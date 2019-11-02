BREAKING: “Covfefe” – The Winning Never Stops….

“Covfefe” wins the Breeder’s Cup event at Santa Anita today. Named after President Donald Trump’s famous mistweet, the filly has now won six of her first eight races.
Here’s the call:
Are we tired of winning yet!?
NEVER EVer just like he said…:)
NEVER!
Hell, no.
not tired, not even by a nose
TRUMP IS MOVING LIKE A TREMENDOUS MACHINE!
My sources tell me that covfefe means “in the end we win”.
TwoLaine, thank you for that definition!
HA!!! That might fry some buns.😆 🏇 👍
Ooops…It looks like I got doxxed…Thanks, Sundance.
😉
Santa Anita is about 25 mins from my home and we do go to the races occasionally.
Lol, I can’t hear the word Covfefe without thinking of you😄👍
At least now we have the definitive pronunciation…straight from the horse’s mouth!
immediately thought of Grandma Covfefe and all of her beautiful prayers every night . . . that’s beautiful!
Nice ride!!!! Good baby!
Your NAMESAKE … God Bless.
Neighbors Grandma. Did you put in to have the horse named after you?
Oh boy all the ‘splody heads are going to make a mess. I hope PDJT tweets about covfefe by a nose.
It wasn’t a mistweet.
Chain yanking.
In other news the Gateway Pundit brings us:
Liberals “Horrified” After Kids Play Build the Wall Game at White House Halloween Party
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/horrified-reaction-to-build-the-wall-game-for-kids-at-white-house-complex-halloween-party/
not a mistweet…Means: I will Stand!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I used to love horse races until I learned of the death and horrible life of many of the racers (horses). It is still upsetting.
I have horses that I ride almost daily and love the power and magesty that these animals have.
That said I would have loved to have been at that race today…Santa Anita is an amazing track set right below the San Gabriel Mountains between Pasadena and Monrovia. The weather was incredible and the winner won!
Covfefe… def…”I will stand.”…in Arabic…
Now that’s trolling…
This Mare has won six of the last eight starts.
Potus doesn’t need a dog at the White House…
He needs Covfefe on the front lawn after her fine career.
Maybe President Trump will invite them to the WH, it would be great to see🇺🇸😃👍👍👍
The Conan and Covfefe show it will be Yuge!
BiGgly!!!
Show the dems what a real “dog and pony” show is like!
Bring that horse right into the Oval Office for a photo-op.
Maybe with the hero war dog [name redacted].
The Democrats are now totally off horse racing, and on to cockfighting (to attract the Hispanic vote, don’t you know).
Losing roosters get sold to Chick-Fil-A!
There, that’ll put a damper on dems and cockfighting…..
He has invited The Dog, why not invite The Horse!
I was Google, CNN and MSNBC that framed it as a mistweet. Trump tweeted a word/expression he had just picked up in Saudi Arabia. It’s a legit word. But google removed its online definition as the story started spreading. I’m surprised Sundance fell for the MSM deception.
Care to explain it to the rest of us numpties?
Here’s the Meaning of “Covfefe”: Evil Google Raced to Hide it to Make President Trump Look Stupid
Nunes already let it out at an award dinner– PDJT has a “Twitter-guy” (since the beginning). If you were also paying attention, the Twitter-guy may have accidentally doxxed himself when he tweeted the same PDJT tweet from his regular profile first… & some caught it before it was deleted. 🤫
The more you know… 😉
Just shows that fillies with sense and talent love the Donald.
FANTASTIC!!!
Damn I love my President.
….u go girl….
I watched it, jumping on my one leg for the WIN!!! Great race, great horse, great name!! She may make history if she keeps this up:)))))
🇺🇸 giddy 🇺🇸 up 🇺🇸
Covfefe, was not a mistweet.
The choice to know, is yours.
….oh…now I get it….not
‘The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act (COVFEFE Act) is a bill introduced into the United States House of Representatives in 2017 (on June 12), during the 115th United States Congress.’
a bill introduced by a democrat…Quigley of iowa…errrr….Illinois….
Horse races are more interesting than anything any democrat has to say…
‘U.S. Representative Mike Quigley, Democrat of Illinois, introduced the legislation in the wake of Donald Trump’s routine use of Twitter, stating “In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets. If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference.”[1] If enacted, the bill “would bar the prolifically tweeting president from deleting his posts, as he has sometimes done.”[1][2]’
credit wiki
And it’s Covfefe by a half length… and it’s Covfefe.. Covfefe wins… BIGLY!!
I always figured ‘covfefe’ was a grandkid thing…..sounds like something little one would say…
I loved watching that! Such fun. Congratulations to Covfefe!
I’m gonna run over to a lefty hate site and read some indignation.
Just for kicks of course.
MAGA! Covfefe!
I hope to see this horse in Saratoga this summer! What a great name, what a great President, we are going for the Triple Crown and wouldn’t that be something!
She broke the track record at Saratoga in the Test Stakes this past summer.
She is a 3 year old. Next year she will be 4. Only 3 year olds can run in the triple crown races.
My bad, admitted passive fan too bad.
I don’t know anything about horses or horse racing. At what age are horses the fastest?
I needed this! Thanks for reporting it, Sundance! Otherwise I would have never seen it.
Now Mr. President, do your thing and force it into the MSM news cycle with a tweet. Glorious!
A guy from the Stanley Cup winning Washington Capitals who refused to accept President Trump’s invitation to the White House, Pelly, is now playing hockey in Russia; bad karma. Maybe Colin can get a job playing quarterback there.
And the Nationals player who has announced he will not attend the Nats invitation. Does he suppose that will really further his life and career?
“Covfefe” – The Winning Never Stops….🤣
I hope someone puts Potus Trump on Covfefe and bobbleheads of Pelosi, schiff, nadler on the other horses running.
A picture of Rashard Lewis with seven jockeys would be quite funny and rather weird.
That “covfefe” wasn’t a mistweet is no small issue. Google actually changed the definition of a word in order take a dig at President Trump. This occurred during the frenzy to try to remove the president on grounds of mental incompetence. The affair demonstrates the lengths to which the left will go to gain the smallest advantage. It also demonstrates the power of Google. At the time, nearly all of us believed “covfefe” was a mistweet because Google told us that it wasn’t an actual word.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1165443115207057408.html
Oh my gosh — this is a real thing. I thought it was a joke. I LOVE it. Too funny!
Yah, Covfefe!
Hahaha 😂 what a story! Liberal heads exploding nationwide! MAGA!!!
Covfefe was a deliberate tweet. It is the name of “The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act (COVFEFE Act)” a bill introduced into the United States House of Representatives in 2017 (on June 12), during the 115th United States Congress.
Trump never sends a mistaken tweet. But many people misinterpret his messages. Such as “Jeff isn’t doing anything” and “…witchhunt…” and “…lovers…”
Oh. Lol. I should have read the comments before posting.
You are spreading the leftist narrative. I have read that “covfefe” was not a mistweet. Trump had just returned from the middle east. He used the arabic word that means “I stand”. Google immediately removed the word from their glossary and began the ridicule. Thanks for helping them.
Telling Sundance that he’s spreading the leftist narrative? Where are you people coming from?
Sundance has far more important things to research than every tiny piece of Google’s skulduggery. The snarky tone of your post is unnecessary.
Jaime Roth, owner of Covfefe, spells her name like mine. I am proud of this, lol, because my name is spelled like an inspired winner!
I love that our POTUS texted Covfefe. It’s the best tweet ever because of how triggering it was to the left. Maybe it actually even means something… perhaps someday we will know.
Very cool post SD
