President Trump Participates in Grand Opening of Louis Vuitton Factory – Alvorado, Texas – 5:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be delivering remarks and participating in a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new Louis Vuitton luxury goods manufacturer in Alvorado, Texas.  The facility is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.  Anticipated start time 5:40pm ET.

  1. sundance says:
    October 17, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Key words: “to avoid tariffs”

  2. Landslide says:
    October 17, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Lived in Ft. Worth (25 miles north of Alvarado) for 9 years. Wonderful people in that area!!

  3. mallardcove says:
    October 17, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Fake News Fort Worth Star-Telegram had an article on their website about how protestors are lining the streets to protest Trump’s visit to this factory. I then watch the video in the article and there aren’t even 10 people protesting. “Lining the streets”, yeah right.

    The same journalist will probably find one empty seat in the corner of the arena tonight, 2 hours before Trump speaks, and write how Trump is lying how the place is at capacity.

  4. hocuspocus13 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    I just purchased a LV Sarah Wallet for my 18 yo niece for Christmas

    Yes I Christmas shop in October so I can enjoy all the Christmas parties in December

    And by 🎃 Halloween… I’m all done🎅

    The wallet came in a LV box with a ribbon pull string so it opens up like a draw and inside sits the wallet

    …and Ladies 👸

    Never toss out a LV box they by all means keep their value 🎁

  5. Deborah Fehr says:
    October 17, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    I’m sure they will condemn him for the nature of the business, rather than congratulate him for the jobs created.

    • litlbit2 says:
      October 17, 2019 at 6:23 pm

      Pssst, they, the not normal of which msm’s are over populated with are doing an amazing job on securing President Trump as President through 2028🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️😂☕️🍩

      These small groups of losers really no longer are of any value except to the people going to jail for corruption, lying, murder(Seth Rich) and collecting Soros peanuts

      KAG 2020 the winning keeps increasing

  6. ElGato says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Best. President. Ever.

  7. fred5678 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    LV CEO: “Franc getting too socialist” !!!!!

  8. 1stgoblyn says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Have y’all seen the lines outside the Alvarado venue?

    Tell me again how President Trump is losing support.

  9. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Gonna get my wife a LV Alligator handbag with her name branded on it for Christmas!

    Optional strap complete with spurs.

    Amazing!!!

  10. Elric says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    You know the economy is humming right along when so many people are willing to shell out over a thousand dollars for a purse.

  11. redroostertail2003 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Just trying to get the word out, msm won’t cover it, MACK Trucks is on strike trying to keep their plant in Pennsylvania open, Volvo who owns MACK Would like very much to move our plant south, possibly of the border! Pass the word, please!!!

  12. Patience says:
    October 17, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Hyde country
    > no bull !!!

