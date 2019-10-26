Saturday October 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
It’s a Matter of the Heart
In recent months, my wife’s father has had a series of issues with his heart that required different pacemakers to be implanted. After two previous by-pass operations, there have been justifiable reasons to be concerned about him. So, when we see or call him, we frequently ask, “How is your heart today?”
The condition of one’s heart is just as important in the spiritual realm as it is in the physical realm. It is for this reason the Scriptures say so much about the heart and why Solomon wrote, “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (P r o v. 4:23). The spiritual condition of one’s heart will determine how one responds to the Lord and, ultimately, it will have a huge impact on each of us in eternity.
Since God is “not willing that any should perish” (II Pet. 3:9) and “lighteth [or draws to Himself] every man that cometh into the world” (John 1:9), everyone has the option to be saved from eternal punishment. The Lord seeks with every individual to do what He did with Lydia, “whose heart the Lord opened” (Acts 16:14): drawing him or her to a personal decision of saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. However, because many resist and refuse this internal wooing of the Lord, they remain as some to whom Paul wrote in the Roman epistle: “But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and… righteous judgment of God” (Rom. 2:5).
Thankfully, many choose to open their hearts to the salvation God offers. Countless numbers of people have “call[ed] on the Lord out of a pure heart” (II Tim. 2:22). Hosts of believers today seek to leave behind the regular practice of sin because they “have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you” (Rom. 6:17). On a daily basis, most believers pursue a walk that will please the Lord because “in singleness of heart, fearing God…[they choose to] serve the Lord Christ” (Col. 3:22-24). Many believers are “doing the will of God from the heart” (Eph. 6:6). Those who choose such a path do so because they are choosing to “keep their heart with all diligence.” They do so by regularly taking in the Word of God and applying proper truth to the way they live each day.
It is, of course, possible for a believer to choose a path of sinful living. Every believer can choose to allow his heart to grow cold to the things of the Lord. For those who do, the Apostle Paul warned that, while still saved, they could reach a spiritual condition of “having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God… because of the blindness of their heart” (Eph. 4:18). Such a condition is the spiritual equivalent of a blockage to the heart. Knowing that as believers “we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ… [and] every one of us shall give an account of himself to God” (Rom. 14:10,12), it behooves every believer to maintain a soft, responsive heart to the Lord.
Dear believer, how is your heart today, in a spiritual sense? If you have made past decisions of sinfulness that have hardened your heart, you can choose to open the door of your heart and begin to live for the Lord again. You can begin today. You can begin to read the Scriptures again, talk to the Lord in prayer, and seek a church where the truths of God’s Word are faithfully taught. If your heart has been faithfully following the Lord, “Praise His Name.” May we all seek to apply the wise counsel from Solomon to “keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.”
By Pastor John Fredericksen
P r o v e r b s 4:23 Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.
2 Peter 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
John 1:9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.
Acts 16:14 And a certain woman named Lydia, a seller of purple, of the city of Thyatira, which worshipped God, heard us: whose heart the Lord opened, that she attended unto the things which were spoken of Paul.
Romans 2:5 But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God;
2 Timothy 2:22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.
Romans 6:17 But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you.
Colossians 3:22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God:
23 And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men;
24 Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.
Ephesians 6:6 Not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but as the servants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart;
Ephesians 4:18 Having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart:
Romans 14:10 But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Sometimes By Step – Rich Mullins
Sometimes the night was beautiful
Sometimes the sky was so far away
Sometimes it seemed to stoop so close
You could touch it but your heart would break
Sometimes the morning came to soon
Sometimes the day could be so hot
There was so much work left to do
But so much You’d already done,
O G-d! You are my G-d and I will ever praise You!
O G-d! You are my G-d and I will ever praise You!
I will seek You in the morning and I will learn to walk in Your ways.
And step by step You’ll lead me and I will follow You all of my days.
Sometimes I think of Abraham
And how one star He saw lit for me
He was a stranger in this land
And I am that no less than he
And in this road to righteousness
Sometimes the climb can be so steep
I may falter in my steps
But never beyond Your reach
O G-d! You are my G-d and I will ever praise You!
O G-d! You are my G-d and I will ever praise You!
I will seek You in the morning
And learn to walk in Your ways
And step by step You’ll lead me
And I will follow You all of my days.
And I will follow You all of my days
And I will follow You all of my days
And step by step you will lead me
And I will follow You all of my days
And I will follow You all of my days
Happy belated birthday to Rich who celebrated his 64th birthday (and for the 23rd time in heaven) this past Monday (October 21).
I thank G-d in heaven for His continued blessing and this week especially for that of Rich’s musical gifts
Put Her In The Game
H/T: iOTWReport.com
Houston.. Forever..
Self-discipline.. Self-sacrifice.. Blood sweat and tears.. And you had to implement them on yourself all on your own.. they didn’t care.. if you couldn’t handle yourself.. you sure as hell wouldn’t be able to handle what was in store ahead of you..
This wasn’t a job.. it was a way of life.. a harsh one.. and it’s not normal.. No normal people made it.. they all quit within the first year or two..
selflessness.. deny yourself.. your body is just a machine.. a ship.. The mind.. the captain..
You had to learn to rule over the wants and desires of the ship.. mentally, physically and emotionally..
Too scared.. too bad.. too butt hurt.. too bad.. too tired.. too bad.. too lonely.. too bad..
too..fck’n..bad..
And who were left.. a ragtag bunch of misfits who would rather die than quit.. oilfield divers were the definition of abnormal.. rude crude and socially unacceptable.. privateers..
But who actually were some of the most self-disciplined, determined men from the normal world.. the ones they cared for..
Because you learned you had more important things to do..
It’s part of the reason why there were so few of us younger guys left standing.. In the greatest diving company in the world..
—————–
Rare Moments..
Right place.. Wrong time..
Simply being in the arms of a loving, caring woman became the most valuable commodity in the world..
Could I see forever.. No.. I couldn’t..
But some things are forever..
There’s love.. and then there’s.. Love..
They are two totally different things..
This life I was living was so intense.. Living moment to moment..
Whether at work or at play.. Life was filled with intense moments..
It’s all I had.. Moments..
..It’s all I had..
——————–
Nightlife.. I see her.. she’s different from the others.. there’s something special about her..
I could tell this is not quite her scene.. a damsel in distress.. she didn’t know that yet.. so I had to rescue her..
After small talk.. hey – let’s go to the beach.. We left the nightclub and went down the freeway to Galveston..
We walked along the ocean in the moonlight.. Flirting.. Playing around.. Holding hands.. Holding each other..
The world was so far away.. We were ourselves.. Just the beach, the ocean, the stars, and us..
She held on to me with both arms as we walked.. I hadn’t felt this way in a long long time..
A part of the old me.. remnants of the person I once was.. yearned for her.. she had somehow opened the cellar door to my heart..
We went back into town and I dropped her off at her car..
She turned and looked back at me.. And smiled..
She was so pretty.. and so sweet.. such a good girl.. the marrying kind..
But at the time I couldn’t give her the life she deserved though.. So I didn’t even ask for her phone number.. I watched her as she drove away..
It’s a big bad world out there.. She needed watching over.. Too bad for me it wasn’t going to be me..
The next morning I woke up alone.. the phone was ringing.. mission control..
oh yeah.. I’m a fck’n diver.. somebody had to do it.. might as well be me..
I shook the dreams from my hair..
And closed the cellar door..
I had more important things to do..
I’m on the team..
I’m one of them..
———————–
At times I would look for her..
But I never saw her again..
I still Love her..
The kiss I never had..
Memoirs of an Oilfield Diver
The Epic Archive
1984-1992
