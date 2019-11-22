Former AAG Matthew Whitaker Discusses Upcoming IG Report on FISA Abuse and Trump Campaign Surveillance…

Posted on November 22, 2019 by

Following leaked revelations that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith manipulated evidence to attain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page to conduct political espionage against the Trump campaign, former AAG Matthew Whitaker discusses the IG investigation and upcoming IG report.

Whitaker notes the bigger issues are how the FISA process generally has been abused and potentially long-term ramifications.  It is also worth remembering it wasn’t just “wiretaps” that were gained, the FBI requested and received full Title-1 surveillance authority including: wiretaps, electronic surveillance, the use of bugs and tracking devices, physical surveillance, electronic and satellite geolocation surveillance and much more.  The FBI requested a type of surveillance generally reserved for tracking suspected terrorists.

When Mr. Clinesmith manipulated evidence to attain the warrant he was working under the guidance of FBI supervisory agent Peter Strzok.  “Political Espionage“.

This entry was posted in Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Former AAG Matthew Whitaker Discusses Upcoming IG Report on FISA Abuse and Trump Campaign Surveillance…

  1. CopperTop says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    YUCK: about an hour ago CNN has stated the report will say the FISA was properly predicated despite the mishandling by underlings.

    Don’t know how anyone but one of Horowitz team who has seen whole report could get that info to CNN???

    Like

    Reply
  2. Old Dawg says:
    November 22, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    My faith that the system will “out” itself is zero or less. Show me!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s