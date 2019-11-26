First Family Departs White House For Thanksgiving Holiday in Florida…

President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron depart the White House heading to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday. Young Barron is now taller than dad.

The President, Melania and Barron emerged at 3:53 p.m. from the Oval Office and walked past the assembled press with a few waves. The president did not take any questions but walked with his family to Marine One, which was wheels up at 3:57 p.m.

The Press Corps was dusted upon lift-off…. it’s almost like the pilots decided to hover a little longer than normal. LOL.