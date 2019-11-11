Honoring Veterans Day…

Today is a special day.  It is an opportunity to pause and give thanks to those who serve in our military services, past and present.  Today is our Veterans Day.

11 Responses to Honoring Veterans Day…

  1. The Devilbat says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:09 am

    Every time I see a person wearing a hat depicting the branch of the service they were in, I always walk up to them and say, “Thank you for your service sir” or “Thank you for your service maam.”
    It costs absolutely nothing to show these great people that you care about them.

  2. Lucille says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:10 am

    Thank you to all our Treeper vets!

  3. TEWS_Pilot says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:19 am

    Pledge of Allegiance, word-by-word meaning explained by Red Skelton (he includes Under God at end)

  4. Rynn69 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:19 am

    A heartfelt Thank You to all our veterans past and present, to include our brave serving around the globe today and our Treeper vets. May God Bless You and America:

    I love you, Dad.

  5. Seadoc66 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:36 am

    I have asked the President for a special gift in honor of all veterans and to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday. I have asked him to declare Congress a terrorist organization, instruct the Army to surround the capitol complex with a mechanized infantry battalion, and send a Marine recon platoon into each congressional office building with instructions to escort each member of congress outside to waiting buses. The buses escorted/secured by Army Military Police would proceed to California where each member of congress would depart the buses with instructions that if they ever left the state it had best be on a sailboat (must consider the climate you know) headed for China. Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired

  6. digitaldoofus says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:41 am

    My wife has diligently taken care of thousands of Veterans over the years (she’s a VA Physician). When possible, I gratuitously assist her to assist them…as they are great people, and richly deserving of honor, respect, and remembrance.

  7. A2 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 2:55 am

    To all US veterans and our allies who served together with courage and honour.

