BREAKING: “Covfefe” – The Winning Never Stops….

Posted on November 2, 2019 by

“Covfefe” wins the Breeder’s Cup event at Santa Anita today. Named after President Donald Trump’s famous mistweet, the filly has now won six of her first eight races.

Here’s the call:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Celebrations, Donald Trump, Humor & Quizzes, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

65 Responses to BREAKING: “Covfefe” – The Winning Never Stops….

  1. Tseg says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Are we tired of winning yet!?

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    My sources tell me that covfefe means “in the end we win”.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  3. Janie M. says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    HA!!! That might fry some buns.😆 🏇 👍

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Ooops…It looks like I got doxxed…Thanks, Sundance.
    😉
    Santa Anita is about 25 mins from my home and we do go to the races occasionally.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  5. Lynn Pruitt says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    It wasn’t a mistweet.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. snellvillebob says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    In other news the Gateway Pundit brings us:
    Liberals “Horrified” After Kids Play Build the Wall Game at White House Halloween Party
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/horrified-reaction-to-build-the-wall-game-for-kids-at-white-house-complex-halloween-party/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    not a mistweet…Means: I will Stand!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Ono says:
      November 2, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      I used to love horse races until I learned of the death and horrible life of many of the racers (horses). It is still upsetting.

      I have horses that I ride almost daily and love the power and magesty that these animals have.

      That said I would have loved to have been at that race today…Santa Anita is an amazing track set right below the San Gabriel Mountains between Pasadena and Monrovia. The weather was incredible and the winner won!

      Covfefe… def…”I will stand.”…in Arabic…

      Now that’s trolling…

      This Mare has won six of the last eight starts.

      Potus doesn’t need a dog at the White House…

      He needs Covfefe on the front lawn after her fine career.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. maggiemoowho says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Maybe President Trump will invite them to the WH, it would be great to see🇺🇸😃👍👍👍

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Ludo says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    I was Google, CNN and MSNBC that framed it as a mistweet. Trump tweeted a word/expression he had just picked up in Saudi Arabia. It’s a legit word. But google removed its online definition as the story started spreading. I’m surprised Sundance fell for the MSM deception.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Tl Howard says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Just shows that fillies with sense and talent love the Donald.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. alonzo1956 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    FANTASTIC!!!
    Damn I love my President.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Kent says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    ….u go girl….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. hocuspocus13 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    🇺🇸 giddy 🇺🇸 up 🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Southern Son says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Covfefe, was not a mistweet.
    The choice to know, is yours.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      November 2, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      ….oh…now I get it….not

      ‘The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act (COVFEFE Act) is a bill introduced into the United States House of Representatives in 2017 (on June 12), during the 115th United States Congress.’

      Like

      Reply
      • Kent says:
        November 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        a bill introduced by a democrat…Quigley of iowa…errrr….Illinois….

        Horse races are more interesting than anything any democrat has to say…

        ‘U.S. Representative Mike Quigley, Democrat of Illinois, introduced the legislation in the wake of Donald Trump’s routine use of Twitter, stating “In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets. If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference.”[1] If enacted, the bill “would bar the prolifically tweeting president from deleting his posts, as he has sometimes done.”[1][2]’

        credit wiki

        Like

        Reply
  15. jello333 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    And it’s Covfefe by a half length… and it’s Covfefe.. Covfefe wins… BIGLY!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Kent says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    I always figured ‘covfefe’ was a grandkid thing…..sounds like something little one would say…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. littleflower481 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    I loved watching that! Such fun. Congratulations to Covfefe!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Ackman419 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    I’m gonna run over to a lefty hate site and read some indignation.
    Just for kicks of course.
    MAGA! Covfefe!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. moe2004 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    I hope to see this horse in Saratoga this summer! What a great name, what a great President, we are going for the Triple Crown and wouldn’t that be something!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Truthfilter says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    I needed this! Thanks for reporting it, Sundance! Otherwise I would have never seen it.

    Now Mr. President, do your thing and force it into the MSM news cycle with a tweet. Glorious!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Doug Amos says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    A guy from the Stanley Cup winning Washington Capitals who refused to accept President Trump’s invitation to the White House, Pelly, is now playing hockey in Russia; bad karma. Maybe Colin can get a job playing quarterback there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. 2Alpha says:
    November 2, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    “Covfefe” – The Winning Never Stops….🤣

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Miller says:
    November 2, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    I hope someone puts Potus Trump on Covfefe and bobbleheads of Pelosi, schiff, nadler on the other horses running.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Herbert Kroll says:
    November 2, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    A picture of Rashard Lewis with seven jockeys would be quite funny and rather weird.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Burma Shave says:
    November 2, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    That “covfefe” wasn’t a mistweet is no small issue. Google actually changed the definition of a word in order take a dig at President Trump. This occurred during the frenzy to try to remove the president on grounds of mental incompetence. The affair demonstrates the lengths to which the left will go to gain the smallest advantage. It also demonstrates the power of Google. At the time, nearly all of us believed “covfefe” was a mistweet because Google told us that it wasn’t an actual word.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1165443115207057408.html

    Like

    Reply
  26. LandoftheFreeHomeoftheBrave says:
    November 2, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Oh my gosh — this is a real thing. I thought it was a joke. I LOVE it. Too funny!

    Yah, Covfefe!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. dufrst says:
    November 2, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Hahaha 😂 what a story! Liberal heads exploding nationwide! MAGA!!!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Richard Whitney says:
    November 2, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Covfefe was a deliberate tweet. It is the name of “The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act (COVFEFE Act)” a bill introduced into the United States House of Representatives in 2017 (on June 12), during the 115th United States Congress.
    Trump never sends a mistaken tweet. But many people misinterpret his messages. Such as “Jeff isn’t doing anything” and “…witchhunt…” and “…lovers…”

    Like

    Reply
  29. 8675310 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    You are spreading the leftist narrative. I have read that “covfefe” was not a mistweet. Trump had just returned from the middle east. He used the arabic word that means “I stand”. Google immediately removed the word from their glossary and began the ridicule. Thanks for helping them.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Jlwary says:
    November 2, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Jaime Roth, owner of Covfefe, spells her name like mine. I am proud of this, lol, because my name is spelled like an inspired winner!
    I love that our POTUS texted Covfefe. It’s the best tweet ever because of how triggering it was to the left. Maybe it actually even means something… perhaps someday we will know.

    Like

    Reply
  31. gsonFIT says:
    November 2, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Very cool post SD

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s