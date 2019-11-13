Wednesday November 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you for the song. Manhattan Transfer rendered a worthy version some time ago.
Parliament will vote this evening (Nov 13, NZ time) for the Third Reading of the End of Life Choice Bill (euthanasia bill). I don’t know the exact time but it’s 6:26pm right now, so I expect the voting will take place pretty soon. A huge percentage of people and doctors are against it, so pray that the MPs will listen. Lord Jesus, please have mercy on us and on New Zealand! Thank you.
Agnes, the whole world really has gone mad, hasn’t it? This is heart-breaking to hear. The return of the Messiah cannot come soon enough.
I don’t know of you’ve ever been there. Me, a few times. Last was with my sister, who incidently always calls me on Veterans Day. Well, we were witnessing a rather special solemn ceremony. All the while a nearby couple was carrying on a rather inappropriately loud conversation. Evidently this has happened before. With expected military precision, a soldier positioned himself in front of the couple, yet still on the runway, and while lookimg straight ahead, recited why the ceremony was performed. Quiet ensued. The soldier was respectful, and singled no one out. But what a dressing down. Wow!
Treepers…
Be blessed!
And Bless you, Lucille. Very nice Fall arrangement. The mini-pumpkins are just the right accent.
Lucille, thank you for the colorful bouquet. So bright and uplifting for the soul! Shalom and many blessings.
How to Play AVENGERS like Captain America – The Piano Guys
Love the Piano Guys. Discovered them some years back via youtube when I came across this video… it remains among my #1 favorite they have performed. OK, will admit, I am also sucker for guys in kilts with bagpipes.
This is Your Fight Song (Rachel Platten Scottish Cover) – The Piano Guys
Don’t know how many of you are following the launch of private satellites into space but SpaceX just launched another 60 of its ‘mini’ satellites into orbit on Monday. These are added to the 60 they put into orbit last May, all part of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite of over 12-thousand and eventually growing to a constellation of 42-thousand satellites in orbital belts running from 210 to 710 miles above the earth.
Not to be left behind Samsung has announced plans for its own constellation of 4600 satellites at 900 miles and even Amazon has started getting its personal constellation of over 3200 satellites up there to work with its own family of ground stations. Starting to sound like the 21st Century version of the East India Company’s Presidential Armies.
That’s going to create one helluva traffic jam plus interfere with spy satellite work from space and severely damage, if not virtually destroy, ground-based visual and radio astronomy. Astronomers are already saying SpaceX’s constellation will outnumber most visible stars from the ground, their reflected light will play hob with earthly telescopes and their comms will really damage radio telescopes.
There’s also the issue of space junk. When I was at Space Command there was a section that tracked space junk down to about the size of a nut, and there was beaucoup of it. People forget that a 1/2″ nut going east to west at about 15,000 MPH and hitting the space shuttle traveling west to east at 15,000 MPH makes for a bad day. Before each shuttle mission NASA coordinated the shuttle’s flight with Space Com data in an attempt to avoid a bad day. SpaceX already has one dead bird up there but even if all 42,000 (not counting the other guy’s) birds don’t shed space junk that’s a good traffic jam to negotiate going into a higher orbit. And then at some point what they’ve put up has to come down and with a potential of 42,000 deorbits over time what do you think the odds of an ‘OH SH*T!’ moment are?
All of these birds are for commo, most for extending hi-speed internet around the world. Excuse me while I roll my eyes, so far over the last 10 years both the USDA and FCC have spent over $2-billion to get hi-speed internet to us farmers/ranchers and I’m still using my cell as a hotspot. So with promises from SpaceX, Samsung and Amazon that their sky-killing constellations will bring me yet more TV-based garbage no one wants to watch (we have DIRECTV) while making sure one of their units doesn’t land in my barn (“Yo, Czar, we told you we’d bring you hi-speed satellite!”) I’m still not holding my breath.
The only female in history to strike out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. You go Jackie Mitchell! (1931)
So Jackie was NOT a Jack in drag… good for her! What an accomplishment. 😉👍👍
The original prototype for Mount Rushmore, 1923.
Thomas Jefferson’s face on Mount Rushmore was originally started on the opposite side of George Washington, but 18 months into the carving, they realized the granite was too weak. His face was dynamited off and carved on the other side.
SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF ADVANCED TEST HIGH ENERGY ASSET (ATHENA)
Defense Updates – Published on Nov 11, 2019
Thank you for the amazing owl project/
…… your time is gonna come..
A must see and MUST HEAR happening: Kanye West – Jesus is King – Sunday Service Experience
…Goosebumps Avalanche!!!
The Old Nature In The Believer
The believer who would be truly spiritual must recognize the presence of the old nature within. It would be dangerous not to recognize a foe so near.
The old nature in the believer is that which is “begotten of the flesh.” It is called, “the flesh,” “the old man,” “the natural man,” “the carnal mind.”
Just as “they that are in the flesh cannot please God” (Rom. 8:8) so that which is of the flesh, in the believer, cannot please God. “The flesh,” as we have already seen, is totally depraved. God calls it “sinful flesh” (Rom. 8:3), warns that it seeks “occasion” to do wrong (Gal. 5:13), and declares that “the works of the flesh” are all bad (Gal. 5: 19-21).
Nor is the old nature in the believer one which improves by its contact with the new. It is with respect to “the flesh” in the believer, even in himself that the Apostle declares that in it “dwelleth no good thing” (Rom. 7:18), that it is “carnal, sold under sin” (Rom. 7:14), that it is “corrupt according to the deceitful lusts” (Eph. 4:22), that it is at “enmity against God,” and is “not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be” (Rom. 8:7).
“The flesh,” even as it remains in the believer after salvation, is that which was generated by a fallen begetter. It is the old Adamic nature. It is sinful in itself. It cannot be improved. It cannot be changed. “That which is born [begotten] of the flesh is flesh,” said our Lord (John 3:6), and it is as impossible to improve the “old man” in the believer as it was to make him acceptable to God in the first place.
The “old man” was condemned and dealt with judicially at the Cross. Never once is the believer instructed to try to do anything with him or to make anything of him, but always to “reckon” him “dead indeed” (Rom. 6:11), and to “put him off” (Col. 3:8-10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-old-nature-in-the-believer/
Romans 8:8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.
Romans 8:3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:
Galatians 5:13 For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.
Galatians 5:19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness,
20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies,
21 Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
Romans 7:18 For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not.
Romans 7:14 For we know that the law is spiritual: but I am carnal, sold under sin.
Ephesians 4:22 That ye put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts;
Romans 8:7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.
John 3:6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
Romans 6:11 Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Colossians 3:8 But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth.
9 Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds;
10 And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him:
A Major New Resource for Conservatives
Unveiling an enormous new weapon for the war against the Left.
Tue Nov 12, 2019 – Frontpagemag.com
DiscoverTheNetworks.org, the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s massive encyclopedia of the Left, is pleased to announce that it has just expanded its database in a major way. You may already be familiar with its thousands of detailed profiles of the key individuals, organizations, and funders that drive the engine of leftism in the United States. But now, readers of DiscoverTheNetworks will also have access to many hundreds of additional resources on a wide variety of key political and social issues. An understanding of these issues is essential to the task of educating our fellow Americans about the monstrous dangers posed by the Left.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/11/major-new-resource-conservatives-frontpage-editors/
A change of management style.
Pointy
