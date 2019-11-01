Rep. Ratcliffe on Impeachment Fiasco: “At the end of the day the truth will defend itself”…

Representative John Ratcliffe appeared on Fox News to discuss the latest developments within the one-side, partisan, effort to remove President Donald Trump from office.
Having sat through all of the closed-door basement testimony so far, Ratcliffe outlines how Adam Schiff created the appearance of impropriety through an orchestrated effort with embedded political officials. “At the end of the day, the truth will defend itself.”
Any body remember Speaker Pelosi rambling on one day about her truth and others truths?
She said something along the lines ‘ well that’s your truth’.
If words have no meaning we can not agree to even disagree.
Perhaps bullets will be understood.
There is significant overlap in the Venn diagram of people that don’t believe in objective reality and sociopaths.
“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
John F. Kennedy
What democrats are counting on is that the “end of the day” Ratcliffe is referencing here is so far down the line that it will only exist in critical history books that are only spoken about in academic corners outside of polite society.
“By any means necessary” is the democrats MO here.
What Ratcliffe and co. need to do is to begin to successfully mount opposition to this that clearly communicates the truth NOW. The democrats need to be exposed as corrupted by Ukraine, and that this corruption has been brought into the House of Representatives.
The issue should not be discussed in any other way. This is the Ukranians and their US cronies interfering in our system of government, and our elections as well. All of their hands are dirty…Schiff, Pelosi, Vindman, Taylor, Ciaramella, Biden, HRC, Brennan, etc, etc.
Truth did eventually win out in WWI and WWII but tens of millions died in the mean time.
Truth does not triumph when dealing with todays Democrat. Todays Democrat can only see what they believe and it is a “feeling”. Defeat is the only thing a democrat is capable of feeling. Truth means logic and todays Democrat has none.
Think of it as a mother who enters her homely daughter in a beauty pageant and then complains her homely daughter did not win..
It’s the only thing that will get their attention. They wouldn’t recognize truth if it bit them on their butts. Satan’s own minions avoid truth like they avoid true Christianity. They avoid light because they love darkness.
Someone said that guns is last phase of civil war. That is why the left is hell bend to take away our guns
It’s as if they are going out of their way to provoke us.
Revolutions and counter-revolutions don’t always end up as planned.
Leftists have been doing that since the mid-60’s at least. Team Obama just put the pedal to the metal.
Ratcliffe is another useless Republican whiner! The only way to stop the circus is for Ratcliffe and his Republican House colleagues to campout in Mitch McConnell’s office until Mitch holds a press conference and publicly tells the news media and Democrats that the impeachment crap is DOA the second it leaves Schiff’s Committee! Talking to the wall about unfairness is a losing proposition and everybody knows that. How has it worked for the Republicans so far? Useless! LOL
Mitch is the reason he’s not DNI.
President Trump has a leverage on McConnell. He is up for election on 2020. If Mitch screw up the Impeachment. DJT can campaign in KY to make sure Mitch will join unemployment line after 2020
McConnell is 77, he could just retire after removing Trump from office, and his paymasters will take care of him.
Really depends on how he views his legacy.
Ratcliffe is but one member of the House and he, and many others, talks A LOT about how awful and unfair all of this is…and maybe they mean it. BUT, the problem is that no one who is in leadership is actually DOING anything to combat the lies the Ds spew 24/7 throughout the MSM. Heck, even when the Rs had the House, the leadership spent the entire time sabotaging the President!
So, I have to conclude that it’s all just Kabuki theater designed to placate “we, the people” while behind closed doors they are all just cutting deals to benefit themselves, their families, and their supporters! AND that is why the Rs are not going to actually do anything to stop this impeachment farce! Mitch, and many others, are in on the corruption up to their eyeballs! They all need Donald Trump to be gone before he brings down the whole house of cards and sadly, I believe both sides are working TOGETHER to make that happen!
Prancy Nancy, Shifty Schiff, and Swal-not-so-well… going home with their tales tucked between their legs…
‘..tales tucked between their legs…’ that’s the best use of language I’ve see all day. Thanks for the excuse to giggle a bit..:)
I love a double entendre. Perfect!
This is, and has been from the beginning, a seditious conspiracy – an attempted coup.
Exactly. And that’s what they need to call it, instead of all the other nonsense, like wanting to undo an election, and interfering in the next election.
While those may be true, they sound too benign for today’s political climate.
After three years of the Russia hoax and hearing ad nauseam how they interfered in our very democracy through our elections, many have become desensitized to those words.
Let’s call it what it is: a plot to overthrow our duly elected President under the guise of impeachment!
An attempted coup, as you said.
Agree with Ratcliffe’s analysis, however, never underestimate the ability of government insiders to make something out of nothing. Even with the truth on one’s side, leaving fate up to others is a risky proposition.
Yes but Trump keeps winning with the truth.
Fireside chat? “I don’t think the President should have to do that.”
That is how I feel about the release of the transcript of the July 25 phone call. It should be between President Trump and Zelensky, and the release sets a terrible precedent.
But if not this phone call, it will be the next, and the next, until finally they will pick one for which the transcript really cannot, from a national intelligence standpoint, be publicly released. Because commies gotta commie.
Even if the Senate does not convict on impeachment, this will be the new impeachment process going forward unless they refuse to even take a vote. No decent man shall run for office lest he be toeing the commie line.
When the Dems are in control of the House they will establish a permanent Impeachment Committee to monitor, harass and take down any Republican president.
Exactly – the Deep State is trying to shift the acceptable Overton window of what can be leaked. The intel community needs to be serious purged of its insidious Marxist strain that seems to have taken over. It appears the former communist thinkers are now practically running it.
The biggest Ally Trump has had in this entire ruse is the truth.
John 14:6….
Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the light.”
So this whistleblower must have been the one leaking the presidents calls when he first arrived at the Whitehouse
“At the end of the day, the truth will defend itself.”
This is false. Truth must always be vigorously defended and fought for.
There is truth in the cliche, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” It says something about humanity that we can so easily believe the lies and often have a hard time accepting the truth.
And it doesn’t help the truth that the media in America, hell even foreign media, is almost 100% in lockstep with leftist ideology. Leftists who have no problem ignoring the truth. Just look at how the media ignores Spygate, Biden’s corruption, and all the other leftist shenanigans.
No. The truth can’t defend itself. It needs people to fight for it. Every step of the way.
I’ve thought for a long time that the democrats real strategy is to “wear out” voters. 24/7 accusations and then denials from republicans. Hoping some voters will just throw up their hands and say “I don’t want to do this anymore”.
That’s definitely a part of all this evil. Sometimes you have to give the people bread and non-congress circuses too.
Yep – I have thought this for awhile. I have even found myself sick and tired of all the bullshit. But I wake up the next day. At some point the Dems will be the little boy who cried wolf.
The Democrats have turned the dial up to ten on this strategy – they want average people to just throw their hands up in the air and decide we need changes in government. They presume Trump will take all the heat.
Then leak out the truth, and take your lumps.
He’s counting on two things I don’t see exactly happening; 1) that the truth will get out and 2) that the Republicans have an articulate and persuasive communicator to advance their position. Right now I’m hoping for Durham and praying for rain.
Yes, in the end the truth will defend itself, but at what price. We have to do better than platitudes.
I’m trying not to lose it, I really am. If ANYone can be trusted, that person is PT himself. And aside from maybe three or four others, that’s it. He’s a fighter and leader, God Bless him.
A one point Bill made a statement that Ratcliffe thinks that Schiff is doing nothing illegal and John didn’t even correct him. He just let it pass. That was a great opportunity for him to say how illegal this whole mess is. Just my opinion.
the truth doesn’t matter when you lose. remember HISTORY IS WRITTEN BY THE VICTORS
“At the end of the day the truth will defend itself”…
Yes Rep. Ratcliffe, but our president’s (the most vetted in history) record and accomplishments will be stained, without so much as an * next to history’s entry, as one of only two others to be impeached
You all up there are experienced professional, some of you I suspect are quite smart.
Why is this to be allowed to continue?
Because – just as in the Mueller fiasco – the forces of evil are doing all they can to goad the president into doing something over-the-top which they can pounce on to claim “obstruction”.
The President – again – will not be taking the bait, but using his Bully Pulpit to taunt them.
I like the fact that we STILL have a large magazine of dry powder and an increasingly angering conservative electorate going into 2020.
After Saving France From British Invasion, how well did “Truth Defend Itself Against” Joan of Arc back in the 1400’s — when she was later burnt at the stake?
Her military acumen saved France. Yet the French subsequently connived with the British, captured her . . . and the rest of truth defending itself was history.
She was sainted by the Catholic Church — four centuries later.
The House Republicans who have been guests in the Crypt of Schiff need to be ready for transcripts that look nothing like the testimony given. Perhaps be ready to recall every witness to testify under oath to attest to the transcript as well as Schiff since he is self proclaimed the keeper of the information.
They need to demand copies of all existing records NOW before those transcripts are written, if its not too late already.
For most of my life my family had to go around the world fighting Nazis and then communists.
Now they run my government.
At the end of the day, payback is a b—h.
The problem is getting the truth out in spite of the all the news media including Fox. Talking over any mention of shiff and never allowing any Republican defender to finish a statement is not going to help the truth ‘get out’.
This attempted coup is not “soft”. It is a brazen, in-your-face, treasonous attempt to seize power from the duly-elected President.
If this were happening in Costa Rica, the Democrats would be calling for a preemptive military invasion.to “save democracy”.
Truth is a real scare commodity in the post-Christian USA.
No offense, Rep. Ratcliffe, but, truth is being deliberately twisted or buried by evil people. It may seep out here and there, now and then, but, too many Americans are being fooled by Stalinist propaganda tactics.
Speaking of truth, a little of it slipped out on Laura Ingraham’s show last night.
She had three congress critters on – all Rs. At one point, she said something like Rs should not participate in this sham, and Ds should walk into an empty chamber, one devoid of repubs.
To that, Chris Stewart said (paraphrased, but close to verbatim):
‘It’s too much fun not to participate in.’
Seriously? Fun?
Good to know the Rs are enjoying this at the President’s and the country’s expense. Literally.
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
John Adams
