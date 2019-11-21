What desserts are you serving this Thanksgiving day?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Stella has a post on desserts up and I’m looking forward to finding some new favorites. Help us out and don’t forget to share them over there for her people too.
Several years ago I passed on the job of preparing Thanksgiving desserts (meaning pie) to my daughter and her sons. She told me that this year they are making a traditional pumpkin pie, sour cream apple pie, and my younger grandson is making some kind of chocolate pie (chocolate cream?)
When my mother was with us for Thanksgiving, we had to have jello. Her reasoning was that everyone was too full after dinner to have pie, but there was enough room for jello. She prepared it in some really pretty amber-colored sherbet glasses, and topped them with whipped cream. I’m afraid that the jello has gone by the wayside in my house!
View original post 662 more words
Sweet Potato Pie
LikeLike
2 ¼ lb. Sweet potatoes ½ tsp. nutmeg
½ cup soft butter ¼ tsp. cloves
2 cups sugar 1 (13 oz.) can evap. milk
4 eggs 2 deep dish pie shells
1 tsp. Cinnamon (uncooked)
½ tsp salt
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake or boil sweet potatoes until soft. I prefer baked. Cool and peel cooked potatoes and place in mixing bowl. Beat with electric mixer until smooth. Stir in butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in spices, salt and evaporated milk. Pour into pie crusts, completely filling. Bake on a cookie sheet for 70 minutes. Cool and serve
Note: You can save some time by baking or boiling (I bake them) the sweet potatoes ahead of time. When they are done, just mash them up, place in recipe size quantities into freezer bags and store in freezer until needed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Menagerie!
Loosen the belt and MMMMMMMMM
LikeLike
Forgot, Traditional PECAN PIE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, Stella’s is a cool place to hang out to relieve the stress one gets from reading here from time to time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are making a Sopapilla cheesecake this year. My girlfriend and I did a trial run a few weeks ago just to make sure we liked it, and I loved it… and I’m typically not a big fan of cheesecake. Highly recommend it. And if you decide to bake one, bake it the night before and then let it chill in the fridge overnight.
LikeLike
Squash pie is a personal favorite.
LikeLike
Pumpkin Cheesecake. Usually a cheesecake “purist” (I like keeping it simple). This is Heaven on a dessert plate!
LikeLike
I may have lost the recipe, but… I am not a pumpkin guy, but I had a stint where I loved to make cheesecakes. So I tired this recipe that had a ton of spices in it. 2dye4, the one baked for my better 1/2 to bring to work? It never made it to lunch, gone by 1/4 to 9 in the morning!
LikeLike
Pioneer Woman’s Pecan Pie…Duck Duck Go it.
LikeLike
Rebel Ice Cream and a few Pecans. I am KETO and have been for 4 years! It saved my life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Costco Pumpkin pie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget to share your recipes with us too!
LikeLike
Almond Eggnog Pound Cake (It’s pretty & tasty & there is never any left!)
6 tablespoons butter, softened, divided
2/3 cup sliced almonds
1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)
1-1/2 cups eggnog
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon rum extract
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Grease a 10-in. fluted tube pan with 2 tablespoons butter. Press almonds onto the bottom and sides of pan; set aside.
Melt remaining butter. In a large bowl, beat the cake mix, eggnog, eggs, rum extract, nutmeg and melted butter on low speed for 30 seconds or just until moistened. Beat on medium for 2 minutes or until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake at 350° for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/almond-eggnog-pound-cake/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not really a baker but the almond cake, a recipe from Chez Panisse, is a certified winner for any time, but not so “Thanksgiving-ish). So that will be on the menu together with a phyllo pear and apple tart. Just butter fruit and sugar. Sprinkled with pomegranate seeds to pretty it up.
Our Stella is arriving today! She is just 1 year and two months. We are blessed!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You all are killing me.
In a good way! Thanks for sharing, and Thank You Stella.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am thankful for this post. Politics is infuriating and can get in between us and what is truly important. We all need to count our blessings.
BTW, I hope Adam Schiff get his just desrerts
LikeLike
spoiled the effect should read deserts with one “s”
LikeLike
For the sake of tradition, I serve a pumpkin pie (recipe on the back of the pumpkin can), a pecan pie (recipe on the dark Karo syrup bottle), and my homemade pumpkin cake with cream cheese icing every year at Thanksgiving. I also whip some whipping cream at the last minute with a tiny bit of vanilla and confectioners’ sugar mixed in to serve with the pies.
When we gather in the country with the larger family the following weekend I plan to take an Apple Cake for the dessert contest, which can be rationalized as being sort of “healthful,” but with a homemade Caramel Sauce served on the side for those who can’t enjoy cake without icing. (Haven’t found a recipe for the sauce yet.) This cake is amazing without any icing, but I often shake a little confectioners’ sugar over the top just before serving for a lovelier appearance.
Apple Cake
1 1/4 c. cooking oil
2 c. sugar
2 med. eggs
3 c. sliced apples
2 1/4 c. flour
1 c. chopped pecans
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Beat oil, sugar and eggs; add apples. Sift dry ingredients together; add with pecans to creamed mixture. Add vanilla. Pour into greased and floured tube pan.
Bake at 350* for one hour.
LikeLike
Gravy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will be making four pumpkin pies,(use the recipe on Libby’s pumpkin puree can) two coconut custard pies,( I use the Bisquick Impossible coconut pie recipe but add more coconut), and then some rice krispie treats. We will be traveling to my sister’s and she is having a houseful.
Happy Thanksgiving to Conservative Treehouse! Thank you and God bless you always.
LikeLike
Wow that sounds awesome. You’re a baking machine! Give me the address, I’ll stop by. haha
LikeLike
Pumpkin cheesecake. There are a variety of recipes out there of course. Mine includes a little bit of flour to make the texture slightly more cake-like and some sour cream to make the taste a little more tangy. I have made my own crusts but now just buy the Keebler crusts, they’re fine, saves a lot of time. You can also freeze individual slices if you’re like me and you cannot be trusted with an entire thawed cheesecake. 🙂 I just made one two days ago, it’s lovely. Special note to Peter Strzok: I bought all of the ingredients at WALMART. 🙂
LikeLike
My husband’s Granny Bee’s baked fried apples. Of course, she fried her own apples, but I use Luck’s canned apples.
3-4 cans Luck’s Fried Apples (NOT apple pie filling)
1 cup Dark Brown sugar
2 tsp. Cinnamon
1 tsp. Nutmeg
Loaf of Old Fashioned bread
1 stick of butter
8-9 inch square baking pan
Preheat oven to 400°
Open cans of fried apples and place in pan or (if you’re industrious) slice and fry 6-8 apples until done.
Sprinkle apples with cinnamon and nutmeg and mix well
Take several slices of old fashioned bread and cut the crust off, then cut the bread slices into 4ths. (you will need enough bread pieces to cover the top of the apples in the baking pan)
In a shallow dish melt butter
In another shallow dish place brown sugar
Dip each square of bread into the butter, covering both sides; then dip into the brown sugar, coating both sides and place on top of the fried apples in the baking pan. Continue with the other bread pieces until you have a layer of bread squares covering the apples in the baking pan.
Bake in oven approx. 30 mins. or until the bread topping is brown and crispy
LikeLike