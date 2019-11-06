November 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1021

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 363 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “You are my strength, I watch for you; you, God, are my fortress,
my God on whom I can rely. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:9
—————-
***Praise: Thank God we have a real leader in President Trump who is willing to take slings and arrows for us
—————-
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to LA MAGA Rally (Dep WH at 4:10pm ET ***Arr back at WH at 12:25am ET-Thur )
— the impeachment hoax CRUMBLE
— extra prayer for Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn–for his case to be thrown out
— for Never-Trumper Congresspeople to have a change of heart and get 1005 behind Pro-America First President Trump and say “No” to their anti-American donors.
— that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
— for today elections–Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Freedom-Loving Americans *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As long as you are confident in our values, as long as you are loyal to our citizens, as long as you keep faith in God above, there is no limit to what you will achieve.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
– 🇺🇸 – “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder “: George Washington
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 — 👌
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Here is an email update from early last week for those who haven’t seen it yet. – See 10/27/19 update on link below.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/TheTrumpWall?viewupdates%27
—————
Previous (October 27th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/27/october-27th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1011/comment-page-1/#comment-7492267
Foreman Mike: Project Update LIVE – (0:48) – 11/5/19
MAJOR UPDATE- Foreman Mike We Build The Wall – (1:16) – 11/5/19
“Get ready!!! We are about to show democrats that they can’t stop the wall being built by We The People!“
Transcript:
– Foreman Mike, WeBuildTheWall Construction.
– I’m standing out a mile and a half away from the Rio Grande River, America’s border with Mexico. I’m at RGB 3.
– RGB 3 was bid and accepted by the Corps of Engineers for 25.5 million dollars per mile. You American patriots are coming in at less that 13 million a mile currently. Nothing’s been built in a year and a half. They’ve had the governments money. The congress is holding everything up and they’re stopping the president at every locations he’s trying to fight.
– At WeBuildTheWall we’re fighting, we’re building projects 2, 3, and 4. We’re starting right now thanks to you the donors. But we need to get the support up and higher. We’re building mileage now. We’re building 3.5 miles in the next month and a half.
– You need to stay awake. You need to stay alert. You patriots are saving this country one mile at a time. You’re putting this together. We’re working for you. 400,000 Americans are on this deal. You’re our bosses. We’re answering to you. You’re doing a fantastic job. Keep up the good work.
– You’re going to see dozers in days. We’re going to plow it up, slam in the ground, and show them Americans are done taking this crap from congress.
Border Patrol agent shoots and kills man in Sunland Park, NM, after taking fire – 11/4/19
https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2019/11/04/sunland-park-shooting-border-patrol-agent-involved-nm/4155120002/
But Fox News just did a poll recently that showed 97% of Republicans support “the inquiry”, while 142% of all respondents most definitely support removal. +/- a couple percents, of course. Still… that’s at least 140%… which is a lot.
The sample breakdown of that poll was 99% Dem, 1% Rep, 0% Ind
Trump Retweets
CBS: “nationally acclaimed paper.” Umm -no. No.
Dem Voters are actually putting these 5 mens PHONE #’s online for people to call and harass them for doing this. (post on DU)
Man these sickos have a vested interest in keeping the Propaganda going at top speed.
Guess they KNOW they’re DOA w/o it.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Hey Ronna, Why a candidate is on the ballot if he lags 17 points in a RED state and where trump wins by perhaps 30plus points?
Can anyone here please ask Ronna this question on twitter (I dont have an account there).
Harry – My thoughts exactly. He was on the ballot because he was an incumbent, but I have a feeling The Turtle and his GOP cronies are behind some things there. If I recall correctly, Bevin was in a primary with The Turtle. Highly suspicious.
“He was on the ballot because he was an incumbent,” Incumbent is NOT a QUALITY. GOP should have changed candidate or even better work with the governor before he bcomes unpopular.
“GOP cronies are behind some things there” . Possible. then why trump campaign drag themselves there? Tell mitch to take care of his baby or change the face. Dont listen, bye.
Give out of six ain’t bad in Kentucky. However, it still hurts losing the Gov slot. The guy got such great reviews from conservatives. Wonder what exactly happened?
The Turtle. My humble suspicion. I believe Matt Bevin was in a primary race with The Turtle in the past.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remington, you ask, “The guy got such great reviews from conservatives. Wonder what exactly happened?” A whole lot of little things…
At the moment, there are less than ~4,000 votes separating the Democrat candidate and incumbent Matt Bevin. They each have about 707,000 votes. There was a Libertarian candidate in addition to the Democrat candidate, in the Kentucky Governor’s race. The Libertarian candidate pulled in ~28,000 votes. Almost all the votes for the Libertarian were pulled away from Bevin, the Republican candidate. A splitter.
There was a big, ongoing problem with the Kentucky public employee retirement system not being fully fund, for more than a decade. Bevin finally funded it, but that angered the teachers because it cut their pensions. Huge teacher backlash turned out to vote against Bevin; worse than normal years when educators routinely vote Democrat.
Additionally, the father of the Democrat candidate, Andy Beshear, was the previous Governor of Kentucky, prior to Bevin. The father was term limited, but the son benefited from a lot of name recognition.
Lastly, Bevin didn’t win by a large majority in his first term. He won by 83 votes. Bevin is among the most unpopular governors in the country. His opponent out-fundraised and out-spent Bevin, and consistently led in the polls. PDJT’s rally really helped Bevin; going into Election Day the two were in a dead heat. PDJT pulled Bevin up by about 15 points.
Absentee ballots still have to be counted, and Bevin will probably want a re-count, but I think the Governor’s race is pretty much a lost cause for him.
What can be learned from tonight: NYT, CNN, AP, WLEX TV (NBC), result reporting is like their polls. Can’t trust them!
As voters we should go to the State Election Board page for results. Why allow the MSM to continue to shape the narrative?
And really, don’t you think the vote should never be reported until ALL are counted/ verified/certified! Ever wonder how many elections results, once certified, were actually different than those reported on Election Night? Once results are reported and accepted, why continue counting/verifying the vote. Cheaper to stamp it and move on.
As voters, we must take our responsibility back! Make it an official process! All votes are counted, Election Board officials report the results.
Good time to start educating younger generations and getting them involved.
Terrific 👌
PresTrump has good timing in abandoning NYC for Florida as his legal residence.
Law and order continue to disintegrate there. As I often say: “Western Civilization – it’s not for everyone!”. And some don’t seem to be capable. Hell, many don’t
Latest NYC anarchic wokeness is that – if you’re “brown” or “black” – you don’t need to follow laws or pay for services like the rest of the population.
In this case, your blackness or brownness allegedly excuses you from paying your subway fare. It’s woke-presumed that you should just be able to jump turnstiles without any expectation that you’ll be confronted or apprehended by police. Furthermore, “F” the police anyway.
Thousands of wokesters have hit the streets in protest, demanding that turnstile-jumping and fare-avoiding should be just fine with the rest of the citizenry and – if not – then they just bees all raycisss an’ sheeit.
Chaos in Brooklyn as 1,000 anti-cop protesters storm subway stations yelling after a spate of violent arrests and the city’s vow to add even MORE officers
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7641627/Anti-cop-protesters-Brooklyn-block-traffic-vandalize-bus-say-Dont-let-pigs-touch-us.html
Continuing in the same vein (that is: “Western Civilization, civic order, rules, and ordered society are all disintegrating”) take a look at what Europe’s Antifa anarchists are up to:
Attacking and beating a woman real-estate worker in her own residence because they’re “against” a housing development project. I’ll speculate our US-chapter of them Antifers ain’t far behind in that degree of atrocity.
Antifa Viciously Beat Female Real Estate Employee in Her Home
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/11/05/antifa-extremists-viciously-beat-female-real-estate-employee-her-own-home/
What’s a Western white man who pays bills and taxes to do in this brave new world?
DEMONIC FORCES ALL AROUND. As Sundance says, don’t look away.
You stated you’re funvtion and only funvtion in the new totalitarian Democommunist world which is “pay the bills”. If you’re not happy with that, well…
AOC tweeted her support for these Anarchists.
Advocating for more lawlessness.
I would wager that these Commie bags of sewage are paid and organized by one of over two hundred Soros thug groups.
NYC’s heading back to the glory days of the 70’s when they are burning down the Bronx. Not like NYC hasn’t seen bad bad times in the past.
Easy to forget cuz it’s been pretty great the past few decades.
Glad I spent a lot of time there when it was on the upswing. And Really. Happy. I never have to go back now.
….”In this case, your blackness or brownness allegedly excuses you from paying your subway fare”…..
Nimrodman, I saw YT vids of this. there were PLENTY of white people jumping over those subway gates.
Just so you know.
Have a license to Carry a weapon
The Turtle better pay close attention to what happened in KY tonight. Every GOP candidate but one crushed their opponent. The highly disliked Bevin. PTs rally nearly bailed him out, but not quite. Just one word from PT…and the Turtle is done. All his globalist donors and money won’t save him. Interesting he finally showed some weak support today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Payday: He’s probably behind it for all we know. Judas all around.
Ever wonder where all the billions go? Why it cost so much to run for office? We are feeding the BEAST!!
Somehow, someway smarter heads must prevail on this!
STOP the cycle: voters donate $ = politicians buy ads = media competing for the $, spins the narrative desired = more successful the narrative, the more power they have = voters being manipulated.
This treadmill must be put in the trash heap of history!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this not a mistrial in the making? I wonder if Ristvan is on CTH.
Sorry for the disgusting video, but we should know what they are saying/doing. Democrats should be called out if they don’t denounce Antifa.
Below is the presentation by Scott Walker (former Wisconsin governor and a candidate for president in 2016, now president-elect of the Young Americans for Freedom) at Cornell U. that I referred to prior to the last PDJT rally. We need to track some of the potential candidates who may come after President Trump, so I offer this video for feedback.
Although I do not live in Wisconsin, my great-great grandparents immigrated to the state in the 1850s. Many relatives and friends live there and it’s a great vacation area our family enjoys. I worked for Walker’s election and recall election from afar.
If anything, the election of Donald J. Trump has afforded us a great education in just how deep and pervasive NON-ELECTED entities have invaded our government. No budget; no accounting from our Congress. $23T in debt. At least $21T in lost money from just the DOD and HUD. Perhaps $60T more in Deep State/Shadow Government money-laundering feeding the drugs/arms/energy/human trafficking exchange that drifts up in The Cloud. Who knows? Who’s tracking? But we pay the tab in many,many ways.
Time to plan for 2024. Let’s identify some people who can move MAGA forward to reverse the damage of the last century. We can’t complain if we don’t take action.
Roger Stone excused from first day of his trial after claiming food poisoning
Last Update 5 hours ago
Stone was sent home after telling U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson he was sick with food poisoning. Shortly before that, a man collapsed in the courtroom and was attended by Stone’s daughter, a trauma nurse, before he was wheeled away on a stretcher.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/roger-stone-dismissed-from-jury-selection-in-trial-after-claiming-food-poisoning
I think part of this Rand paul interview should be used as GOp ad. Whistle blower does not have the right to be anonymous. Trump has the right to confront the accuser. Very important message.
for got the link:
“I don’t want to make it about the one individual.” Wrong! Haven’t we learned anything? You MUST get personal. This has nothing to do with “inciting violence” (the Left’s self-serving and very flexible pretext for their own endless unilateral personal destruction). Get personal. But extrapolate the political malice out of the personal into the collective intent. We’re at war. War is very personal. You, Senator Paul, should understand that better than most.
I’ve been re-watching video from the Strzok hearing and came across this from a Californian dem Congresswoman. Gohmert talked about his smirk, and the NJ moron (she pronounced it Strozak!) actually wiped it off his face, but here, he looks like a schoolboy that’s about to cry.
Starts at 2:16:38
Been trying to learn from the past, read the signs, and think like they do.
While everyone is involved in Spygate, Ukraine, fake imp…….., begin to move back to obstruction and begin preparing for the next thing(s)?
Calendar is short for this year. So, closer to the end of this year or after the New Year, keep an eye out/ be ready for: (1) IRS gate: already announced 2 IRS whistleblowers and judge’s ruling to turn over the tax returns. (will depend on the time for appeal and ruling)
and/or
(2) Sex Scandal! Rerun: how many years of nothing, then the Epstein thing pops-up. (replacing Weinstein from first try) Both seemed to drop out of the blue. Why? Then, E. Jean Carroll’s back in the news. And just like that, a reporter (whistleblower) from ABC! (Stephy + HRC?) decides to come to O’Keefe with information that she, in 2015, agreed wasn’t ready to publish. Why now? Her body language, in the video, seemed odd. (Would be interesting to hear it analyzed.) Be prepared for a “created” video staring POTUS?
These will be added to the lists of obstruction from Mueller Report and Ukraine investigation. Allowing time to impeach sometime around Election.
HRC’s thinking: DNC will have contested convention, I’ll be the chosen one, Trump will be removed by a sex scandal! (Bill’s pay back for bringing those women to the debate) and I will be president!
POTUS, TEAM, Repubs, Patriots “everybody get ready, another scam a’comin~ “
Why does he say Obama is black when half of his heritage is white? And why is Valerie Jarret black when twenty five percent of her heritage is black? Is baby Archie black?
‘Cos the minute you have a slight brown tinge or an extreme tan you are black
Apparently there are 50 shades of brown too
Why Trump won and why he will win again from Shark Tanks Kevin O’Leary
Don’t you just love these assholes who throw around the ‘racist’ claim without one instance of proof. They make me sick.
This was discussed on Rush yesterday. Still worth reading to understand the mindset of the Never Trump elite. And exposing the vile, self serving hypocrisy of this class of smug phonies.
https://humanevents.com/2019/11/04/the-downfall-of-conservatism-inc/
10 Reasons I Like Donald Trump, From A Female, Former-Democrat Immigrant
Donald Trump is the perfect president to counter the D.C. swamp and the foreign policy blob.
https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/04/10-reasons-i-like-donald-trump-from-a-female-former-democrat-immigrant/
