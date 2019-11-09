President Trump delivers remarks departing the White House for a trip to Tuscaloosa, AL, to attend the Louisiana State University Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Football Game. [Video and transcript below]

[Transcript] “So the stock market hit an all-time high yesterday. The country is doing really well. The witch hunt continues. A lot of witch hunt continues. The Republicans have never been so united, and I think the people of our country have never been so united.

We’re going Alabama. We’re going to watch the Alabama game versus LSU, two great teams. I think it’s going to be very interesting, and on Monday we have a very big parade in New York, so that’ll be good. Have a good time.

This is the strongest economy we’ve ever had, number one. Thank You.”