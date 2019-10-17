President Trump Participates in Grand Opening of Louis Vuitton Factory – Alvorado, Texas – 5:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be delivering remarks and participating in a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new Louis Vuitton luxury goods manufacturer in Alvorado, Texas. The facility is expected to create 1,000 new jobs. Anticipated start time 5:40pm ET.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream Link
Key words: “to avoid tariffs”
What a stupendously marvelous day this has been! God Bless PDJT!
A small town just outside the Big D! I know a few people who are going to be very happy to pick their “seconds” and hope to splurge on a few “firsts”!
Lived in Ft. Worth (25 miles north of Alvarado) for 9 years. Wonderful people in that area!!
Fake News Fort Worth Star-Telegram had an article on their website about how protestors are lining the streets to protest Trump’s visit to this factory. I then watch the video in the article and there aren’t even 10 people protesting. “Lining the streets”, yeah right.
The same journalist will probably find one empty seat in the corner of the arena tonight, 2 hours before Trump speaks, and write how Trump is lying how the place is at capacity.
“…there aren’t even 10 people protesting. “Lining the streets”, yeah right.” I would imagine mallard, the sparsity of protesters is because a large number of people in the area have applied for jobs there. Why would you cut off your nose to spite your face and potentially lose employment there?
Ocrazio did.
Those are Trump supporters wearing the new Black Workers for Trump hats. HAHAHA!!!
I just purchased a LV Sarah Wallet for my 18 yo niece for Christmas
Yes I Christmas shop in October so I can enjoy all the Christmas parties in December
And by 🎃 Halloween… I’m all done🎅
The wallet came in a LV box with a ribbon pull string so it opens up like a draw and inside sits the wallet
…and Ladies 👸
Never toss out a LV box they by all means keep their value 🎁
I’m sure they will condemn him for the nature of the business, rather than congratulate him for the jobs created.
Pssst, they, the not normal of which msm’s are over populated with are doing an amazing job on securing President Trump as President through 2028🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️😂☕️🍩
These small groups of losers really no longer are of any value except to the people going to jail for corruption, lying, murder(Seth Rich) and collecting Soros peanuts
KAG 2020 the winning keeps increasing
Best. President. Ever.
LV CEO: “Franc getting too socialist” !!!!!
Have y’all seen the lines outside the Alvarado venue?
Tell me again how President Trump is losing support.
Oops, my bad. This is outside the Dallas, TX rally.
Gonna get my wife a LV Alligator handbag with her name branded on it for Christmas!
Optional strap complete with spurs.
Amazing!!!
Forgot. MADE IN USA
You know the economy is humming right along when so many people are willing to shell out over a thousand dollars for a purse.
LV products are status symbols. Some of us are not into that but whatever!!
Just trying to get the word out, msm won’t cover it, MACK Trucks is on strike trying to keep their plant in Pennsylvania open, Volvo who owns MACK Would like very much to move our plant south, possibly of the border! Pass the word, please!!!
Typical lefty Swedes.
Why dont the make their stuff in Sweden-I mean they have all that cheap labor now!
Hyde country
> no bull !!!
