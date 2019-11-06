President Trump Delivers Remarks on Federal Judicial Confirmations – 3:15pm ET Livestream…

Posted on November 6, 2019 by

Today President Trump will be delivering remarks from the East room during an event about judicial confirmations.  Anticipated start time 3:00 to 3:15pm ET.

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Celebrations, Dept Of Justice, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks on Federal Judicial Confirmations – 3:15pm ET Livestream…

  1. Jim Smith says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Fox News link works, but it’s not being carried on FNC.

    Like

    Reply
  2. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    “I’ve always wanted to be the strong silent type— but it didn’t work out for me.”—President Trump

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. MaineCoon says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Notice when Turtle shakes PDJT’s hand as he is exiting the stage, he can’t really look POTUS the eyes and he barely takes the time to shake his hand. He has little to no character imo.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. 1riot1ranger says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Kind words but PDJT seems a little uncomfortable; particularly when standing behind McConnell. He also needs to go on a diet. Lots of stress right now, I am sure.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sporty says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      90% of this country needs to go on a diet

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      likely, bulletproof vest protection adds to his girth.

      He needs protection from the CIA.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • willthesuevi says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      1riot1,
      I know what you are saying, but our POTUS must have that special kind of confidence some folks have that allows stress to roll right off his back. I think he lives for it.

      I come from a long line of work-a-holics, am a work-a-holic, and working for President Trump would intimidate the heck out of me. I doubt I could keep up, maybe in my prime, certainly not at his age.

      His diet, I know it wouldn’t work for me, but he is the energizer bunny. It seems to work for him.

      God sure broke the mold after creating him.

      Like

      Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:47 pm

      No, he always stays that way shifting back and forth behind others. He want’s to go back into the spotlight 😉
      And he isn’t overweight, just thick skin.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Ma McGriz says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Has anything verifiable actually been given wrt the reason for Graham’s meeting with Barr today?

    Or is it all plants, leaks and non-attribution business as usual from the small group?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Heika says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    How about this! Ground is rumbling. Democrats are appearing at Trumps rallies (in large amounts) and not as protestors. You have to ask, what is FOX up to with its deceptive polls if this is true!? https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/11/04/number-democrats-showing-trump-rallies-stunning/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Bubby says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/nov/6/obama-appointed-judge-strikes-down-hhs-rule-protec/

    FTA “A federal judge Wednesday blocked the Trump administration’s rule allowing healthcare workers to refuse to provide abortions — and other procedures — that violate their religious beliefs…Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, sided against the Trump administration.”

    Another obama appointed Federal Judge opposing President Trump! Are there any other kind of Federal Judges? This Trump administration rule makes perfect sense to allow healthcare workers exercise their religious beliefs and refuse to participate in the murder of an unborn child! Just another reason why all the obama Federal Judges should be impeached and the need for more “Trump Judges”! Godspeed President Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  8. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    The reason why Obama left so many judges open was Hillary, they were promised to her as part of the American cake.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. lemontree says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    It looks like at the very end President Trump points to Pence and Barr with a very interesting look.

    Like

    Reply
  10. jnr2d2 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Sorry Mr Chief Justice, there is Republican and Democrat Judges!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s