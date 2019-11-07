Jeff Sessions Confirms Senate Bid During Tucker Carlson Interview…

Jeff Sessions made it official tonight during an interview with Tucker Carlson. The former U.S. Attorney General is running for a senate seat from Alabama. WATCH:
Mr. Magoo! Part of the problem!
we seriously think Trump did not have one incriminating email, text, etc….. as the COUP Snooped illegallly and then legallly through it all… that!
we seriously think…. that Trump took Sessions on just cause he asked?
We SERIOUSLY THINK THAT Trump got duped by a idiot? WE SERIOUSLY think that Sessions is an IDIOT?
its time the public SEEs and knows the TRuth.. PRIOR TO NOW it was GOOD we THOUGHT He was MAGOO.. to make the counter investigation work.
This site has informed everyone of the SINGLE ACT that destroyed and exposed the coup – CARTER PAGE FISA – month and year shown, day REDACTED.
FROM that point on SESSIONS JOB WAS DONE – bring in the new AG – role over the US ATTORNEY SESSIONS Appointed as an interim… and signal DANA to whistleblow as hearsay with the new FORM implemented.
DO YOU GET IT? Assange would never reveal his sources. THIS IS HOW it can be revealed.
Nov 11.
Yes yes yes.. … people who think Sessions is a backstabber have to believe Trump is an idiot.
Can you try this again – except slow down and give us full thoughts cause it doesn’t make much sense unless we are in your head. Not trying to disrespect, I’ve read it 4 times , slowly and there is so much detail missing you could mean this or that…and I want to understand what it is you are trying to say.
I have a really bad feeling about this……somehow he was compromised after the election and neutered himself because of it…and helped pitch the country into a mess they neither understand or need…….my concern is once in congress that “compromise” will come up again and he won’t support the president…………nope………..stay retired sir.
Sessions did not make much of a case for his return to the Senate. I doubt that his opinion on anything would sway a single. If he wants to run on being a supporter of the Trump agenda, he missed his chance to make an impact as AG. His weak tenure in that position did more to stall the agenda than a resistant Congress.
When I first started selling cars long ago, my sales manager told me, “You can’t hit a home run every at-bat. You need singles & doubles too,” meaning you can’t make the max every time you sold a car. I think the same applies in the Senate. You need the majority to be solid conservatives with a few RINO’s to fill in the edges. If the chamber is a herd of zealots, bad things can happen. It seems every time that the Senate was majority deep-right or deep-left, the voters came in changed the majority. Who thought the Democrats could go from 60 seats to the minority in just a couple of cycles? I’m okay with holding my nose on a few of those folks, even Lisa Murkowski.
By the way, after a decade of selling cars, I went back to college, got my journalism degree and became a newspaper journalist, making HALF of what I made selling cars, and the degree cost me $50,000 in loans. I guess the old axiom about car salesman being dumb rings true 🙂
Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.
Curious timing… 😉
https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/2019/11/04/trump-alabama-game-lsu-president-coming-to-game-of-century/4158934002/
very very very interesting……..could be a private meeting b/n Jeff and Donald…..hmmmm…..
Just wonder if Trump’s gonna back him or not? Ideas?
Of course Trump will back Sessions. Did you not see the smile on his face when talking to Tucker about Trump?
POTUS will wait until the primary runs it’s course to back anyone imo
As soon as I saw him on Tucker Carlson’s show, I changed the channel. I used to be a supporter of Mr. Sessions but he let me down when he recused himself and left President Trump unprotected. I hope the people of Alabama give another Republican the Senate seat.
I view Sessions as a traitor. Whatever that had on Sessions, they still have on Sessions…Go away Session…you are the unwelcome combination of weak, corrupt, and creepy.
Old soldiers never die, they just run again.
I was wondering how old Sessions was.
How many of these old guys and gals do we have in the Senate and the House.
Silver haired and sun lamp tanned Senators who have been hanging out in the Senate for three or four decades already.
Perhaps Alabama will give this guy a pass.
Whatever happened to the concept of: GO HOME, or just GO AWAY
GET OUT OF OUR WAY
Younger Ame4icans want to begin RECONSTRUCTION of the thirty year MESS thess guys.
After all, we are stuck paying for all the stupid trade deals, wars, giveaways & trillions on debt these guys fobbed off on us !
That is a very interesting a valid point.
Sessions is how old.
I can appreciate the value of age and the wisdom that sometimes comes with it but as you so very well point out Sessions was part of the problem.
He was there in Congress when they made this huge mess and now he wants to go back.
There really is something in the water in DC.
Something so addicting that these guys just CAN NOT give it up.
Chloe,
True an went home and put his “grip “ up on the closet shelf.
This bunch lack humility. .
That is the gospel truth!
Jason Chaffetz demanded THREE times Sessions prosecute Bryan Pagliano for blatantly ignoring his subpoenas to appear before his House Oversight Committee. Sessions equally as blatantly ignored Chaffetz all three times. Chaffetz even went in person to tell him that it was illegal for a person to just blow off a duly-authorized subpoena from congress. Sessions told him he was not interested in prosecuting for something that was “old news.”
Old news my butt ! This was the guy who had set up the secret basement private government operation for Clinton and he was pivotal in the coverup. It is stupefying that Sessions would just flaunt his own House Oversight Committe’s chairman’s insistence that he be prosecuted for thumbing his nose at Jason’s subpoenas.
Sessions can go pound sand trying to come in the back door again. I hope Alabama tells him he’s not only “old news,” he’s a disgrace.
I agree.
you dont prosecute a whistleblower.
its time to know.
From the experience of the first 2-1/2 years of the Trump Administration, here is hoping the voters of Alabama will make the best choice.
Sessions compromat and blackmail material from the deep state exposed. Finally we know why they got to him! /s
Sending Sessions to DC is like sending Bo Bergdhal to war.
He will desert us and get some of us killed.
Only send fighters to DC. Mean, tough and smart. Someone who can’t wait to crush the Marxists.
Republicans need to drop the nonsense of electing preacher like candidates. Sweetheart wimps.
Our number one priority should be sending warriors like Trump to fight the fight of our lifetime.
Think war. And who would you want fighting next to you in the battlefield.
Not Sessions. He will get us killed.
I don’t live in Alabama, but I will say it: I trust Sessions.
I seem to remember that he was the one that appointed Durham, not Barr. Please correct me if I am mistaken.
I remember he picked Rosenhack, who then offered to wear a wire; appointed Mueller; signed a fraudulent FISA; and protected those going after Trump.
And while Session appointed Durham to his job as US Attorney in CT, it was Barr who selected him to investigate the Russia origins.
Imagine there was no Mueller goon squad(and no Sessions), you would’ve nothing to rail against but faceless hidden deep state players.
Strzok and Lisa Page would still do their evil deeds.
You might be right. I wasn’t aware of all of those things.
Alternatively, and I admit that this is inconsistent with Occam’s razor, he may have done those things to allow the evil ones to encourage them to incriminate themselves and build a case against them.
I guess what I am saying is that I don’t subscribe to Occam’s razor in this instance. I believe that Sessions (and Flynn) were a part of something like a sting operation.
Yes, if I am wrong, I am guilty of falling for a wild conspiracy theory and yet, I don’t think that I am wrong.
PDJT supporting Sessions in his new political campaign tends to support my theory, at least in my opinion.
I am definitely sure that I am tired of waiting to find out if I am correct or wrong.
What also most people do not understand,(and Sundance certainly should!) Sessions was 100% part of the FISA vs. Team Trump.
They most probably knew about it the moment Admiral Rodgers told it Trump shortly after the election (“you all are under FISA observation”) Then they set a trap..
Sessions will be the best advocate for MAGA and Trump in the upcoming Senate. Everything that will be revealed from her on will show that Sessions was and will be the most honorable American in congress since a long time.
Please detail HOW? How would Sessions advocate for MAGA? How exactly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He already did today if you listened to his interview on Tucker. Calling out all the anti Trumpers in the Senate. I didn’t see anyone else do that yet(maybe Rand..).
I have no indication why he wouldn’t. Of course if you believe into the conspiracy that he’s an anti-Trump deep stater who tried to subvert Trump then it makes no sense.
There will be a lot of cognitive dissonance on our side 🙂 I hope Trump clears it up soon.
Will be good times with Sessions in the Senate.
Wrong! Sessions merely appointed Durham as US Attorney for Connecticut which was in reality a President Trump appointment. It was AG Barr who assigned Durham to investigate the attempt to frame President Trump. Under Sessions all that Durham did was what every other US Attorney in the country did like catching tax cheats and bank robbers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mr. Durham has served as the interim U.S. Attorney since October 28, 2017, after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed an order appointing him to the position. President Donald Trump nominated Mr. Durham to serve as U.S. Attorney on November 1, 2017, and the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination on February 16, 2018.”
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/john-h-durham-sworn-united-states-attorney
Oh sure,.. all just coincidence that Sessions appoints THE anti-gov corruption prosecutor.
Total coincidence that he appoints Huber to collect the evidence who then hands it over to Durham. All happenstance.
Team Trump just stumbled through this mess.. gee how lucky.
Sessions tasked Huber with an investigation. Barr tasked Durham with an investigation.
Presidents appoint U.S. Attorneys. Obama appointed Huber and Trump reappointed him. Trump appointed Durham.
The only man who ever lived on this Earth in whom I have complete faith and trust despite never witnessing anything he did with my own eyes is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And even He had a lot of reports written about his activities (The Bible)
As for Jeff Sessions and everyone else, consider me from Missouri. Show proof you did good things and weren’t deceiving us.
When I say I trust the man, I mean I trust a man. Men are fallible. I did not say complete faith.
If I shook his hand on a business deal, I would have confidence that he would hold his end of the bargain.
PDJT shook Mr. Magoo’s hand, but Mr. Magoo did not uphold his end of the bargain. And, he gave us Rosenstein….
Sorry about the above post. I thought that you were responding to what I wrote upstream. I could have sworn that when I first saw your post, it was indented below my post.
Jeff should make a cogent case for his recusal (read out the actual rules etc) and convince voters why he didn’t inform his boss before he did it. But even if he had told Trump and been replaced or refused to recuse himself, the powerful Deep State incumbents were already deep into their Coup plot. They would have just used alternate methods with the MSM’s assistance. It didn’t end after Mueller folded and even A/G Barr can’t stop a Dem House from “impeaching.” Their bag of dirty tricks is bottomless.
Much or all of the “outsider” Trump admin seemed to be (in hindsight,) either too unsuspecting or too unprepared when they took over the WH and the Obama admin was doing everything it could in secret to scuttle it and not help or co-operate as BHO falsely claimed. Even Gen Flynn was duped by conniving Comey, McCabe and Strzok and his misguided trust cost Trump his NS Adviser not Jeff.
Jeff recused himself and handed over Russia related matters to Trump’s chosen appointee Rod Rosenstein so Jeff can’t be blamed for him. He didn’t appoint him and he likely never imagined he would make a Special Counsel appointment. Papadopolous and Page were being set up by spies but they were both suspicious at least and only George was indicted for lying for “misrembering.” (I’m not sure if he was fooled not to have a lawyer present so “he didn’t look guilty” or his lawyer misled him). Bannon is not stupid but what caused him to trust that shyster reporter that wrote the Trashy book about the WH. The early days of the Trump WH were perilous times and it was not unexpected given the lack of “swamp insider” support, the steep learning curves and the staff changes it took over the last few years to stabilize things somewhat. Jeff deserves a chance to make his case for the Senate and the Jeff on Tucker would be positive for P Trump–if forgiveness reigns.
Handed over. Yes, yes – he did.
Trump had very few to trust. And he was let down.
He had few to appoint, and those were based on the advise of the few he trusted – like Sessions.
Trump was handed over. To be set up for a coup.
At 3:00, he ignores the fact his recusal was based on bad advice from Obama DOJ lawyers and that he recited the wrong laws(per Andy McCarthy and Gregg Jarrett)supposedly requiring his recusal. Has he already forgotten this? He’s weak, he doesn’t deserve a second chance.
FWIW, those are the correct regulations. McCarthy and Jarret’s basic point is there is no such thing as “recusal” from a counterintelligence investigation. That is true. Recusal only attaches to criminal investigation.
Likewise, SC only attaches to criminal investigation, and as far as the public has been told, there was no criminal predicate for the appointment of Mueller.
The government is flat out, out of control.
That said, if the government DID have an interest in appearing legitimate, impartial and fair, the it is correct that Sessions should not be investigating the campaign he was part of. It would be like Podesta being in charge of investigating the Clinton campaign for colluding with the Ukraine to get dirt on Trump.
Not that the Mueller investigation should enjoy the stamp of being unbiased. I am only pointing out the principles involved – recognizing that principles are out the window and we are in brute force, lies all the time territory.
This is very upsetting. To me it seems like selfishness and/or boredom away from the swamp. Or trying to rehabilitate his image?
He’s ‘been there, some that’ for decades. Finally had a chance for a major elevation in power and status and was mostly a dud.
Like Romney, they had long careers comfortably ensconced in the swamp. And fell ungloriously from their respective heights. Sessions as AG, Romney as Presidential candidate. Romney already made his move. Probably to score points from the swamp elite for hindering the President.
Is Sessions following the same script?
And if so, who encouraged him, promotes him and supports him? And at what price?
It sure seems his ego is large, and he isn’t as ‘sleepy’ as portrayed.
“and he isn’t as ‘sleepy’ as portrayed.”
Right! What was the elf doing all the time? 🙂
hmmm who started the leak task force? hmmm who appointed Durham? hmmmm who Appointed Huber to collect what Durham uses now?
Let’s not talk about all the historic large scale anti-pedo measures and litigation for the Trump immigration agenda..
Oh boy,.. some people will have a lot of catch up to do(and slurs to atone for)
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right, It is weird. 💡
Good for him. We need more pro-Trump senators with honor, integrity & conservative values
LMAO you are Not serious right?? Sessions is a deep state turd 100% that needs to stay Flushed!
Too old!
He is no match to the deep state. ( proven)
They will eat him alive. Too weak, too innocent. Maybe even senile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has already caused too much chaos
He has already caused too much chaos
Oh look all the right people up in arms:
Bradley Byrne (running for AL Senate)
“By midday, both U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile and Ala. Gov. Robert Bentley said they would not be voting for the Republican nominee. ”
I’m gonna go against the grain. Sessions did a ton of good on Human trafficking. I’m gonna let this play out before I pass judgement.
Even if, he is honest, decent etc
He is too nice and naive to be our warrior in DC
He had his chance to fight for our country. Yet he was AWOL
He is not war material. He should go teach Sunday Class or something like that.
Being sweet is not a characteristic we should look for in our elected officials.
Trust only goes so far in a battle.
Trust is not enough. It takes a lot more than being nice and trustworthy to fight the swamp. He failed terribly when he had his chance.
True.
Ineffective. A smidgeon of common sense should have told him he was walking into a snake pit. An outsider, should have come in with an independent, fire walled dedicated team of recruits.
Bunch of dirty cprosecutors corralled Jeff & He folded.,. Even Stood up for the damn backstabbing Bureau: “tip top finest in the world”. The disconnect with reality was insulting. , Old fool.
Makes me mad. I live in a sanctuary city, and had hope for a dynamic pushback.
He did NOTHING to stop all the court rulings post election. the DNC Oprn borders legal industry built momentum and ratified precedents.
Sessions begged for AG, POTUS didn’t think it was a good fit.
POTUS was right. He Should have said no.
Rant over. 🤺. I’m bitter w that man. How could he just sit there? The whole thing was BS, and he looked like a truck hit him when the Unipartty trotted out the Russia Hoax.
. 🇺🇸
Everyone remember when Sessions declined to prosecute Lois Lerner?
I remember that Sessions appointed Durham back in 2017.
Yeah, I also recall Huber.
Is this true? Do you have a reference?
“Trump appointed Durham to be Connecticut’s U.S. attorney in 2017 and was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2018. Upon his confirmation, Democratic Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said, “We are confident that Durham will continue this record of success in providing strong leadership to the office. … John Durham has earned immense respect as a no-nonsense, fierce, and fair prosecutor.”
Sessions hired Durham and then Trump appointed him. He has been conducting an investigation since then.
https://www.americanlibertyreport.com/articles/john-huber-and-john-durham-the-forgotten-u-s-attorneys-who-may-bring-the-deep-state-crashing-down/
so you Trump supporters actually believe a stable genius hired a backstabber
Pardon me: “you Trump supporters”. WTF is that about? I support the Big Agenda. This site is not a personality cult,
It’s about reconstruction of common sense public policy and transparency.
In the video footage used during Tucker’s interview, there is a shot of PDJT sitting at a conference table with Jeff Sessions and……Pam Bondi. I had a momentary flash of a thought that they were both coming back in because some others are getting ready to be indicted/arrested/resign/otherwise depart. (That means they would be trusted by our President) Have no idea——just voicing a thought.
So much no. Send him back to the crypt with mueller
Hell no. We are still experiencing the effect of his recusal. Please, retire Sessions. You are not wanted.
My guess is that Sessions will come back to Senate after Trump endorses him for the win. He will then be appointed a committee chair to conduct further investigations in public hearings.
So reading through most of the posts, I just want to add that it’s up to the people of Alabama whether or not they want Sessions back as Senator. He is beloved in Alabama. We will see.
Traitor until proven otherwise.
Response on Ukraine suggests traitor since that effort is obviously hogwash.
Been there too long and too many swamp friends.
Looks like another Mitt Romney waiting to be made.
Jones is preferable to putting that yellow belly garbage back in the Senate.
