October 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1012

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(372 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
For the Opposition:
🌟 ”The godly shall rejoice in the triumph of right; they shall walk the bloodstained fields of slaughtered, wicked men.” 🌟 — Ps 58:10 (TLB)
—————-
***Praise:
***Praise: al-Baghdadi has been eliminated from the topsoil of Planet Earth–Thank You, President Trump, the Military Team and special operations forces
***Praise: “Sleepin’ Around” Punk Katie Hill is resigning from Congress–good riddance
***Praise: To Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz-America says Thank You for doing this for us.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to ILL to speak at two events (Dep WH at 8am ET ***Arr back at the WH at 5:30pm ET just in time to pass out Halloween candy to the trick ‘r treaters at the WH)
— for a safe Halloween Time at the White House
— President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
— for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart very soon
— for protection and more boldness for our ‘Sons/Daughter of Liberty*2019’ after the storming the Schiff’s illegal Kangaroo Court
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean Break BREXIT happen on Oct 31
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Patriots or Tyrants *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
**🇺🇸** “The hour is fast approaching, on which the Honor and Success of this army, and the safety of our bleeding Country depend. Remember officers and Soldiers, that you are free men, fighting for the blessings of Liberty — that slavery will be your portion, and that of your posterity, if you do not acquit yourselves like men.”
― George Washington
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, October 28, 2019 — 👌
My personal views regarding Turkey/Syria/Kurds recent conflict and the elimination of Al-Baghdadi:
>*Never Trumpers = Never Americans
>*Chris Wallace = Chris Wallop
>*Washington Post and Bezos = American ISIS Soldiers
>*CNN = ISIS’s Protectors
>*Bloomberg Politics = ISIS mourners (Sundance’s twitter snark back to Bloomberg “Sorry for your loss”…I had to clean my keyboard again- I love Sundance’s snarks.)
Fake Media = actors who are grieving for al-Baghdadi
>*Saturday Night Live – ISIS Worshipers
>*Democrats = ISIS buddies
>*BO = ISIS Lover– let Al-Baghdadi out of prison in 2009
>*Peelosi = leaker and spy for ISIS
>*Peelosi = “praise” our military for a job well done but not President Trump = JEALOUSY
>*Chuckie Schumer = see Peelosi
>*MaCain = ISIS donor and supporter (maybe co-created ISIS-did he?)
>*Shiff = is allow to do fake impeachment in a secret bunker with no transparency in order to protect the Anti-American Cabal…..AND President Trump shouldn’t have taken out the most ruthless and evil human in recent history in order to just give peace a chance in the Middle East and around the world???
Conclusions: These people are very transparent in their hatred for us American Patriots and our President Trump. Thank you very much, Opposition, for making our job easier to know who you really are….Traitors.
Yea, God !
>Thank you, Grandma………… Xx’s & Oo’s
”The godly shall rejoice in the triumph of right; they shall walk the bloodstained fields of slaughtered, wicked men.” 🌟 — Ps 58:10 (TLB) Another scripture selection perfectly suited to this day. Don’t know how you do it, Grandma, and thank you.
Wow, Drudge is so desperate they are posting links to the Daily Star. Glad you pulled them from the Blogroll.
“Russia ‘doubts’ mission occurred…”
This is bad, Drudge is scraping the bottom now. I need to figure out a way to total block Drudge from my browser. It is just habit to go there.
!!!!!!!!
