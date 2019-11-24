Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Responds to Command Targeting and President Trump Support…

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher has really been put into a narrow gauntlet by a military command structure that does appear to be attempting retaliation and retribution against a warrior out of spite. It is a remarkable dynamic and very troubling to see two high ranking military leaders seeming to rebuke the civilian command structure.

Purely my opinion; but I would feel much less nervous about the stability of our military leadership if Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green resigned. Rogue military leadership is troubling in the framework of our constitutional Republic.