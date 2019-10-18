Friday October 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Trump is finished now that this newest scandal has come out. It turns out that his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have been outed for shooting a triceratops and liberals are outraged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure, why not? I shaved it for my Uncle.
LikeLike
Pardon vs. Justification
Did you read, recently, about the man, named Zimmerman, who spent nearly twenty-five years in prison for a murder which, it is now clear, he never committed! The mistake was discovered two years ago, and he was released, of course, but only after spending almost a quarter of a century in prison for a crime he did not commit!
This was a grim mistake, but even at that, it must be wonderful in such a case, to be free — and to have people actually sympathize with you! Yet, after two years of liberty, Zimmerman says he still feels a bit numb. Waking up mornings he still imagines he hears the harsh sound of the prison bell, and looking about he still thinks he sees bars on the windows.
Things could be worse, though: Suppose he were guilty of the crime, merely pardoned and released. Then everyone would be saying: “There goes that murderer. They pardoned him. Don’t get too friendly with him.” The stigma would always remain – -as long as he lived.
Let us thank God that believers in Christ are not merely pardoned. Rom. 3:24 declares that we are “justified freely by [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” Christ died for our sins and satisfied the just claims of the Law, and more: through the Holy Spirit He revolutionizes our lives and makes new creations out of us, for “If any man be in Christ,” says II Cor. 5:17, “he is a new creation.”
“For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: not of works lest any man should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them” (Eph. 2:8-10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/pardon-vs-justification/
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
LikeLike
Truth . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed…
LikeLike
Well the city of New Orleans has politically solved the problem of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse – they’ve brought in experts from outside of the city. That way if it all goes to hell they can all point to the left and say it was some furriner’s fault.
Biggest problem now is the two huge construction cranes towering over the half demolished building. Both are moving slightly, one more than the other,and if they topple they’ll cause massive destruction not seen downtown since Katrina. The horizontal jib, counterweight and apex of each crane weighs over 145,000 pounds – and then there’s the vertical mast. So far even the largest crane company in the US can’t figure out what to do BUT someone’s come up with an idea – controlled demolition.
Sometime tomorrow some company that’s been planting charges will push a button and the towers will ‘implode’. Don’t ask me how you implode a giant vertical crane tower with a monstrous horizontal arm without making one helluva mess but my job was making things go boom period, no requirement for neatness. If you look at the pictures (just Google ‘Hard Rock New Orleans’ and stand back) those cranes are where they’ll be when they’re blown, the horizontal arms can’t be moved. On the sides of the building are narrowish city streets and other buildings, including the nextdoor Saenger theater that has just undergone a multimillion dollar renovation and is close enough to already have received roof damages from the original collapse.
City’s racing a possible tropical storm that would have rain coming in as early as 6 AM Friday and staying until about 6 PM along with winds around 20MPH that would be channeled by surrounding buildings. Looks like they may try to blow it as early as dawn depending on where the rain is in the early AM.
Stay tuned, this should be over by breakfast – I don’t relish the thought of their leaving a set of cranes packed with explosives swaying in the wind but I can’t see them blowing them in the dark either. Oh to live in interesting times but safely outside of a dysfunctional city.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless the footing is destroyed I’d think they’d be able to stabilize the cranes with anchored guy wires and then take them apart from the top down.
LikeLike
You’d think but they’ve cut some sections of the masts and most likely the jibs and are going to blow them, trying to drop it in the building’s footprint.
The timetable’s now up to sometime before late afternoon but the rain chances go to 45% at about 7 AMish, over 70% by 10ish and star above 60% thru about 4 PM. Sundown is 6:30.
They’ve removed cars from the exclusion zone, have turned off underground gas and water lines and done what they can to minimize 2ndary issues but you’re gonna want enough time after the blow to react to the aftermath in good light.
In my mind I can see them sequentially cutting the jib and then trying to drop the mast like a chimney but then I had a plan and positive thoughts about my first marriage.
LikeLike
Meet the ‘Other’ Shep Smith. The co-workers are talking now.
https://truepundit.com/meet-the-other-shep-smith-workplace-bully-and-worse/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And where are the termites when you really REALLY need them?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And where’s Biden’s bathhouse buddy when he needs him now?
LikeLike