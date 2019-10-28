Monday October 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 28, 2019
“Immersed into the Ark”
LikeLike
Truth . . .
LikeLike
Luke 18: 9-14
Jesus addressed this parable to those who were convinced of their own righteousness and despised everyone else. “Two people went up to the temple area to pray; one was a Pharisee and the other was a tax collector.
The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself, ‘O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity –greedy, dishonest, adulterous — or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.’
But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven
but beat his breast and prayed, ‘O God, be merciful to me a sinner.’
I tell you, the latter went home justified, not the former; for whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Is Revival Possible?
We have received responses from several friends who conclude from such passages as II Tim. 3:1-13 that there cannot possibly be a revival before the Lord comes for His own.
We have never concurred in this view. Verses 2-7 of this passage describe the condition of the ungodly about us. These have “a form of godliness” but not the reality and it is these who will “wax worse and worse” (Vers. 5,13). “From such” the Spirit exhorts us to “turn away” (Ver. 5).
But why, in the midst of these “perilous times” should the Church not be strong and united? The Word of God often shines brightest when the days are darkest.
It is true that our Lord said about the coming “tribulation,” that “because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold” (Matt. 24:12), but this was a prediction concerning a particular situation, and while similar causes often produce similar effects, this is not always so. Not infrequently the wickedness of the world has driven saints to their knees and to the Word, with blessed results.
True spiritual revival takes place in the blood-bought Church of God not in the wicked world about it. That which is dead cannot be revived but that which has life can and should be. We know of no Scripture that should deter us from praying for a true spiritual awakening among God’s people. Indeed we must be careful lest we cease praying and toiling for a revival on the grounds that “times are getting worse and worse and there’s not going to be, a revival.”
It seems to us that one of the surest ways to grow spiritually indifferent ourselves is to conclude that God will not grant us a spiritual awakening no matter what we do.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-revival-possible/
2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.
9 But they shall proceed no further: for their folly shall be manifest unto all men, as theirs also was.
10 But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience,
11 Persecutions, afflictions, which came unto me at Antioch, at Iconium, at Lystra; what persecutions I endured: but out of them all the Lord delivered me.
12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.
Matthew 24:12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.
LikeLike
https://webuildthewall.us/donation-form/
Donation Goal For Projects 2 & 3 has reached 70%
MAIL CHECK DONATION TO:
WeBuildtheWall, Inc.
PO Box 131567
Houston, Texas 77219-1567
LikeLike