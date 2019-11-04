President Trump Celebrates 2019 World Series Champions: Washington Nationals…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, to the White House.

Participants in the event included:

♦Washington Nationals Executive Leadership: Mark Lerner, Vice Chairman and Managing Principal Owner of the Washington Nationals; Michael Rizzo, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager; David Martinez, Manager

♦Washington Nationals Coaches: Henry Blanco, Octavio Martinez, Ali Modami, Joseph Dillon, Robert Henley, Paul Menhart, Walter Hale and Kevin Long

♦Washington Nationals Players: Jeremy Hellickson, Anibal Sanchez Ojeda, Tanner Rainey, Aaron Barrett, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Andrew Stevenson, Howard Kendrick III, Asdrubal Cabrera, Austin Vouth, Stephen Strasburg, Yan Gomes, Patrick Corbin, James Dozier, Gerardo Parra Leon, Ryan Zimmerman, Erick Fedde, Adam Eaton, Kurt Suzuki, Juan Soto, Fernando Rodney, Matt Adams, Hunter Strickland, and Daniel Hudson.

President Donald Trump stands with Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, during an event to honor the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals on the balcony of the White House, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington, as First Lady Melania Trump, left, and Washington Nationals coach Dave Martinez, second from right and general manager Mike Rizzo, far right, look on. Suzuki is wearing a Make America Great Again hat. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

7 Responses to President Trump Celebrates 2019 World Series Champions: Washington Nationals…

  1. Patience says:
    November 4, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Winning !!!!!!

  2. jello333 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    YAY!! I was so worried there’d be some massive “We won’t go” protest, but looks like nearly everyone showed up. And Suzuki (though not Ichiro 🙂 ) in the hat?!… now THAT takes nerve in this day and age. And I’m also happy to see Soto there, I’m starting to like the guy even though at first I thought he was arrogant… now I just think he’s a kid having fun. And Gerardo “Baby Shark” Parra?… yay! 🙂

  3. jello333 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    And now I feel a lot better about the outcome of the Series. I mean I don’t like the Astros, so I couldn’t root for them. So I went with the Nats by default, and kinda started getting into it… UNTIL some of their idiot fans booed Trump. And then I was no longer sure if I should root for them. But today… this helps.

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    It was a very stressful but entertaining World Series! Go Nats Go!!

  5. Johnny Dollar says:
    November 4, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Hunter Strickland???!!! He got a ring? Hallelujah!!

    He beaned former Gnat Bryce Harper, becomes a hated player, then turns around to play for that same team and gets a ring. You can’t make this stuff up.

  6. NJF says:
    November 4, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    So adorkable!

