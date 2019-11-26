First Family Departs White House For Thanksgiving Holiday in Florida…

President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron depart the White House heading to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday. Young Barron is now taller than dad.
The President, Melania and Barron emerged at 3:53 p.m. from the Oval Office and walked past the assembled press with a few waves. The president did not take any questions but walked with his family to Marine One, which was wheels up at 3:57 p.m.
The Press Corps was dusted upon lift-off…. it’s almost like the pilots decided to hover a little longer than normal. LOL.
❤️❤️❤️❤️
❤ the boots!
Did you see her stiletto boots yesterday? She rocked them!! Prettyist First Lady ever!
prettiest, loveliest, nicest and married to the greatest President, ever!
I like Barron’s New Balance made in the USA shoes!
The boots, for sure!
And the coat!!!
I want-ee.
Sherri
#metoo.
Yes!!!!! Luv them!!!!
May our Lord bless our beloved First Family with peace, warmth, enjoyment and knowledge of how thankful we are for them. Happy Thanksgiving, all.
Notice the shoes that Barron is wearing?
New Balance – American made!
He’s the cutest! Sure he’s tall, but his behavior with the little waves shows he’s still really just a 13-year-old little boy. I think he’s probably a very nice kid and will grow into a fine young man. God bless him. It can’t be easy being him.
My little sister was 5’11 by the time she was 13. Everyone expected her to act a lot older than she was, my Mom was cognizant of this thank goodness.
Not all New Balance are American made, but some are and they would like to do more. The one’s I’m wearing are made in Vietnam. I buy that brand because I’ve always worn them and I can find ones that fit, and at least some are made in the USA.
New Balance standard sizes go larger and wider than most shoes. Many shoes it’s hard to find anything over 15. Given that Brandon likely has larger feet to go with his height NB is likely a double win for him.
The owner of New Balance used to shop in a store I worked at, jeez thirty years ago. He told me he wished all of his shoes could be made in the USA. Most likely easier now and good for him!
My two pair of NB walking shoes are made in the USA. I’ve never seen any of them made elsewhere.
My cousin is a nurse, and recently she told me she has spent hundreds of dollars on shoes to wear to work…..12 hour shifts.
She said New Balance are THE ONLY shoe that doesn’t hurt her feet, legs, back, and are comfortable during entire shift.
I’m not saying that Melania’s parents are bad looking – but I look at them and wonder where Melania got her extraordinary looks. Just can’t imagine what it must be like to live in a small communist country and end up boarding AF1 to fly off to Mar A Lago for Thanksgiving with your billionaire son in law POTUS. What an amazing turn of events.
BTW – I will be in Florida next month – does anyone know if I can see Mar A Lago if I drive past?
I believe if nothing else, you will be able to see the American flag flying (I have not driven past but read about the extra tall flag)
Yes you sure can. It is the large corner oceanfront property on the south ‘end’ of Palm Beach Island where A1A (South Ocean Blvd) doglegs west into Fla 98. Been past it many time on a Sunday motorcycle ride to have Sunday brunch at the Breakers. I also live on A1A, but North Ocean Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. We just point the bike north on AIA out of the complex driveway. The Breakers is a couple miles north of Mar a Lago in downtown Palm Beach.
The Breakers is nice. They have a wonderful holiday buffets, which are well worth the expense if you’re looking for a treat.
Thank you, Ristvan! I copied your post to an email to myself. Can’t wait to see it!
You ride a BMW, ristvan? Just curious… I ride a Harley and Sundays are the best. 😉
Luv my Kawasaki 1700 Nomad, it’s my sanity as I ride these beautiful North Arkansas Ozark roads.
God’s Country!
Melania’s parents were born in 1945/46, so they are around the same age as DJT. Her mother was quite good looking when she was younger.
I’ve never seen a photo of her mother when she was young. A lot of eastern European women are just stunning…but Melania seems exceptional. I do think Melania’s dad looks something like POTUS.
Margarite, the best way to see the exclusive Palm Beach properties is by boat. There are a number of tours from which you can choose.
It’s the only way to appreciate the architecture of these fabulous homes, and understand their fantastic views. For the most part, you can’t see a lot from A1A – too many walls and landscaping to block prying eyes.
Thank you! I will look for a tour. We will be in Boca and I’m really looking forward to exploring. Usually we’re with friends in Naples so haven’t spent much time on the east side in a long time.
The boat tours can be a lot of fun – some very charismatic storytellers! Just do a little research on reviews. I’m not sure how having POTUS there might affect the tours, so that could be an issue. 🙂
There is a Duck Boat tour. Looks fun!
Genetics are a Russian Roulette, a Crap Shoot.
Margarita, have you seen any pictures of Melania’s mom? She is a beautiful lady. When she was young, she was drop dead gorgeous. That’s where Melania got her looks.
No, I haven’t seen photos of her when young.
I’ll have to see if I can find some.
A well deserved break.
Years from now, looking back on their White House years, they’ll wonder how they ever did it.
Happy Thanksgiving First Family!
Enjoy a long Florida weekend.
Hovering chopper 🤣😂
Wishing The President and his family a Happy Thanksgiving! They deserve some rest. I can’t imagine having to deal with the jackazz’s in DC 24/7/365.
Video two shows why chopper pressers really are the best pressers! LMA 😀
I heard Alexandra Chalupa but no context.
At this rate Barron May hit 6’8 or 9.
I hope he’s getting some tutoring on his jumper and post up moves.
I heard Eric Trump last year say Barron could outdrive all of them. With that swing arc, I can see why; however, usually it’s not easy for exceptionally tall folks to be accurate swingers of the golf club. I get the feeling the son inherited the Dad’s athletic prowess. Trump is a good golfer and was a really good baseball player in school.
My son in law is 6’5″ and has made two hole in ones. The second one was several week ends ago on a par 4.
One of my brothers is 6’8″ and was always on the B-ball team in high school even though he was a crappy athlete.
He was 6’5″ tall at 13 but could never do anything athletic so of course he was on the basket ball team of a somewhat small high school.
He was just amazingly tall, slow and awkward.
Still a really nice guy though.
This President, FOTUS and family will be in my prayers as one of the things I am most grateful and thankful for this year……again.
Happy Thanksgiving, Treeper Friends.
Your right, I can’t believe how tall he got and he’s not done growing.
Oops, I was replying to Zimbalistjunior😊
One day he’ll be able to walk up to James Comey, hands on hips, and just stare witheringly down at him like the little weasel he is.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve never made a public prayer for anyone, but after reading a “school” booed my first lady, I publicly pray for God to give strength to the Trump family in overcoming the EVIL that lives in the democrat/ left people of America.🙏
Getting booed by illiterate Baltimore middle and high schoolers and their thug teachers is a compliment.
Flova, no, I do not think this is a compliment of any kind. What it shows is parents and “teachers” have not taught anything resembling manners and respect for another human being; especially one that resides in the highest house of our nation, regardless political affiliation.
As someone who lives in a small town in a poor county of the U.P., this behavior is absolutely appalling and I believe completely un-American!
I pray our country comes back to a moral center.
Waving from the middle of the Mitten!👍🏻
Any student who would boo the First Lady of any party should be suspended and sent to some remedial education camp. Then again, she chose Baltimore. What can I say?
Agreed. You who the real racists? The people who are booing the first lady. Why do you think Melania came to Baltimore? Because that’s where all the addicts and crack head lives. This people really belong to rat and cockroach infested town.
Eric is also very tall.
I love how the president rubbed his back and then patted it. That’s how I show my son affection too. The rub says I love you, the pat says you’re growing up!
Happy Thanksgiving President Trump. Keep your chin up and steel your resolve.
America stands with you. They marxist democrat party attacks you so viciously because
you are hitting the target squarely.
Carry on!
I pray that they all will be surrounded by the armor of God. Be safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Did not realize Scott Presser had press credentials. Glad to know it. PDJT could use a smiling face.
I was surprised, too – and very pleased to know he’s there! He deserves the privilege, more than most of them.
The Expert is still growing!
It was so good to see Baron! And him waving too. Handsome kid is all grown up! Just lovely to see them all !!
It appears that Barron Trump is 13 years old … very tall for his age!
FLOTUS is stunning as always. I am full of thanks this season for our president and his beautiful family. The right guy at the right time.
Ashamedly I have a pretty good repertoire of foul language.
But the propaganda corps is still peddling the fake “impeachment”.
“Mr. President are you going to participate in next week’s impeachment hearings”😡
The man and his family are going to celebrate Thanksgiving and not one person could wish the Trump family happy holiday.
Instead they insult Trump and his family.
The the entire propaganda corps, with few, very few exceptions are a bunch of dirty rotten..,
now I won’t write it but I’m thinking it.
There, I’ve used all the words I know mainly English, a few in German, French and Polish.
rant/off
They still have their lips on Obama’s azz. Then again they do what they’re told or they will ALL be replaced by someone that will.
A least they have to stand out in the cold now, waiting an hour or so, to insult him with their questions. F all of them, including Acosta and FA April.
It is fun to know that the “press” must stand out in the cold and wait for out First Family.
Then they get to watch as our beautiful first Lady strolls by smiling and waving.
Relaxed and happy while they yell questions that go unanswered.
Even Barron throws them a few waves and a couple of smiles while the msm is freezing their rear ends off.
Our Beautiful First Family strolls leisurely past them and climbs on to Marine One blowing them away.
Sucks to be CNN.
I’m not sure who was out of the frame in the video but it seemed to me that Melania and Barron ignored the press. I think they smiled and waved when they passed the White House visitors.
There may come a point in the future where unfortunately, we will have to look for a Trump again! I pray Barron is being prepared.
wishing you president and First Lady and your family happy Thanksgiving,
president keep your chin up, we American stand with you and support you 100%,
Finally! My hard earned tax dollars at work. At least in the WH kitchen. What are they feedin’ that boy?
Much love for the First Family!!
I am totally lusting after Melania’s 70’s inspired boots and awesome coat. (sigh)
What are they putting in that kids pasta- fazool, miracle grow?
Dad is over 6 ft and mom is 5’11” I think. He’s not going to be short. 🙂
Now we wait
Leftist media will try to psycho-analyze the whole thing
ps
Leftist media suck balls
How fantastic the First Family gets to jet off home to M-A-L. I feel excited for them. How amazingly prescient that El Presidente purchased what Margerie Merryweather Post intended as the Southern White House decades ago. He must have known even then.
Oh those poor, poor reporters…having to stand out in the cold and shout out their questions quickly rather than sitting in comfort and rambling vicious indictments hidden as questions.
Don’t ya just love it? LOL
“The White House press are people who have reached what has traditionally been viewed as the pinnacle of American political journalism, waiting—and jostling—to ask the President a question no one can hear over the deafening hum of Marine One, only for him to yell about whatever the hell he wants and ignore attempts at a follow-up question. Sometimes, Trump will spot someone he considers an enemy of the state and jab a finger in their direction while saying the magic words: ‘You’re Fake News!’ On television, it appears as if the president is up against a pack of faceless jackals, baying at him for a quote.”
http://politicalclownparade.blogspot.com/2019/11/trump-you-magnificent-bastard-i-see.html
God bless you Barron.
Here was my Mar el Lago.. Panama City Beach, Miracle Mile.. it was epic.. the “Mom and Pop” ones were the best.. (there’s a chapter on this too.. and even more chapters not posted.. yet.. maybe.. i haven’t gotten up the nerve to release them..)..
I remember when I used to watch little Barron hit golf balls on the top of TRUMP Tower on The Apprentice. I knew then he would be a heart breaker. Daddies lock up your daughters! 🙂
I love them!
Barron really looks like Melania.
I’m so happy our First Family has not used Barron as a publicity pawn. Remember the last “family”, all of the pics, vids, etc of their “children”.
Barron has been raised close to family, out of the limelight, just going to school like a regular kid. As he should be.
At 13, he’s normal, REALLY tall and handsome (already). If he keeps his head together, he’ll grow up to be a fine man.
Good to see Barron and he is looking really well. I was wondering why he wasn’t twith Melania when the White House tree arrived.
He is his own young man. But he was doing a lot of waving, so he is growing up.
Unless I am missing some rag mag coverage on him, I have been pleased to see (crossed fingers) that the nasty press seems to have largely left Barron alone, as they well should. I was very concerned at first because it was off to a rocky start, with Rosie O’Donnell and others making inappropriate and intrusive remarks they never would have of another President’s children. I remember feeling really bad for Barron and his family and thinking oh man, it’s going to be a long few years for him in that regard (and maybe more so his parents) if this is just the beginning.
