oh. Somebody wake up Citizen… 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fell asleep mid 3rd quarter as my Ravens were crushing the Rams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was looking for your posts and I said to myself, well, “Citizen must have fallen asleep again.” 😀
LikeLike
if you work or live in a zoning district where a chevy dealer can have a big huge sign but the local gov unit says YOU cant because YOUR sign/expression constitutes a billboard or off premise sign… guess again because as cable tv has turned into a cesspool of global propaganda, our high courts are ruling with US and with our first amendment rights of expression at the most basic local level as of late.
https://www.rockymountainsignlaw.com/2019/09/in-sweeping-ruling-federal-appeals-court-invalidates-tennessee-billboard-law/
These same SC and AC judges will soon be judging the digital highwaymen google, twitter, and facebook. NOT a good omen for them.
in the meantime express yourself this election year!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Bernie Proved He Plans to Raise Taxes on Middle and Low Income Workers to Pay for Medicare for All”
by Beth Baumann – Posted: Nov 25, 2019
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/11/25/bernie-proved-he-plans-to-raise-taxes-on-middle-and-low-income-workers-to-pay-for-medicare-for-all-n2557051
“10 Reasons Why Raising Tax Rates Decrease Total Revenue (and Vice Versa)”
https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/daily-memes/2018/08/10-reasons-why-raising-tax-rates-decrease-total-revenue-and-vice-versa/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solomon has some questions…
https://johnsolomonreports.com/a-dozen-document-troves-that-could-change-the-ukraine-scandal-if-trump-released-them/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, my BP has tapped it’s limit today… my niece has asked for help. To her credit, even though non-political, after having lived 6 months with me– she became a vocal PDJT Supporter.
She takes a lot of grief, as in “how could you?!” (B/c her 2 adorable babies are mixed). 🙄
So, if anyone would like to take a stab at this bonehead of brainwashed ignorance challenging her on points- I will gladly pass it on! And most appreciated.
Miss Bonehead has already been sent her Civics 101 lesson, c/o “School House Rock -How a Bill Becomes a Law” + a lecture on who actually writes Legislation today [ie., Lobbying (bribery) /Special interests].
They also got a link explaining how Congress sets spending, NOT the President. Memes showing what Pelosi makes/net-worth, vs. PDJT $1 salary + FLOTUS vs Micheal’s personal staff #’s.
(I omitted their Flint gripe– b/c it was far too easy to counter)
But I’ve fully exhausted my patience with idiocracy. I also saved her the embarrassment of her profile pic (apparently she knows her arse is her biggest asset).
LikeLike
“Trump has been trying to bring us back to war” – what howler!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wel the big block statement is patently false. President Obama’s two terms saw wars started and or exacerbated. With no clear objectives nor foreign policy goals. Very garbled.
The President sends a budget proposal to the House, as they are responsible for appropriations. They argue, dither, make amendments and that ultimately goes to the Senate for a final amendments, then reconciliation, or passage. Then to the President to sign or veto.
I sympathise with your niece’s problem. But social media is chock full of idiots spouting off stuff they don’t understand. It’s the nature of the medium. Tell her to stick to her guns, be civil and send them to Coventry.
LikeLike
Re CM-TX:
It’s sounds like you’re a great advocate for Donald Trump, as evidenced by your niece
beginning to support him. I think that’s a big, big win! Try to enjoy it!
And I’m sure there will be others because your enthusiasm and common sense will win over those that know you best.
There’s literally nothing you can say to a rabid Dem that writes texts like that. Neither Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlsen, Sean Hannity, or any other ‘pro’ would get anywhere with that kind of self-righteous ignorance born of stupidity. In the end, people like this are just mimicking some mother, father or brother they admire. For most, politics is something you inherit like language, culture and religion.
Enjoy the coming holiday, and leave politics aside!
LikeLike
Sundance, I’ve followed the coup for years. Can’t figure out Carter Page…..was he a dupe, a victim, or intel plant?
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All people can present is opinion, Roni. There is no evidence either way. Why sully a man’s reputation without the facts? That’s the Dem way of doing things, not Conservative.
LikeLike
Not a bad spy novel, but a national nightmare
Taking a careful look at the spooks’ campaign to topple Donald Trump
By David P. Goldman
“America’s Central Intelligence Agency in concert with foreign intelligence services manufactured the myth of Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia, argues Andrew McCarthy, a distinguished federal prosecutor turned public intellectual.
A contributor to Fox News and a prolific writer for The National Review and other conservative media, McCarthy well knows how to build a case and argue it before a jury. His latest book Ball of Collusion should be read carefully by everyone with an interest in American politics. It is exhaustively documented and brilliantly argued, and brings a wealth of evidence to bear on behalf of his thesis that an insular, self-perpetuating Establishment conspired to sandbag an outsider who threatened its perspectives and perquisites.
– cont.”
LikeLike
HO LEE CHIT that was kick-ass provocative truth-bomb!
Sometimes he pushes my buttons, but that article is right-on!
Thx for the link!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fired Navy Sec. Spencer Attacks President Trump in Interview on Pentagon Steps (Video)
by Kristinn Taylor November 25, 2019
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/fired-navy-sec-spencer-attacks-president-trump-in-interview-on-pentagon-steps-video/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump Welcomes NCAA Champions to the White House
The White House YouTube Channel
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! I miss her smiling face and Tiger attitude!
LikeLike
Vice President Pence & the Second Lady Visit with Troops for Thanksgiving in Iraq
The White House YouTube Channel
LikeLike
I just can’t shake off of my bones feeling something is not right about Pence. But I trust PDJT and so the feeling sits on the back boiler. For now.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Omar is a continuing stain on the voters of Minnesota and an abject admission that SJW affirmation has priority over our constitutional republic.
LikeLike