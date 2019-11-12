November 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1027

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Thankful for Veterans’ Day!
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 357 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Trump Rally Thursday, Nov 14 in Bossier City, LA 8pm ET –2 more days Whoo hoo!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 61:1
—————-
***Praise: President Trump/FLOTUS are safely back in TT after a great day of honoring our Veterans
***Praise: Thanks to Pres. Trump, the number of unemployed veterans has been reduced by 37%
***Praise: Remember this >>>Here is how President Trump is looking out for our Veterans—-Secured $86.5 billion for the VA—Created 24/7 White House VA Hotline—Signed VA MISSION Act—Signed VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act (Whistleblower Act?! Imagine that!! What a clever President Trump we have)
————–
🙏🙏🙏Special Prayer: DACA case will be heard by Supreme Court today–pray the SC justices set aside their personal political activism and acknowledge that DACA is illegal
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, family & MAGA Team in NYC-participate in 2 speaking events in NYC then flying back to DC (Dep TT 11:40am ET ***Arr at WH 5:25pm ET)
— Special prayer for Pres. Trump traveling time and for all Treepers/AlwaysTrumpers safety because of Deep Freeze weather conditions hitting MidWest/East Coast
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Heroes Among Us in USA *🇺🇸*
🦅 To our American Veterans: “You are America’s greatest living heroes, and we will cherish you now, always, and forever. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 — 👌
8 more years! Repeal the 22nd!
And do not worry about the future.
If PT can work around this, he can put the 22nd back in…like Little Mike did to NYC!
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Facebook photo – 11/11/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/a.310891526228440/469835500334041/?type=3&theater
—————
Related
Previous (November 11th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/11/november-11th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1026/comment-page-1/#comment-7541419
A Monumental Day for We Build The Wall!
“Today, and every day, we thank our founder, Senior Airman Brian Kolfage, for his service to our country. While he was left severely wounded by fighting for our freedom, he hasn’t stopped since. Buiolding the wall to protect our border has been his mission since and one he’s succeeded at. Now, on THIS Vertans’ Day 2019, we start our second border wall FOR The People BY The People! Thank you, to all the freedom fighters out there, both past and present for your dedication to our country and the sacrifice that comes with defending all that we as citizens hold dear.”
Non-whistle blower.
The Democrats are the missing link to the Dark Ages.
What they try to do to Trump they will do to you.
I love this timing uncertain. Mess up the Democrats show.
Schiff had better watch what he says in his opening speech.
I’m sure there will be intrepid twitter peeps who will instantaneously fact check what is said.
You cannot fact check secret transcripts.
He was likely talking about a group of American soldier likely in WWII.
Who is John Durham?
Who is John Durham the prosecutor leading the investigation into various aspects of the Coup? Read this fairly detailed article: https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/11/john-durham-last-trusted-prosecutor-in-washington/
And this audio from a Thomistic Institute talk at Yale in November 2018 to get a sense of a man who will follow the case and law wherever it may lead. He describes himself as “a truth-seeker and doing justice in all circumstances.” Give some detail into his decisions, obligations in overturning convictions. And some good detail into his pre-Vatican II upbringing and how it affected him.
And listen to this audio from a March 2018 talk at University of St.Joseph, CT on his Mob work. At the beginning of the video specifically mentions his faith:
[audio src="https://projects.theday.com/audio/durham-john.mp3" /]
Time will tell the story though.
great interview. Listening to this I heard Durham make several references to his friend and colleague Bill Nardini who he worked several cases with. I’m not sure, but the most recently confirmed judge (Last Thursday) to the 2nd circuit court of appeals is a William Nardini who served in Connecticut and the DOJ criminal division. Must be the same person? The vote was 86-2.
After hearing this, I’m convinced Durham (and Barr like him at Notre Dame), are honorable men who have deep faith, and will search for the truth and act accordingly. Everyone should listen.
Btw…William Nardini replaced Christopher Droney, a 56 yr old 2011 Obama appointee, who took senior status on the 2nd circuit this summer. Droney was mentioned regarding a very compelling case Durham was on, and he too was mentioned in a positive light. Curious that he took senior status so young, opening up the spot for Nardini. Maybe he too is an honorable judge. Not all Obama appointees are necessarily ideologues.
Sorry, 66 yr old
Getting to know Bloomberg, likely to be cast as a reasonable, moderate centrist:
On funding lawfare-ish tactics on the environmental front —
How Bloomberg Embeds Green Warriors in Blue-State Governments
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/10/09/bloomberg_funds_green_work_of_democrat_state_attorneys_offices.html
“A New York University School of Law program funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg is placing lawyers in the offices of Democratic state attorneys general and paying them to prosecute energy companies and challenge Trump administration policies on energy and the environment.”
“The 14 current fellows in the program report to the attorneys general, but they are paid by NYU’s Bloomberg-funded State Energy & Environmental Impact Center. State AG offices hire these trained lawyers – not students but seasoned professionals with years of experience – as special assistant attorneys general. Under terms of the arrangement, the fellows work solely to advance progressive environmental policy at a time when Democratic state attorneys general have investigated and sued ExxonMobil and other energy companies over alleged damages due to climate change.”
“Although many government agencies have employees funded by outside sources, critics say using special interest money for targeted government action is inappropriate. Christopher Horner, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, who wrote a report on the NYU center, said the fellowships come with specific strings attached. “[AG] offices must agree to use prosecutors to ‘advance progressive clean energy, climate change, and environmental legal positions,’” Horner said.”
What is this craziness?
I’m sure lawyers said its appropriate they get paid from the outside and draw givernment salaries so it’s a-ok. 😉
He will be known as “Little Mike”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Little Marco must be relieved.
So political correctness claims another scalp, this time in Canada. Don Cherry only said what is true. The quick version is that he criticized immigrants in Canada who don’t show appreciation for Canadian veterans. Cherry is very supportive of vets in Canada.
https://www.tsn.ca/rogers-sportsnet-announces-don-cherry-is-no-longer-on-hockey-night-in-canada-1.1396208
This is coach Cherry’s response to his firing:
“I could have stayed if I had wiped the floor with myself, and returned as a tamed person. I don’t feel that the people who watch Coach’s Corner deserve something like that. I would rather go out on my shield. I guess I am going out on my shield.”
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2019/11/11/don-cherry-fired-from-sportsnet-following-toxic-rant.html
Don Cherry’s a stud.
Joe DiGenova on the Impeachment Witch Hunt (audio 13:48)
So now the Dems are thinking about pushing Deval Patrick, former MA governor and Obama stooge, to throw his hat into the ring? Oh dear! Cadillac Deval would wet his pants if he ever had to go up against POTUS. The guy is a lightweight empty suit, and not very bright. I live in MA. I know.
Howie Carr could give the Trump campaign enough dirt to destroy Deval. Good times.
https://twitter.com/Sun_Q_Tzu/status/1194112335599849472?s=19
gone
As a stock market trader I follow the market diligently, as do some other posters on this website. What I find interesting, the market doesn’t follow the fake news media or the Democrat lies.
If you go by the Democrats and fake-news media, one would think the stock market would be tanking to unknown depths. Listening to the Globalist democrats is an entire different picture for this Country than the present reality. Impeach Trump and there will be a historical economic wipe-out as never before recorded.
One side will say, “Just give us more power and we will create heaven on earth.” The other says “Why would anyone wish to take their road to an Orwellian nightmare?” The 2020 election is that simple.
Victor Davis Hanson
One side based on “feelings” the other side based on “commonsense”.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-s-secret-project-nightingale-gathers-personal-health-data-on-millions-of-americans-11573496790
“Google is engaged with one of the U.S.’s largest health-care systems on a project to collect and crunch the detailed personal-health information of millions of people across 21 states. Tech giants like Amazon and Apple are expanding their businesses to include electronic health records — which contain data on diagnoses, prescriptions and other medical information. That’s creating both opportunities and spurring privacy concerns.”
Wait, all of these devices monitoring our every movement might not be for our benefit but for other purposes? Shocked and stunned.
Not stunned.
👏🏻 💗 💫 👍🏼
Sean Spicer@seanspicer
Thank you @POTUS@realDonaldTrump
I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABC
I would very much like to see the threatened lawsuit proceed over the public naming of the so-called whistleblower. There is no law protecting his being named and his lawyers cannot sue for defamation without triggering the absolute defense of truth. A lawsuit would run into the brick wall of the First Amendment and require witnesses, including Schiff and his staff, to testify under oath. There would also be the spin-off into leaking of classified information.
That Fox News would shield this witness from being identified for his traitorous role is proof the company is in on the coup. Nobody is going to sue Fox News for revealing the name. The lawsuit would trigger a devastating defense or an immediate judicial rebuke.
That a key witness in a presidential coup attempt would never be publicly identified is ridiculous beyond words.
NBC is giving her PR and CAIR demands she be allowed to return to the U.S…ah, NO….
ISIS Muslima who urged Muslims to “spill blood” of Americans wants to return to US: “I want to have my own car”
November 11, 2019 by Robert Spencer
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to refuse Muthana’s re-entry into the U.S.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/11/isis-muslima-who-urged-muslims-to-spill-blood-of-americans-wants-to-return-to-us-i-want-to-have-my-own-car
God bless you, your wife and family President Carter. You are an amazing man. Praying your surgery tomorrow goes flawlessly and you’re recovery is swift.
Three hours ago. In Hong Kong.
Demosistō 香港眾志 😷
@demosisto
·
3h
#HKPoliceTerrorists just pepper sprayed a pregnant woman squarely on her face, smashed her with batons, pressed her hard to the ground and cuffed her with force. That’s insane. Hope that she and her baby are fine. #PoliceBrutality #PoliceState.
#hongkongpolicebrutality knows no boundary. Earlier this morning a commander asked his subordinates to target ppl’s head, now this. #HongKongPolice have no respect for lives! #HongKongPoliceTerrorist #HongKong
Universities have been targeted. No unlawful protests there.
Shopping malls targeted, no protests there.
In the central business district, employees of banks and financial services going to lunch, targeted by police. This as if Wall Street had storm troopers out tear gassing and beating workers.
Catholic Church entered by PLA /police beating up people.
Grannies being handcuffed and marched into custody.
Pro democracy legislators arrested by PLA/police.
Carrie Lam we burn you burn.
