President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Bossier City Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Bossier City, LA for a MAGA-Keep America Great Rally at the CenturyLink Center. Anticipated start time for President Trump is 8:00pm ET.
Crappy weather day down here all day today; rainy and cold. Yet, thousands of people stood out in the weather to attend. Again, another REAL Approval Poll!
Should be a great rally.
I’m sure the dems are all watching too.
They were showing some pictures of the people earlier and those poor people was standing in the rain and looked Wet and cold and hope that they provide lots of hot coffee and some where warm to sit Hope that all of you will be ok, Thank YOU all for going to support our Wonderful President and may the good lord bless him and all of you too.. As I listened to day at Nancy Polosi trying to mumble and stumble threw that pathetic presser My heart gets every sad That poor women should be sent out to pasture This clown show makes me want to throw up on her desk just to show her how sick she really makes me and hopefully the American people..
Good night every one going to watch the President Speech tonight..
Love and Light Pray for the Dems to just keep on losing
The mayor got his tail in a crack saying no police or firemen could help with security for the rally. He backtracked but I don’t know how much. The idiot mayor of Monroe didn’t let them turn on the ac on the civic center or put out any trash cans. What a bunch of low class humans. It embarrassed me to be from this area of the South. Mercy
Just makes MAGA/KAG supporters more determined. Keep up the resistance.
Not allowing the a/c to be turned on for a crowd that’s confined inside without water after a grueling wait could be a health hazard for some.
PBS Newshour is too busy with the failing coup.
I tried to find that live stream., but no go…cspan is going to live stream but not started yet; PTRUMP will be late I am assuming…
https://www.c-span.org/video/?466321-1/president-trump-holds-rally-bossier-city-louisiana
Aren’t these trips usually preceded by a chopper presser?
Evidently PT had an “animated” discussion with Barr just before leaving that left no time
Where did you hear that from? I hope Barr didn’t have bad news for the Prez.
One of the WH press reporters made that comment while waiting for the President to get onto Marine One, said it looked like AG Barr and the President were in an animated conversation.
I thought it might have something to do with the DOJ’s announcement about those 2 Chinese tech firms not being acceptable for security reasons – thought maybe it was something the President might have wanted to hold off on given the trade negotiations.
Any reports or links available? How did POTUS seem when he hurried by them? I love the chopper pressers!
What DOES ‘ANIMATED DISCUSSION” MEAN?
PDJT walked past ’em without stopping….which is interesting….can’t wait to hear him speak tonight!
I read somewhere that the President walked on by the press to the helicopter without stopping.
He was running late and reporters saw Barr in his office beforehand
Oh, boy – it’s gonna be another one of those nights where I sit by the computer and can’t wait for the news. If his supposed meeting with Bill Barr is what delayed him, we may get an inkling tonight. Hope he walks on stage with a smile from ear-to-ear.
Yeah and like FofBW indicated PT had an “animated” discussion with Barr.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/its-happening-breaking-president-trump-meets-with-ag-bill-barr-in-oval-office-then-delays-departure-and-calls-in-top-aides-and-communication-team/
Hope PDJT comments. Watch the ‘splody head propagandists.
FOUND IT!!!
Here’s the tweet that started this:
Lord I need this rally tonight! 🙏🇺🇸🙋♀️
Me too. Ordered pizza! Love-love-love rally nights!
Good for you!!😁🇺🇸
Apparently the President had a meeting with Bill Barr…anyone???
He did as posted on the president’s thread. It is a big mystery.
There’s scuttlebutt about that right now, that something’s happening.
Anybody?
Lou Dobbs reported a few minutes ago that Barr officially declared Huawei and ZTE as “national security threats”. Dobbs sounded quite serious but frankly, I was disappointed that it wasn’t about the report we’re all waiting for.
I wouldn’t read a whole lot into it without further information. Barr is the attorney general. Of course he’s going to have meetings with Trump.
Had a meeting with Stoltenberg and NATO delegation. Discussed cost sharing and other matters.
PDJT timing triggers propagandists. Delays leaving for M1 where propagandists were waiting for choppresser. Now for his comments at the rally.
Traveling with the President per WH
I love Kennedy.
So off the cuff comments.
Uhhhh…. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/its-happening-breaking-president-trump-meets-with-ag-bill-barr-in-oval-office-then-delays-departure-and-calls-in-top-aides-and-communication-team/
Barr was said to be very animated. And then Trump met with his White House Counsel and his adviser for Legislative Affairs. This obviously concerned tomorrow’s hearing.
LikeLike
Maybe they were talking about grandkids and bagpipes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is that so obvious to you?
lol yeah I don’t think so
Barr has been talking about his program to reduce gun violence…and there was the LA school shooting today….so who knows the topic.
…with communication aides and C/S as well. Meeting was big — delayed his departure and he didn’t take questions from the gaggle of twits. Hope, pray for some kind of announcement tonight!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“gaggle of twits”… Nicely worded, Gunner.
Also this:
National Security
Justice Dept. watchdog won’t let witnesses give written feedback on report about FBI’s Russia probe, sparking fears of inaccuracy
By
Matt Zapotosky and
Devlin Barrett
November 14, 2019 at 5:08 p.m. CST
The Justice Department inspector general’s office has told witnesses who are set to review draft sections of its long-awaited report on the FBI investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign that they will not be allowed to submit written feedback — one in a series of unusual restrictions that some fear could make the final document less accurate, people familiar with the matter said.
As is the case in most inspector general probes, witnesses are being invited to review draft sections of the report and offer comments and corrections, the people said. But — unlike most cases — they are being told those comments must be conveyed only verbally, the people said.
Even though Attorney General William P. Barr and other officials have been working in recent weeks to determine what should be redacted from the report as classified or private information, people familiar with the process said that the entire draft document is marked “Top Secret,” so anyone who discusses its contents outside a secure government room could be committing a crime.
Witnesses, they said, are being asked to review their sections in a secure area, after signing nondisclosure agreements, according to people familiar with the matter. The witnesses have also been told they will not be allowed to remove any notes they make about the document, the people said.
The moves have left some witnesses concerned that their objections might not be recorded precisely and incorporated into the inspector general’s findings, the people said. The witnesses, they said, are also concerned that the process gives the inspector general complete control in characterizing any comments witnesses make — and leaves witnesses with no ability to create a paper trail that might help them show their words were captured inaccurately.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the political and legal sensitivity of the matter. A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment.
The inspector general is aiming to complete the witness reviews by Nov. 21, although release of the report may wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday, these people said.
Democrats and Republicans alike have eagerly awaited release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, hopeful that the Justice Department’s internal watchdog will validate their views on the law enforcement investigation that dogged the first two years of Trump’s presidency.
Conservatives have alleged that a medley of wrongdoing occurred during the investigation, which would eventually be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, and they are likely to seize on any criticism that Horowitz directs at those involved in the probe. Some Trump supporters have referred to the investigation as an attempted “coup.”
Democrats, meanwhile, are hopeful Horowitz will disprove various conspiracy theories that have been offered about the case and refute Trump’s assertion that Mueller’s probe was a “witch hunt” tainted by political bias against the president.
The report’s release is also likely to be a major credibility test for Barr, who has previously suggested impropriety on the part of the FBI. With Horowitz’s review ongoing, Barr earlier this year tapped a federal prosecutor in Connecticut — U.S. Attorney John Durham — to separately explore whether the intelligence activities aimed at people tied to the Trump campaign were lawful. Durham’s investigation is exploring potential crimes, officials have said.
Barr said this week that public release of the inspector general report is “imminent,” though he provided no specific date. People familiar with the matter said witnesses are scheduled this week and next to review drafts and offer feedback — generally the last step the inspector general takes before making the document public.
It is unclear what Horowitz has concluded. Witnesses have been asked about an array of topics, though investigators seem keenly focused on the FBI and Justice Department’s applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor the communications of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, people familiar with the matter said.
Sorry, that was Wapo above.
Good. If the WaPo is concerned, I take that as good news. Let’s ROLL!!
PICTURE of VSG PDJT say something serious/ bad happened hopefully to DS..
He’s wheels down.
the meeting with Barr just before leaving DC is interesting…..could be something big or nothing really at all..
be interesting to see PT face tonite at rally…but then again he is good at poker face.
Could very well be a report to the President that the Horowitz thing is “ready to drop on your command”
burnetto- he looks deadly serious- BIG UGLY coming ??????
sejmon…..just have to wait and see
I didn’t know the press could see in that well.
And then there were 10. 🦃
It’s official. Here are the 10 candidates who made next week’s MSNBC debate, per the DNC:
Joe Biden
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Tulsi Gabbard
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Notably not on the list: Julián Castro
12:26 PM – 14 Nov 2019
Cspan has it.
