President Trump delivers remarks departing the White House for a trip to Tuscaloosa, AL, to attend the Louisiana State University Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Football Game. [Video and transcript below]
[Transcript] “So the stock market hit an all-time high yesterday. The country is doing really well. The witch hunt continues. A lot of witch hunt continues. The Republicans have never been so united, and I think the people of our country have never been so united.
We’re going Alabama. We’re going to watch the Alabama game versus LSU, two great teams. I think it’s going to be very interesting, and on Monday we have a very big parade in New York, so that’ll be good. Have a good time.
This is the strongest economy we’ve ever had, number one. Thank You.”
LikeLiked by 12 people
Today I learned that Alabama was the FIRST US State to recognize Christmas as an official holiday. It looks like they STILL know WTH is right!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is just the start of the fake impeachment harassment. Imagine how sick of it everyone will be after 5 years is this garbage,
LikeLiked by 4 people
Much will tone down IF WE GIVE HIM a Republican House and IF we get a few well placed indictments from Durham ! Pray, folks !
LikeLiked by 10 people
I remember all the ups and downs of the 2016 campaign, the dirty tricks they pulled, branding us all as racists, sending paid bird doggers into the rallies and blaming any violence that occurred on “Trump’s rhetoric”, Hillary flying in Miss Piggy from Venezuela complete with her new citizenship papers so she could vote against him, the Access Hollywood video followed by the parade of women they paid to falsely accuse him. The delegate wrangling and the Republicans trying to force a brokered convention and invalidate our votes. . I was so relieved when he won the election. I thought the roller coaster ride was over and we could sit back and finally relax and Sundance wouldn’t have to talk us in from the ledge anymore. .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frankly I get tired of the battle as well. There is an upside in that we may be lucky to be alive during the presidency of one Donald John Trump. The man gets an incredible amount done with extreme headwinds. I seriously believe he will be one of the greatest Presidents in history. He loves America and it shows in all that he does. He certainly has increased the level of my patriotism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Already *is*…not ‘will be’.
LikeLike
I was wondering how Trump was going to handle that reporter who would not shut up with Trump told him to. Today we got the answer with the shortest chopper presser in history. The whole press corps suffered.
They probably waited an hour to listen to 36 seconds of Trump with no questions taken. Absolutely beautiful.
LikeLike
He should have thrown in “most transparent administration in history” before walking off!
LikeLike
If Democrats hold the house, they will move on to investigating Trump’s calls to other countries. The Watergate/secret tape paradigm is firmly established now.
After impeachment fails, the violence will come. This rush to impeachment is intended to display that violence is their only resort.
LikeLike
Trump has that which 99% of the Republicans seem to lack; the ability to connect with all different types of voters. The most amazing thing is he can do it without sacrificing conservative principals or pandering. I would so much love it he was able to make great headway with black communities. With the Main St Economic Engine running on all cylinders he has a good chance. When you have good jobs with good pay and benefits you don’t need government. And if you don’t need government you don’t need Leftists.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Great choppresser. Touts the economy, calls out the impeachment hoax and fake news and gives the prestitutes a have a nice day I am going to attend. Football game. All in under a minute.
Did not take any questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Great choppresser”. Best part, I imagine, was how the scurrying roaches of the press spent an hour giggling up the best ‘gotcha questions’ their little minds could create. Wham, all to no avail, as plain old football beat them to the punch!
LikeLike