November 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1025

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
…and Fake Media just keeping on doing what it does best..Lie..Lie..Lie.
It is unreal to witness all this. Fake Media has no choice now. America is onto them and so they have to keep on lying and to disrupt to “prove” they are “relevant.”
And even if it’s true, So!
It is none of Fake Media’s business what President Trump wants to do after 2025. I don’t hear anyone complaining about BO/Big Mike working for Netflix and for a chunk of money
I heard that POTUS is going to do a reality TV show after the end of his second term.
It’s going to be called: “Four More Years”.
/sarc
🙂
LOL–I love it! That’ll triggered them all.
How would Mop-headed Whoopie take that?! LoL
I’d like someone to show me they actually work for that Netflix money.
Millions of morons believe fake news. If you can stand to browse any comment section you see the snarky morons saying DJT is a racist, liar, dictator, misogynist, homophobe, islamophobe, Xenophobe. DJT has been under the media microscope for more than a half century. In all of his multimedia exposure he was never accused of any of those things, not once. Now, for the past 3 1/2 years, millions of alcoholic, addict morons, “without evidence”, have hurled vile accusations on a 24/7 basis. Much of America is really, really stupid.
“which I would assume they mean in 5 years.” Could. Not. Love. This. Man. More.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 359 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🇺🇸–❤️We Honor You, our Treeper Veterans❤️–🇺🇸
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love;
for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:16
—————-
***Praise: President Trump is safely in NYC Trump Tower
***Praise: President Trump and FLOTUS had a great time at the football game plus a rip-roaring greetings from the football fans
***Praise: Truth is coming out, lies are caught in these fake impeachment inquiries
—————-
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, family & MAGA Team in NYC
— for protection, peace and needs be met for all US Vets
— for Peace in America
— the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Freedom Is Not Free *🇺🇸*
🦅 “No enemy on earth stands a chance against the awesome power of the United
States military, which is now stronger than ever before. We’ve rebuilt it and it
was all made in America. All made in America.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
– 🇺🇸 – “Liberty can not be preserved without general knowledge among people.”—- John Adams (1765)
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, November 10, 2019 — 👌
Amen.
Thank you for the prayer, Grandma Covfefe.
Amen-and props to both teams and their fans for a great game, great welcome to our wonderful first couple and an all-around beautiful all-American event! Total class. I LOVE THE SOUTH!!!!!
Amen!
Amen.
Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with article.
Kobach: The Case for U.S. Military Action Against the Cartels – 11/7/19
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/07/kobach-the-case-for-u-s-military-action-against-the-cartels/
—————
Related
Previous (November 9th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/09/november-9th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1024/comment-page-1/#comment-7533433
Tweet with picture.
Waterworks. A strong and brave woman is Mary Ann Mendoza. A woman who loved her son beyond the moon. The verse on the stone is touching. We pray to God The Wall will be built and no more harm can come from innocent, patriotic Americans like Brandon. We pray as with Nehemiah, PDJT will be blessed by God to build The Wall. We are with you all the way, Mary Ann.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correction “no more harm can come TO…” Important to make that correction.
Email update – Friday, 11/9/19
NEW UPDATE VIDEO FROM US BORDER!
The DOZERS are MOVING DIRT! We are stripping ground on Tuesday for 3.5 MILES of new wall. Foreman Mike has an important new update from the southern border.
Today Foreman Mike Flew back to Florida for an important meeting with Don Jr. about the next wall projects. We will make history again on this next project and it’s going to change the way we build walls!
The “Trump Curse” is a thing. The ever growing list of losers who dared attack is expanding exponentially. In the deck of soon to be losers Obama is the Ace of Spades. Also cursed are Scaramucci, Napolitano, Cavuto, DeNiro…all a disgrace to Italian-Americans. Then there’s Romney, the wholly obnoxious SOB. Gloating is a good thing as all of them suffer misfortune.
I suspect that PDJT will be impeached, just like Bill Clinton was, but this time it will result in the CIA being dismantled, the MSM being destroyed, the demoncrat party being decimated and the FED being abolished.
From your keyboard to God’s eyes my friend.
Amen.
Joemama – I may be in the minority, but I do not think he will be impeached before 2020. There is nothing to gain by it for the Democrats and everything to lose. I just do not see them giving up their impeachment sham to a formal process.
Regarding Nixon impeachment proceedings:
Chairman Peter Rodino told his colleagues, “Whatever the result, whatever we learn or conclude, let us now proceed with such care and decency and thoroughness and honor, that the vast majority of the American people and their children after them will say: ‘That was the right course. There was no other way”
(BTW: I have met him several times face to face and enjoyed sit down, one on one, conversations with him)
Chairman Rodino was trim, handsome, soft spoken, and quite dapper, a true gentleman.
Now there is disgusting, dumb Nadler.
He (Congressman Rodino) was a total class act. I met him my first summer in DC when he was chairing the Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings. Could not have been nicer.
About 3-4 weeks ago our “This” channel 5-3 thru in the LA air wave dropped their old movies (which we have watched great older movies) and put on “Court TV Live”. I thought maybe it was one week thing. The following week, same..then it dawned on me that they are prepping people to get interested in their court hearings then they’ll get their viewers to just flow into the fake impeachment hearings when it goes public–These are truly deceptive and evil people continuing to find more way to manipulate and mislead Americans..to continue to incite and stir hate and extreme anger.
I just checked just now and they have now dropped the “This” name and calls it “Court TV” Channel!!! Does anyone in SoCal or even in California have seen this sly change in their TV programming? We don’t have Cable–never have as we are fortunate to have good air waves to a TV tower for out antenna.
This fake court showings are going to make Nutty Cal peeps more moonbatty. Hubbie chatted with a neighbor yesterday and topic lead to President Trump. The neighbor (voted for Bernie in 2016) then went into anger mode and said Trump need to be arrested and put in prison. Hubbie was so taken aback that all he could say was “You’re brainwashed”. Neighbor shouted back “No, you are the one that’s brainwashed. MSM is telling the truth” They had some more words.
We never had this problem with them before this as they are good neighbors, younger than us but never had children. We decided to never talk politics with them as they are low-info people. And…get this..>>>They have been planning to move out of state because it is impossible to survive here with taxes, gas prices and illegal aliens…..go figure. LoL and SMH, too. Nutty and Low-info
“Court T.V.” As a child, approaching ‘teen years’, I often wondered why my father yelled at the TV and criticized “war movies and television” glorifying war. He held the belief that after WWII and Korea, war was tiring American viewers. Television in the 1950’s shifted to ‘Ozzie and Harriet’ and ‘I Love Lucy’ as we sighed relief. He personally felt that in the early Viet Nam years, before full-blown involvement….Hollywood began re-glorifying war and battle blood on purpose…..replacing ‘Bilko’ and happy Gomer with Apcalypse . Prepsre tthe masses for War as entertainment. It made me think.
Good get Grandma. Your antennae are up.
We cut cable many years ago also.
Haven’t purchased a movie ticket since 1996.
It’s all free streaming.
Since President Trump clearly wanted this impeachment as the stage on which to counterpunch his enemies into oblivion, I would say, choose whatever beverage you like best with popcorn, then you eat popcorn until a counterpunch is thrown, then you drink up, with a salute to winning.
But I’m not sure I want so much to watch Congressional hearings, as opposed to say, reading indictments.
They will never testify because it’s a Democrat coverup.
May I propose changing Sleepy Joe Biden to Sleepy Joe Briben?
And Shifty Adam Schiff should be: Adam Shifty Schiff. Because he’s an A-S-S ass.
“Whatever happened to the so-called informer…”. They, ( the Coup ), no longer need the whiney little punk now. Like the tiny paper match that started forest fire…..he’s nothing needed.
He testified last week wearing a Fancy Army Suit. Just in time for Halloween.
People casually dropping this everywhere now. Pretty interesting. Hope it will lead to a real investigation/the truth…..eventually.
Billboards/highway signs going up, and then this: (hope it posts correctly)
Trump Retweet
That’s really nice!
TY, PT!
LikeLike
Getting to know Bloomberg, likely to be cast as a reasonable, moderate centrist:
https://observer.com/2013/12/bloomberg-defends-citys-homeless-policies-calling-dasani-story-extremely-atypical/
The Times report was deeply critical of the city’s homeless policies, describing the shelter where Dasani’s family lived as a place “where mold creeps up walls and roaches swarm, where feces and vomit plug communal toilets, where sexual predators have roamed” that was unfit for children. But Mr. Bloomberg admitted no fault and proceeded to praise both those who work on behalf of the homeless and the government programs already in place.
“People forget what it was like a dozen years ago. Now today, in New York City, the taxpayers provide those families in need with subsidized health care, child care, job training, shelter, counseling and placement services and temporary cash assistance,” he said, emphasizing that “everybody forgets that we do all these things.”
LikeLike
Lol. 😁
ROTFLMAO. This guy looks like a younger version of Stephanie Wilkinson’s husband (Sarah Wilkinson is the co-owner of The Red Hen restaurant in VA who refused to serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders). As the controversy hit the air waves of America, a picture showed up of Stephanie and her husband at a “Woman’s” March and, yes, both were wearing the pink hats.
LikeLike
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump,
and his family.
Was Kentucky stolen?
Is the Pope Catholic?
Hmm. These two articles were right next to each other on zerohedge.
CA Wildfires Make Homeless Crisis Even Worse
California Approves $3.2 Billion Bond For High Speed Train To Nowhere
California setting that money on fire!
For those of you who missed it:
Ben Carson introduces President Trump at ‘Black Voices for Trump’ rally in Atlanta
Published on Nov 8, 2019
Love Ben Carson.
If this country could get on a right course and not need a knock down /drag out FIGHTER after 2024, he’d be great at the helm.
Doubt it could happen that way unless a miracle happens, but it’s a happy thought anyway.
Some of the Lib comments at that vid are absolutely disgusting. These people have cooties. Just gross.
OMG, those comments!- so many of them! These people are insane. Literally!
Excellent speech.
The part about the Democrats aiming to divide us was so on point. You see it on display right now with anyone daring to think for themselves. We must fight back by coming together as one people, one Nation, one God. We can beat back their hidden motives to control the people, transform freedom into socialism/communism, and rule as a tyrannical government vs. a representative Republic.
And at the end about being missionaries. Talk to your family and talk to your friends to expose the lies and falsities in the media.
Native American Dem Exit. #NEXIT. Hope this catches on. I have clear memories of being at some Reservations in the very early 60’s that were already worse th/ the Dem-Run inner cities later became. Ugh. It was clear to me , even as a young child, that these gov. run places were terrible. (Note: Not *all* reservations are awful, but some, esp. in Upstate NY were depressing as heck- even to a 6 YO kid).
Also, I have heard this same complaint from many Indians re. Tribal Gov. It sounds like *maybe* they are beholden to corrupt PTB, just like so many black Dems in the Black Congressional Caucus.
Get off the Plantation, followed by Get off the Rez. New leaders (and this guy has got leadership capability) can mobilize the young and “change” things. Maybe a New America for Americans!
He *is* a leader. Wrote a great reply to one of the Libs at that vid that showed just how properly his head was screwed on.
Lift all Americans! Period!
Anyone ever heard the “stay on the Rez” radio ads? Trying to convince native Americans not to strive for something better. Disgusting.
Good article. Once again, it is an example of leftist-controlled universities indoctrinating students – specifically the Israel bad-Palestinian good bs. As Heather MacDonald said the other night on Tucker Carlson, parents need to seriously consider pulling kids out of these indoctrination centers. It reminds me of an old PSA – “the mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
Democrats always overreach. Predict over the next decade VA will lose its population, and therefore, its number of Congressional districts. A “win” short-term will be a loss long-term. Free people are tired of the BS you Communist Democrats are peddling. They will move. Just like CA and NY. And you are too stupid to realize the people moving are most likely the ones paying the taxes. Dumb.
There’s good chance the federal government will just keep growing to make up for the “normal” population loss.
At least she’ll get to target the golf course to occupy her time.
“She Thinks We’re Not Taxed Enough”
https://rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/2019/11/09/she-thinks-were-not-taxed-enough/“She Thinks We’re Not Taxed Enough”
BREAKING! New Evidence Confirms Kentucky Election Fraud!
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-new-evidence-confirms-kentucky-election-fraud/
[The evidence doesn’t exactly confirm that election fraud occurred, but it does VERY strongly suggest it.]
Read it earlier today. Personally, I think enough to allow further investigation. If found true, friggen amazing and potentially bad news for 2020. I have come to understand Obama/Holder are going strong on potential contentious voter issues across America. I’m hoping Republicans are going as strong.
