First Family Departs White House For Thanksgiving Holiday in Florida…

Posted on November 26, 2019 by

President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron depart the White House heading to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.  Young Barron is now taller than dad.

The President,  Melania and Barron emerged at 3:53 p.m. from the Oval Office and walked past the assembled press with a few waves. The president did not take any questions but walked with his family to Marine One, which was wheels up at 3:57 p.m.

The Press Corps was dusted upon lift-off…. it’s almost like the pilots decided to hover a little longer than normal. LOL.

  1. NJF says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. MDiceman says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Notice the shoes that Barron is wearing?
    New Balance – American made!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • Tess from Philly says:
      November 26, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      He’s the cutest! Sure he’s tall, but his behavior with the little waves shows he’s still really just a 13-year-old little boy. I think he’s probably a very nice kid and will grow into a fine young man. God bless him. It can’t be easy being him.

      Liked by 21 people

      Reply
    • MfM says:
      November 26, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      Not all New Balance are American made, but some are and they would like to do more. The one’s I’m wearing are made in Vietnam. I buy that brand because I’ve always worn them and I can find ones that fit, and at least some are made in the USA.

      New Balance standard sizes go larger and wider than most shoes. Many shoes it’s hard to find anything over 15. Given that Brandon likely has larger feet to go with his height NB is likely a double win for him.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • moe2004 says:
        November 26, 2019 at 6:30 pm

        The owner of New Balance used to shop in a store I worked at, jeez thirty years ago. He told me he wished all of his shoes could be made in the USA. Most likely easier now and good for him!

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • swissik says:
        November 26, 2019 at 6:30 pm

        My two pair of NB walking shoes are made in the USA. I’ve never seen any of them made elsewhere.

        Like

        Reply
        • InAz says:
          November 26, 2019 at 8:39 pm

          My cousin is a nurse, and recently she told me she has spent hundreds of dollars on shoes to wear to work…..12 hour shifts.

          She said New Balance are THE ONLY shoe that doesn’t hurt her feet, legs, back, and are comfortable during entire shift.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
  3. margarite1 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    I’m not saying that Melania’s parents are bad looking – but I look at them and wonder where Melania got her extraordinary looks. Just can’t imagine what it must be like to live in a small communist country and end up boarding AF1 to fly off to Mar A Lago for Thanksgiving with your billionaire son in law POTUS. What an amazing turn of events.

    BTW – I will be in Florida next month – does anyone know if I can see Mar A Lago if I drive past?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. hoghead says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    A well deserved break.

    Years from now, looking back on their White House years, they’ll wonder how they ever did it.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving First Family!
    Enjoy a long Florida weekend.
    Hovering chopper 🤣😂

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Wishing The President and his family a Happy Thanksgiving! They deserve some rest. I can’t imagine having to deal with the jackazz’s in DC 24/7/365.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. TheHumanCondition says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Video two shows why chopper pressers really are the best pressers! LMA 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Reserved55 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    I heard Alexandra Chalupa but no context.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Zimbalistjunior says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    At this rate Barron May hit 6’8 or 9.

    I hope he’s getting some tutoring on his jumper and post up moves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      November 26, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      I heard Eric Trump last year say Barron could outdrive all of them. With that swing arc, I can see why; however, usually it’s not easy for exceptionally tall folks to be accurate swingers of the golf club. I get the feeling the son inherited the Dad’s athletic prowess. Trump is a good golfer and was a really good baseball player in school.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • cplogics says:
        November 26, 2019 at 8:49 pm

        My son in law is 6’5″ and has made two hole in ones. The second one was several week ends ago on a par 4.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • coloradochloe says:
          November 26, 2019 at 9:24 pm

          One of my brothers is 6’8″ and was always on the B-ball team in high school even though he was a crappy athlete.

          He was 6’5″ tall at 13 but could never do anything athletic so of course he was on the basket ball team of a somewhat small high school.

          He was just amazingly tall, slow and awkward.

          Still a really nice guy though.

          Like

          Reply
  10. webgirlpdx says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    This President, FOTUS and family will be in my prayers as one of the things I am most grateful and thankful for this year……again.

    Happy Thanksgiving, Treeper Friends.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  11. maggiemoowho says:
    November 26, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Your right, I can’t believe how tall he got and he’s not done growing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. 335blues says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving President Trump. Keep your chin up and steel your resolve.
    America stands with you. They marxist democrat party attacks you so viciously because
    you are hitting the target squarely.
    Carry on!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. Sherri Young says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Did not realize Scott Presser had press credentials. Glad to know it. PDJT could use a smiling face.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    The Expert is still growing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Peppurr says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    It was so good to see Baron! And him waving too. Handsome kid is all grown up! Just lovely to see them all !!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. missscarletwitharevolver says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    FLOTUS is stunning as always. I am full of thanks this season for our president and his beautiful family. The right guy at the right time.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. Cisco says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Ashamedly I have a pretty good repertoire of foul language.
    But the propaganda corps is still peddling the fake “impeachment”.
    “Mr. President are you going to participate in next week’s impeachment hearings”😡
    The man and his family are going to celebrate Thanksgiving and not one person could wish the Trump family happy holiday.
    Instead they insult Trump and his family.
    The the entire propaganda corps, with few, very few exceptions are a bunch of dirty rotten..,
    now I won’t write it but I’m thinking it.
    There, I’ve used all the words I know mainly English, a few in German, French and Polish.
    rant/off

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      November 26, 2019 at 6:20 pm

      They still have their lips on Obama’s azz. Then again they do what they’re told or they will ALL be replaced by someone that will.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Roger Duroid says:
      November 26, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      A least they have to stand out in the cold now, waiting an hour or so, to insult him with their questions. F all of them, including Acosta and FA April.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        November 26, 2019 at 9:31 pm

        It is fun to know that the “press” must stand out in the cold and wait for out First Family.

        Then they get to watch as our beautiful first Lady strolls by smiling and waving.

        Relaxed and happy while they yell questions that go unanswered.

        Even Barron throws them a few waves and a couple of smiles while the msm is freezing their rear ends off.

        Our Beautiful First Family strolls leisurely past them and climbs on to Marine One blowing them away.

        Sucks to be CNN.

        Like

        Reply
  18. dufrst says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    There may come a point in the future where unfortunately, we will have to look for a Trump again! I pray Barron is being prepared.

    Like

    Reply
  19. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    wishing you president and First Lady and your family happy Thanksgiving,
    president keep your chin up, we American stand with you and support you 100%,

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. The Far Side says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Finally! My hard earned tax dollars at work. At least in the WH kitchen. What are they feedin’ that boy?
    Much love for the First Family!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Lt Col Covfefe999 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I am totally lusting after Melania’s 70’s inspired boots and awesome coat. (sigh)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Mike in a Truck says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    What are they putting in that kids pasta- fazool, miracle grow?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Han Solo says:
    November 26, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Now we wait

    Leftist media will try to psycho-analyze the whole thing

    ps

    Leftist media suck balls

    Like

    Reply
  24. DaughterofLiberty says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    How fantastic the First Family gets to jet off home to M-A-L. I feel excited for them. How amazingly prescient that El Presidente purchased what Margerie Merryweather Post intended as the Southern White House decades ago. He must have known even then.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Rhoda R says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Oh those poor, poor reporters…having to stand out in the cold and shout out their questions quickly rather than sitting in comfort and rambling vicious indictments hidden as questions.

    Like

    Reply
  26. cheryl says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    “The White House press are people who have reached what has traditionally been viewed as the pinnacle of American political journalism, waiting—and jostling—to ask the President a question no one can hear over the deafening hum of Marine One, only for him to yell about whatever the hell he wants and ignore attempts at a follow-up question. Sometimes, Trump will spot someone he considers an enemy of the state and jab a finger in their direction while saying the magic words: ‘You’re Fake News!’ On television, it appears as if the president is up against a pack of faceless jackals, baying at him for a quote.”
    http://politicalclownparade.blogspot.com/2019/11/trump-you-magnificent-bastard-i-see.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. cantcforest says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    God bless you Barron.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Texian says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Here was my Mar el Lago.. Panama City Beach, Miracle Mile.. it was epic.. the “Mom and Pop” ones were the best.. (there’s a chapter on this too.. and even more chapters not posted.. yet.. maybe.. i haven’t gotten up the nerve to release them..)..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. TwoLaine says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    I remember when I used to watch little Barron hit golf balls on the top of TRUMP Tower on The Apprentice. I knew then he would be a heart breaker. Daddies lock up your daughters! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. littleflower481 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Barron really looks like Melania.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Mncpo(ret) says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I’m so happy our First Family has not used Barron as a publicity pawn. Remember the last “family”, all of the pics, vids, etc of their “children”.

    Barron has been raised close to family, out of the limelight, just going to school like a regular kid. As he should be.

    At 13, he’s normal, REALLY tall and handsome (already). If he keeps his head together, he’ll grow up to be a fine man.

    Like

    Reply
  32. DebbieSemms says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Good to see Barron and he is looking really well. I was wondering why he wasn’t twith Melania when the White House tree arrived.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Mars says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    He is his own young man. But he was doing a lot of waving, so he is growing up.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Janie says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Unless I am missing some rag mag coverage on him, I have been pleased to see (crossed fingers) that the nasty press seems to have largely left Barron alone, as they well should. I was very concerned at first because it was off to a rocky start, with Rosie O’Donnell and others making inappropriate and intrusive remarks they never would have of another President’s children. I remember feeling really bad for Barron and his family and thinking oh man, it’s going to be a long few years for him in that regard (and maybe more so his parents) if this is just the beginning.

    Like

    Reply

