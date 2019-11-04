November 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1019

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(365 days to E-Day)
One year from now is Election Day, the day President Trump will win 4 MORE YEARS
Today is Trump MAGA Rally At 8pm ET in Lexington, KY
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
Message from Franklin Graham: “This is a sad day for America. Our politics in this country has hit a new low. @SpeakerPelosi and her followers in Congress have weaponized the impeachment process. This is just another attempt to tarnish and embarrass @POTUS @realDonaldTrump before the next election. Pray for President @realDonaldTrump today, for God to give him wisdom, protection, & that God would guide each & every step he takes.”
—————–
About the Opposition:
🌟 “They return at evening, snarling like dogs, and prowl about the city..” 🌟
— Ps. 59:6
—————-
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH from an overnighter in NYC
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they go to KY MAGA Rally (Dep 4:10pm ET **Arr back at WH 10:25pm ET)
— may all people aid/abetting this impeachment farce FAIL
— that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
— for elections coming up–Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone, Mississippi (Tues)–Tate Reeves, Kentucky (Tues)–Bevins, Virginia (Tues)–Vote Repubican
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Greatest Job President *🇺🇸*
🦅 “From the very beginning, America has been lifted even higher by the daring dreams of young Americans like each and every one of you.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
*🇺🇸* White House posted this: “We are putting our faith in the greatness of our people, the grace of our God, and the glorious power of redemption.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, November 4, 2019 — 👌
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am praying for Kellyanne Conway, too – because she really needs it, I think, to get to the next moment and the next – what would be the worst nightmare husband in the world, she has him – why can’t he be busting his buttons proud of her? nurturing and encouraging? he is constantly attacking the man that she is working for – and really, I feel GTConway3 is attacking all of us who voted for President Trump – plus, he mocked the people in prayer with our President – did he and Kelly get married at City Hall or maybe in a sewer pipe by a JP and he just doesn’t understand the entire concept of people gathered in prayer?
Anyway, I don’t know how she can stand this, maybe she just hopes and prays he will “CHANGE” – sometimes men stop drinking or womanizing but I have never heard of anything like this –
this girl hasn’t been given what she had already built up in her young life BEFORE she met George T. Conway the 3rd – she is a dynamo, hard-working, doesn’t-know-any-other-way-to-do-it but-work kind of person – she is not a beneficiary of a Beltway Legacy parentage or anything like that – you would think the knucklehead would be so proud of her instead of acting like the most jealous mean girl from the 8th grade – jealous of his own wife!
so I ask dear God to carry her through another day, another week and also for her husband George to have some kind of incredible epiphany – I just think it has to be a spiritual affliction he has – can he be so stupid or clueless that he doesn’t realize how vile he is – he acts like a nerdy wimp who joins in with the bullies because he wants to be with the “cool kids” not seeming to realize that as soon as the “cool kids” are done with him, he will be persona non grata.
Wake up, George – and set yourself free!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I really appreciated Pres Trumps tweet on this.
I am more than tired of bailing California out of the problems caused by their crackpot choices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Masvidal (responding to POTUS here) apparently has a father who is Cuban and fled Castro.
He gets it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the word on Epstein?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Somethin seems to be off balance with this T. Arnold individual for sure. The tweet is horrid so I won’t post it. His tweet re POTUS makes me shakey. Both tewwts are in the GP piece.
—
Suspended? Tom Arnold’s Twitter Account Goes Silent After Crude, Racist Attack on Diamond and Silk Taken Down
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/suspended-tom-arnolds-twitter-account-goes-silent-after-crude-racist-attack-on-diamond-and-silk-taken-down/
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) Bagadi was an austere religious scholar and 2) the CIA is an austere servant of the American people.
Which is the bigger lie?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
👇👇👇
Time for a cheer. Read, savour and pass it on.
Well done!
A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC
Advancing a Shared Vision
https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Free-and-Open-Indo-Pacific-4Nov2019.pdf
#winning
LikeLike
Pompeo will be remembered as one of our greatest SOS. However, he may also be remembered as a great President.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a bit of brown bread=American burnt toast.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump rules social media, crushes 2020 Democrats
https://www.axios.com/trump-social-media-2020-democrats-candidates-85dd2d43-19a8-49a5-abc6-ca4e51d5b9fa.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
New York passes Johnson Amendment barring churches from political speech
https://www.christianpost.com/news/new-york-passes-johnson-amendment-barring-churches-nonprofits-from-political-endorsements.html?fbclid=IwAR2EQfls_k2jZADaw5cCNWgBi4iquGOLU3UwoAn–77q7ZaFPcibPREFoUs
LikeLike
20% black at Trump’s Mississippi rally? If the Dems aren’t scared, they should be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Trump Is Derailing The Elite’s Gravy Train
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Nov 04, 2019 12:01 AM
Like the garbage French elite of long ago, our American garbage elite of today has learned nothing and forgotten nothing. For four years, it has been focused entirely on deep sixing Donald Trump for his unforgivable crime of demanding that our ruling caste be held accountable for its legacy of failure.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2019/11/04/trump-is-derailing-the-elites-gravy-train-n2555787
LikeLike
It will be certainly quite interesting to study the impact of the upcoming impeachment motion in the subsequent 2020 US Presidential election.
LikeLike
Sleepy Mitch McConnell can shutdown the Democrats impeachment dumpster fire tomorrow morning at 10am on the Capitol steps by loudly telling the news media, Democrats and the American public that Schiff’s Impeachment Circus is DOA the minute it leaves the House of Representatives! Why hasn’t he done that already instead of his….we must follow the Constitution dribble?
LikeLike