President Trump Celebrates 2019 World Series Champions: Washington Nationals…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, to the White House.

.

Participants in the event included:

♦Washington Nationals Executive Leadership: Mark Lerner, Vice Chairman and Managing Principal Owner of the Washington Nationals; Michael Rizzo, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager; David Martinez, Manager

♦Washington Nationals Coaches: Henry Blanco, Octavio Martinez, Ali Modami, Joseph Dillon, Robert Henley, Paul Menhart, Walter Hale and Kevin Long

♦Washington Nationals Players: Jeremy Hellickson, Anibal Sanchez Ojeda, Tanner Rainey, Aaron Barrett, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Andrew Stevenson, Howard Kendrick III, Asdrubal Cabrera, Austin Vouth, Stephen Strasburg, Yan Gomes, Patrick Corbin, James Dozier, Gerardo Parra Leon, Ryan Zimmerman, Erick Fedde, Adam Eaton, Kurt Suzuki, Juan Soto, Fernando Rodney, Matt Adams, Hunter Strickland, and Daniel Hudson.

Advertisements