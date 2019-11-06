President Trump Delivers Remarks on Federal Judicial Confirmations – 3:15pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump will be delivering remarks from the East room during an event about judicial confirmations. Anticipated start time 3:00 to 3:15pm ET.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link –

Fox News link works, but it’s not being carried on FNC.
“I’ve always wanted to be the strong silent type— but it didn’t work out for me.”—President Trump
i think that was the best of many great comments today
His gregariousness is magnificent!
Notice when Turtle shakes PDJT’s hand as he is exiting the stage, he can’t really look POTUS the eyes and he barely takes the time to shake his hand. He has little to no character imo.
I wonder if Turtle has told POTUS what he expects in return for having the Republicans not voting him out in the Senate?
That was a CBC comment …… Cruel but Correct! I like it………..
Possibly a bit humbled/nervous about last nights strong Republican showing in Kentucky. A Trump Rally in his backyard produced Republican victories and a major percentage lift in an almost Governors victory. He may begin to realize which side he needs to support.
Kind words but PDJT seems a little uncomfortable; particularly when standing behind McConnell. He also needs to go on a diet. Lots of stress right now, I am sure.
90% of this country needs to go on a diet
Its the food products put out now, all overdone with sugars & “natural ingredients” that are destroying us. Oh and did I mention that round-up is in GMO corn that we eat? (not as a spray but inside the seed itself)
And they do not have possible guns aimed at them…
likely, bulletproof vest protection adds to his girth.
He needs protection from the CIA.
1riot1,
I know what you are saying, but our POTUS must have that special kind of confidence some folks have that allows stress to roll right off his back. I think he lives for it.
I come from a long line of work-a-holics, am a work-a-holic, and working for President Trump would intimidate the heck out of me. I doubt I could keep up, maybe in my prime, certainly not at his age.
His diet, I know it wouldn’t work for me, but he is the energizer bunny. It seems to work for him.
God sure broke the mold after creating him.
No, he always stays that way shifting back and forth behind others. He want’s to go back into the spotlight 😉
And he isn’t overweight, just thick skin.
Has anything verifiable actually been given wrt the reason for Graham’s meeting with Barr today?
Or is it all plants, leaks and non-attribution business as usual from the small group?
How about this! Ground is rumbling. Democrats are appearing at Trumps rallies (in large amounts) and not as protestors. You have to ask, what is FOX up to with its deceptive polls if this is true!? https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/11/04/number-democrats-showing-trump-rallies-stunning/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/nov/6/obama-appointed-judge-strikes-down-hhs-rule-protec/
FTA “A federal judge Wednesday blocked the Trump administration’s rule allowing healthcare workers to refuse to provide abortions — and other procedures — that violate their religious beliefs…Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, sided against the Trump administration.”
Another obama appointed Federal Judge opposing President Trump! Are there any other kind of Federal Judges? This Trump administration rule makes perfect sense to allow healthcare workers exercise their religious beliefs and refuse to participate in the murder of an unborn child! Just another reason why all the obama Federal Judges should be impeached and the need for more “Trump Judges”! Godspeed President Trump!
The reason why Obama left so many judges open was Hillary, they were promised to her as part of the American cake.
It looks like at the very end President Trump points to Pence and Barr with a very interesting look.
Sorry Mr Chief Justice, there is Republican and Democrat Judges!
