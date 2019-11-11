President Trump Delivers Remarks During New York Veterans Day Parade – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania attended the New York City Veterans Day parade to honor our nations service members. President Donald J. Trump has made it a priority to support American veterans. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much, Stanley. And thank you for your tremendous support of this wonderful parade. Today, we come together as one nation to salute the veterans of the United States Armed Forces — the greatest warriors to ever walk the face of the Earth. Our veterans risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives.
It is truly an honor to come back to New York City, right here in Madison Square Park, to be the first President ever to attend “America’s Parade.” (Applause.)
To every veteran here with us, to the thousands preparing to march on 5^th Avenue — it’ll be really something — and to the 18 million veterans across our country: The First Lady and I have come to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans.
I want to recognize Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne for joining us. Thank you, James. Thank you, James. (Applause.) Great job. I’m pleased to report that our administration and all of the work that we’ve done — the veteran satisfaction with the VA is at 90 percent. It’s the highest rate ever recorded in the history of this particular program. And that’s awfully good, and we’re very proud of you and the Secretary. Thank you very much. Great job. (Applause.)
Also with us is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Thank you very much, Mr. Mayor. Thank you. (Applause.) Along with many other distinguished guests.
Thanks as well to everyone at the United War Veterans Council for putting on this incredible event, including Bill White, Doug McGowan, and a very special acknowledgement to someone who has devoted his life to this parade: Marine Vietnam veteran Vince McGowan. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Thank you.
Thank you, each of you, and all of the supporters whose generosity make this parade possible. Tremendous amounts of work has been done, and tremendous, frankly, amounts of money has been donated. And we appreciate it, and we appreciate Stanley.
We’re very glad to be joined as well by the Honorary Grand Marshal of the Parade, Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much.
Let us also show our profound appreciation to the 2019 grand marshals of the parade who have served in World War Two, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, and Iraq.
This morning, as more than 30,000 patriotic Americans line the streets of Manhattan, we carry on a noble tradition that began one century ago. In 1919, the people of this city filled block after block to welcome home General Pershing and his 25,000 American soldiers after victory in World War One.
Just a few years before, many of those soldiers had boarded ships not far from here at Hoboken Port. More than 4 million Americans fought in the Great War, and more than 116,000 made the ultimate sacrifice.
At the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, in 1918, the Armistice was declared, the war had come to an end, and the Allies achieved a great, great victory.
Every year since, on November 11th, we have shared our nation’s deepest praise and gratitude to every citizen who has worn the uniform of the American Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines.
We are profoundly moved to have with us veterans of World War Two, including one of the grand marshals, Woody Williams. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you, Woody. Thank you very much, Woody.
To each veteran of the war: The glory of your deeds will only grow greater with time. This city is graced by your presence. This nation is forever in your debt. And we thank you all.
We’re also pleased to be joined by veterans of the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the War on Terror. You are the reason our hearts swell with pride, our foes tremble with fear, and our nation thrives in freedom. Would you please stand so that we can honor your heroic service? Please. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you all.
Each year, this parade highlights one branch of our military. This year, we honor the elite masters of air, land, and sea — the legendary Leathernecks, the feared Devil Dogs, the “first to [DEL: flight :DEL] [fight]”: the United States Marines. Let’s hear it. (Applause.) That’s great.
Yesterday, we celebrated the Marines’ 244th birthday. That’s pretty good. (Applause.) The Few and the Proud are always faithful, and they always win.
I also want to thank the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation, which provides scholarships to children of our fallen heroes. To every Gold Star Family: We will stand by your side forever.
It is very fitting that the Veterans Day Parade begin right here in New York City. Since the earliest days of our nation, New York has exemplified the American spirit and has been at the heart of our nation’s story of daring and defiance.
On July 2nd, 1776, the British Armada sailed into New York Harbor, numbering more than 400 ships and carrying more than 30,000 men. The British came here to snuff out what they thought was just a minor American Revolution. Didn’t turn out to be that way. But the Redcoats did know — what they did know was they were going to have a problem, but they didn’t know that New York would meet them with the fearsome power of American patriots.
In World War One, New York regiments like “Harlem Hellfighters,” the “Lost Battalion,” and “the Fighting 69th^” were revered all over the globe.
During World War Two, 63 million tons of supplies and more than 3 million service members shipped out of New York Harbor.
On September 11, 2001, the whole world saw the horror and responded to America’s wicked enemies with [DEL: unwaving :DEL] [unwavering] courage, unbreakable spirit and resolve that is deeper than oceans, fiercer than fires, and stronger than steel.
Last week, I was honored to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to an extraordinary American: Rick Rescorla. Rick enlisted in the Army at the recruiting center in Times Square, became a great war hero in Vietnam, and then became head of security at Morgan Stanley in the World Trade Center. On September 11th, he saved 2,700 lives before giving his own. Today, we are immensely grateful to be joined by Rick’s son, Trevor. Thank you, Trevor. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Thank you. To Trevor and every 9/11 family, we pledge to never, ever forget.
The towering spirit of strength that we see in this city lives within the heart of every American warrior. From the snow of Valley Forge to the jungles of Vietnam, from the forests of Belleau Wood to the beaches of Normandy, from the mountains of Afghanistan to the deserts of Iraq, that spirit has helped our fighters defeat tyrants, conquer fascism, vanquish communism, and face down terrorism.
Just a few weeks ago, American Special Forces raided the ISIS compound and brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead — (applause) — his second in charge is dead, we have our eyes on number three, his reign of terror is over, and our enemies are running very, very scared. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.)
Those who threaten our people don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military.
In a few weeks, we will mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge — our nation’s bloodiest battle of World War Two. More than 47,000 Americans were wounded, and 19,000 gave their last breath for their country.
We are proudly joined today by a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, a native New Yorker who is 94 years old and still going very, very strong: Corporal Jack Foy. (Applause.) You look good, Jack. You look good.
Jack enlisted in the Army right out of high school. He fought through brutal months of the campaign in northern France. On Christmas Eve, after marching nearly 100 miles in the snow in sub-zero temperatures, he arrived outside the town of Bastogne in Belgium. For two weeks, Jack fought under ceaseless artillery fire and helped push the enemy back from a critical road. At one point, a mine blew up and it destroyed his vehicle, badly hurting many. He was wounded three times, but he kept on fighting.
After the Allied victory at the Battle of the Bulge, Jack fought for the remaining nine months of the war — across the Siegfried line, up the Moselle River, through the Rhineland, and all the way across Germany until he reached the gates of Ohrdruf concentration camp, the first Nazi camp to be liberated. That was number one. That was a big, big event.
As Jack has said about the Battle of the Bulge, “When the chips were down and the situation was desperate, the American soldiers stood up to be counted. For a brief moment in history, these men held our nation’s destiny in their hands. We did not fail.” Thank you very much, Jack. (Applause.) Great.
And, Corporal Foy, we will forever be proud of what you and your fellow soldiers achieved for all of humanity.
Also here with us today is Lauren Mathews, the granddaughter of a Battle of the Bulge veteran who has since passed away. His name was Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds. Like so many of our veterans, Roddie never talked about the war. Lauren never knew her grandfather’s story until she embarked upon a school project about 10 years ago.
Roddie was in the 422nd regiment, which was overwhelmed when the Nazis launched their surprise assault. He and his men fought for three treacherous days before being taken as prisoners of war.
After they arrived at a prison camp, the German commander sent an order over the loud speaker. The Jewish-American soldiers were all told to step out of line during the roll call the next day. Knowing the terrible fate that would come to his Jewish comrades, Roddie immediately said, “We’re not doing that.” He sent orders to have every American step out of line with their Jewish brothers-in-arms.
The next morning, 1,292 Americans stepped forward. The German commander stormed over to Roddie and said, “They cannot all be Jews.” Roddie stared right back; he said, “We are all Jews here.”
At that point, the German put a gun to Roddie’s head and demanded, “You will order the Jews to step forward immediately or I will shoot you right now through the head.” Roddie responded, “Major, you can shoot me, but you’ll have to kill us all.” That’s something. (Applause.) The German turned red, got very angry, but put down his gun, and walked away.
Master Sergeant Edmonds saved 200 Jewish-Americans — soldiers that day. So proud to be Jewish and so proud of our country. Lauren, thank you for being here today as we remember your grandfather’s unbelievable and exceptional valor. Lauren, please stand up. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
One of the 200 Jewish-American soldiers who was saved that fateful day is Staff Sergeant Lester Tanner. Lester is now 96 years old — (applause) — and he joins us here. Boy, you guys are looking very good. Ninety-six. Lester — you’re really 96, Lester? I don’t believe it. You’re looking good. Thank you very much. Thank you also for your very noble service and for sharing this incredible story with the world. Thank you very much, Lester.
The men and women who have donned our nation’s uniforms are the bravest, toughest, strongest, and most virtuous warriors ever to walk on Earth.
You left your families and fought in faraway lands. You came face-to-face with evil and you did not back down. You returned home from war, and you never forgot your friends who didn’t return, including prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Every day, you think of them and pray for them. But your greatest tribute of all is the way you lived your lives in the years since. You raised your families, you endured the wounds of war, and you endured the pains of that memory. Yet, you keep going, you keep serving, you keep giving, and you keep loving. You volunteer at your local veterans post, and you keep in touch with your battle comrades. You support our Gold Star Families, you take care of our wounded warriors, and you stand alongside of our service members when they return from war.
On Veterans Day, our nation rededicates itself to our most solemn duty. While we can never repay our warriors for their boundless service and sacrifice, we must uphold with supreme vigilance our sacred obligation to “care for those who have borne the battle.”
In just a minute, we will have a moment of silence and we will lay a wreath at the Eternal Light Monument. As we do, with God as our witness, we pledge to always honor our veterans and pay immortal tribute to those who have laid down their lives so that we might be free.
Together, we must safeguard what generations of fearless patriots gave everything to secure. We will protect our liberty, uphold our values, and defend our home. We will ensure that righteous legacy of America’s veterans stands as a testament to this nation from now until the end of time.
To every veteran here today and all across our land: You are America’s greatest living heroes and we will cherish you now, always, and forever.
Thank you. God bless our veterans. And God bless America. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much.
Sorry, President Trump, but we are not one nation. We are two nations: A “country” nation which is everyone BUT the elites who govern us, and the “governing” elite. We are blue states and red states, socialist states and free states. A nation of people who must abide by the laws and a nation where there are some people who are above the law. A nation where free speech is permitted so long as it is politically correct and doesn’t offend anyone in the protected class.
I’m sad on this Veteran’s Day because the Land of the Free is losing its freedom. Nicky Haley’s confirmation of the coup and that a general (Kelly) was in on it while Vindman is abetting the coup is scary.
Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself also for not telling the president of the United States that treason was being committed by Tillerson and Kelly.
Rush Limbaugh said he was really surprised by Rex tillerson but I was not. Tillerson was the coward who handed the Boy Scouts to the child molesters when he said it was perfectly fine for male homosexuals to take boys out on camping trips.
I mean, what could possibly go wrong, right?
I also remember Nikki Haley attacking Confederate generals’ monuments (she was Gov. of SC) and I remember that she said some nasty things about Donald Trump when he was in the primaries so her perfidy does not surprise me either.
aka “Mrs. Rubio”.
Maybe Nikki Haley DID tell the president. Remember how unceremoniously he fired Tillerson? The media went nuts as always. No warning, just WHAM, Gone!
He kept Kelly so that is a conundrum. Maybe amassing evidence? This gives a fresh insight into the 25th Amendment nonsense that was going around. RemembernRosenstein and his “wire”?
General Barr has been trying to walk a tightrope…save the swamp but discourage this kind of coup on the future. The tightrope just broke. Now is the time to hold those responsible accountable.
I heard tillerson was on the toilet when he got fired
We are one nation
Someone broke the melting pot and now we need to fix it. The good news it was made of the finest US Steel. We will weld it back together and we will be one strong United nation once again
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was both relieved and ashamed to see all the bullet proof glass. so sad that the president has to do that and what is allegedly an American city. I live here, and they should be ashamed of themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take a good look at our potentially last true patriot president.
Yes
And another way our President has honored veterans:
Donald Trump Has Fired, Demoted, or Suspended over 8,000 Veterans Affairs Employees Since Taking Office
“The standard is if you don’t live up to your oath if you don’t live up to the standards that our veterans expect, that you will be asked to leave,” [VA Secretary] Wilkie told reporters in a press conference on Friday. “This is a transformational moment in our history.”
Trump spoke about the importance of Veterans Affairs accountability in October, during a speech on health care at The Villages in Florida.
“Do you remember all of the bad stories that used to be about the VA?” he asked. “Now you don’t see that because they have accountability. We can fire bad people. We fired a tremendous number of really bad people that should’ve been fired years ago. I don’t like firing people, but I like firing people that don’t treat our vets great, that aren’t doing their job.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/11/donald-trump-has-fired-demoted-or-suspended-over-8000-veterans-affairs-employees-since-taking-office/
Nimrod, Improvement within the VA will be a slow process. There are so many not so good hold overs from the past that must be replaced (to include incompetent doctors and administrators). I have some hope for the future because of the legislative changes brought about by Our President.
The real solution is to eliminate the VA altogether and make it all private. This would cost less and there would be better care.
LikeLiked by 4 people
woodstuff, my biggest pressing concern at present is the competency of their surgeons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They did a navel hernia fix on me, but it turned out to be a resident doctor with a supervisor surgeon roaming around in the large operating room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds good to me, woodstuff (supervising surgeon). I firmly believe this has been lingering for so long (6 yrs), adhesions have formed (preventing unimpeded passage thru my GI system). They prevent me from eating and my stomach capacity is shrinking. My weight over the last 4-6 months has dropped from my usual 112-115 lbs to 88 lbs. I am 5’5″ tall. I am now also receiving cases of Ensure supplemental liquids from the VA. Ha! Lot of good that is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you could go to the “patient advocate” office and request a new doctor. I’ve done that twice this year. I would also raise hell with the administrator’s office, and often. Help is there but they don’t make it easy unless you rattle their cages. Letters to Senators and Representatives might help. My heart goes out to you. I will pray for you.
LikeLike
P.S. have had 3 prior repairs. Last one in my 40’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nimrodman, cleaning house at the VA seems to be helping so now it needs to happen in the rest of government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is POTUS behind some protective shield or something? The photos of him while speaking look like there is a reflection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes—-he was behind protective shield when he spoke in DC at the fourth of July also.
WE CAN’T SPARE THIS MAN. HE FIGHTS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every time you think the scum-sucking unhinged commie bastards can’t get any lower….
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/nothing-is-sacred-classless-far-left-protesters-chant-lock-him-up-during-president-trumps-historic-speech-at-the-nyc-veterans-day-parade-video/
LikeLiked by 6 people
protesters = no good sphincter orifices
They’re exactly like the scum that show up to protest at Veterans’ funerals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very nice President Trump. Thanks Big Guy.
Fabulous speech.
Note to other politicians, President Trump only used the pronoun “I” one time to thank and recognize somebody.
LikeLiked by 13 people
May God bless and keep those who fought and died for us to have incredible freedom. May we be as strong and determined as they have been and are. May we each stand up and fight for America every day in every way. May we remember their sacrifices, and take courage, if we have to take up arms against a corrupt and evil government. May God bless America. Amen.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen.
His pressers are informative
His rallies are uniting
But man his speeches lift and inspire.
My beloved President
Trump 2024
POTUS DJ. Trump:
and on Closing….NEW YORK SUX !
LikeLiked by 2 people
The official parade website, being run by a bunch of rotten stinking New York Dimocrats, did not even mention that the President of the United States was involved at all.
There are no words to express how much I loathe these people. The parade organizers should be ashamed of themselves. But no doubt they are breaking their arms patting themselves on the back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I often think the same thing. “There are no words to express how much I loathe these people.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say what you will but I know in my heart that our President loves our country. To the haters, you have the right to voice your opinions, but I pray you grow a set of good manners along the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a cynic, when it comes to the left and President Trump, especially in NYC.
I really wonder if they invited Trump thinking he would come. Like many events, high level people get invited that no one ever think will come.
LikeLike
Could be …just like our President to toss in a monkey wrench
President Trump does everything well. He is so smart.
God Bless our Veterans! God Bless President Trump, First Lady Melania & the First Family! 🇺🇸
The commie Deblaaaaaa-sio showed up. Must have been difficult for him to have to listen to our great president Trump praise our great Veterans.
I am glad the President honored somebody from the 106th Division. They get omitted or even maligned because two regiments surrendered.
They were a brand new division. Just put in the line into the quiet sector a few days before the battle to gain some experience. Ordered to replace the previous division man for man and gun for gun. Those positions weren’t defensible. But nobody thought there would be an attack. And the two regiments were positioned way out in front of the rest of the line because nobody wanted to have to retake that part of the Siegfried line.
They repelled every attack but were bypassed and were left deep behind enemy lines. Nobody flew supplies in to help them. It was requested, but rejected because the request didn’t come from the right chain of command. By the time that was straightened out, the weather turned bad and the supplies couldn’t be flown.
Then, with no food and little ammunition left, they were ordered to leave their defensible positions and attack a transportation hub to their rear. And they did so.
When the Germans realized the threat they represented, they organized a massive defense, and mowed down the men with anti-aircraft weapons, machine guns and artillery. Trapped, the officers accepted surrender terms, but let anyone who wanted to make the attempt, slip away and try to make it back to friendly lines.
It is unclear if they would have been able to holdout until the weather allowed them to be resupplied. And it took a very long time before those positions were retaken. I am not sure if the 101st could have lasted that long before being relieved. The Germans though were not eager to keep attacking them and were content to keep them penned up while pushing the bulge ever deeper.
But the town they were ordered to attack, if taken would have massively messed up the German offensive. As it was, large units were backed up on those roads.
But, deep behind enemy lines, no artillery support, no food, little ammunition, poor communications, and ordered to attack a place where lots of German units were stuck and could be diverted to defense. They didn’t really have a chance.
Glad to hear that they maintained their heroic bravery even in captivity.
