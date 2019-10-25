Friday October 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Behold, I Come Quickly
(An excerpt from our newly released Revelation, Volume 4)
“Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book” (Rev. 22:7).
“A new preacher had just begun his sermon. He was a little nervous, and about ten minutes into the talk his mind went blank. He remembered what they had taught him in seminary to do when a situation like this would arise: repeat your last point. Often this would help you remember what was coming next. So he thought he would give it a try.
“‘Behold, I come quickly,’ he said. Still his mind was blank. He thought he would try it again, ‘Behold, I come quickly.’ Still nothing. He tried it one more time with such force that he fell forward, knocking the pulpit to one side, tripping over a flowerpot, and falling into the lap of a little old lady in the front row. The young preacher apologized and tried to explain what happened.
“‘That’s alright, young man,’ said the little old lady. ‘It was my fault. I should have gotten out of the way. You told me three times that you were coming.’” [Bob Phillips and Jonny Hawkins, The Hilarious Book of Heavenly Humor (Eugene, Oregon: Harvest House Publishers, 2011), p. 172.]
In the final verses of the Apocalypse, three times the Lord says that He is coming to the nation Israel (vv. 7,12,20). Terminology meant for the Second Coming of Christ to Israel, such as “Behold, I come quickly” or “thief in the night” is often mistakenly used for the Rapture of the Church, the Body of Christ. This confuses many people regarding these two future comings of Christ. When Christ says, “Behold, I come quickly,” He is not speaking of coming before the Tribulation to catch the Church away to heaven. He is speaking of His coming to Israel at the end of the Tribulation at the Battle of Armageddon (Rev. 19:11-21).
All mentions of the coming of Christ outside the letters of the Apostle Paul refer either to the first or second coming of Christ to Israel. As a result of not rightly dividing the Word of truth, words, phrases, and verses are often misused and misapplied to the Rapture of the Church.
When a preacher or teacher uses the words, “Behold, I come quickly,” and without qualification applies it to the Rapture, that is error. When a preacher or teacher says that the Rapture and Second Coming are the same thing, that is unsound doctrine. When a preacher or teacher says that the Church, the Body of Christ, will go through any part of the coming Tribulation period, that is not the truth of the Word, rightly divided.
When the events of the Book of Revelation begin to unfold, the Lord’s words, “Behold, I come quickly,” will be a comfort and source of strength to believers during the Tribulation. By faith and knowledge of the Word, they will know that they have a deliverance coming. They will long for Him to come quickly, and these words of reassurance will help them overcome and endure to the end of the worst seven years ever.
As for the Body of Christ, we are taught to be “Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13). Every day is a day that the Lord might come to catch us, His Church, away to heaven. We are taught to be “looking” for our Savior at all times. Knowing that we might stand before Him today or any day is to move the Church to “live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world” (Titus 2:12).
Is Christ coming quickly? Perhaps, and perhaps today! However, to use, “Behold, I come quickly,” for the hope of the Rapture is incorrect. That is confusing the two future comings of Christ and what that phrase really means to whom it was written. “Behold, I come quickly” is said by the Lord and was recorded by John for the saints who will be alive during the Tribulation. That is most definitely not us. We, the Body of Christ, will have been “delivered…from the wrath to come” (1 Thes. 1:10). Praise the Lord!
After Christ catches the Body of Christ up in the Rapture, the prophetic program will resume. God will pick up right where He left off in the timeline of prophecy. The next thing on that timeline is the 70th week of Daniel, the seven-year Tribulation period. It is at this point that all the events of the Book of Revelation will unfold exactly as they have been written. The people alive in that day will be able to use Revelation as a guidebook to help them navigate those horrendous days when God’s wrath is poured out on this world. The hope for believers in that day is what Christ has told them in this Book: “Behold, I come quickly!”
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/behold-i-come-quickly/
Revelation 22:7 Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book.
Rev 22:12 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.
Rev22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.
Revelation 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.
12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself.
13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
14 And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.
15 And out of his mouth goeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God.
16 And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.
17 And I saw an angel standing in the sun; and he cried with a loud voice, saying to all the fowls that fly in the midst of heaven, Come and gather yourselves together unto the supper of the great God;
18 That ye may eat the flesh of kings, and the flesh of captains, and the flesh of mighty men, and the flesh of horses, and of them that sit on them, and the flesh of all men, both free and bond, both small and great.
19 And I saw the beast, and the kings of the earth, and their armies, gathered together to make war against him that sat on the horse, and against his army.
20 And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.
21 And the remnant were slain with the sword of him that sat upon the horse, which sword proceeded out of his mouth: and all the fowls were filled with their flesh.
Titus 2:13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
Titus 2:12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
1 Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
A lot of Treepers love watching military aircraft take off/land…no drama…no music…just a short ride with our guys and gals…
B-52 Takeoff/Landing • Cockpit & Combat Systems View
Gung Ho Vids
A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress conducts a training mission out of RAF Fairford, England, during Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1, October 22, 2019. Video shows views of pilot-cockpit and combat systems officers during takeoff, in-flight and landing. Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1 is an exercise designed to familiarize aircrew with European airspace and reassure allies in the region. Unit – 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. (Film Credits: U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. James Cason, 1st Combat Camera Squadron.)
