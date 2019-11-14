President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Bossier City Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on November 14, 2019 by

Tonight President Trump heads to Bossier City, LA for a MAGA-Keep America Great Rally at the CenturyLink Center.  Anticipated start time for President Trump is 8:00pm ET.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox LivestreamGlobal News Livestream

58 Responses to President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Bossier City Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    November 14, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Crappy weather day down here all day today; rainy and cold. Yet, thousands of people stood out in the weather to attend. Again, another REAL Approval Poll!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. rustybritches says:
    November 14, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    They were showing some pictures of the people earlier and those poor people was standing in the rain and looked Wet and cold and hope that they provide lots of hot coffee and some where warm to sit Hope that all of you will be ok, Thank YOU all for going to support our Wonderful President and may the good lord bless him and all of you too.. As I listened to day at Nancy Polosi trying to mumble and stumble threw that pathetic presser My heart gets every sad That poor women should be sent out to pasture This clown show makes me want to throw up on her desk just to show her how sick she really makes me and hopefully the American people..
    Good night every one going to watch the President Speech tonight..
    Love and Light Pray for the Dems to just keep on losing

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Steele81 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    The mayor got his tail in a crack saying no police or firemen could help with security for the rally. He backtracked but I don’t know how much. The idiot mayor of Monroe didn’t let them turn on the ac on the civic center or put out any trash cans. What a bunch of low class humans. It embarrassed me to be from this area of the South. Mercy

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    PBS Newshour is too busy with the failing coup.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Peoria Jones says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Aren’t these trips usually preceded by a chopper presser?

    Like

    Reply
  7. susandyer1962 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Lord I need this rally tonight! 🙏🇺🇸🙋‍♀️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Apparently the President had a meeting with Bill Barr…anyone???

    Like

    Reply
  9. A2 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Traveling with the President per WH

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Gunner says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    …with communication aides and C/S as well. Meeting was big — delayed his departure and he didn’t take questions from the gaggle of twits. Hope, pray for some kind of announcement tonight!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. amflyalex says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Also this:

    National Security
    Justice Dept. watchdog won’t let witnesses give written feedback on report about FBI’s Russia probe, sparking fears of inaccuracy

    By
    Matt Zapotosky and
    Devlin Barrett
    November 14, 2019 at 5:08 p.m. CST

    The Justice Department inspector general’s office has told witnesses who are set to review draft sections of its long-awaited report on the FBI investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign that they will not be allowed to submit written feedback — one in a series of unusual restrictions that some fear could make the final document less accurate, people familiar with the matter said.

    As is the case in most inspector general probes, witnesses are being invited to review draft sections of the report and offer comments and corrections, the people said. But — unlike most cases — they are being told those comments must be conveyed only verbally, the people said.

    Even though Attorney General William P. Barr and other officials have been working in recent weeks to determine what should be redacted from the report as classified or private information, people familiar with the process said that the entire draft document is marked “Top Secret,” so anyone who discusses its contents outside a secure government room could be committing a crime.

    Witnesses, they said, are being asked to review their sections in a secure area, after signing nondisclosure agreements, according to people familiar with the matter. The witnesses have also been told they will not be allowed to remove any notes they make about the document, the people said.

    The moves have left some witnesses concerned that their objections might not be recorded precisely and incorporated into the inspector general’s findings, the people said. The witnesses, they said, are also concerned that the process gives the inspector general complete control in characterizing any comments witnesses make — and leaves witnesses with no ability to create a paper trail that might help them show their words were captured inaccurately.

    The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the political and legal sensitivity of the matter. A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment.

    The inspector general is aiming to complete the witness reviews by Nov. 21, although release of the report may wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday, these people said.

    Democrats and Republicans alike have eagerly awaited release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, hopeful that the Justice Department’s internal watchdog will validate their views on the law enforcement investigation that dogged the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

    Conservatives have alleged that a medley of wrongdoing occurred during the investigation, which would eventually be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, and they are likely to seize on any criticism that Horowitz directs at those involved in the probe. Some Trump supporters have referred to the investigation as an attempted “coup.”

    Democrats, meanwhile, are hopeful Horowitz will disprove various conspiracy theories that have been offered about the case and refute Trump’s assertion that Mueller’s probe was a “witch hunt” tainted by political bias against the president.

    The report’s release is also likely to be a major credibility test for Barr, who has previously suggested impropriety on the part of the FBI. With Horowitz’s review ongoing, Barr earlier this year tapped a federal prosecutor in Connecticut — U.S. Attorney John Durham — to separately explore whether the intelligence activities aimed at people tied to the Trump campaign were lawful. Durham’s investigation is exploring potential crimes, officials have said.

    Barr said this week that public release of the inspector general report is “imminent,” though he provided no specific date. People familiar with the matter said witnesses are scheduled this week and next to review drafts and offer feedback — generally the last step the inspector general takes before making the document public.

    It is unclear what Horowitz has concluded. Witnesses have been asked about an array of topics, though investigators seem keenly focused on the FBI and Justice Department’s applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor the communications of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, people familiar with the matter said.

    Like

    Reply
  13. dogsmaw says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. dogsmaw says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    He’s wheels down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. burnett044 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    the meeting with Barr just before leaving DC is interesting…..could be something big or nothing really at all..
    be interesting to see PT face tonite at rally…but then again he is good at poker face.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Tl Howard says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    I didn’t know the press could see in that well.

    Like

    Reply
  18. A2 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    And then there were 10. 🦃

    It’s official. Here are the 10 candidates who made next week’s MSNBC debate, per the DNC:

    Joe Biden

    Cory Booker

    Pete Buttigieg

    Tulsi Gabbard

    Kamala Harris

    Amy Klobuchar

    Bernie Sanders

    Tom Steyer

    Elizabeth Warren

    Andrew Yang

    Notably not on the list: Julián Castro
    12:26 PM – 14 Nov 2019

    Like

    Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    November 14, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Cspan has it.

    Like

    Reply

