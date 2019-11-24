Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Responds to Command Targeting and President Trump Support…

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher has really been put into a narrow gauntlet by a military command structure that does appear to be attempting retaliation and retribution against a warrior out of spite.  It is a remarkable dynamic and very troubling to see two high ranking military leaders seeming to rebuke the civilian command structure.

.

Purely my opinion; but I would feel much less nervous about the stability of our military leadership if Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green resigned.  Rogue military leadership is troubling in the framework of our constitutional Republic.

  1. realeyecandy1 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    well … time will tell but read Gallagher military resume and it is IMPRESSIVE. Any SEAL is mentally brilliant I hope POTUS does not step away from this. This man deserves his pension AND his trident

  2. themellowtraveller says:
    November 24, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    If they can take whatever bribes and look the other way over McStain – surely they can shut up and close the file on this one too.

  3. The Gipper Lives says:
    November 24, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Let’s see them take a medal away from Vindman first–how ’bout The Order of the Ukrainian Doughboy with the Brennan Crossfire.

    • Sherri Young says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      How about Vindman’s purple heart for a wound that did not keep him out of action for even the rest of the day? What was that wound? How did that happen?

      • mcfyre2012 says:
        November 24, 2019 at 3:57 pm

        Just like John Kerry’s purple heart.

        • Janie M. says:
          November 24, 2019 at 4:19 pm

          mcfyre, It is my understanding from articles, etc. I have read a few years back they were SELF-INFLICTED owies for the express purpose of getting purple hearts (yeah, he wanted more than 1). SOB, pity he made it home in 1 piece.

      • WeMakeOurStandHere says:
        November 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm

        According to undisclosed sources with inside knowledge, that were in a position to know and that had the cooperation of knowledgeable insiders, who were told by people with authority and that had access to multiple reports according to reliable persons in the know – Vindman got a Purple Heart presented to him personally by obama, for having a yeast infection.

  4. dallasdan says:
    November 24, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    SD:
    “Purely my opinion; but I would feel much less nervous about the stability of our military leadership if Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green resigned. Rogue military leadership is troubling in the framework of our constitutional Republic.”

    Thank you, SD. I agree, completely and enthusiastically.

    • No_BlahBlah says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      First,
      Although that fleeting time has nearly passed,
      Both men need to denounce simultaneously in a joint press conference that the report of their insubordination is false;
      Followed with an instantaneous move to investigate the JAG prosecutors and anyone who may be in a position to subvert the CinC’s pardon by bureaucratic means,
      Failing that, they need to brought up on charges for violating the UCMJ

      Immediately,
      I would give them until 6 pm EST today

      • IGiveUp says:
        November 24, 2019 at 4:12 pm

        All the beloved and revered and respected institutions of our past have let us down and have become corrupted. I find that this latest betrayal, in a long line of betrayals, while still a gut punch, doesn’t hurt so much. We’ve got a lot to burn down. Another couples of gallons of gasoline won’t matter.

    • FofBW says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      ABSOLUTELY INDEED!!

    • Craig Furlong says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      After all is said and done, this is definitely substance over form—and is now a complete no-brainer thanks to PDJT.

      Meanwhile, Spencer and Green need to keep it together by continually asking themselves:
      Who really is Commander-in-Chief?
      (Not a trick question.)

  5. California Joe says:
    November 24, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Gallagher was found NOT guilty on all charges except taking a photo of terrorist which I don’t understand since we’d want to identify the dead guy anyway and check for terrorist ties. The Navy JAG prosecutors were guilty of horrible misconduct as well and should be fired then disbarred. So, I have no idea why these two idiots are fighting President Trump? What’s the motive!!!

    Liked by 8 people

      November 24, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      IMO, they were following orders from their superiors; simple as that.

    • Beau Geste says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      Were there pictures of bin laden raid and baghdadi raid?
      PDJT clearly needs to reduce the number, rank and authority of lawyers in the DoD, by an order of magnitude.

    • joebkonobi says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      The motive is their selfish egos and that Navy leadership were exposed in attempting to frame Gallagher for crimes he did not commit. IMO, the Admiral and Sec. of Navy have dishonored the Military code of conduct and should be fired for challenging the Commander in Chief order.

      I’m curious as to what action was taken in regard to the corrupt prosecutors.

      Liked by 1 person

      November 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      Taking that photo was like an NFL penalty for “taunting” the opposing team after scoring on them.

      All part of the insane “rules of engagement” imposed on our guys trying to fight a dam war.

      Liked by 1 person

    November 24, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher … Great American Hero.
    You can’t take him out of our hearts.
    WWG1WGA

  7. fangdog says:
    November 24, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    IMO, Spencer and Green will resign or get fired. There is no place for people such as those two have a position of leadership in the US government.

    Liked by 5 people

      November 24, 2019 at 4:22 pm

      Amen, case closed, send memo sunrise Monday morning. Gentlemen Spencer and Green drop buy pick up your discharge packet immediately your final day will be November 29, 2019. Thank You for your service! Good luck.

      Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    As time goes on, it appears the structure of the U.S. of A. government is fraught with vile creatures who will undermine the established structure of our Constitutional Republic. When you have military leadership countermanding and/or ignoring the highest level of civilian leadership, there is a huge problem. This scenario indicates that the government is operating akin to a banana republic. It seems the government of the U.S. of A. needs purging, to set it back to the government as established by our Founding Fathers.

    Liked by 5 people

    November 24, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    SecNav was quoted on Fox News last night saying media reports of him threatening to resign were untrue, that there was no question but that he would follow President Trump’s orders.

    Liked by 1 person

      November 24, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      Yet he spoke out in opposition. He needs to resign or be canned, along with advance-to-the-rear admiral Greene. They have self-identified as lacking good judgement.
      Gallagher needs to be significantly promoted to high rank, over the crooked JAG, and his PC tormenters. There is no place for PC or “wokeness” in an effectivly warrior-military.

  10. Redhotrugmama says:
    November 24, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    AP reported this am that PDT will let the diciplinary play out. Personally i want to understand why PDT simply didnt fire these two. That has me concerned and confused.

    Liked by 1 person

    November 24, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    As a politician, President Trump can tweet away to his heart’s content. As CIC, a tweet is an inappropriate and awful means of communication.

    Liked by 1 person

      November 24, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      But OK when Obama did it, amIright?

    • JohnCasper says:
      November 24, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      For these Navy Brass maybe an order delivered by cruise missile would be better.

      Like

      November 24, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      President Trump is the Commander in Chief. He uses Twitter to communicate – sometimes it is the only way he can get his own message out. I believe the Sec of the Navy has an obligation/duty to go to the President – his Commander – and ask him directly what his orders are.
      For the Sec of the Navy to state that the President has to come to him – the President has to clarify his tweet to the Secretary – goes against everything our military is supposed to be about!

      Liked by 6 people

        November 24, 2019 at 3:47 pm

        Exactly. A public statement qusstioning any confusion about the Commander’s intent is crazy-wrong.

        A simple text or phone call: “Hello, President Trump, this is secdef Spencer here. I just want to make sure you want to shut down the hearing you said would not happen. Also, should I fire rear admiral Green for poor judgement?”

        Like

      November 24, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      maybe PDJT did communicate his desires through the “normal” military channels and it was “overlooked”, thus the tweet to reinforce what he had asked.

      Liked by 2 people

      November 24, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      @ChicagoBri

      What makes you think that President Trump’s tweet on this was the only way he communicated about it? Perhaps the purpose of the tweet was to expose more of the swamp rats that exist, even in the military!

      Liked by 3 people

        November 24, 2019 at 4:19 pm

        I assume that if President Trump had given an order to halt any further actions against Navy SEAL Gallagher that it would be carried out. If such an order was given and disobeyed, things are more FUBAR’d in DC that recent events have shown.

        Like

      November 24, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      He should take his case directly to the media. . . Oh wait, never mind!

      All you have to do is wait a couple of days, no matter what propaganda is published, and it works exactly how the President wanted it to.

      Liked by 1 person

      November 24, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      I have to agree, if, in fact, that is the only means by which PDJT communicated his intent in this matter. No one should have to read twatter, let alone should commanding brass be required to check there for their orders from CinC.

      We don’t know if POTUS had other communication directly or indirectly. At the very least, I’d like to think that Greene and Spencer have reached out to PTrump for advisement on the issue since it’s blown up in the media.

      I wouldn’t expect them to issue any “statements” to anybody – at least, I hope that as serious professionals in our armed forces, they wouldn’t. War ain’t a frickin’ reality show, and none of our military should be concerned about gathering “likes” on social media.

      Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    I sure hope this following report is WRONG!

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy has been notified that the White House will not intervene to stop a disciplinary proceeding that could cost a SEAL his position in the elite unit, a senior Navy official said Sunday.

    Although President Donald Trump had tweeted on Thursday that he would not let the Navy remove Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher from the SEALs, the Navy was given White House guidance on Friday that it can proceed as planned, the Navy official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

    Like

      November 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm

      Unnamed sources have been wrong most of the time

      Liked by 1 person

      November 24, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      President Trump:

      You cannot let this happen. You will look weak in the eyes of voters and most important all the rest of military. Those two have to resign or be fired. No other way to handle this at this point.

      Liked by 1 person

      November 24, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      Maybe President Trump is giving the Navy brass a way out. They can have the review and decide not to remove his trident. If they do remove Gallagher’s trident, President Trump can reinstate the trident and fire them both.

      Like

      November 24, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      Hopefully it’s BS… so to catch another WH leaker. Or PDJT is testing to see what the 2 egomaniacs actually do, & then has the grounds for demanding their resignations.

      Like

        November 24, 2019 at 3:54 pm

        When lefties tell me “Trump lies”, I ask for a specific lie. They are generally unable to name anything of consequence, which does embarass them.
        Now, if PDJT lets spencer and green proceed, PDJT will have lied, supported the harassment and wussification of a fighting military to lawyer-subjugationunder “woke DOD lawfare”, and accepted disobedience from DOD “resistance”.
        I will be able to agree with my lefty anti-trump friends that Trump does lie.

        Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Like our FBI, CIA, and SOS offices the military has been polluted with crooked, self serving narcissists who are at best one worlders and more likely closet Marxists. I think our fighting men are 99% pure (there are some activist homos that are filthy) and I for one am proud as a new Papa of our boys and our God Blessed amazing President!
    Btw I don’t buy for one second this line of crap that that the rank and file of the FBI are clean. That entire organization is filthy and needs to be wholly eliminated.

    Liked by 3 people

    November 24, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    The question is very simple – is, or is not, the President Commander-in-Chief?

    Liked by 3 people

    November 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    If true, they and all military leadership who behave insubordinately must be removed
    immediately.
    During WW2 insubordination would earn a soldier a court martial at the least, and a firing squad at the worst.
    Insubordination is a cancer to be quickly cut out, and must never be tolerated.

    Liked by 3 people

    November 24, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    What is the real back story on this???

    Like

      November 24, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      A retired Navy SEAL Admiral penned an OPED in the NYT a week or so ago basically stating “Trump is ruining our Institutions and he needs to be removed now” implying he is all for Impeachment, or worse. So, the Chief Petty Officer’s sham show trial by overzealous NCIS wanna-be JAG lawyers presented POTUS with an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone.

      But the real back story to this Navy vs CINC tit-for-tat is the “Fat Leonard” scandal that the MSM has basically ignored in favor of the Navy Brass. In short, it is the biggest scandal in US Navy history, bribery (including hotels and hookers) in exchange for over padding logistical contracts in Asia. So, US taxpayers were screwed out of tens of millions of dollars while a dozen or more high-ranking Naval Officers who accepted “gifts” from “Fat Leonard” were given a slap on the wrist.

      No wonder the Navy all of a sudden started “Freedom of Navigation” operations willy nilly in the South China Sea…Oh! Look! A tree squirrel is running to a tree!

      Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    The Roman Republic lasted a much longer time before its military started betraying the principles of the Republic. Much longer time between its founding and Ceasar using his troops to take over than we have gone since our founding. And still a lot more time before the military started choosing Ceasars or taking the position of emperor for itself.

    It is not time to fear yet, but it is time to make corrections and reinforce proper military respect for our elected civilian leadership.

    On the other hand, this is the result of the past civilian leader turning the military into his private political support group. We are at great risk of repeated meddling with the military. Meddling that the military cannot defend against.

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Rogue military [rogue DoJ/FBI, rogue CIA/IC, rogue State] rogue leadership is troubling in the framework of our constitutional Republic. They all need to resign/be fired.

    Spenser and Green are both insubordinate. The vengence towards Gallegher will only turn on PDJT if they stay. Get rid of them. What have you got to lose? Fire them.

    Liked by 1 person

    November 24, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    The CINC has drawn a line in the sand and senior military leaders (aka swampsoldiers) had better take heed. On second thought, their brass asses need a good “purging” anyway.

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    The CINC has drawn a line in the sand and senior military leaders (aka swampsoldiers) had better take heed. On second thought, their brass asses need a good “purging” anyway.

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Maybe our Founding Fathers were smarter than us after all.

    A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
    -James Madison

    There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
    – Thomas Jefferson

    Like

      November 24, 2019 at 4:17 pm

      When war was declared months before conflict could ensue and by forces both limited in projection and firepower, then those sentiments seem cautionary. In to days reality they would be suicidal.

      Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    This is coup level insubordination. Extremely scary this high up. Keep flushing them out POTUS. The world is watching.

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    What the Navy Brass has done to President Trump is the equivalent of taking off a glove and slapping him in the face with it.

    Liked by 1 person

    November 24, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Biting his tail, biting his ears ……. the others see this, they start to move in … … the jackals, the hyenas ….

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Lets be real here! How many scenes on ‘TV’, (History, Discover and AHC channels) of POV’s or embedded reporters of our troops passing by or standing near dead enemy competences.

    The bigger problem is an our overly litigious society and the fact that it is on the battle field is appalling. If you are honest. Looking at war there is nothing about it that is legal.

    In my mind, I see it as one of those necessary evils that cannot be avoided. Which is a sad commentary of our world!

    Liked by 1 person

    November 24, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    For the simple fact that this played out publicly, I agree they need to resign. Military chain of command is the most important and sacrosanct order in our whole government — meaning that when EVERY other executive structure is muddled by bureaucratic mischief and congressional sabotage, the President simply has got to protect military chain of command, in appearance and in substance. Otherwise we really don’t have a government. We have bands of rogue power elements vying for dominance. The closer we get to that reality — and we are close — the more the President must be assertive on military command.

    Resign.

    Like

    November 24, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    I’m thinking the President is building his case, dealing only with facts based on direct witness corroboration. Then he gets rid Spencer and Greene. The minute PDJT cans both. WH issues a statement, in parallel the President takes to Twitter. One Two punch. Narrative control. Kaboom.

    Like

