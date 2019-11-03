President Trump Impromptu Remarks Upon Arrival – Return from New York – (Video and Draft)…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump returned from New York to the White House earlier today after attending a UFC event at Madison Square Gardens last night. Upon arrival President Trump delivered impromptu remarks to the media and took questions. [Video and rough draft of remarks below]
[Media Rough Draft] – POTUS stepped off Marine One at 12.26pm, wearing winter coat, suit, white shirt and red tie. He walked across the south lawn, waved to reporters then approached them. “Would you like to talk to me?” he asked. “I’m shocked. Yes, go ahead.”
Asked what he would like to know from the whistleblower, POTUS replied: “Well, the whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report and, as you know, certain of the media released information about a man that they said was the whistleblower. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But what they said is he’s an Obama person, it was involved with Brennan, Susan Rice which means Obama, but he was like a big anti-Trump person. Hated Trump and they said terrible things.
“Now, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but that was reported by some of the media so you’ll have to find out. I don’t know why the media’s not on it because the whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report about my phone call. My phone call was perfecto. It was totally appropriate. He gave a report – he or she – but according to the newspapers it’s a he. They think they know – they know who it is! You know who it is. You just don’t want to report it. CNN knows who it is but you don’t want to report it. And you would be doing the public a service if you did.
“The whistleblower gave a false report and because of that false report people thought bad things were done, and then you had Schiff go out and speak before Congress and before the American people and give a false story. He made up a story. And after all this was done, I released and everybody said he didn’t do anything wrong.
“But the whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false stories. Some people would call it fraud. I won’t go that far but, when I read it closely, I probably would. But the whistleblower should be revealed. Then I want to ask another question of you. Where is the second whistleblower and why did Schiff make a lie when he said about what I said on the phone call? And why didn’t the lieutenant colonel say that he wrote a letter to the White House with certain little comments about the phone call? And all of those many people that listened to the phone call, why didn’t they have a problem with it?
“Because they didn’t – many people listen to calls, I know that. For instance, the Secretary of State Pompeo was on the call. With all of those people, very few people came forward and they only came forward when you asked and some of them are Never Trump. But why did all of those people listening to this absolutely, totally appropriate phone call, why didn’t they come forward? So, you know, it’s a whole scam. It’s an impeachment scam and you know what it is, it’s between the Democrats and the fake news media.”
Asked what evidence he has that Colonel Vindman is a Never Trumper, POTUS replied: “We’ll be showing that to you real soon, OK?”
POTUS was asked about his support among African American voters. He said: “I think I have a great standing in the eyes of the African American community because if you look at what we’ve done is, as you know, we have the best unemployment numbers in the history of our country for African Americans. We have the best poverty numbers. We have the best employment numbers.
“And I’m doing great. African American community gets it. I did criminal justice reform. Nobody else. I did it. Without me, you don’t have criminal justice reform, and that was for African Americans more than anybody else. So I think my standing in the African community – African American community is maybe the better. We’re gonna see.
“We’re gonna see in one year but I think that I’m gonna get a tremendous percentage of votes from the African American – I did one other thing. I did opportunity zones. These are neighbourhoods that a lot of people wouldn’t be investing. Now because of what I did with Tim Scott and some others, but Tim Scott was fantastic, South Carolina. We did opportunity zones, it’s an incredible thing. So I think we’re going to do great with African Americans. We have tremendous African American support.”
Question: “Are you thinking about tweeting out the name of the whistleblower?”
POTUS replied: “Well, I’ll tell you what, there have been stories written about a certain individual, a male, and they say he’s the whistleblower. If he’s the whistleblower, he has no credibility because he’s a Brennan guy, he’s a Susan Rice guy, he’s an Obama guy and he hates Trump, and he’s a radical. Now, maybe it’s not him but, if it’s him, you guys ought to release the information.”
Question: “Was there a quid pro quo?”
POTUS replied: “No, not at all, not at all.”
Question: “It’s one year until the election. Are you confident of being reelected again?”
POTUS said: “Very confident. We’re doing very well in the polls. And by the way, not that it’s very important because you got elected, you got elected, but the impeachment polls have been very, very strong and especially in the swing states. I think you see that, the swing states.
“They don’t want to hear about it. And we have polls. People don’t want to hear about impeachment. The only one that wants impeachment, to talk about it, is the fake media and the Democrats who basically, they work for the media. The way I look at it, the Democrats work with the media.”
Asked about trade talks with China, POTUS said: “There is progress. First, I want to get the deal. I mean, the meeting place to me is going to be pretty easy. But first, we’ll see if we get the deal. And if we get the deal, the meeting place will come very easily. It’ll be some place in the US.”
Asked about several recent polls that show more Americans want him to be impeached and removed from office, POTUS replied: “You’re reading the wrong polls. Let me tell you. I have the real polls, I have the real poll. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.
“But the real polls, if you look at the polls that came out this morning, people don’t want anything to do with impeachment. It’s a phony scam, it’s a hoax, and the whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information.”
Question: “Do you still have confidence in Mick Mulvaney?”
POTUS replied: “Well, he’s working. As long as he’s with me, I have confidence.”
Your pooler asked: “Would you side with Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage if you had to choose?”
POTUS replied: “I like ’em both. Look, I think Boris is the right man for the time. He’s really for the times. He’s a great gentleman. He’s a wonderful guy. He’s tough, he’s smart and I think he’s going to do something. I just hope he does it so the US, which is by far the biggest economy in the world – not even close – since I took office, we picked up trillions of dollars – trillions – and frankly China has lost trillions of dollars, as you very well know.
“We’re far and away the number one economy in the world and, if you do it a certain way, we’re prohibited from trading with the UK. That would be very bad for the UK because we can do much more business than the European Union. So I think Boris will get it right. They’re both friends of mine. What I’d like to see is for Nigel and Boris to come together. I think that’s a possibility.”
[Cont…] – Question: “How strong is your support for Ukraine in their conflict with Russia? Have you ever told Putin to get out of Ukraine?”
POTUS said: “My support is very good. My relationship with Ukraine is very good. My relationship with Russia is very good. My relationship with China is very good. People don’t understand. I get along, but nobody is going to mess with me.”
POTUS was asked about the review of the Russia investigation led by John Durham.
He said: “The John Durham investigation is moving along. That’s up to Attorney General Barr, highly respected. John Durham is one of the most respected prosecutors in the last 50 years in this country and I let them do their thing, Bill Barr and John Durham, and what they come up with will, I think, be very meaningful. We’ll see what happens. I do not get involved with it. That’s up to them.
“And by the way, I’d be allowed to get involved with it if I wanted to, but I chose not to. It’s up to Bill Barr. But the John Durham investigation is a very important – I feel, one of the most important investigations in the history of our country.”
POTUS returned to the impeachment inquiry. “I think that the House Republicans and the Senate Republicans have been incredible. I don’t think there’s ever been unity like we have right now. We had a hundred ninety five or so votes. We didn’t have one negative vote. The only one that had negative votes on the whole impeachment scam were the Democrats. I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind and I think, frankly, that she should go back home to San Francisco. If you look at what’s happening to her district, her district is going to hell with homeless that they’re not taking care of, with needles all over the street, with tents, with people, with sanitation, with horrible things being washed into the ocean, into the Pacific Ocean.
“I think Nancy Pelosi, her district has probably gone down more than any district proportionately in the United States, and what she’s done and what she’s done for that district, and then on top of it, you’ve got fires eating away at California every year because management is so bad. The governor doesn’t know; he’s like a child, he doesn’t know what he’s doing. And I’ve been telling them this for two years. They’ve got to take care of it. Every year it’s always California, it’s rarely somebody else or someplace else. But Nancy Pelosi ought to go back to her district and take care of it because her district has become a mess. Number one in the country for going down. All she thinks about is impeachment but she doesn’t want to impeach. You know who wants to impeach? The people that run the party, the radical left.”
There was a question about whether John Bolton will testify. POTUS replied: “That’s up to him and up to the lawyers. It’s really up to the lawyers. I like John Bolton, I always got along with him, but that’s going to be up to the lawyers.”
Pressed on his claim of no quid pro quo, POTUS talked over the question and insisted: “Read the transcript. Read the transcript. Read the transcript.”
POTUS was asked about a Democratic concern that he will hold up government funding because of the impeachment inquiry. He said: “I don’t think they believe that at all. Look at what happened. I call them the do nothing Democrats. They’re doing nothing. They’re not getting USMCA done: everybody wants it, even the Democrats want it. They’re not getting anything done. Even guns, they don’t talk about guns. All they can do is talk about one phone call made to the president of Ukraine that was perfect. It was perfect. It was a perfect phone call and they’re hanging their hat on this one phone call and you know what, the Republican party has never been so unified.”
Asked if he can commit to no government shutdown, POTUS replied: “It depends on what the negotiations are. I wouldn’t commit to anything. It depends on what the negotiations are.”
The tip of your tie should fall in the middle of your belt buckle.
Press pool knuckleheads can’t resist. We see you.
Front end or back end of the tie ?
Are you suggesting they keep looking at his crotch?
Best POTUS ever.
“Perfecto.” I love it.
Like a Boss! New narrative, government shutdown… Anything to damper the stock market.
I think it is wonderful the way President Trump has personally taken charge of dealing with the media-rats, thus saving his press people from an aversive experience. I think he also enjoys the opportunity to let ’em have it when necessary. Greatest President ever!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Holding those pressers outside with the noise of the helicopter where none of the pressitudes are able to be filmed posturing and trying to score. That is the icing on the cake. The Press wouldn’t be told, they acted without decorum, now all that’s left for them is crumbs.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And let them earn part of their keep by standing out in the cold!
Soon, Sundance will be saying, “Winter choppers are the best pressers.”
esp., when there is snow falling and the temps are in the sub-0!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait!!!!!!!
…and when Marine one cranks up the wind chill factor and creates a blizzard.
I TRULY LOVE THE PREZ HELO COMING IN LIKE THAT!!!!!!!!!…B@LLS TO THE WALL, NAIL ‘EM TO THE WALL!!!!!!!!
Ready to see some newsies cryin’ in their split milk!!!!!!!
First video was 2019. Second video was 2015 during the previous administration. But yes, POTUS is going to have some fun this winter. lol
Can’t wait until it is like 20 degrees out, and the Trumpster keeps them waiting for an hour so they freeze their asses off.
Also, having walk-by pressers on the way to the helicopter is symbolic. Rather than him (or a press sec.) standing still behind a podium taking questions, we see our President in motion, hardworking, like a boss, with places to go, people to see, things to get done.
He sets the pace and leaves when he feels like it with a wave and a turn of his back!
The reporters seem so important when they are assembled in a room with a dedicated Press Secretary standing in front of them who they can badger, interrup and even insult. Compare that with President Trump walking up to them in a field and saying do you want to talk for a minute, saying what he wants said and then walks away.
It also shows President Trump has no fear of them. I an always amazed when the PM of the UK gets down into the bull pen and takes questions. I’ll bet President Trump could handle a free for all Q&A session with the House and Senate.
With only one stipulation, NO Congressional immunity for lies or slander and no ‘reclaiming my time, reclaiming my time” BS when things get a little sticky. What a precedent that would set for future presidents.
He would tear them to shreds and everyone would have a laugh. When Thatcher did the prime ministers questions there was a lot if tension, but also a lot of wit and laughs to be had in the free for all.
Trump is Aristotlean as in peripatetic.
Business of America is business : keep moving don’t stand still.
What? No questions about last night???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fox Polls Are Fake.
Best line of the presser.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Media polls are fake – Fox included.
What? NO questions about last night???
Question: Did any of those ‘journalists’ congratulate the President for taking out 2 ISIS leaders?
Love me MY President Trump!!!!!
To have a Man like this in charge; communicating with NO b.s., no ‘waltzing’ around.. always Direct Talk… blessings are upon us with him in the White House. Trump 2020!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Is this Queens accent?
And also Queens English.
Article ONLY shows results and ZERO internals.
Previous poll D +14
Fake News
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fox-news-poll-49-percent-favor-impeaching-trump
There IS a link I missed it.
“Political Identification” at bottom pg. 22 reflects a +8D bias and puts Independents/Other at just 11 percent. I suspect Mark Twain would have put this survey in the “statistics” category.
“The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great as usual!
Fox News poll is fake. “they need to get a new pollster.” Think Roving Whiteboard and Frank Putz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s an argument that can be made that Trump is where he is with the Deep State coup and now impeachment by the Dems precisely because of his position “…I’d be allowed to get involved with it if I wanted to, but I chose not to. It’s up to Bill Barr.”
His outsourcing the declassification and investigation of Spygate intially to Sessions/Rosenstein/Wray/Huber and now to Barr/Durham/Wray may not get him the outcome wherein the entirety of Spygate is released and Brennan/Clapper/Comey are held accountable.
It seems that he has hesitated to directly order the declassification and the appointment of a special counsel.
Did you miss the part where they are searching for obstruction? Sure he can, and I think he will at the appropriate time. Any reason will do and the more involved he is the more likely some B’s obstruction argument can be formed
I suspect, Trump does not have a control over DOJ, which still treats him as an unwelcome outsider. But Trump would not want to acknowledge it. At some point he will have to admit his disappointment in Barr and Durham and Horowitz.
Let’s keep our faith in AG Barr, Marina! He’s suggested he sees both sides of the coin. And he’s appointed as the Attorney General of the USA.
He has suggested he sees both sides of the coin – you mean there are some people who favor upholding the Constitution and along with that, equal justice under the law, and some who don’t favor both those views are on equal footing?
Wrong. PDJT has great respect for Barr, Durham and Horowitz so does not need to get “involved.” Everything the DS does backfires, more commonly called Boomerangs. DS is desperate and pulling out all the stops. Patience.
Justice delayed is justice denied. We are denied justice here. And all the Republicans are saying is: “Patience”.
So what is your alternative?
DOJ stopped Mueller, but they continue to prosecute Flynn. They refuse declassification all the documents, even those which are not critical to investigation.
Let’s wait it out a bit longer Ms. Sapir. Don’t be contra coup without proof.
Wrong again. Justice delayed is building a case. Also, timing is everything.
And what is particularly good in this timing? How does the delay of justice work for us and for Trump, not for the deep state?
Knowing now how much deep state operatives have been identified and/or ejected from government, how far do you think Trump would have gotten had he moved aggressively, not knowing all those pieces were against him?
This is not just “pieces”. The particular “pieces” are irrelevant. This is a whole organization. I bet, Trump knows this not worse than I do.
Giving compliments to Barr and Durham in this situation sounds disingenuous.
Marina, most of us here are Christians, and when we have done all we can do, we put it in Our Lord’s hands.
Right now we need to concentrate on getting the truth out.
That means leaving your safe spaces armed with every teeny tiny piece of knowledge you can find, and informing your friends, neighbors, and family of the truth.
Then trust in Our Lord. Our Lord will know when the time is the correct time.
Regards
Keep up with SD and CTH and be enlightened.
Maybe but after awhile it starts to sound like “ Trust Sessions “ or “ Trust the Plan”
And I still do “trust the plan.”
Well we do know that the DOJ was expected and happy to end for Obamboozler.
Bend instead of end
Both work 😉
We’ll see what happens and it’s up to Barr are not strong statements. It sounds like POTUS is not sure what they may or may not do. Impeachment has already started and there’s only one year left until the election. I pray they are not playing him.
Dear Eric
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do Nothing Dems
No budget
No USMCA
No gun control/ s
Shitty of San Franfeces is a stinking mess
The state burns while pencil ✏️ neck and Nancy chill out in hitler’s bunker in the bowels of hell, while munching on bowls of antipsychotics.
Come back to Burlingame please President Trump! While you’re here, point up at the hill above the airport and tell the world that Pelosi paid a dollar for all that and we the people paid billions for her remodeling costs.
TRUMP ripping the press a new one.
Every time. One would think they would tire of being smacked upside the head.
President Trump is the penicillin, the swamp is the infection. The longer he stands and fights the more of the infection is killed off.
Thank God for President Trump, the man is fearless.
Let’s add current ant-virals to antibacterials. And anti-fungals.The world needs a robust choice based on actual diagnosis. That means revealed facts not democrat bs.
I was going to use sunlight (President Trump) and toenail fungus (swamp) but you get my point.
President Trump did not say Fox Polls are fake …
“Asked about several recent polls that show more Americans want him to be impeached and removed from office, POTUS replied: “You’re reading the wrong polls. Let me tell you. I have the real polls, I have the real poll. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.“
The latest centurion poll has Jesus popularity at less then 30%. The polls about Trump are about as one-sided as the fictitious centurion poll. The polls only reflect the majority of those who are polled. Poll mostly democrats and get the democratic view. Poll mostly republicans and you get republican leaning results. Polls persuasded public opinion and target a specific result. In short polls are propaganda.
Fox obviously doesn’t get that they are fake news now. Their choice. Raise your hand if your posts are banned on Fox. Yep, me too. I mention Faux Pope Frank and am dropped while the trolls and shills keep posing lies about PDT and all things MAGA with impunity.
A bit off topic but worthy of a post on this blog:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-02/main-street-trouncing-wall-street-in-the-earnings-guidance-game?srnd=premium
A bit off topic but worthy of a post on this blog:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-02/main-street-trouncing-wall-street-in-the-earnings-guidance-game?srnd=premium
They can’t ignore it even if they would like to because of their credibility as a business news source is at stake.
I disagree. In his absence the Media narrative is the “truth”.
Speaking of CA and Gavin Numbnuts:
https://babylonbee.com/news/texas-luring-jobs-away-from-california-with-promises-of-electricity
Hopefully the California migrants fleeing the state won’t turn Texas blue even faster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I realize DJT POTUS is a lot smarter than I however I would love to see him go dark for a week.
No twitter, no chopper pressers, no nothing.
Why you ask? Because the enemedia would go absolutely nuts. That’s why.
I think it would drive them up a wall – – good idea!
I respectfully disagree. POTUS gets attacked 24×7 in the media. His Twitter and pressers set the narrative on an hourly, daily basis. If he was silent, the media would just pile on and try to dominate the airwaves. I never get tired of watching the Maestro dominate. The fact that the mainstream media is shown to be worthless and in cahoots with the Dems is a daily satisfaction. They’ve been gaslighting us for decades. It’s so nice to have someone in power fighting back and for us.
Talk about going Bat-S#it Crazy…Would love to see it!!!!!!!
Just listened to the chopper presser. I am just sitting here shaking my head.
The American press is an embarrassment to our country.
Thank God for the VSGP Trump!
We’re still playing defense. Still answering idiotic questions about “quid pro quo” instead of making them scramble to answer questions.
So what’s the deal with this?
Things getting a bit too hot for this guy?
___________________________
Whistleblower willing to answer Republicans’ questions in impeachment probe, lawyer says
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/impeachment-inquiry-whistleblower-willing-to-answer-questions-from-republicans-lawyer-mark-zaid-says/
And also Queens English.
If Republicans have any sense should insist for open interview – no need to attach legal jeopardy.
Show mercy to the fool
It will be like amnesty to all fools who voted for Hillary aka deficiency of proAmerica spirit.
A ruse. No opportunity for follow up or guarantee that every question will be completely answered.
Question #1: What’s your name?
Question #2: Have you ever been addressed or referred to by Lisa Page, Peter Strzok or Andrew McCabe as “Charlie?”
The Letter
Yesterday Trump appeared to be locked on the word Letter every time he “ment” transcript… Perhaps it was a troll. I have been waiting for this keyword and here it is…. So the “hero” colonel sent a Letter to the Whitehouse.
I truly despise every reporter out there.
