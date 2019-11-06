November 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1021

Posted on November 6, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to November 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1021

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 363 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “You are my strength, I watch for you; you, God, are my fortress,
    my God on whom I can rely. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:9
    —————-
    ***Praise: Thank God we have a real leader in President Trump who is willing to take slings and arrows for us
    —————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to LA MAGA Rally (Dep WH at 4:10pm ET ***Arr back at WH at 12:25am ET-Thur )
    — the impeachment hoax CRUMBLE
    — extra prayer for Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn–for his case to be thrown out
    — for Never-Trumper Congresspeople to have a change of heart and get 1005 behind Pro-America First President Trump and say “No” to their anti-American donors.
    — that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
    — for today elections–Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
    — *🇺🇸* Freedom-Loving Americans *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “As long as you are confident in our values, as long as you are loyal to our citizens, as long as you keep faith in God above, there is no limit to what you will achieve.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    – 🇺🇸 – “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder “: George Washington

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 — 👌

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Here is an email update from early last week for those who haven’t seen it yet. – See 10/27/19 update on link below.
    https://www.gofundme.com/f/TheTrumpWall?viewupdates%27

    —————
    Related
    Previous (October 27th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/27/october-27th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1011/comment-page-1/#comment-7492267

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Like

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Trump Retweets

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:13 am

      CBS: “nationally acclaimed paper.” Umm -no. No.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:29 am

      Dem Voters are actually putting these 5 mens PHONE #’s online for people to call and harass them for doing this. (post on DU)

      Man these sickos have a vested interest in keeping the Propaganda going at top speed.

      Guess they KNOW they’re DOA w/o it.

      Like

      Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Harry says:
      November 6, 2019 at 12:50 am

      Hey Ronna, Why a candidate is on the ballot if he lags 17 points in a RED state and where trump wins by perhaps 30plus points?

      Can anyone here please ask Ronna this question on twitter (I dont have an account there).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        November 6, 2019 at 1:16 am

        Harry – My thoughts exactly. He was on the ballot because he was an incumbent, but I have a feeling The Turtle and his GOP cronies are behind some things there. If I recall correctly, Bevin was in a primary with The Turtle. Highly suspicious.

        Like

        Reply
        • JImmy says:
          November 6, 2019 at 1:31 am

          “He was on the ballot because he was an incumbent,” Incumbent is NOT a QUALITY. GOP should have changed candidate or even better work with the governor before he bcomes unpopular.
          “GOP cronies are behind some things there” . Possible. then why trump campaign drag themselves there? Tell mitch to take care of his baby or change the face. Dont listen, bye.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Remington says:
      November 6, 2019 at 12:55 am

      Give out of six ain’t bad in Kentucky. However, it still hurts losing the Gov slot. The guy got such great reviews from conservatives. Wonder what exactly happened?

      Like

      Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        November 6, 2019 at 1:18 am

        The Turtle. My humble suspicion. I believe Matt Bevin was in a primary race with The Turtle in the past.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • donaldjtrump2016blog says:
        November 6, 2019 at 2:51 am

        Remington, you ask, “The guy got such great reviews from conservatives. Wonder what exactly happened?” A whole lot of little things…

        At the moment, there are less than ~4,000 votes separating the Democrat candidate and incumbent Matt Bevin. They each have about 707,000 votes. There was a Libertarian candidate in addition to the Democrat candidate, in the Kentucky Governor’s race. The Libertarian candidate pulled in ~28,000 votes. Almost all the votes for the Libertarian were pulled away from Bevin, the Republican candidate. A splitter.

        There was a big, ongoing problem with the Kentucky public employee retirement system not being fully fund, for more than a decade. Bevin finally funded it, but that angered the teachers because it cut their pensions. Huge teacher backlash turned out to vote against Bevin; worse than normal years when educators routinely vote Democrat.

        Additionally, the father of the Democrat candidate, Andy Beshear, was the previous Governor of Kentucky, prior to Bevin. The father was term limited, but the son benefited from a lot of name recognition.

        Lastly, Bevin didn’t win by a large majority in his first term. He won by 83 votes. Bevin is among the most unpopular governors in the country. His opponent out-fundraised and out-spent Bevin, and consistently led in the polls. PDJT’s rally really helped Bevin; going into Election Day the two were in a dead heat. PDJT pulled Bevin up by about 15 points.

        Absentee ballots still have to be counted, and Bevin will probably want a re-count, but I think the Governor’s race is pretty much a lost cause for him.

        Like

        Reply
      • JG3 says:
        November 6, 2019 at 4:11 am

        What can be learned from tonight: NYT, CNN, AP, WLEX TV (NBC), result reporting is like their polls. Can’t trust them!

        As voters we should go to the State Election Board page for results. Why allow the MSM to continue to shape the narrative?

        And really, don’t you think the vote should never be reported until ALL are counted/ verified/certified! Ever wonder how many elections results, once certified, were actually different than those reported on Election Night? Once results are reported and accepted, why continue counting/verifying the vote. Cheaper to stamp it and move on.

        As voters, we must take our responsibility back! Make it an official process! All votes are counted, Election Board officials report the results.

        Good time to start educating younger generations and getting them involved.

        Like

        Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Terrific 👌

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. nimrodman says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:47 am

    PresTrump has good timing in abandoning NYC for Florida as his legal residence.

    Law and order continue to disintegrate there. As I often say: “Western Civilization – it’s not for everyone!”. And some don’t seem to be capable. Hell, many don’t

    Latest NYC anarchic wokeness is that – if you’re “brown” or “black” – you don’t need to follow laws or pay for services like the rest of the population.

    In this case, your blackness or brownness allegedly excuses you from paying your subway fare. It’s woke-presumed that you should just be able to jump turnstiles without any expectation that you’ll be confronted or apprehended by police. Furthermore, “F” the police anyway.

    Thousands of wokesters have hit the streets in protest, demanding that turnstile-jumping and fare-avoiding should be just fine with the rest of the citizenry and – if not – then they just bees all raycisss an’ sheeit.

    Chaos in Brooklyn as 1,000 anti-cop protesters storm subway stations yelling after a spate of violent arrests and the city’s vow to add even MORE officers
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7641627/Anti-cop-protesters-Brooklyn-block-traffic-vandalize-bus-say-Dont-let-pigs-touch-us.html

    Continuing in the same vein (that is: “Western Civilization, civic order, rules, and ordered society are all disintegrating”) take a look at what Europe’s Antifa anarchists are up to:

    Attacking and beating a woman real-estate worker in her own residence because they’re “against” a housing development project. I’ll speculate our US-chapter of them Antifers ain’t far behind in that degree of atrocity.

    Antifa Viciously Beat Female Real Estate Employee in Her Home
    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/11/05/antifa-extremists-viciously-beat-female-real-estate-employee-her-own-home/

    What’s a Western white man who pays bills and taxes to do in this brave new world?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:20 am

      You stated you’re funvtion and only funvtion in the new totalitarian Democommunist world which is “pay the bills”. If you’re not happy with that, well…

      Like

      Reply
    • InAz says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:21 am

      AOC tweeted her support for these Anarchists.
      Advocating for more lawlessness.

      I would wager that these Commie bags of sewage are paid and organized by one of over two hundred Soros thug groups.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:37 am

      NYC’s heading back to the glory days of the 70’s when they are burning down the Bronx. Not like NYC hasn’t seen bad bad times in the past.

      Easy to forget cuz it’s been pretty great the past few decades.

      Glad I spent a lot of time there when it was on the upswing. And Really. Happy. I never have to go back now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:53 am

      ….”In this case, your blackness or brownness allegedly excuses you from paying your subway fare”…..

      Nimrodman, I saw YT vids of this. there were PLENTY of white people jumping over those subway gates.

      Just so you know.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:59 am

      Have a license to Carry a weapon

      Like

      Reply
  25. Payday says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:03 am

    The Turtle better pay close attention to what happened in KY tonight. Every GOP candidate but one crushed their opponent. The highly disliked Bevin. PTs rally nearly bailed him out, but not quite. Just one word from PT…and the Turtle is done. All his globalist donors and money won’t save him. Interesting he finally showed some weak support today.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 2:11 am

      Payday: He’s probably behind it for all we know. Judas all around.

      Like

      Reply
    • JG3 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 4:16 am

      Ever wonder where all the billions go? Why it cost so much to run for office? We are feeding the BEAST!!

      Somehow, someway smarter heads must prevail on this!

      STOP the cycle: voters donate $ = politicians buy ads = media competing for the $, spins the narrative desired = more successful the narrative, the more power they have = voters being manipulated.

      This treadmill must be put in the trash heap of history!

      Like

      Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:27 am

    Like

    Reply
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:36 am

    Sorry for the disgusting video, but we should know what they are saying/doing. Democrats should be called out if they don’t denounce Antifa.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:39 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. rashomon says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:42 am

    Below is the presentation by Scott Walker (former Wisconsin governor and a candidate for president in 2016, now president-elect of the Young Americans for Freedom) at Cornell U. that I referred to prior to the last PDJT rally. We need to track some of the potential candidates who may come after President Trump, so I offer this video for feedback.

    Although I do not live in Wisconsin, my great-great grandparents immigrated to the state in the 1850s. Many relatives and friends live there and it’s a great vacation area our family enjoys. I worked for Walker’s election and recall election from afar.

    If anything, the election of Donald J. Trump has afforded us a great education in just how deep and pervasive NON-ELECTED entities have invaded our government. No budget; no accounting from our Congress. $23T in debt. At least $21T in lost money from just the DOD and HUD. Perhaps $60T more in Deep State/Shadow Government money-laundering feeding the drugs/arms/energy/human trafficking exchange that drifts up in The Cloud. Who knows? Who’s tracking? But we pay the tab in many,many ways.

    Time to plan for 2024. Let’s identify some people who can move MAGA forward to reverse the damage of the last century. We can’t complain if we don’t take action.

    Like

    Reply
  31. sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:45 am

    Like

    Reply
  32. nwtex says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:52 am

    Roger Stone excused from first day of his trial after claiming food poisoning
    Last Update 5 hours ago

    Stone was sent home after telling U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson he was sick with food poisoning. Shortly before that, a man collapsed in the courtroom and was attended by Stone’s daughter, a trauma nurse, before he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/roger-stone-dismissed-from-jury-selection-in-trial-after-claiming-food-poisoning

    Like

    Reply
  33. Harry says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:57 am

    I think part of this Rand paul interview should be used as GOp ad. Whistle blower does not have the right to be anonymous. Trump has the right to confront the accuser. Very important message.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Harry says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:57 am

      for got the link:

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • freespeechfanatic says:
        November 6, 2019 at 6:16 am

        “I don’t want to make it about the one individual.” Wrong! Haven’t we learned anything? You MUST get personal. This has nothing to do with “inciting violence” (the Left’s self-serving and very flexible pretext for their own endless unilateral personal destruction). Get personal. But extrapolate the political malice out of the personal into the collective intent. We’re at war. War is very personal. You, Senator Paul, should understand that better than most.

        Like

        Reply
  34. sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:24 am

    Like

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Laurie Walker says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:32 am

    I’ve been re-watching video from the Strzok hearing and came across this from a Californian dem Congresswoman. Gohmert talked about his smirk, and the NJ moron (she pronounced it Strozak!) actually wiped it off his face, but here, he looks like a schoolboy that’s about to cry.

    Starts at 2:16:38

    Like

    Reply
  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:51 am

    Like

    Reply
    • JG3 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:47 am

      Been trying to learn from the past, read the signs, and think like they do.

      While everyone is involved in Spygate, Ukraine, fake imp…….., begin to move back to obstruction and begin preparing for the next thing(s)?

      Calendar is short for this year. So, closer to the end of this year or after the New Year, keep an eye out/ be ready for: (1) IRS gate: already announced 2 IRS whistleblowers and judge’s ruling to turn over the tax returns. (will depend on the time for appeal and ruling)

      and/or

      (2) Sex Scandal! Rerun: how many years of nothing, then the Epstein thing pops-up. (replacing Weinstein from first try) Both seemed to drop out of the blue. Why? Then, E. Jean Carroll’s back in the news. And just like that, a reporter (whistleblower) from ABC! (Stephy + HRC?) decides to come to O’Keefe with information that she, in 2015, agreed wasn’t ready to publish. Why now? Her body language, in the video, seemed odd. (Would be interesting to hear it analyzed.) Be prepared for a “created” video staring POTUS?

      These will be added to the lists of obstruction from Mueller Report and Ukraine investigation. Allowing time to impeach sometime around Election.

      HRC’s thinking: DNC will have contested convention, I’ll be the chosen one, Trump will be removed by a sex scandal! (Bill’s pay back for bringing those women to the debate) and I will be president!

      POTUS, TEAM, Repubs, Patriots “everybody get ready, another scam a’comin~ “

      Like

      Reply
  38. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:53 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Laurie Walker says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:26 am

      Why does he say Obama is black when half of his heritage is white? And why is Valerie Jarret black when twenty five percent of her heritage is black? Is baby Archie black?

      Like

      Reply
  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:17 am

    Why Trump won and why he will win again from Shark Tanks Kevin O’Leary

    Like

    Reply
    • Robster says:
      November 6, 2019 at 5:29 am

      Don’t you just love these assholes who throw around the ‘racist’ claim without one instance of proof. They make me sick.

      Like

      Reply
  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:43 am

    Like

    Reply
  41. History Teaches says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:01 am

    This was discussed on Rush yesterday. Still worth reading to understand the mindset of the Never Trump elite. And exposing the vile, self serving hypocrisy of this class of smug phonies.

    https://humanevents.com/2019/11/04/the-downfall-of-conservatism-inc/

    Like

    Reply
  42. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. spoogels says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:57 am

    10 Reasons I Like Donald Trump, From A Female, Former-Democrat Immigrant
    Donald Trump is the perfect president to counter the D.C. swamp and the foreign policy blob.

    https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/04/10-reasons-i-like-donald-trump-from-a-female-former-democrat-immigrant/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s