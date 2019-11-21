Epic Fail – Fredo Takes Trump Challenge on Live TV – Embarrasses Self and Media…

Earlier today President Trump presented a challenge. “Try it live“:
CNN’s Fredo decided to take the challenge. After failing miserably, the panel of pundits needs to start a round of conspiracy theory to cover the epic fail. WATCH:
Sundance, I don’t think the video posted is what you wanted.
Never mind, I see it now.
That’s funny!! What a Fredo!
Looks ok to me…try again?
Breaking news..Bibi is indicted for fraud,bribery and breach of trust…..
Oy vey gevalt.
Yep, epic fail.
Fredo can’t win for losing!!
I would stay off any fishing boats if I were him
Bait always starts to smell bad after a few hours in the sun.
Dumber. Than. A. Box. Of. Rocks.
Chris Cuomo is so desperate to prove himself as smart as his brother and father he will fall for anything in an attempt to do so.
What a joke.
Thus proving that he is in fact… as smart as his brother.
Trump’s best bait since F. Lee Bailey went up to Christopher Darden and told him “You have the balls of a field mouse if you don’t have O.J. try on those gloves in front of the jury”
He literally just proved himself a blatant liar, again… “Mom can’t hear me.” “I can hear you when you talk to me!” “I don’t think Mom can hear us.”
Of course John “Mr. Watergate” Dean had to posit that Sondland might have turned on speakerphone with his ear. Sure, Dean, you one-note, fame-seeking, sanctimonious goofball.
john dean is a cancer on the american public
hey if CNN is gonna resurrect dean, bernstein and other undead/dead idiots from Watergate, and since CNN also brings in McCabe, Brower and others from Russiagate, why not combine the two and bring in Stefan Halper? Surely he can waddle in for a couple minutes a week and collect 250,000.
Fredo is going to go into another full blown roid rage in 3-2-1….
Like the meme that Carpe Donktum put out earlier today .
And yes, the creeps at Utube are trying to hide this version.
🤣😂
Trump must win reelection. I need four more years of this. Hell, maybe he can Bloomberg it and get 12.
Fredo bozo the king of clowns.
I can’t wait for Trump’s follow up tweet mocking Fredo. Or DJTjrs.
The arrogance of the Left frequently serves to hoist them on their own petards.
It takes a certain level moron to sit around on national television and debate whether or not you can hear a conversation with someone when they are not on speaker phone.
I guess its good that everyone on the panel are morons of the highest order.
I thought Fredo Koomoe was a Lawyah.
don’t lawyers know to never ask a question thatchy don’t know the answer to.
With apologies to that fine cetacean…
They call him Fredo, Fredo,
Dumber than hammers
No one you’ll see
Is dumber than he
And we know Fredo
Lives in a world full of falsehoods
Lying there under
The bottom of his time slot.
So…is hearing a phone call not on speaker phone a thing, or something? Apparently I don’t spend near enough time glued to social media as I should to understand these things.
I believe David Holmes listened in after he returned to the embassy in Kiev using the STATEROOM facility at the US Embassy working with the Special Collections Officer (SCS).
Great observation
Or they accessed the NSA database
Someone just said they are releasing the FISA report right now?
Where did you hear that?
Martha McCallum announced some early details coming out
CNN reporting a leak of a indictment to come re altering Fisa
but i do not believe fisa release now
we
shall
see
Way too funny😅😂 our news reporters in this country are just pathetic! Massive Fail!😂😅
SD sorry to hijack this thread but you may wish to look at some new CNN news
and so it begins
This made no sense- are we to believe that a person on the phone with the president held it the way Fredo just did with Diana bash?
Are we to believe that the President of the United States would talk to an Ambassador on an unsecured cell phone in the middle of a restaurant about matters relating to billions of dollars in foreign aid? That’s the question I want someone to answer! Has the President specifically acknowledged that this phone call even happened?
Watch out Sundance, Fredo will throw you down those effin’ stairs.
First of all, cuomo is cheating by using a cell phone, and angling it so Dana can hear.
The cherry on the sundae of this stupidity is that Fredo lies at the end and said his co-anchor could hear his mom, when clearly she couldn’t.
Worth a second watch. Keep in mind, David “Schiff is my Homie” Holmes testified earlier to a Democrat that overhearing the phone call was a “touchstone moment in his life” which is why it was seared in his memory.
I didn’t see hearings today, but yesterday wasnt there Sondland testimony to the effect of Holmes said that Sondland told him after the call that all Trump wanted to talk about was the Biden investigation…and that Sondland had to deny that at yesterday’s hearing because of course Sondland had to play dumb on that because he was playing up the “I dont know anything about the Bidens” schtick…..what was Holmes testimony today on what he could actually hear on the call versus what Sondland told Holmes Trump was talking about at the table after the call?
No wonder his mommy calls him a mistake. And he got in someone’s face for calling him Fredo?!
#GoHomeToMommy
