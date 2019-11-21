Epic Fail – Fredo Takes Trump Challenge on Live TV – Embarrasses Self and Media…

Earlier today President Trump presented a challenge.  “Try it live“:

CNN’s Fredo decided to take the challenge.   After failing miserably, the panel of pundits needs to start a round of conspiracy theory to cover the epic fail. WATCH:

44 Responses to Epic Fail – Fredo Takes Trump Challenge on Live TV – Embarrasses Self and Media…

  1. wilderness3300 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Sundance, I don’t think the video posted is what you wanted.

  2. auscitizenmom says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Yep, epic fail.

  3. MaineCoon says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Fredo can’t win for losing!!

  4. Brutalus says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    I would stay off any fishing boats if I were him

  5. bunkers says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Dumber. Than. A. Box. Of. Rocks.

  6. Brutalus says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Trump’s best bait since F. Lee Bailey went up to Christopher Darden and told him “You have the balls of a field mouse if you don’t have O.J. try on those gloves in front of the jury”

  7. TreeClimber says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    He literally just proved himself a blatant liar, again… “Mom can’t hear me.” “I can hear you when you talk to me!” “I don’t think Mom can hear us.”

  8. Sentient says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Of course John “Mr. Watergate” Dean had to posit that Sondland might have turned on speakerphone with his ear. Sure, Dean, you one-note, fame-seeking, sanctimonious goofball.

    • zimbalistjunior says:
      November 21, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      john dean is a cancer on the american public

      hey if CNN is gonna resurrect dean, bernstein and other undead/dead idiots from Watergate, and since CNN also brings in McCabe, Brower and others from Russiagate, why not combine the two and bring in Stefan Halper? Surely he can waddle in for a couple minutes a week and collect 250,000.

  9. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Fredo is going to go into another full blown roid rage in 3-2-1….

  10. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Like the meme that Carpe Donktum put out earlier today .

    And yes, the creeps at Utube are trying to hide this version.

  11. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Trump must win reelection. I need four more years of this. Hell, maybe he can Bloomberg it and get 12.

  12. bluebongo says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Fredo bozo the king of clowns.

  13. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    I can’t wait for Trump’s follow up tweet mocking Fredo. Or DJTjrs.

  14. digitaldoofus says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    The arrogance of the Left frequently serves to hoist them on their own petards.

  15. Gary (@AwakeYoda) says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    It takes a certain level moron to sit around on national television and debate whether or not you can hear a conversation with someone when they are not on speaker phone.

    I guess its good that everyone on the panel are morons of the highest order.

  16. avi says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    I thought Fredo Koomoe was a Lawyah.
    don’t lawyers know to never ask a question thatchy don’t know the answer to.

  17. Steve in Greensboro says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    With apologies to that fine cetacean…

    They call him Fredo, Fredo,
    Dumber than hammers
    No one you’ll see
    Is dumber than he

    And we know Fredo
    Lives in a world full of falsehoods
    Lying there under
    The bottom of his time slot.

  18. Pew-Anon says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    So…is hearing a phone call not on speaker phone a thing, or something? Apparently I don’t spend near enough time glued to social media as I should to understand these things.

  19. yukonblizzard says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    I believe David Holmes listened in after he returned to the embassy in Kiev using the STATEROOM facility at the US Embassy working with the Special Collections Officer (SCS).

  20. Nigella says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Someone just said they are releasing the FISA report right now?

  21. jusflipthescript says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Way too funny😅😂 our news reporters in this country are just pathetic! Massive Fail!😂😅

  22. zimbalistjunior says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    SD sorry to hijack this thread but you may wish to look at some new CNN news
    and so it begins

  23. Tiffthis says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    This made no sense- are we to believe that a person on the phone with the president held it the way Fredo just did with Diana bash?

    • vikingmom says:
      November 21, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      Are we to believe that the President of the United States would talk to an Ambassador on an unsecured cell phone in the middle of a restaurant about matters relating to billions of dollars in foreign aid? That’s the question I want someone to answer! Has the President specifically acknowledged that this phone call even happened?

  24. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Watch out Sundance, Fredo will throw you down those effin’ stairs.

  25. Michelle says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    First of all, cuomo is cheating by using a cell phone, and angling it so Dana can hear.

  26. @ChicagoBri says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    The cherry on the sundae of this stupidity is that Fredo lies at the end and said his co-anchor could hear his mom, when clearly she couldn’t.

  27. Justin Green says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Worth a second watch. Keep in mind, David “Schiff is my Homie” Holmes testified earlier to a Democrat that overhearing the phone call was a “touchstone moment in his life” which is why it was seared in his memory.

  28. Brutalus says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    I didn’t see hearings today, but yesterday wasnt there Sondland testimony to the effect of Holmes said that Sondland told him after the call that all Trump wanted to talk about was the Biden investigation…and that Sondland had to deny that at yesterday’s hearing because of course Sondland had to play dumb on that because he was playing up the “I dont know anything about the Bidens” schtick…..what was Holmes testimony today on what he could actually hear on the call versus what Sondland told Holmes Trump was talking about at the table after the call?

  29. TwoLaine says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    No wonder his mommy calls him a mistake. And he got in someone’s face for calling him Fredo?!

    #GoHomeToMommy

