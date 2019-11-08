November 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1023

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 361 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Opposition:
🌟 “For the sins of their mouths, for the words of their lips,
let them be caught in their pride. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:12
—————-
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH after a fundraiser speech in town.
***Praise: Rasmussen Polling: 50% approval for President Trump
***Praise: All three Stock Market Indexes hit another new high on Thursday–new record!
***Praise: Prayer answered, Young James Younger decided to remain a boy and keep his male name. (See Nov 7, 2019 Pres. Thread prayer post by Linda K for more info)
—————-
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and safety for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia for 2 events (Dep WH 9:445am ET **Arr back at WH 6:15pm ET)
— the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon-they are crazily desperate
— extra prayer for Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn–for his case to be thrown out
— for Twitter Patriots to continue battling against Opposition
— for those suing Fake Media outlets for defamation (Nick Sandmann, Sarah Palin, etc.)
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Rebirth Of The American Spirit *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You are the ones who are bringing about the incredible rebirth of the American spirit. You are the ones who will make this moment a turning point — a true, historical moment.” (July 23, 2019, Turning Point USA )
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
– 🇺🇸 – “Liberty can not be preserved without general knowledge among people.”
— (August 1765) John Adams
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 8, 2019 — 👌
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with picture.
—————
We love who Donnie Jr dedicated his book to…and Thank you, Donnie, for fighting for us, too.
Well, if the fake news is saying President Trump’s approval rating is 50 percent; just add another 15, or 20, percent.
Add 10.
Facistbook update – Trump needs to continue to dox the truth about the Coup lawyers and their whistleblowers…
If Ciaramella turns out to be the whistleblower, and that definitely seems to be the case, then knowing his history as an anti-Trump operative accused of leaking sensitive information as well as participating in multiple attempted “take downs” of the President is important information for the people to know. We aren’t talking about taking down a tobacco company or a hedge fund. This particular whistleblower has incentives to take down a sitting President of the United States for what seems to be purely political reasons. Facebook is wrong to censor his name, let along the details surrounding his motivations.
As a private company, Facebook enjoys autonomy. But as a so-called “platform” that enjoys protections from legal consequences as a result of their propagation of user content, it does not make sense to censor legal information. If they want to censor illegal activities like doxxing or the spread of child pornography, that’s well within their charter and would not threaten their protections as a platform. But once they stop calling legal balls and strikes and start censoring based on the sensibilities of a progressive mindset, they’ve entered into the realm of editing for opinion, and that means they’re no longer acting as a platform.
https://noqreport.com/2019/11/07/facebook-wiping-posts-mention-eric-ciaramella-threatening-unpublish-page/
I thought this was interesting. President Trump’s energy moves would be a legacy accomplishment for any other president, but for him, it was just a part of his economic changes in the first 100 days. This article show just how much things could change for the world with a socialist anti-energy president in the US.
Asians Better Hope It’s A Trump Win In 2020
“Academic models suggest that oil prices are up to $40 – $50 per barrel lower than they would have been were it not for the US fracking revolution. Benefits have primarily flowed to China, India, Japan and South Korea which constitute four of the world’s five largest oil importers (the US itself being one of the top five), largely at the cost of reduced oil revenues to OPEC and Russia. Given Asia’s oil consumption of almost 36 million barrel per day in 2018, the region’s consumers would have saved over $325 billion dollars annually if crude oil prices were lower by just $25 per barrel due to the US production boom.”
Excerpt:
“I would highly suspect that this Democratic staffer’s work was connected in some way to the whistleblower’s effort, which has evolved into this impeachment charade,” Zeldin told Fox News on Thursday night. “We do know that the whistleblower was in contact with [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff’s team before the whistleblower had even hired an attorney or filed a whistleblower complaint even though Schiff had lied to the public originally claiming that there was no contact.
“Democratic groups threw at least $54 million at Virginia .. outspending Republicans by some $12 million. ”
“redistricting power likely cements Democratic dominance over Virginia for the next 10 years.”
Eric Holder Takes Virginia https://www.wsj.com/articles/eric-holder-takes-virginia-11573167564
um….
With his public tweets telegraphing the plot to overthrow the president, Mark S. Zaid has proven himself to be the dumbest criminal since Marv bragged to the arresting officers that they were “The Wet Bandits” in Home Alone.
re: Mark Zaid
Whistleblower’s Lawyer Responds to Firestorm Over Past ‘Coup Has Started,’ ‘We Will Get Rid of Him’ Tweets
November 6th, 2019
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/whistleblowers-lawyer-responds-after-coup-has-started-and-we-will-get-rid-of-him-tweets/
“Exclusive: ASML chip tool delivery to China delayed amid US ire
Dutch company caught in crossfire of Sino-US feud for tech supremacy”
Excerpt:
“ TAIPEI — ASML, Europe’s largest manufacturer of specialized chipmaking machines, has fallen prey to Washington’s desire to curb Beijing’s technological ascent and delayed shipment of a crucial tool needed to develop China’s semiconductor industry, the Nikkei Asian Review has learned.
ASML’s move comes as the U.S. carefully scrutinizes all major companies in Chinese tech supply chains, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chipmaker, which supplies chips to Huawei, the Chinese tech company that the U.S. has accused of spying.
China’s biggest maker of computer chips, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., placed the order with ASML in April last year for its cutting-edge machine, which is needed to produce the latest, most powerful chips. But that shipment is now “pending later notice,” three people close to the situation said.
As the world’s sole supplier of the so-called extreme ultraviolet lithography chip tool, or EUV, the delayed shipment is a blow to Beijing’s aspirations to achieve self-sufficient, technological supremacy. However, ASML’s use of the word “delay” suggests that eventual shipment has not been ruled out.
“ASML has decided for now to hold back delivery of the EUV equipment as it does not want to make the U.S. government upset that it ships the most advanced chip tool to China” right now, said one of the sources with knowledge of ASML’s thinking.
“But at the same time it [ASML] does not want to make China and its Chinese customers feel bad [about the delay] as that is its fastest-growing [tech] market,” the source added. The delivery was previously scheduled for the end of 2019 with installation completed by mid-2020, the person said.
It is not clear whether the delayed shipment to China’s SMIC by ASML, which has a production plant in the U.S., was due to direct or indirect pressure from American authorities, or because ASML was also seeking a renewed export permit from the Dutch government.
The company said that “a request for the renewal/extension of the export license for EUV to China is currently being processed by the Dutch government. Pending this process we cannot ship EUV to China.”
The Dutch company’s delicate position is mirrored by other companies in global tech supply chains, such as TSMC, which find themselves sandwiched between the competing geopolitical and commercial interests of their largest customers, which are often based in China or the U.S.
Around 16% of ASML’s annual system sales of 8.3 billion euros ($9.2 billion) come from U.S. companies, such as Intel and Micron, which use its equipment to produce ever-smaller circuits on the most advanced computer chips and therefore need it to maintain technological leadership.
One-fifth of the components that ASML needs to build its machines are also made at its U.S. plant in Connecticut, one source said.
Against that, 19% of sales last year came from China, which is a faster-growing market, not least from clients such as Beijing-backed SMIC.“
https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Trade-war/Exclusive-ASML-chip-tool-delivery-to-China-delayed-amid-US-ire
No wonder Mr Microsoft went soft on China.
“ Bill Gates: Paranoia on China is a ‘crazy approach’ to innovation
Microsoft founder suggests ‘objective test’ of security claims against Huawei”
NEW YORK — Microsoft founder Bill Gates decried the “paranoid” view fueling the current high-tech rivalry between the U.S. and China, telling an audience here Wednesday that trying to stop Beijing from developing innovative technologies is “beyond realistic.”
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Bill-Gates-Paranoia-on-China-is-a-crazy-approach-to-innovation
Again, the trade war that is not a trade war. Much bigger. Lines are being drawn. Either be for the US or be for the PRC. That is the option.
Tell The Senate: “No Perks for past Presidents! Vote for S.580 –
The Presidential Allowance And Modernization Act, a.k.a. the ‘Presidential Perks Bill.”
S.580 would dramatically scale back the taxpayer-funded benefits currently enjoyed by former Presidents.
Ina age when former Presidents rake in money with astronomical speaking fees, book deals, and Netflix contracts, the last thing they need are millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts.
The Presidential Perks Bill would cap the monetary allowances for former Presidents; limit their pensions to $200,000 per year; and reduce a former President’s monetary allowance dollar-for-dollar for every dollar of income earned over $400,000.
The Presidential Perks Bill is commonsense, bipartisan legislation that reduces the benefits that former presidents receive without impacting their security and protection.
Tell your U.S. Senators today to follow the House’s lead and pass the Presidential Allowance and pass the Presidential Allowance and Modernization Act!
Personalize your message to make it stand out. Send your letter from the Council For Citizens Against Government Waste, (CAGW) website {or better yet, print and snail mail a copy).
http://action.cagw.org/p/dia/action4/common/public/index.sjs?action_KEY=22628
Those insisting on keeping the pajama-blower’s name out of the media are participating in a coverup.
Did you hear that, Nancy? It’s a coverup. Coverup, coverup, coverup.
The Watergate Scandal could more accurately have been called the Nixon Tapes Scandal. A White House functionary named Butterfield revealed that Nixon had the Oval Office packed with voice-activated microphones (more mics than Nadler has stains on his necktie). Instantly, the game became get those tapes!
Special Prosecutor Cox subpoenaed some of the tapes; that’s why Nixon fired him, that’s why the Saturday Night Massacre happened. Rose Mary Woods, Nixon’s secretary, got the far-fetched blame for causing an 18 1/2 minute gap in a most incriminating conversation between Nixon and his Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman. And the so-called Smoking Gun tape was Nixon asking the CIA to persuade the FBI to drop the whole thing on account of National Security. That puff of smoke blew Nixon all the way to San Clemente.
The Trump Coup being run now for 3 years by the Democrats is modeled on Watergate; surely they’d go looking for tapes, or something similar to use against Trump. Trump does not use tapes, he won’t even allow note-taking in his presence. (If there’s any taping going on, it’s the FBI furtively recording Trump: that’s the scandal for another day.) One exception: Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders are recorded. It’s not surprising that the people doggedly trying to reproduce Watergate would go down this road. And not surprising that they assumed Trump would emulate Nixon and refuse to release the tapes or any transcripts.
Twice now, at key junctures in their plot, Trump has gone off-script and refused to play Nixon in their drama. No Saturday Night Massacre for Mueller, and if anything Trump was eager to produce his Ukraine conversation transcript.
I’ll predict that they won’t let this go; the Democrats will make wild allegations about other conversations with other world leaders, and demand they likewise be produced. Surely there must be a record that’s gone missing, or a suspiciously long redaction, something they can use.
One other sinister observation: Hillary Clinton is one of the few people left alive who worked on the Watergate investigation. I suspect she’s pushing the Democrats to use Watergate as a template. I also suspect Russian Collusion is much more her brainchild, than we know; I note she’s now throwing Russian Collusion at Tulsi. The Russia smear is her baby, and she’s proud of it.
When I grew up, we were extreme dare devils and noone was more than mildly hurt. A few years ago at a park, I witnessed a young person on a bike with a helmet on, he just kind of fell over and screamed like a banshee.
The reason I’m bring it up in this forum is that I think the whiners are winning and the risk takers are playing it safe.
