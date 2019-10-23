The Big Ugly Begins…

Finally….
The “Big Ugly” was always predicated on the inevitable confrontation between Donald Trump and those who have called themselves republicans, yet sold their offices for personal financial benefit.
Advertisements
Finally….
The “Big Ugly” was always predicated on the inevitable confrontation between Donald Trump and those who have called themselves republicans, yet sold their offices for personal financial benefit.
BREAKING UPDATED — Deep State Vows PAYBACK After Trump Disrupts
Millions In Illegal Drug Trafficking Cash & Kickbacks from Syria https://truepundit.com/deep-state-vows-payback-after-trump-disrupts-millions-in-illegal-drug-trafficking-cash-kickbacks-from-syria/ …
LikeLiked by 12 people
I believe Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham have some questions for John-the-french-looking-Kerry:https://johnsolomonreports.com/steele-state-and-the-alfa-bank-conspiracy-theory-exposed/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quite an intere$TING article. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is aware of the scam.
He knows is a coup, I just wish we the sheep knew how to help him.
Come one Mr President, give us some clues?
I’m with you all the way. Will travel!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Simple. Work your tail off in local and state elections for 2020 Trumplicans.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Meet Holly Grange. She’s running as a Republican for Governor of North Carolina.
Her husband, General David L. Grange (ret) runs a company called Osprey Global Solutions. He worked closely with Sidney Blumenthal who worked with Hillary Clinton to get Osprey a contract in Libya. Very dirty business.
https://firstinfreedomdaily.com/republican-state-lawmaker-launches-2020-gubernatorial-bid-in-challenge-to-dan-forest/
The enemies are lined up 10 deep. They’re disguised as human beings, patriots and even West Point graduates.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The RINOs are slowly but surely trying to co-opt as many Republican states as they can – the establishment Republicans always seem to come up with candidates with Democrat ties or former Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As always, ristvan,…WELL SAID.
Its not complicated,…volunteer at your local Republican party headquarters.
Keep your mouth shut, and your eyes open, and your MAGA hat at home.
Listen,…ask ‘open ended questions (questions that can’t be answered ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Be vague in answering questions on where YOU stand, while you focus on finding out where THEY stand.
Do not start out trying to EDUCATE,…first EVALUATE.
“So, what do you think about
Lindsey Graham?” And LISTEN to the answer. If they ask you, say “Not sure, really. Still evaluating,…”
Your initial evaluation is of your local organisation. Who are true deplorables, who are nevertrumpers, and until you have a clear sense of who is who, you keep your powder dry.
Chances are, the higher you go, the greater the likelihood of encountering neverTrumpers. You need to evaluate from precinct captain, to State party chair, and midlevel, like county chair, as well.
And, of coarse you are,..cautiously identifying fellow Deplorables (allies) as well. Be PATIENT.
Your goal, of coarse is to supplant NeverTrumpers with Deplorables.
Edumacate those you can, of coarse.
However, anyone who is IN the organisation, active, and yet thinks the sun rises on Lindsey Graham, cause of two minute speech at the end of Kavabaugh,( that cost him NOTHING, and probably guaranteed him 50,000 votes!) is probably a lost cause for edumacating.
Its how any organisation works.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Dutchman, very good advice on volunteering to the Republican Party. Just something I might add beware of the Christian types like the last election. Holding up their bible, look at their actions as well. Boy were some of the people I went to church upset when I quickly decided on candidate Trump at the time. Later they changed their tune but there are a lot of bibles in the air Rinos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An aside regarding some Christian Churches. After moving back to my Southern home state, I went looking for a church. Three years in and I haven’t found the Fellowship that was expected due to well-placed Trump haters in the leadership and congregation. Finally, I point-blanked asked one Pastor their opinion of President Trump and was angrily told that “he is Satan”. At another church, I was told that “the monster keeps kids in cages”, and yet at another that “we don’t support him or those who do”.
What do these Churches have in common? They all support mass immigration and refugees, and extreme liberal policies. These are not the Churches of our Fathers.
Be very aware and wary of the Christian types.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ding, ding, ding!!!!! I moved to SC a year ago and my sisters say I should find a church home. Sorry, they are way too liberal for me, even the ones claiming to be conservative. I had bad experiences with 2 Lutheran churches in MD, one ELCA and one Missouri Synod, who absolutely misused the money donated. You should NOT still have a mortgage of $400K when you inherit over $1.75M from several people over several years; only $300K of the original 700K was paid off. The other church was very big on Medicare Part D, universal healthcare, etc.
LikeLike
Phonies. Phonie Republicans, phoney Christians, the get one point for Consistency, but when your consistently phoney, one point doesn’t get you far, in a 100 point game.
LikeLike
Excellent advice. I am retiring in January and plan to start volunteering with my local party but was really nervous about dealing with Rinos and anti-Trump people. Thank you.
LikeLike
That and sharing any and all truth about derp state, uniparty and what the hell is happening to our VSG President that is truly readily available here with any and everybody you can is an amazing way to help.
Fakebook, twatter, where you already post or start up an account to reach others with.
Not to mention, some are probably perfect for “office” of some sort of their own, from local school boards to city councilman and up… we can likely ALL do something, anything… if we will just do it!
It’s easier than one might think too, once you get started, and you learn fast that being conditioned to think we can’t do anything ourselves is crap! IMO, any Treeper is likely a thousand times better than any of the leftist scum out there that is moar than willing to hold any seat at all, if it means they can spread the infection of phony “liberalism”!
LikeLike
That’s what many of us learned here ristvan many years ago. Ty for the best reminder of all!
LikeLike
We are not sheep.
Deplorables are free thinkers.
Call congress and let them know we know. And volunteer for the 2020 campaign.
Make phone calls, knock on doors. Tell Spread truth on social media.
This is how we won 2016.
LikeLike
I have suspected that the big money donations behind the “we must validate /investigate the dossier” before and after Mueller (which included Dan Jones’ group) was divied up as contributions to certain RINOS in return for their tacit agreement to push for Trump’s removal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if McConnell is setting up a quid-pro-quo for fair treatment in the senate, if Trump backs off anti-C of C agenda.
LikeLike
I have always suspected this could be the game. You lay off and we lay off.
LikeLike
I have always suspected this could be the game. You lay off and we lay off.
LikeLike
So far it’s all talk. Let’s see some arrests and hangings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mass hangings on the grounds of the US Capitol. It’s what we do to traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where’s the Zippo dammit. 😀
Bring forth the Zippo!!!! 😻
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Human scum”…..That sounds like my Dad when he found out I was raped (years ago). My personal gut feeling is that Trump has uncovered a threat to his family…his wife or his kids. Or even assasination. “Human scum” is personal. It’s something beyond the usual politics.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Right here in this pic (if Greg Rubini has the whistleleaker figured out.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greg Rubini’s line of reasoning —
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look how Mme. Macron is glaring at Melania…..Jealous much?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks a lot like the michael obama glare, doesn’t it?
Just like it, in fact… the fascists seethe with hatred for the decent.
They need to learn once and for all that won’t take you far, not anymore.
Who isn’t sick and tired of being hated for simply having my very own beliefs and convictions.
I will not assimilate!! I doubt that any naturally sassy Southern Trumpette will either… just sayn. 😉
michael and the actual women of the left are jealous of real women!
LikeLike
Also, the glaring expression at First Lady from Frenchola appears less than kind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so sorry you have to deal with that trauma. I have suspected for some time that perhaps there were more threats made toward his family than perhaps to himself, or that ANY threat to them would enrage him more than any other threat. I found Pelosi’s odd admission that she *prays for him and his family*, also rather hair raising and chilling, as it read to me, at least, as a veiled threat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree! She is pure evil and when she tries to put on a pious “good” Christian persona I just want to hurl! The amount of money that goes to Catholic Charities is in the billions every year and is the reason that no priest will stop giving communion to politicians who vote in direct contradiction to the teachings of the church….proving that Jesus was correct when He said , “The love of money is the root of all evil.”
LikeLike
President trump needs to call them out by name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs to explain to the American voters. He might want to give personal wealth before and after a person is in congress. Then explain that much of that wealth was gained through the blood of American soldiers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Based on the impeachment ramp-up and recent chatter, cages are being rattled. We’ve been patient. The shootin’ match is about to begin. We should be careful what we hope for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It looks like to me, that today is a major turning point.
Many House Republicans accessed their testosterone, and finally demonstrated a level of support on the par of their adversaries. The Demons must change their tactics, and they are running out of options. I would expect them to simply “ram through,” a nebulous impeachment.
Today the “all wise,” castrated RINO’s in the Senate, have been proven to be fools from the success of POTUS in Syria. I feel that they too will “grasp,” any nebulous idea in a vain attempt to maintain their gravy train.
The CIA, State Department, FBI, “Justice” Department and possibly a portion of the NSA (SES and swamp creatures), are now also coming out of the woodwork and in open rebellion. The FISA report is obviously being slow walked by the FBI and CIA. And does anyone have any idea what Atty. Gen. Barr has declassified?
Our Fearless Leader just gave a Chopper Presser, without taking a single question.
It appears as if there is nothing more to say.
Has the People’s cold anger “ice,” finally reached the breaking point?
POTUS does have other constitutional options which I believe he has been avoiding in an attempt to reduce violence in the streets.
Halloween comes before Thanksgiving.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sucks that FOX, who I gave another chance this evening, had a retired general explaining Syria is now a catastrophe and ISIS has regrouped. Turned off again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox News is nothing more than another news outlet for the Deep State – they are in open opposition to President Trump every hour outside of Hannity and Lou Dobbs.
Once Roger Ailes was pushed out, they are little better than the old CNN. The Deep State has activated Fox News as an increasingly liberal outlet to sway Republican voters’ minds on President Trump and damage his standing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Steve Hilton, Jesse Waters and Judge Jeanine are not outlets for the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carlson and Ingraham have communists on almost nightly.
Steve Hilton isn’t even a citizen and he’s the most pro America of the lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I ran across an older article today that says that Daily Caller, Tucker’s website, teamed up with Facebook in a fact checking program. I don’t quite trust Tucker.
LikeLike
Tuned to Carlson and he now has on Phillipe Reines. He is one of biggest communist scumbags in all of the world.
LikeLike
don’t forget Greg Gutfeld….huge Trump supporter…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Friend, I quit watching Fox in early late one evening in early November 2012.
Don’t ever go back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All we have to do is watch and see who is upset we left Syria?
LikeLiked by 5 people
👍Blue Wildflower
LikeLike
Matt Gaetz 2028!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like Matt Gaetz, too, but are you suggesting him for president in 2028? Who would you want to be in that job from 2024-2028? And the biggest question is what qualifications he has to be president. It’s one thing to be a strong Congressman and even a leader in Congress, but that’s not the same at all as being a good president. We need to be asking who has the successful life experience running a large organization like President Trump does.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pompeo.
LikeLike
Another of his tweets said: “95% approval in the Republican Party. Thank you!”
LikeLike
Here’s something CRAZY!
Mark Simone stood in for Sean Hannity today (on his radio show) and Mark opened with this:
It is being reported that [Judge] Jeanine Pirro has just endorsed Michael Bloomberg for PRESIDENT.
I couldn’t believe my ears! There was no further discussion about it throughout the rest of the show, other than Mark Simone saying something to the effect of “People are starting to distance themselves”. I searched the web for some corroborating reports, but I did not find any.
Have any Treepers heard about this? I am truly SHOCKED but maybe this contributed to President Trump’s “human scum”
comment today.
Nobody can be trusted!!
LikeLike
Simone must have misspoke….looks like it was Judge Judy who endorsed Bloomberg.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2019/10/16/judge-judy-michael-bloomberg-presidential-race-2020-column/3984012002/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ooooh wow, that’s quite a blunder there, and thank you for the info!
Not only did he get the name wrong, but the article you linked to is from seven days ago, so not exactly “Breaking News” today.
I guess this is the best we can expect from substitutes delivering the news to us.
A shame, really!
LikeLiked by 1 person
simone said judge judy. for sure.
LikeLike
It’s Judge Judy who endorsed Bloomberg.
LikeLike
Judge Judy is paid $30 million a year to insult idiots in a pretend court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought Judy had better sense than that but it’s no secret that she likes 💲💲💲.
LikeLike
I didn’t hear that about Judge Janine. I heard him say something about Judge Judy. I could have missed it as wasn’t listening carefully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… or judge Wapner.
LikeLike
… or Chuck Barris.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it was judge Judy who endorsed bloomberg
LikeLike
Judge Judy.
LikeLike
Judge Joe Brown. He’s made bail.
LikeLike
Well, Judge Roy Bean endorsed President Trump, and hemp futures are skyrocketing…
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Context: Judge Joe Brown was representing a woman in a custody suit and had a loud dispute with the magistrate who charged him with contempt. He spent 5 days in jail.
LikeLike
The Flip Wilson judge character has more credibility than Judge Judy.
LikeLike
There is an article on TheLibertyDaily.com which reports it was Judge Judy that endorsed Bloomberg, not Judge Pirro.
LikeLike
Judge JUDY endorsed Bloomberg, not Judge Jeanine! I read it on HuffPo.
LikeLike
Has anyone concluded with the emergence of Hildabeast the impeachment temperature has been turned up. Maybe this isn’t coincidental.
LikeLike
Sporty: The better corelation is Syria/Impeachment. Congress gets a lot of kick backs via Syria not to mention Ukraine, Lybia, etc. By leaving President Trump is shutting down the swamp’s cash flow.
LikeLike
Time for a new Political Party? May be getting close. Both of the old ones are corrupt beyond repair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we don’t win the next election, counting on it, a new party won’t matter much. Once the rats take power back they will implement their terrible ideas and we will be done unless people start killing each other.
LikeLike
Washington as we know it just changed forever, didn’t it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to skim the human scum floating on the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe, I’m not sold on that. But he got PILLORIED to the point where a retired General wrote an op ed calling for Trump to be removed. The House “condemned” him. McConnell tweeted about his own resolution. Romney again proved himself to be a predictable, backstabbing, pompous, jerkwagon of incompetence.
Trump absolutely is letting them have it after being accused of the high crime of abandoning an ally in war, leaving them to die on the battlefield while Trump “flees”.
You are way understating what they have all said about him, particularly the Republicans who earn money off the permanent war profit center. He just told all of them to FOAD.
Does he feel like he can say that because he’s “got the goods”? Eh, maybe. We’ll see. Does he KNOW, 100%, that he not only made the right call, that he handled it perfectly and the American Public is heavily in his corner? I think it’s more of that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All you say is true hokkoda,
President Trump leads this country first, as a mature, sharp leader.
Then he treats the circus clown left like a top.
Holds his finger on the top of their head, then says anything that’ll make em’ ‘spin’.
It’s brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a general. A retired Navy Admiral wrote that op-ed. ADM William McRaven, former commander of Special Operations Command. He is being floated for 2020.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/admiral-william-mcraven-trump-syria-turkey
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/top-democrat-floats-seal-admiral-william-mcraven-for-2020
LikeLike
They insulted President Trump’s intelligence; they thought being a Rino would not matter to The Deplorables. Hopefully The Loser will think likewise. How many times does somebody get a chance to make the same concession speech twice?
LikeLike
sure hope Sundance has another information source. I can’t get to “Big Ugly” beginning from just these tweets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Sundance said, it was ALWAYS, ALWAYS ALWAYS,…ultimately about McConnell and the Decepticon Republicons.
THATS the Big Ugly.
The Republicons ‘signed off’ on Crossfire Hurricane, and the whole purpose of the Mueller ‘insurance policy’ was to give REPUBLICONS in Congress, an EXCUSE to vote to impeach.
Obstruction of Justice, or Perjury does that.
Anyway, the deepest, darkest, dankest part of the swamp is the SSCI, and Congressional leadership, and how they act as a committee, behind closed doors, to shape foriegn policy, and intelligence as a ‘shadow government’, while keeping the,POTUS like mushrooms; in the dark, and covered in bullshirt.
Or, more accurately, if he’s a Republican, they either compromise him, or surround him with advisors/spies, who steer his policies as the committee in Congress dictates.
If POTUS is a Democrat, they work with, and cover up for. They hold “cleansing” hearings; they investigate ‘fast/furious’, Lerner/Tea party, Benghazi, etc. but find no wrongdoing. Whitewash.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent points, Ducthman! The R’s (many of them, especially the Senators) are as dirty if not dirtier than the D’s since they “appear” to be Republican cuz they have an R after their name.
I never heard Burr (SSCI) EVER confront the lying D’s of the SSCI on any of the dirty sh*t
they’ve pulled.
And don’t get me started with DiFi (cough medicine made me do it) and that stinking rot of a corpse named Warner. For God sakes, we’ve all seen his texts and phone conversations
colluding with the criminal element.
We need a real “cleansing” and this one won’t be pretty. President Trump just has to start it and We Patriots will end it.
Then we can begin healing as a country without the PC police, the SJW’s, the Al Sharptons, the Mitt Romneys and 99% of Hollyweed.
Oh, did I forget the MSM. Nope. They will get extra special treatment just like they gave our President. That’s the least we could do, right?
LikeLike
On R’s, the Ghomert test is a good one. Did a Congressperson go on camera and say “Mueller is an HONORABLE man, and his investigation should continue.”
If yes, they are a snake. McConnell, Ryan, McCarthy, Graham, Thune, Cornyn, and more ALL sang in the Mueller Choir,…and ALL are guilty as hell!
LikeLike
The Freedom Caucus stood up to the Coup plotters today. They need to do this every day
Gloves are off. Time to bring Schiff and Pelosi to their knees
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any idea what this is about?
Subject: Text of a Letter to Certain Congressional Committees Regarding a Strategy to Counter Malign Foreign Influence Operations and Campaigns
poolreports
40 minutes ago
45
1
The White House
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 23, 2019
TEXT OF A LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT
TO THE ACTING CHAIRWOMAN OF THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON
OVERSIGHT AND GOVERNMENT REFORM, THE CHAIRMEN OF THE HOUSE
COMMITTEES ON ARMED SERVICES, FOREIGN AFFAIRS, AND PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE, AND THE CHAIRMEN OF THE
SENATE COMMITTEES ON ARMED SERVICES, FOREIGN RELATIONS,
HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS, AND
SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE
October 23, 2019
Dear Mr. Chairman: (Dear Acting Chairwoman:)
Consistent with section 1043(b) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 (Public Law 115-232), I transmit herewith a strategy to counter malign foreign influence operations and campaigns.
Sincerely,
DONALD J. TRUMP
###
============================================================
Public Pool is an automated feed of White House press pool reports. For live updates, follow @WHPublicPool on Twitter.
LikeLike
There was testimony on this today.
LikeLike
Combat zone(s) income/pay since pulling out of Syria and relocating military ?
LikeLike
The GOP is our Victim
GOP … GRAND OLE PLUNDERERS
LikeLike
POTUS is our weapon, and much more. They ignored the Tea Party, they ignored populist conservatism, they ignored the working man, they ignored fair trade. President Trump is the stick that we are beating over the head of GOP elites/Uniparty. The disruptor, the monkey wrench in the gears. The paradigm is broken now, and it is great to witness.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Starting with DEEP-STATER “Ambassador” Bill Taylor in Ukraine.
RE: The “Big Ugly” was always predicated on the inevitable confrontation between Donald Trump and those who have called themselves republicans, yet sold their offices for personal financial benefit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How to WIN with a 2020 AMERICA FIRST CAMPAIGN:
POTUS Launches the “AMERICA FIRST CAUCUS” of the Republican Party.
• Start with CHARTER MEMBERS from the Freedom Caucus.
• Announce the America First Caucus PLATFORM (The Trump Agenda).
• Appoint the America First Caucus MEMBERSHIP VETTING COMMITTEE.
• VET every Resolution and Bill on whether it PUTS AMERICA FIRST!
=====
Then BUILD the AMERICA FIRST TICKET:
• RUN America First CANDIDATES in every race!
• FUND America First Candidates with the America First PAC
… Backed by President Trump’s America-First Donors and Trump Rallies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
The BIG UGLY in my opinion will only really begin if Trump is re-elected and his uses his power in his 2nd term to take an ax to all these agencies. Really, almost all of the State Dept can and should be slashed, as well as the CIA. The DOJ/FBI should be reformed first and foremost by moving everyone out of Washington, to flyover country, and slashing the salaries to reflect the much lower cost of living in those communities. Many of the “elite” in these agencies will simply refuse to re-locate and will therefore quit, which will be even better for America. Employees in the rest of the agencies should be similarly relocated to flyover country, resulting in massive attrition. I think Trump could cut the federal government budget by 90 percent without affecting any of us. The fact that the coup effort has been taken over by a bunch of state department employees, all of whom are unelected and overpaid, and most of whom have nothing to do with their time but sit around all day second-guessing our President, is in my opinion the straw that broke the camel’s back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CClara,
What you describe, with regards to the FBI, would be reversing a policy change Mueller made, when he took over the FBI.
He instituted a policy “seven and out”, that required a ‘station chief’of a local office, after 7 years to relocate his family and self to D.C., to work at headquarters.
Many quit, rather than do that, and those that did go to D.C. could be vetted and reprogrammed the way mueller wanted.
This policy that no one outside the FBI paid any attention to, had a profound effect on corrupting the FBI.
Oh, and on the ‘Overpaid’; bear in mind that anyone who serves in Government for 10 years, has their student loan forgiven.
Thats like a ?,…$100,000 bonus, for 10 years ‘service’!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He should outlaw public “service” unions (even FDR saw no good reason for them”) and cut the civil service in half while reforming the rules governing the civil service. The administrative state understands its pockets are lined by big government demonrats and rinos, and so its interests are antithetical to the interests of American citizens and taxpayers. I pray VSGDJT is re-elected and cuts the administrative federal government bureaucracy in line with the limited government vision of the Founders.
LikeLike
What these Sons of the KKK Democrats are doing is a Lynch Mob inside a Kangaroo Court inside a Star Chamber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, Everyone, WAIT!!!
Do you not realize that you – with this exuberance over “Human Scum” – and the president daring to use the term are alienating….
SUBURBAN COLLEGE-EDUCATED SOCCER MOMS,/b>?!
They are the ones President Trump is losing, and whose support he needs, right? 😉
They are the ones whose genius children are too delicate for dangerous American games like Baseball and Football, and who therefore are allowed to play only the supremely boring and Socialist* game of Soccer. They are the ones who drive teachers crazy by wanting no consequences for their genius children’s behavior and laziness.
The exuberance of the comments here at this topic these S.S.M.’s would find alarming! I am sure Peggy Noonan is already sharpening her pencil for this weekend’s anti-Trump essay, in which she will excoriate and even excorinine the president for using this terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad phrase!
(Yes, sarcasm/satire alert! 🙂 )
* For a (somewhat puckish) explanation of how Soccer is Socialist, see:
https://www.aei.org/society-and-culture/soccer-is-a-socialist-sport/
LikeLike
Hey hey!
Suburban, college educated soccer mom here (among other sports!)
Stay-at-home mom right now, but plan on entering education field once my littlies are a bit bigger!
I don’t fit the mold at all which is exactly what the media and the rest of the SCUM are missing.
I support our president every step of his way and continue to enlighten those around me!
God bless PDT and the rest of you all!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent news! Very nice to know that you – and others, we hope! – do not fit the mold!
Best Wishes!
LikeLike
That meme never gets old SD. Haven’t seen it in a while but invokes a bold reaction. “He is our murder weapon”
LikeLike
What is the defining moment where We The People band together and go to DC? It’s frustrating because everyday seems more perilous and yet there isn’t a single organization point.
LikeLike
If they impeach, we march!
LikeLike
Dude, I’ve waited forever for SD to say it’s begun on the big ugly! Game Time!
Let’s go Team Trump! May God Himself work His Justice thru Trump like Samson against the Phillistines!
In Jesus Name I pray these things, Amen!
1 John 4:10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Second try….someone requested it…..
LikeLike
The big ugly is moving out of foreign entanglements. That is a major source of funding for congress’s uniparty via kick backs, laundrying, etc. That is part of draining the swamp!p
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where do I apply for a job helping Trump in the admin?
I’m not the smartest guy in the world but I’m fricking LOYAL.
That’s what he needs more than anything else!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Human scum, and that’s their good points.
LikeLike
The “ big ugly” began in earnest on 20 January 2017.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of scum (sp. Repulicanus scummius)
There is another species, one we thought our President innoculated our country against, that is rearing it’s ugly head:
Hillarious Clintonius (who we thought had died in the petrie dish) was just identified on Tucker by the lab rat Phillipe Reines as possibly making an appearance on the 2020 Dem roster. Apparently, they used poor technique when they washed their hands of this virulent organism.
LikeLike