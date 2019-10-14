James O’Keefe Releases CNN Insider Video – CNN President Gives Daily Instructions To Target President Trump….

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has released part-1 of an insider video series highlighting daily instructions from CNN President Jeff Zucker to his organization.
Perhaps the most disturbing aspect to this insider report is the 9:00am daily instructions from the president of a news organization telling his executives which aspects of the political effort to disparage President Trump should be their focus.
How about this for Mr. Zucker. You are running a news organization, but admit to using it to unseat a sitting president. Since you are not reporting the news, but present yourself as a news organization, and you print stories that you know are false, you go to JAIL for 10 years for fraud. How about that, you cucumber headed POS?
Modern patriot, willing to risk it all. Bravo!
Anyone know why Zucker hates Trump? I wonder what happened?
The Mainslime Media is owned and controlled by a very few Corporations all with similar staffing– their agenda is the NWO, anti-Christian, pro-Globohomo. What Zucker does at CNN is basically done in one form or another at CBS, NBC, MSNBC, etc….
This exposure is laudable.
What’s of great concern is the collapse of our institutions of which this is more prima facie evidence.
The US House “Impeachment” travesty shows how broken things are, congressmen unwilling and/or unable to do things with any sense of propriety. Along with a lack of any general sense of outrage.
CNN is broken, legacy media itself is broken, Congress is broken, the FBI/CIA/DOJ are broken, etc etc.
Along with a general lack of any sense of outrage.
There are many corrupt federal judges, corrupt in that they are not fairly applying the law…the judiciary is on the verge of breaking too.
Once that goes, we will live in a living hell.
This is the actual “revolution” that is going on, not white hats fighting red or blue hats — instead: the ongoing and slow and potentially permanent collapse/decay/destruction-on-slow-burn of our institutions in America.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way.
“Oh, Louisa, oh, my darling
It wasn’t supposed to be this way
Who’d have thought, after all
Wasn’t supposed to be this way
I was wrong and here is where
You have to imagine the rest. . ..” [J. Brooke]
Listening to the delusional management of cnn seems like being mired in an alternate universe.
James O’Keefe: This is great work to disclose this corruption. I hope that you have given this information to the FCC and demanded that they take action to force CNN to cease and desist their heinous acts.
https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/complaints-about-broadcast-journalism
The FCC receives a wide variety of comments and complaints about the accuracy or bias of news networks, stations, reporters or commentators in how they cover – or sometimes opt not to cover – events. Other complaints are received regarding the conduct of journalists in the gathering and reporting of news. The FCC’s authority to respond to these complaints is narrow in scope… Broadcasters may not intentionally distort the news. The FCC states that “rigging or slanting the news is a most heinous act against the public interest.” The FCC may act only when it has received documented evidence, such as testimony from persons who have direct personal knowledge of an intentional falsification of the news. Without such documented evidence, the FCC generally cannot intervene.
I hope that President Trump will light a fire under the FCC to rescind CNN’s licenses. It was the 2 years of fake news about Russia Russia Russia (along with Democrat voter fraud) that caused the loss of the House, which lead to Pelosi’s unconstitutional impeachment probe. Let ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC et al be next to lose their licenses.
INTERESTING STORY, IF TRUE
Your suggestion, seems to have one big problem. Please read my two postings below for detail but hear is the summary. Our Federal Government Can Now Use Propaganda On Americans. So what does this have to do with the price of eggs, you say. Well back in 2017 their was another leaker inside CNN. It seems the CIA was telling Jeff Zucker what to do.
Now if we put all of the pieces together this makes for one interesting story. Our “State Department” can and does feed the American people legal Propaganda (read posting), and our “State Department” is controlled by an X-CIA person. So if true, we have the CIA telling Jeff Zucker what to say and Jeff Zucker demanding impeachment coverage from his staff day after day per Project Veritas.
So what chance does your good idea have now?
LOVE ^^^^^
It is also in the FCC license charter of any broadcast company that they have a DUTY to uphold the pulbic trust.
The FCC has a ton of landmark easily documented evidence of them REPEATEDLY abusing that public trust to justify pulling their license.
O’Keefe started a gofundme for the Patriot who expose CNN
The link is up on O’Keefe’s Twitter page.
Here is what I would like to see happen with these whistleblower CNN tapes;
Anyone who has not attended a President Trump rally doesn’t realize after you get inside the venue, you still have several hours to wait. Most people assume that only music is played during this wait. However, there are announcements and videos played on big screens between the music.. What would be great is that these expose Vertitis videos are played for the rally attendees, encouraging them to record with their phones. With this delivery system, totally bypassing the media-rats, I think of millions of people ultimately finding out that CNN not only Sucks, they are a batch of propagandizing criminals working to overthrow President Trump.
I think this would be a great delivery mechanism to bypass the media-rat gatekeepers.JMHO
I like it, maybe blue tooth links to the cells phones could work too?
I am including this because it all seems to part of the same story.
Another leaker we may have forgot about
Is the CIA telling Jeff Zucker what to do?
Insider Confirms CIA Controls CNN
March 10, 2017 Angie
Our insider says the CIA are mainly talking to Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer and Jeff Zucker. Our source says the CIA tells them what to say, and everyone is “so mad at this Vault 7 Assange person.”
Our CNN insider had been out of touch with us for several days. We were starting to wonder what was going on, but in our latest communication, our CNN insider did confirm our biggest fears. The CIA is indeed attempting, with all their might, to control the message to the masses!
They are embedded with all of the mainstream media – CNN, NBC, Huffington Post, New York Times, Washington Post, probably Fox, as well.
http://victuruslibertas.com/2017/03/insider-confirms-cia-controls-cnn/
Note: X-CIA Person Controls our “Statement Department” and they “Can Now Use Propaganda On Americans”
Why The Federal Government Can Now Use Propaganda On Americans
By KrisAnne Hall, JD
Richard Stengel, former head of the office for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs at the Obama’s State Department from 2013 to 2016, former editor of Time Magazine, and a regular pundit on MSNBC, said in April of 2018, at a Council on Foreign Relations forum about “fake news,” that he supports the use of propaganda on American citizens. He then continued and said;
“Basically, every country creates their own narrative story and, you know, my old job at the State Department was what people used to joke as the ‘chief propagandist’ job.”
Keep in mind, that in 2013 Congress passed legislation allowing the federal government to fund and create propaganda they knew could be used to manipulate Americans on American soil. This legislation was called The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, sponsored by Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), that failed in 2011 when it was submitted on its own. But in 2013 Thornberry and his co-sponsors buried this legislation in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2014, where it surreptitiously was passed.
http://therevolutionaryact.com/federal-government-propaganda-americans/
Everyone has to belive the Whistleblower because of what the Democrat Communists have done with their Whistleblower. Paybacks are hell.
FACT. And it is indisputable one now. CNN/Zucker are major accomplices in attempting to overthrow an elected government. That’s all I have to say about this.
This Commie Crap is everywhere, VOA, PBS, All Broadcasters.
Who’s in charge over there at FCC?
If you have an Amateur Radio Licence to Transmit and break any
“Part 97” Regs, You’re Done and you get on the “Watch List”…
Get My Drift ?
#BringItToMe
PV released a few videos in their PP expose.
PP ignored, and then were trying to say videos were highly edited. They steered clear of saying they were developing the Aborted Baby Parts business, unless guardedly alluding to the fact that they can charge a fee for involved costs for such transfer of baby parts for research.
Then, PV dropped a couple more videos.
Then, PP waged an all-out campaign amongst many or all of their locations to figure out who had been visited by the undercover characters. They must have been in a panic, and were trying to figure out what would come out next.
It may not have been the best way to illuminate this scurrilous behavior, but it sure got PP freaked out and jumping.
Do you see this whistle blower hiding his identity Schiff?
Like your hand-picked lowlife fraud accomplice in the hopes of pulling off your next set-up Trump du jour plan ?
Well, if we know one thing about O’Keefe, he knows how to drop a build up.
So, if they hold to previous patterns, the most damming stuff is yet to come.
Does anyone watch CNN anymore? Other than for laughs?
Sounds like he’s running the company via the corrupt CIA orders, it’s high time congress started a criminal investigation against the media and the CIA who are not allowed to operate in America let alone control a media venue.
death by a thousand cuts. their own death by their own cuts. fools and morons.
If this gets any traction in the media, and gets any watercooler conversation going, be sure to note two things with your friends and family.
First. It has been revealed the MSM are heavily connected, with regular communication about how to spin different stories. There is No Debate about this. We had exposure of JournoList 2007 – 2010. It even has a Wikipedia entry.
Then, we had Gamechanger Salon. Discovered in 2013, this talking points Prog spin machine covers media but also a lot more.
Finally, we had the revelation that many FBI agents were too chummy with media, getting tickets for sporting events and getting meals, etc.
This is a big deal because it means the collusion goes beyond just a bunch of like-minded journalists sympathizing about how to spin a story. It gets to Government-Media collusion.
You can label this stuff with labels that align with what Progs supposedly are opposed to. You can label it as Big Business controlling media coverage and what we say and hear, “just like Fox News Does.” You can label it “Good Ol’ Boys Club,” or “Secret Government by the powerful, oppressing the little guys.”
The Prog ears will prick up when they hear this kind of talk.
POTUS at some point should consider retweeting the video clip of him body slamming a CNN bobblehead.
