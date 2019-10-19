Deplorables – Brexit and President Trump…

Well produced video highlighting the connective sentiment behind Brexit and President Trump.
Very well produced indeed SD, and quite worthy of being shared by everyone. I really wish all of us Treepers here, and those elsewhere, would become digital soldiers sharing every piece of worthy information possible everywhere possible. The truth in this video is incredibly poignant and though somewhat sad, the point of the video is uplifting.
We have to win the #WAR “they” started, period.
#TreeperArmy of digital soldiers! Twitter, fakebook, etc… it’s not so hard! 😉
No? I’ll shut up now… 😀
I agree with your advice.
I have started to do that. I agree, ..post it everywhere you can think of, it is great video and has a powerful and emotional message.
If you have friends and/or relatives in the UK send it to them. Post it on any British sites you know of. We can try to help. The situation seems bleak sometimes…there seem to be so many on the dark side….. but God is in charge.
You are spot on. They are only going to increase their attacks, especially as the election draws ever closer.
Excellent – and very accurate from the UK side I can assure you.
Misses the big thing though. In 30 years UK and US GDP have both about doubled. Average salaries are up a lot. But median earnings (the earnings of the guy in the middle) are unchanged in US and less than 10% up in UK. The bottom 3 quarters have missed out entirely on all that 30 years of growth – it all went to the top quarter.
That is why there is so much resentment (and it is driven by jealousy not poverty).
There have always been anti-competition regulations and laws facing our so called free society. We didn’t vote for that. Competition is what drives exceptionalism. When the elites promote immigration to get lower wage labor, they also promote the culture of the immigrants who grew up in an oppressive culture. They are easier to control.
Then we lower our standards of living to survive instead of working to make it better.
Why would an immigrant who seeks the American way of life, want to come here and bring their miserable life with them?
The answer is simple, they don’t!
But there is enough free riders, out there, willing to get paid to come here with their misery. Willing to bring serfdom to the most civilized society, man has ever created.
The elite can still have more money than any one can imagine,
But have the balls to take on any one who can out innovate or out produce them.
Instead they fill the politicians pockets, with money, in order to cheat their way thru life with immoral arrogance.
Well guess what?
We have a say in that.
No. DO NOT “shut up” !
Information is knowledge. Knowledge allows for better decision-making.
>The human condition matters
Well worth watching—-running behind on household chores but that’s ok.
Yep sums up the failure of the communist party to quietly subjugate the masses.. Unfortunately there are still way too many that don’t understand workings of the plantation establishment or mindset of the political elitist masters. President Trumps victory will not be easy we all must get out and vote, we are closer to a socialist/communist takeover than you think..
Who is Arvinder Sambei, [the former British Senior Crown Prosecutor]?
UK and US deep states both tried to destroy candidate and President Trump. Thank you for posting this video Sundance.
Related: I noticed that George Papadoupolos has changed his tune about the UK also being right smack dab in the middle of the conspiracy to destroy Trump.
This is what GP said Oct. 6 on Sunday Morning Futures:
“PAPADOPOULOS: Well, I think, obviously, somebody’s connecting dots, and these dots are directly leading to Rome. And Rome might actually be the epicenter of this entire conspiracy, even more so than London, which I initially thought.”
As Sundance sometimes says: Let that sink in. — “more so than London”.
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/trump-urges-china-to-investigate-the-bidens-amid-house-democrats-impeachment-push
This is what GP was responding to:
“BARTIROMO: And I’m back with former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos.
And, George, we have been showing this timeline of all of these internationalists who reached out to you between 2016 and 2017, when you were working for the Trump campaign.
I think it’s really interesting that, just this week, we learned new information, that the former prime minister of Italy is threatening to sue you. This is ex-Italian Prime Minister Renzi threatening to sue George Papadopoulos.
What do you think this is all about, George?
(LAUGHTER)
PAPADOPOULOS: Well, I think, obviously, somebody’s connecting dots, and these dots are directly leading to Rome. And Rome might actually be the epicenter of this entire conspiracy, even more so than London, which I initially thought.
Look, Attorney General Barr was recently in Italy, along with John Durham. They were obviously looking into Joseph Mifsud’s extensive connections to both the Italian government, documented, and Italian intelligence services.
And they will probably be looking into this University Link campus and Vincenzo Scotti.”
Papadoupolos also said he used to work for Arvinder Sambei.
I found that intriguing, intriguing as hell, actually:
“PAPADOPOULOS:
So, essentially, within 48 hours of joining the Trump campaign, something that not even The Washington Post had reported at the time, I’m being invited to go to Rome, at the behest of a woman named Arvinder Sambei, who I used to work for in London, who I later found out actually had a working relationship with Bob Mueller after 9/11.”
Good luck trying to figure out all about who Sabmei really is [and for that matter, at this point, who GP is]…..
http://archive.is/aJRNa#selection-1689.79-1689.102
Though I cannot confirm one way or the other, I can say I have read material from some who claim that it is not even clear which sex Sambei is.
In February, Gateway Pundit, from an interview Dan Bongino did with GP, has GP stating:
“Papadopoulos: Professor Mifsud is a Maltese professor. Just so everybody understands – he’s not a Russian.
I was working at this organization in London – the London Center for International Law Practice (LCILP) – that unbeknownst to me at the time was apparently some sort of front group for ex-western diplomats and ex-western intelligence types of personalities.
As well, the legal counsel for the FBI in the UK, Arvinder Sambei, just happens to also be a director at this organization I used to work for. I tell this organization ‘Look, I’m joining the Trump Campaign, I’m leaving. I’m going back to the U.S. I’m leaving London.’
But they all of a sudden tell me, ‘before you leave, you really need to come to Rome with us. We want to introduce you to some people there.’ So, I say, ‘that’s fine. I’ll go to Rome.’ It’s a three-day holiday before I get back to Washington.
They introduce me to Josef Mifsud at this university in Rome called Link Campus. This isn’t any normal university in Rome. At the time I had no idea what this place was. But apparently, it’s a training ground for western intelligence operatives in Rome. The CIA has held symposiums there. David Ignatius from the Washington Post has actually written extensively about this place. They have connections to the FBI and other groups.
I also saw many Italian diplomats there. The ex-foreign minister of Italy was the director of this university, so things started to pop in my mind that this isn’t just a random event – a random meeting.
They tell me it’s very important for you to meet Josef Mifsud. I had no idea who this person was. He came up to me, presented himself as this mid-fifties, former diplomat, who knew the world.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/its-happening-breaking-rep-nunes-requests-info-from-state-dept-cia-fbi-nsa-on-joseph-mifsud-deep-state-spy/
Very nice… thanks, SD. I didn’t spend much ‘effort’ with my limited formal schooling, but I am just ‘glued’ to the education I receive on your site… appreciated, Thanks.
Very strong and very right. Pay heed AG Barr Free America is watching.
Soon a Deplorable voice will sound, like the shot heard ‘round the world, and it will exclaim, “LET’S ROLL!”.
To the Heroes of Flight 93, R.I.P. Your ferocious courage, in the face of overwhelming odds, is as a light in the darkness, “when all other lights have gone out”. (J.R.R. Tolkien)
May the Almighty Creator God guide us, protect us, protect the honest leaders among us, and show us the way to defeat the globalists who seek to control us.
PROUD DEPLORABLE
Amen. Great post, warrprin1. Thank you.
A well-presented video argument for the validity of the US/UK populist movement and the tone-deafness of those who oppose it. I think it lacked only one thing in explaining the opposition to the Trump/BREXIT phenomenon: the role of the media.
We here are thoroughly familiar with the media’s biases, but with the advent of the impeachment movement, it has moved from merely biased advocate to full co-conspirator status. I was stunned to hear the statements on NPR this morning that so completely misrepresented the statements of Mick Mulvaney only two days ago, and this highlighted for me the lengths to which the media is now willing to go to give the Democrats a fabric of lies with which to impeach the President.
Let me be specific. On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney cogently explained that the administration temporarily held up some promised military aid for Ukraine while it validated that country’s commitment to investigating the issues surrounding the Russian collusion accusations in the 2016 US election, there being substantial evidence that a number of actors involved in were from the Ukraine. Mulvaney did not mention anything about Joe or Hunter Biden, the DNC, or even Democrats.
A couple of hours later, NPR News reported Mulvaney’s remarks accurately, including playing a sound clip of his central argument: words to the effect that he found it bizarre that anyone could think it improper for the President to request that another country assist in a public DOJ investigation into a US election. I heard both Mr. Mulvaney’s remarks, and NPR’s replay of them live, and found it refreshingly honest reporting.
But apparently others did not find it so appealing, because the next morning’s NPR “Morning Edition” show reported that Mulvaney had “admitted” that the administration had sought help from Ukraine in investigating… “the DNC”! I was dumbfounded by this, and reviewed the video of Mulvaney’s remarks to see if I had missed something. There was no reference to the DNC, or Democrats in general. But the story had not morphed sufficiently yet.
This (Saturday) morning on NPR’s “Morning Edition Saturday”, host Scott Simon introduced an analysis of the topic by saying that Mulvaney had admitted to asking for assistance in investigating “a Democratic opponent” of the President’s!
The most charitable thing I can say about Scott Simon is that he must be an utter simpleton who shows up on Saturday mornings prepared to speak anything they put in front of him, lacking any independent awareness of news developments since the previous Saturday. And I suspect I am being far too charitable. Occam would say it more simply: he is likely a dishonest scoundrel, working for an organization full of dishonest scoundrels.
For me, this removes any hesitation I may once have felt to support some form of legal action against NPR, or at minimum the defunding of it. This is absolute propaganda, lacking even a remote connection to the truth. Clearly, NPR sees it as its job to say literally anything that will help denigrate the President, and weaken him sufficiently to be impeached. I think we need to return the favor, and publicly denigrate the despicable NPR (if that is even possible) in preparation for completely defunding them.
Than perhaps you should go read this hit piece on CNNBuisnes,a link and samples,
https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/19/investing/trump-resign-stock-market/index.html
“Trump has become so erratic and unpredictable that it’s annoying for the markets,” said Valliere. “Pence is a boring, conservative, pro-business Midwesterner.”
New York (CNN Business)Wall Street could learn to love a President Pence.
But it’s not an insane idea. Raymond James says it’s “possible” Trump decides to resign because he wants to avoid going down in history as just the third president to ever get impeached (or, potentially, the first to be removed from office). And that’s what at least one former Trump insider predicted. Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president, told CNN’s Brian Stelter earlier this month that her “gut” instinct is that Trump will resign.
Also notice this and who is she?
“Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president”
Excellent.
This film hits the nail on the head. Thank you for sharing. I have passed it along. There is one thing Trump always got right that even now, the political establishment either can’t fathom or choose not to, and that is the concept of We the People. WE THE PEOPLE are in charge of America, NOT the political class, not the rich and famous, not the Media, not Hollywood, not Academia. It’s the regular person who works for a living, pays their taxes, raises their families, and depends upon the Freedoms our Constitution guarantees us. We aren’t, by and large, bigoted, racist, extreme, or hateful. We’re sick of being robbed by our corrupt government (taxed beyond belief), sick of their excesses and their snobbery, sick of our jobs being exported, unbridled immigration along with an enormous uptick in social services that we pay for, etc etc etc. Trump understands this fundamental concept and he appears to have never forgotten “the little people”, the worker, the regular American. We took a chance on Trump, and he has not let us down. He has kept his promises and he continues to. One thing mentioned in the film, I think by a Brit, was the idea of a civil war. We are already in a cultural civil war for sure, but we are on the cusp of a real civil war. The match that will light the coming unpleasantness will be if they circumvent the election process and try to either impeach our President or rig the upcoming election. Trump should win by a landslide, by all accounts. I like to think about what we’re going to do post-Trump. Will there be another President as great at fighting for us ever again? The bar is very high now.
My two cents. Carry on.
Great video
I grew up in Erie, PA in the ’70s and early ’80s. We didn’t have jack sh*t. Kind of a split between Kid Rock’s Michigan and Wayne & Garth. Great time to grow up in America, great place to grow up, but hard. Tried to go back in 2000, but there wasn’t much left. Found my way back home to PA, but more central.
Its a wonderful world!!! Cheers to all you fellow Deplorables 🙂
Although I see the many similarities highlighted by the video, I think there is also a big difference.
The many ills PDJT is trying to correct with MAGA were ‘self inflicted’ by the Uniparty from ‘inside’, and not thru loss of sovereignty. Bad trade deals, endless wars, excessive regulation, a porous border, … were created and/or tolerated by both Rs and Ds. Why I am an independent. What PDJT has done (albeit incompletely as yet as Romney proves) is take over the Republican party and turn it into the Deplorable Trumplican party. Strong and popular (as rallies show) leadership. The many MAGA fights all have fronts that run along traditional party lines. Fairly simple, clean contrasts.
Brexit is a response by the UK equivalent of Deplorables to ills imposed form ‘outside’ by unelected Eurocrats in Brussels. The UK problem has been that just under half of voters don’t seem to mind the loss of sovereignty. Other than Farage and maybe now BoJo, decades of weak leadership with no party to ‘take over’ because Brexit issues don’t cleave anywhere near existing UK party lines. That makes it very messy. Plus, as Scotland’s SNP proves, the UK isn’t as strongly united as US.
For years everybody rolled their eyes at the tinfoil-hat conspiracy nuts who tried to tell us about secret societies, the 13 blood families, the Cabal, the Illuminati, the Knights of Malta, 33 degree masons ~ things are coming to light now that make us wonder , consider, question how much of that conspiracy is true. The Prince of this world has taken hold of media ~ look at the state of Hollywood, the music industry, mainstream media, even sports – but, even so, truth is leaking out and we learn more about the darkness and depravity. And, the halls of power in Washington and around the world – the light is being held up to these places. People are noticing and becoming aware, slowly. However, the zombies on the left may never be salvaged – they will continue to be destructive and uncontrolled. Just treat them like the zombies they are – you can’t reason or debate with them, and don’t EVER turn your back on one. Just keep backing away from them. A rabid animal has more manners. I’m sure you have noticed. Truly disgusting people.
