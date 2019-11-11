Monday November 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:15 am

  2. DanDeplorable says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:16 am

    DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 11, 2019

    Why Are We Here?

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Are All Believers Ambassadors?

    by Pastor Ricky Kurth

    “Someone suggested that only Paul and the other apostles were ambassadors, not all believers (II Cor. 5:20). True?”

    In Verse 18, Paul says, “God… hath reconciled us to Himself… and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation.” Here we see that the people who have been given the ministry of reconciliation are the same people who have been reconciled to God. This cannot be limited to Paul and other leaders; it must include all believers, for we have all been reconciled.

    Paul then defines the ministry of reconciliation as that which takes place when “ambassadors” say to the lost, “be ye reconciled to God” (v. 20). This means that the ambassadors proclaiming reconciliation in Verse 20 must consist of all the reconciled people who were given the ministry of reconciliation in Verse 18.

    This also points out that, while “the world” has been reconciled to God (v. 19), the unsaved have not been reconciled in the same sense as believers, or else they would also be Christ’s ambassadors. The reconciling of the world is that which God gave Jews and Gentiles corporately, once the Jews had been cast away (Rom. 11:15), just as the Gentiles had been at the Tower of Babel.

  4. Lucille says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:24 am

    HAVE A BLESSED VETERANS DAY BENCH MONDAY

    Asheville, NC…

    VA, West Los Angeles, CA…

    Northfield VA Clinic, Atlantic City, NJ…

    Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown, IA…

